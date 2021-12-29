News
Gophers put clamps on West Virginia to win Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX — The Gophers offense and special teams showed in the first quarter of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday that those units have been guaranteed to grate during the 2021 season.
Minnesota had two drives stall in West Virginia’s red zone and they missed a short field goal. Then in the second quarter, the Gophers showed how bowl games can, and should be, fun.
Right tackle Daniel Faalele lined up at fullback and the massive man plunged over the goal line to give Minnesota the opening lead in an eventual 18-6 win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Tuesday night.
In college football slang, that score is considered a big-man touchdown, but given Faalele’s size — 6-foot-8 and roughly 375 pounds — it’s more like the biggest-man touchdown. The trick play gave the majority maroon and gold crowd something to cheer.
The Gophers ran Faalele on a dive in the 2019 spring game, but the expectant NFL draft pick next spring got some unexpected glory in his final game for Minnesota.
The Gophers (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten) was a five-point favorite and didn’t trail. The U defense had six pass breakups, five sacks, an interception and held the Mountaineers (6-7, 4-5 Big 12) to their second-lowest point total of the season.
The Gophers have won five straight bowl games, including the Outback Bowl (2020), the Holiday Bowl (2016) and the Quick Lane Bowl (2015, ’18). It’s the second-longest streak, excluding national championships, in the country behind Alabama.
Besides the U’s miscues in the first quarter, both teams had trouble adjusting to the wet turf. Despite rain in the forecast, bowl officials opened the retractable roof on the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium to have four paratroopers land on the field and to shoot off red rockets during the national anthem. Rain poured down before the closed it.
The pregame pomp was what fans expect in bowl games, but the consequence was players slipping all night on the temporary grass field. In the third quarter, Tanner Morgan slid on the grass and had to eat a sack. On the next drive, Mike Brown-Stephens slipped on a route and Mountaineers defensvie back Charles Woods intercepted it.
Facing criticism online, the bowl’s account tweeted snark, “We thought Gophers could swim?”
While Faalele took the early spotlight, he Gophers tailbacks Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving were each able to eclipse 100 yards running against the Mountaineers. It was the 12th and 13 times Minnesota has had five different running backs go over century mark in games this season, and it was the first time it’s happened in a bowl game since Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III in the 2004 Music City Bowl.
Thomas finsihed with 144 yards and one touchdown; Irving ended with 129 yards. Minnesota had a nearly eight minute drive to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
The Gophers forced West Virginia to go three-and-out on its opening drive and then went 42 yards on 10 plays, but it stalled inside the Mountaineers 5-yard line. Tanner Morgan’s pass on second down was batted down and Morgan was sacked on third down. Then Matthew Trickett’s 32-yard field went wide left.
On the second drive, Minnesota went 52 yards down to West Virginia’s 15, but Thomas fumbled. It was the first giveaway for a Gophers running back of the year.
The Faalele play made it fun again.
News
Nuggets avoid collapse with thrilling win over Warriors
Denver held on for dear life, and despite a late Steph Curry eruption, it was enough.
Nikola Jokic swatted Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga with 3.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Nuggets survived, 89-86, in a Tuesday night thriller. The layup attempt would’ve tied the game at 88, yet Jokic’s defensive stop helped ensure the Nuggets avoided a colossal collapse.
After Facu Campazzo gave the Warriors brief hope by missing one of two free throws, Andre Iguodala’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer came up short to seal the win. What was once a 24-point margin dissolved into a gripping, ugly victory, but a win nonetheless.
“They got the best record in the NBA,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We weren’t playing St. Buzzy’s tonight. You know they’re going to make a run, but to hold that team to 86 points in their building, with all the injuries and guys out that we have, even though we only scored 29 points in the second half, we did enough to pull the win out.”
Now 17-16 on the season, the Nuggets will host the Warriors on Thursday at home.
Curry came to life with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter despite swarming defense from Campazzo and Austin Rivers. His 23-point night was still uncharacteristic and a testament to the Nuggets’ layered defensive approach.
Jokic finished with 22 points and 18 assists, while Will Barton added 21, including four clutch points late in the fourth quarter.
It was a win to savor over the NBA-leading Warriors.
The Warriors were missing Draymond Green, the backbone and lynchpin of their defense due to health and safety protocols. The Nuggets were depleted as well. They entered Tuesday’s contest with only 10 healthy players, the result of Monte Morris (knee), Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Vlatko Cancar (non-COVID illness) all sitting out the contest.
As has been the case all season, the absences exposed miscast roles up and down the rotation.
The third quarter started like so many other miserable second halves for the Nuggets this season. The turnovers mounted, the shot selection suffered and the transition defense was optional. What was a 24-point lead going into the third quarter was chiseled to just 11 points as Denver’s offense went cold. It was the same perplexing pattern that had doomed them in bad losses to Orlando and, more recently, Charlotte.
