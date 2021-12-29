GG Gharachedaghi to Lala Kent: “Stop Complaining” About Ex

Shahs of Sunset star GG Gharachedaghi has some words of advice for Lala Kent as she navigates the ending of her relationship with Randall Emmett. She claims Lala should “stop complaining” after seeing “red flags” in her partner and to stop playing the victim.

After Lala spoke to Page Six about her break-up with Randall Emmett GG took to the comment section to voice her opposition to the way Lala handled the situation.

“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’ why does the person [Lala] wait until they’ve experience many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?” the Shahs of Sunset star wrote in the comment section of the article with Lala.

Continuing on the Bravolebrity clarified, “Just saying…walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media sh*t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.”111

Regardless of GG’s comment’s many have come to Lala’s defense.

One commenter wrote “@gg_golnsesa I don’t think it’s that simple. We all ignore things or let things slide when we are in love,” one person wrote. “I think once a person steps out of the relationship, a lot of clarity can come, and the red flags are more easily identified.”

Many others having come after GG for her apparent non-support of women and “blaming the victim.”

For the time being Lala wants to set a good example for her daughter, Ocean.

“There are so many times where people are sending me messages about what I’m choosing to share. And for me, I want my daughter to understand what a healthy, respectable man looks like,” Lala shared.

For now, it looks like GG’s advice is neither needed nor asked for as Lala has it all figured out on her own.

Telling Page Six, “I think there’s going to be a day where she’s going to learn how to read and she’s going to see these things. I’ll explain to her when she has questions. I think being honest is a great thing,” Kent said. “But again, my job is just to protect her. And if she doesn’t come to me with my questions, then my lips are going to be sealed.