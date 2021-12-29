Glam Pop God Jake Wesley Rogers & Soulful Skywalker Bren Joy Dazzle Starry-Eyed Crowd At Red Bull SoundClash In Nashville

Clash Kings!

We were front and center for Red Bull’s spectacular SoundClash between Glam Pop Star Jake Wesley Rogers and Soulful skywalker Bren Joy who battled it out in front of a starry-eyed crowd in the heart of famed Music City Nashville.

For those new to SoundClash stannery (welcome! You’ll love it here), clashers go song-for-song over the course of four exciting rounds where they perform covers, reimagine one of their competitor’s tracks, perform three of their own songs and close things out with a wildcard finale that could include anything from special guests to surprise on-stage antics.

Once both artists wrap up their potentially extraordinary finales, the audience votes to determine a winner.

With that said, it was nearly impossible for the crowd to choose between Bren who showcased his stunning vocal range and Jake who wowed the crowd with stardust-fueled bravado.

By Round 4, they had performed alongside Grammy-winning star Sheryl Crow, singer and actress Lennon Stella, Queer icon Joy Oladokun and Hip-Hop artist Landon Sears.

In one of many highlights of the night, Jake and Bren performed special collaborative versions of “Weddings and Funerals” by Jake Wesley Rogers and “Freezing” by Bren Joy during their unforgettable Takeover Round.

Check out the heavenly video below:

The classic clash headlined our dazzling Nashville adventure that included an interactive songwriting class (with special guest Bren Joy), Jake Wesley Rogers-inspired photoshoot where we let our inner-glam God (or Goddess) shine, and a tour of the National Museum of African American Music.

*Co-writing a song with a talented group of open-minded creatives is sooooo fun. 10/10, highly recommend.

*At NMAAM, you can make your own beats, spit hot fire in a studio, recreate the greatest dance moves ever, lead your own church choir, and freestyle like your fave rappity rapper. If you haven’t been yet, you’re missing out.

*Doing anything inspired by Jake Wesley Rogers is a flex. He’s a star.

For more info on the Red Bull SoundClash series, click here.