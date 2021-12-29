Celebrities
Funniest, Wildest & Messiest BOSSIP Headlines Of 2021
We made it!
DaDamage Is Done: Pettiest Reactions To DaApology From DaBozo After DaFumbling Of DaBags https://t.co/do5L4c2llv pic.twitter.com/SG2zFyXW7H
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 3, 2021
2021 was the never-ending sequel to the absolute WORST year ever, of ALL-Time, that gave us everything from DaDownfall of DaDaby to the rise of Nick Cannon as everyone’s favorite fertile turbanator during yet another year of pandemic paranoia.
We also learned that many wealthy celebs live washclothless lives that involve splashing themselves with water and washing only when visible dirty.
At one point, proudly unwashed celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and more were telling everyone they could find that they were musty.
You may recall things getting so musty that the Rock (and other hygienic celebs like Cardi B and Chris Evans) stepped in to clear up any misconceptions.
“I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb,” he tweeted . “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work.”
Jason Momoa also made it known that he has a great relationship with water unlike his unwashed peers.
“I’m not starting any trends, I shower, trust me,” Momoa told Access. “I shower, I’m Aquaman. I’m in the f**king water. Don’t worry about it. I’m Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. I’m good.”
As expected, there were several breakups, almost-breakups, hour-long breakups, and babies in Hollyweird that had fresh shenanigans on social media every single day.
Overall, 2021 was another miserable mishmash of MESS saved by Jadakiss, hilarious memes, Ashanti thirst traps, and some amazing movies/shows to get us through.
What was your fave BOSSIP headline of 2021? Tell us down below and peep ALL the BEST BOSSIP headlines of the year on the flip.
DaDamage Is Done: Pettiest Reactions To DaApology From DaBozo After DaFumbling Of DaBags https://t.co/do5L4c2llv pic.twitter.com/SG2zFyXW7H
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 3, 2021
Lifestyles Of The Rich & Washclothless: A Loofahless List Of Celebs Who Admitted To Skipping Showers, Dodging Deodorant, Washing Only When Visibly Dirty & Other Musty Madness https://t.co/fGfXaaqsDg pic.twitter.com/3jG9rzGpkS
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 11, 2021
Crack Was Smoked: Uncultured Swinelings Debate If 2021 Drake Is Bigger Than Prime Michael Jackson, Get Shamone-Stomped Into Certified Lover Bits https://t.co/YIugCGNSvw pic.twitter.com/JFl3ZS9fEk
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 21, 2021
Prince Harry & Meghan Spill Tea And Crumpets In Gobsmacking Oprah Interview; Reveal Melanin-Deficient Monarchy Raised Concerns About Archie’s Complexion Infecting Their Inbred Alabaster Bloodlinehttps://t.co/YG7DzwATtU#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/UGeu70tM3k
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 8, 2021
Game! Blouses! Raphael Warnock & Jon Ossoff Give Bad-Faith Bureaucrats BLUE Balls With Nail-Biting, Bigot-Rebuking, Thank-God-For-Black-Ballots Victory Over COVID-Cashing KKKelly Loeffler & Pandemic-Profiteering David Perdue
(Paras Griffin / Getty)https://t.co/R7UkQRmCb0 pic.twitter.com/kb1y1XHE4z
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 6, 2021
Relationship Expert/Self-Love Ambassador/Tight Shirt Casanova Derrick Jaxn Confesses To Extramarital Peenanigans, Stirs Up Messy Hysteria https://t.co/3h1TgIOsXe pic.twitter.com/ofDRjhnMJg
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 23, 2021
Nice Try, We Got It Tho: Ashy Ankh-ologist Dr. Umar Johnson And Chauvinist Charlatan Kevin Samuels Battle For Broadband Supremacy In Sham Lee’s ‘Pretenders: Indignity War’ https://t.co/Y1ETeZFbE4 pic.twitter.com/z0jO5ncyAP
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 6, 2021
A Bigot Basket Of Treasonous Triscuits Stormed The U.S. Capitol & Disgraced The Country.
