Glam Pop God Jake Wesley Rogers & Soulful Skywalker Bren Joy Dazzle Starry-Eyed Crowd At Red Bull SoundClash In Nashville
Clash Kings!
We were front and center for Red Bull’s spectacular SoundClash between Glam Pop Star Jake Wesley Rogers and Soulful skywalker Bren Joy who battled it out in front of a starry-eyed crowd in the heart of famed Music City Nashville.
For those new to SoundClash stannery (welcome! You’ll love it here), clashers go song-for-song over the course of four exciting rounds where they perform covers, reimagine one of their competitor’s tracks, perform three of their own songs and close things out with a wildcard finale that could include anything from special guests to surprise on-stage antics.
Once both artists wrap up their potentially extraordinary finales, the audience votes to determine a winner.
With that said, it was nearly impossible for the crowd to choose between Bren who showcased his stunning vocal range and Jake who wowed the crowd with stardust-fueled bravado.
By Round 4, they had performed alongside Grammy-winning star Sheryl Crow, singer and actress Lennon Stella, Queer icon Joy Oladokun and Hip-Hop artist Landon Sears.
In one of many highlights of the night, Jake and Bren performed special collaborative versions of “Weddings and Funerals” by Jake Wesley Rogers and “Freezing” by Bren Joy during their unforgettable Takeover Round.
Check out the heavenly video below:
The classic clash headlined our dazzling Nashville adventure that included an interactive songwriting class (with special guest Bren Joy), Jake Wesley Rogers-inspired photoshoot where we let our inner-glam God (or Goddess) shine, and a tour of the National Museum of African American Music.
*Co-writing a song with a talented group of open-minded creatives is sooooo fun. 10/10, highly recommend.
*At NMAAM, you can make your own beats, spit hot fire in a studio, recreate the greatest dance moves ever, lead your own church choir, and freestyle like your fave rappity rapper. If you haven’t been yet, you’re missing out.
*Doing anything inspired by Jake Wesley Rogers is a flex. He’s a star.
For more info on the Red Bull SoundClash series, click here.
Megan Fox & MGK Match In Silky Pajamas & Santa Hats For Cute Christmas Video — Watch
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were feeling festive this Christmas. The couple rocked silky red and green Christmas pajamas and Santa hats in a cute TikTok video.
Megan Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had the best time celebrating Christmas this year. MGK posted a TikTok video that revealed their festive PJs. Megan had on a pair of red silky pajamas, while MGK had on a pair of similar silky green ones. They also had on pink Santa hats for their holiday celebrations.
@machinegunkelly
Break it, I mean, bop it 🤪🎄
♬ original sound – Colson
Machine Gun Kelly took on the “Bop It Challenge” in the TikTok video. But things took a turn when he ended up breaking the Bop It! Megan can be seen in the background shaking her head when the toy broke. “Break it, I mean, bop it,” MGK captioned his video.
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong since going public with their relationship in June 2020. Just a few weeks before Christmas, the couple stepped out for a date night at Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. That same week, the couple rocked all-black outfits at the launch party for MGK’s nail polish line UN/DN LAQR.
The couple’s relationship is very serious, with their kids already spending time together. MGK has a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship, and Megan shares three kids — Bodhi, Noah, and Journey — with ex Brian Austin Green. MGK and Megan’s kids recently joined the couple on a vacation in Greece.
After seeing their pals Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian get engaged in October 2021, Megan is ready to take the next step with MGK. Megan is wanting MGK to make the “same commitment” to her in the very near future.
“She would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to him and considers him a soulmate,” a source close to Megan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And since she has recently seen how Kourt and Travis had their own beautiful engagement, it’s pulled at her heartstrings — and she wants it to happen for herself very soon.”
Selena Gomez’s Full Back Tattoo Of A Dripping Rose Revealed In New Close-Up Photo
After giving fans a far-away glimpse of Selena Gomez’s new back tattoo earlier this month, the singer’s tattoo artist showed what the ink looks like up close in a new photo on Dec. 28.
Selena Gomez finally debuted the intricacies of her latest tattoo in a new photo shared by her tattoo artist on Dec. 28. The official Bang Bang Tattoo Instagram account posted the photo of Selena’s upper back, which now has a pink rose emblazoned across the center. The rose is dripping black ink in a watercolor style. “Watercolor on @SelenaGomez,” the photo was captioned. “Thank you for always being so wonderful.”
Bang Bang first revealed the tattoo in mid-December, but it was in a photo where Selena stood far from the camera. While it was apparent that the singer had gotten some pretty sizable ink on her back, the details of the artwork were kept under wraps until now. Right above the rose is another tattoo — the number 76 written in Roman Numerals (LXXVI). The exact meaning of this tattoo is unclear, but it is said to be a tribute to a family member who “means a lot” to Selena.
Selena is currently in the midst of filming the second season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. The series’ first season premiered earlier this year to rave reviews. Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for four Critics’ Choice Television Awards, including a Best Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Selena. The show also received three nominations at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.
Of course, her fans are also hoping for some new music from the star. Sel released her record Rare in 2020, and followed it up with an album entirely in Spanish, Revelacion, in March 2021. Earlier this year, Selena hinted that she might be retiring from music due to “not being taken seriously,” but she clarified her comments in a later interview. “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music,” she admitted to Elle. “I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I’m doing the best I can, and it’s all about me. Sometimes that can really get to me.” In October, she teamed up with Coldplay on the track “Let Somebody Go.”
Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Likes’ Britney’s Sexy New Dance Video Amid Family Feud
Jamie Lynn Spears ‘liked’ a recent video posted by her older sister, Britney Spears, with whom she’s had a bit of feud, causing fans to wonder if the familial tensions have lifted some.
Family feud no more? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Britney Spears, 40, posted a sexy video showing off various outfits and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, liked the social media share. In the video, Britney sports a pink-colored leopard suit and three different style dresses, walking back-and-forth in front of her Christmas tree and posing to Miley Cyrus‘s take on Hall & Oats’s classic “Maneater.” Apparently, Britney’s younger sister — with whom she shares some complicated familial tension — “liked” the post.
The pop star had a strained relationship with her younger sister amid the conservatorship battle that finally ended on Nov. 12 after dominating her life for 13 years. In addition to the difficult relationship she shares with her mother and father, Britney and Jamie Lynn have also had their issues. The “Stronger” singer shared a cryptic post back in October that many assumed to be a response to her sister’s forthcoming memoir, while a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that she had no desire to repair her ties to her younger sibling.
“It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” our source said. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”
The source continued, “What saddens Britney the most is that Jamie Lynn isn’t even using this opportunity to speak out in support of her. At this point, Britney is not interested in pursuing a relationship with her sister. And who could blame her?” After remaining mum about her sister’s legal arrangement, Jamie Lynn broke her silence on the conservatorship in June following Britney’s first court testimony.
Britney has had quite the complicated relationship with her family for years, and, in recent months, she has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. Most recently, Britney addressed her reasons for taking such a long music hiatus with a new message on her Instagram on Dec. 28. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney wrote. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”
She also brought up how her sister was allowed to perform her music at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” Britney said. “So much wasted time to only embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore….that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!!!! They really hurt me!!!”