Here’s How The Internet Responded: https://t.co/RcQeQiDQZz #ICYMI
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/DReavnTEWu
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 9, 2021
DaBird Behavior: Feather Flappin’ Flopette Danileigh Is Getting Dragged By Her 3A Curls Over Awful ‘Yellow Bone’ Track https://t.co/mydCEOO0Lf
(Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/kEJQ1rnka8
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 21, 2021
Cry Me A River: Conveniently Courageous Justin Timberlake Prudently Proffers 6,935-Day-Late Apology To Janet Jackson And Britney Spears For Shameful Silence And Flagrant F**kboi-ishness
(Image via Frank Trapper/Corbis/Frank Micelotta/Getty)https://t.co/DOZY5zVRtq pic.twitter.com/2uagUFJczD
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 13, 2021
Fuuuuumblé! HAß1TUAL H1érôglyph1cs AßUSÊR Càm NÊWTÖN Géts CUT frôm THÊ néw ÊNGLAND Pàtr1ôts, PUNTS Tô Instàgràm, Issués Stàtémênt https://t.co/cKupfR7I0B pic.twitter.com/zy6mQInVwq
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 31, 2021
Bye, Bruv! Mad Lad Piers Morgan Resigns From ‘Good Morning Britain’ Following Co-Worker Kerfuffle, Throwing A Wobbly & Stomping Off Set After Spewing A Load Of Tosh At Meghan Marklehttps://t.co/28NlFk4Ygd pic.twitter.com/lTZlG7CIyv
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 9, 2021
Snatch, Crackle, Pop: GOOP Guv’na Gwyneth Paltrow’s Incendiary Coochie Candle Spontaneously Combusts Inside UK Woman’s Crib
(Image via Rachel Murray / Getty)https://t.co/5LYO1niNVN pic.twitter.com/0ZuO3u795f
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 19, 2021
Must-See Tweets From The Shamefully Seditious Saltine Siege At The Capitol https://t.co/6WFCYERCDQ
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/p2csY4J22Z
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 6, 2021
Kimmy From The Block: Kimberly Lashae Kardashian Gets Klowned Over Kasual Blackfishery For The Kazillionth Time https://t.co/oVLPkw5PbJ
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/4rpTUOZO3o
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 14, 2021
Face Down, Legs Up: Trick Daddy Gleefully Gloats About Getting His Groceries Gobbled, Scars Twitter For Life https://t.co/JyEgcSp5Um pic.twitter.com/t0NH9TOktw
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 31, 2021
DaObsession: LGBTQ+ Pressed Lil Boosie Blabs About Lil Nas X In Defense Of DaBaby, Gets His Fade Frisbee’d To Homophobe Hell https://t.co/I1Ewb4sBnO pic.twitter.com/P8fgPoNFZi
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 28, 2021
Thunderbolts & Tiddays: Lizzo Links Up With Baby Bumpin’ Bardi For Raunchy Radio-Rocker “Rumors,” Brings Thunderous Twerks To Mount Olympus https://t.co/g8RhvTTUKn@lizzo x @iamcardib 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yjl85ydbnM
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 13, 2021
DaBaby Finally Booked And Boosie: Badazz Gives DaHomophobe A Handout To Perform At Birthday Bash https://t.co/L74zeISmKN
DaBigots of DaFeather flop together! pic.twitter.com/4fUgJ3kpMP
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 21, 2021
Here’s What Happened When Fertile Turbanator Nick Cannon Welcomed His 7th Child https://t.co/9XSfIzdXRo pic.twitter.com/zMdNetB17a
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 6, 2021
Tyler Perry Reveals He Pays Hairstylists On His Productions $65/Hour; Shemar Moore’s Cornrow Wiglette Couldn’t Be Reached For Comment But THERE’S THIShttps://t.co/lULs6zO4qN pic.twitter.com/Cub8axPMyo
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 9, 2021
I’m Good, Luv, Enjoy: Naomi Osaka Gives The Faux Et Faillible French Open Her Ace-Servin’ A$$ To Kiss For Trying To Bully Her Into Press Interviews After Citing Mental Health Struggles https://t.co/uOsnKnwB4X pic.twitter.com/zpPSx8lekg
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 1, 2021
Skinnygirl Cocktail Karen Bethenny Frankel Offers Unwarranted Obnoxious Opinion On Meghan Markle, Apologizes After She’s Dragged To The Wine Cooler Clearance Binhttps://t.co/UCzhqaDZyY pic.twitter.com/TA1GoWEWuZ
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 8, 2021
4 Baby Mamas & A Turban: Nick Cannon Welcomes Newest Baby Mama Alyssa Scott To His Procreation Playhouse, Sparks Hilarious Chaos https://t.co/BNwGDXHYoz pic.twitter.com/Olc5wBa7Up
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 21, 2021
As If! KKKool-Aid-KKKonsuming KKKonservative Stacey Dash “Apologizes” For Being Moronic, Malleable, Macabre, Malefic, Melanated Meat Puppet, Blames Faux News For Typecasting Her As “Angry Black Woman”https://t.co/B3Ap9dqdSD pic.twitter.com/lsjnGO6wn2
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 11, 2021
Courtside Karen: LeBron James Responds To Cantankerous, Soup Cookie-ish, Kylie-Lipped, COVID-Maskless, White Heckler In Atlanta Before She And Her Clout-Chasing Consort Were Ejected
(Image via Kevin C. Cox / Getty)https://t.co/iIWbfuBO3b pic.twitter.com/m9EfXRQ1Bq
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 2, 2021
Iconic: The Isleys & Elements Dazzled Generations Of Music Lovers, Melted Panny Drawls & Dripped Cool Water-Splashed Opulence During Silky Spectacular #Verzuz Celebration https://t.co/wyIRNzuONM pic.twitter.com/AJIJsRr9K6
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 5, 2021
Book Of Cusssalonians: Kirk Franklin Apologizes To Fans After Verbally STOMP’ing On Estranged Son https://t.co/KPkiSthyse
(Amy Sussman / Getty) pic.twitter.com/oJbzuDb3a2
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 14, 2021
Since U Been Greedy: Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Awarded Nearly $200K City Boy Bucks A Month In Divorce, Kendu’s Caucasian Cousin Receiving Roughly $2.4 Million A Year https://t.co/jyPE8Kjz8G pic.twitter.com/9dCnDOX4NN
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 28, 2021
Ncredible Seed Spreader: Nick Cannon Allegedly Knocked Up A Fourth Baby Mama, Fans Think Former ‘Wild N’ Out’ Model Is Expecting His SEVENTH Seed https://t.co/c1IieCzDc6 pic.twitter.com/n3ZGR1hSgE
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 21, 2021
Fifty-FINE: Toni Braxton Extends Hot Girl Hit Streak On The Gram, Refuses To Let Us Breathe Again https://t.co/HZ2isPNAT1 pic.twitter.com/czQaC0iQXY
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 28, 2021
Top 5, Dead Or Alive: Jadakiss Triumphantly Timb-Stomps Dipset Into The #Verzuz Abyss, Exudes Godly Gusto At The Garden https://t.co/6uwcCsN9FE pic.twitter.com/pWwDPd2W7j
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 4, 2021
Love At First 💦: Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals She Was Wearing A ‘The Future Is Female Ejaculation’ Shirt When She Met Joshua Jackson https://t.co/v1DNuPWePj pic.twitter.com/6WodFcTwh3
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 13, 2021
She Named The Baby WHAT? Condolences Sets Twitter ABLAZE In Spicy #SeasonByeve Debut, Sends #LawrenceHive Spiraling Into A Carl Thomas Turtleneck Of Emotions https://t.co/5bmoRyzKCg pic.twitter.com/qDJtWebQCz
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 10, 2021
WASP > WAP: RGIII Posts Insufferably Self-Hate-y Tweet About His White Wife’s Porcelain Posterior And Black Women Are At His Neck Over His Hue-less Headassery https://t.co/aKOix5wtWa pic.twitter.com/4ReMzvbpep
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 23, 2021
Nann Nincompoopery: Trick Daddy Says Beyoncé Can ‘Barely’ Sing, Disses Jay Z, Gets Slip N’ Slide Shaded By The Bey Hive https://t.co/tcRUmlnGVg pic.twitter.com/thUsAg22Ho
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 22, 2021
Songs In Bae Minor: Funniest Reactions To A Shoe-less Saweetie Playing The Piano For Drawls-Dissolver Damson Idris https://t.co/ixZAnJQnpx pic.twitter.com/x1CCZPmg4V
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 12, 2021
Sources Say KanYe Has Been Smashing Irina Shayk’s Soviet Shanks To Smithereens For Months https://t.co/bHVpQmRefI pic.twitter.com/UL7FgEkhZN
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 10, 2021
Pastoral Peenanigans: Married Reverend Resigns After ‘Accidentally’ Sexting Church Volunteer His ‘Hillsong’ Schlong https://t.co/2tJBgRsKQT pic.twitter.com/DZ43gWsZrA
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 29, 2021
Flagrantly Foul: Malik Beasley Issues Awkward IG Apology To Montana Yao After Months Of Double Dribbling Larsa’s Cougar Cakes https://t.co/3F5oLNHr9U pic.twitter.com/HwejZqO3zt
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 24, 2021
Pum Pum On The Zoom: Kelly Rowland Reveals Awesome Aunties Beyoncé And Michelle Williams Virtually Viewed Son’s Birth https://t.co/wsLHNJ3vHq pic.twitter.com/r8pzEYE61l
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 1, 2021
Proud Boy: I-Don’t-See-Hue-Bert Davis Becomes UNC Basketball’s First Black Head Coach Ever, Inexplicably Expresses Immense Pride In White Wife At Introduction Press Conference https://t.co/xRZJnDI6QA pic.twitter.com/MZbrN5S4eC
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 7, 2021
You Had 1 Job: Mulatto Officially Changes Name To “Latto,” Stirs Up Mixed Reactions https://t.co/62mRl231Lt pic.twitter.com/R9ZK1c15x8
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 18, 2021
In Panty-Melter News: Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith & His Ticallion Turtleneck Shine At Star-Studded Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television https://t.co/EoKlIIsz5s pic.twitter.com/I4hPiQLJmv
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 7, 2021
Ashy In-Fighting: Conservative Cohorts Kimberly Klacik And Candace Owens Engage In Tumultuous $20 Million Tommette Tussle, Candace Claims Klacik Is Money-Laundering Strip Club Madame https://t.co/ll5fJSsczY pic.twitter.com/jR3IpFXZUM
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 25, 2021
Top-Rope Tantalizer Sasha Banks & Spine-Busting Stunner Bianca Belair Are The World’s Hottest Wrestling Stars https://t.co/W7hLGHmQgx pic.twitter.com/cMjg2nbxz2
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 15, 2021
Queen Of Vacays: Ashanti Blesses The Gram With More Tropical Glazed Thigh Meats In Paradise
SUN-KISSED ‘SHANTI BACK. https://t.co/z4qByarabK pic.twitter.com/9pRiE83TA2
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 16, 2021
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, Adorned In Black Luxury, Came Thru Dripping Oxblood Opulence With Hair LAID By Heavenly Handed Hairstylist @yenedamtew ✨
Here’s How Twitter Reacted: https://t.co/ZSk8QnXr26 #InaugurationDay #BigChelleDrip
(Getty) pic.twitter.com/YwIpHDf0Ye
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 20, 2021
Celebrities
So SorRih: Draya Michele Wants Her Savage X Fenty Brand Deal Back After THOSE Tawdry Meagan Thee Stallion Shooting Comments
Draya Michele is expressing remorse and pleading with Rihanna to get her Savage X Fenty ambassador deal back.
The Mint Swimwear founder was at the center of controversy back in 2020 after she made disparaging remarks about the shooting incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion during a podcast appearance. Remember this?
“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road,” Draya insensitively joked. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”
Yikes!
Rihanna, a domestic violence survivor herself, then swiftly cut ties with the former Basketball Wives star for her problematic comment. However, now, with 2021 coming to an end, it looks like Draya is hoping to make amends with Rih for the massive mistake.
The star recently took to her Instagram story, telling fans that she hoped the “Umbrella” hitmaker would reconsider the opportunity for next year.
“I would like my @savagexfenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking,” she wrote over a picture of herself wearing a sexy red lingerie set from the brand.
Underneath The Shade Room’s screenshot of her post, Draya went into more detail about her remorse.
“I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment,” she wrote. “I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized all in front of all ya’ll,” she added. “That’s growth. Bouncing back.”
In the weeks following Draya’s gigantic podcast blunder, the internet slammed into the star, and Megan The Stallion even caught wind of her remarks too. Of course, the rapper lit into Draya.
In an attempt to clean up on aisle 6, the model, who recently spoke about her tarnished brand deal with Savage X Fenty on her reality TV series “Doses of Draya,” apologized to the “Body” rapper.
“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence,” she wrote in a since deleted tweet. “I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including Meg. And I’m sorry.”
What a mess!
Do you think Rihanna will have a change of heart for Draya or is it too late? Sound off in the comments.
Celebrities
#LHHATL’s Sierra Gates Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Eric Whitehead After One Year Of Dating, Spills ‘Secret’ To Multiple Proposals
“Don’t settle…”
Sierra Gates is engaged and excitingly sharing the news with fans.
The “Love & Hip Hop ATL” star got engaged over the Christmas holiday to her boo Eric Whitehead after one year of dating. The reality star broke the news about her engagement to the luxury car mogul on X-Mas with an Instagram video of Eric down on bended knee mouthing the words, “Will you marry me?”
“I said YES omg @e_whitehead365 I love you I love you I love you Omgggg,” she captioned the post. “God is So Amazing! It’s been 1 whole year and God knew What he was doing!”
The excited couple also shared statements with BOSSIP about their big news.
“God told me that Eric was my husband, and God doesn’t lie!” said Sierra who feels as though she’s found her “happy place.” “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life making memories with my other half!”
“Behind every great man is a great woman, and sometimes the strongest person on your team is the woman you choose to be with!” said Eric.
Since news broke of the engagement, Sierra’s responded to a comment from a fan who shadily said she “gets engaged every week.”
“What’s the secret?” added the fan.
According to Sierra, the “secret” is not settling.
“Don’t settle even if they buy a ring if they not right give it back,” replied Sierra.
Last December the CEO of The Glam shop was engaged to fellow “Love & Hip Hop” star BK Brasco but called things off after only one week. She was also previously married to her ex-husband Shooter.
Congrats to Sierra and Eric on their big news!
Celebrities
Pete Davidson Has Invited Kim Kardashian To Miami For His NYE Special
The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star is looking to ring in 2022 with Kim Kardashian by his side, as he co-hosts a New Years Eve special with Miley Cyrus.
With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, Pete Davidson, 28, definitely wants Kim Kardashian, 41, to be his kiss at midnight. A source close to the comedian revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he invited the SKIMS founder to join him, as he parties in the new year in Miami. Pete thinks that spending the night with Kim, as he co-hosts a NYE special with Miley Cyrus would be the perfect way to put a cap on 2021.
The source said that Pete’s career and personal life are both ” going amazing,” and he’s really excited to celebrate it all on NYE, after plenty of romantic holiday outings. Ultimately, it’s all up to Kim whether she wants to celebrate with him. “As New Year’s comes closer, he has already asked for Kim to join him in Miami, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that they may appear together as the ball drops on the special,” the source said. “He’s leaving it all in her hands on if she wants to join or not, the invite has been made.”
Despite Pete’s hopes, he’s also keeping in mind that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise with the omicron variant, and he hopes that doesn’t interfere with his special. “Something on the complete other side of the spectrum is that he really hopes that he doesn’t catch Covid before New Year’s. The final SNL being changed was one thing, but this would be a big disappointment as he has a lot planned for the special as he would like to make this show amazing in every way and a yearly event,” the source explained.
Ultimately, both his invite to Kim and his worry about COVID influenced both of the big things the SNL star wants for New Year’s Eve. “So, if he had two wishes this New Year’s it would be for it to be healthy and happy one with Kim. He wouldn’t want anything more,” the source said.