But up just 68-57, the Nuggets’ second unit responded. Campazzo nailed a floater, and then Zeke Nnaji got inside for a dunk late in the third. Some semblance of order was restored, as the Nuggets took a 74-61 lead into the fourth.
Before the game, Malone suggested that Davon Reed wouldn’t be going anywhere despite the expiration of his second 10-day contract. Malone said he conveyed his “thoughts” and “wishes” to team president Tim Connelly, understanding it would ultimately be management’s decision.
Among the best parts of the Reed story for Malone – and the reason he’s fit so well – is that he understands his role.
“He’s mature, and I think he understands, ‘Hey, I’m not being called up to be the man.’ I’m being called up to fit in and help in any way I can,” Malone said. “Hopefully, there’s a way to keep Davon in a Nuggets uniform for a while moving forward.”
Reed, Rivers and Campazzo swarmed Curry in the first half, limiting Golden State’s sharpshooter to just two points on 1-of-6 shooting. Their incessant coverage also forced Curry into four first-half turnovers. At least for a half, he wasn’t the overwhelming tidal wave he’s accustomed to being.
The Nuggets were locked in and engaged from the start. With crisp, unselfish passing and confident, aggressive driving, they built a 60-36 halftime lead. Barton poured in 17 points on four 3-pointers, and Jokic dominated inside with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
As a team, the Nuggets racked up 19 assists over the first two quarters in a relentless assault on Golden State’s scrambling defense.
News
Honey whiskey makes great sauce for holiday steak dinner
Celebrate the new year with this honey whiskey sauce over tender steak. Flavored whiskeys have become popular. You can find spicy, cinnamon, chocolate ginger and even salted caramel whiskeys. The honey whiskey creates a perfect sauce for the steak and this holiday dinner.
The recipe calls for raising and lowering the heat. If you have an electric burner, turn on two burners, one on medium-high and one on medium and move the skillet between the burners as needed.
You can use any type of quick cooking steak. You can buy flavored whiskey in small split bottles.
HONEY-FLAVORED WHISKEY STEAK
2 t. canola oil
3/4 lb. grass-fed strip steak
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 c. honey-flavored whiskey
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1/4 c. heavy cream
2 parsley sprigs
Heat oil in a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak and brown 2 minutes, turn over and brown 2 minutes. Lower heat to medium and cook steak 3 to 4 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 130 for medium rare, 160 for medium. Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove steak to a plate. Turn heat up to medium-high and add the whiskey and garlic, scraping up any brown bits in the skillet. Cook to reduce sauce by half about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the cream and stir sauce until smooth and it starts to thicken, about 2 minutes. Divide steak between 2 dinner plates and spoon sauce on top. Garnish with sprigs of parsley. Makes 2 servings.
(Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer)
POTATO WEDGES
1 lb. red potatoes
2 T. reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
2 T. snipped chives
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Wash potatoes, do not peel. Cut potatoes in half and then in half lengthwise. Continue to cut in half to form wedges about 2 inches thick. Add to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 5 minutes. Test with a knife to see if the potatoes are soft. Microwave another minute if needed. Remove and add the dressing and chives to the bowl. Toss well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Toss again to make sure all potatoes are covered with the sauce. Makes 2 servings.
(Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer)
— Tribune News Service
News
New Year’s Eve parties call for elegant appetizers
If you’re hosting a holiday cocktail party, you want something easy, elegant and finger-friendly to pair with that flute of bubbly. If you’re serving dinner, a passed appetizer to hold guests until the main meal is in order.
In either case, it’s tough to go wrong with a simple shrimp dish. Not only is a platter of the shellfish a party favorite — Americans gobbled up a record 4.6 pounds per person in 2018, according to the National Fisheries Institute — but it cooks up quickly and is easy to source.
This recipe from America’s Test Kitchen is on the bold side, with a robust seasoning mixture of garlic, cumin, paprika and cayenne. It blooms in the same pan as the shrimp, with generous amounts of fresh cilantro and garlic and lemon adding freshness.
It can be served with toothpicks and cocktail napkins as an appetizer (leave the tails on for a prettier presentation), or be paired with rice as an entree.
When choosing shrimp, look for shellfish that smells clean and when thawed feels firm to the touch. If it smells like ammonia, it’s spoiled. It is measured by the number of shrimp it takes to make up a pound.
PAN-SEARED SHRIMP WITH CUMIN, PARSLEY AND PISTACHIOS
1 1/2 lbs. extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 16-25)
1 t. kosher salt, divided
1 garlic clove, minced
1 t. ground cumin
1 t. smoked paprika
Couple dashes of cayenne pepper, or more to taste
2 T. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1/8 t. sugar
1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro leaves and stems
1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley leaves and stems
Juice and zest 1/2 lemon
1/4 c. shelled pistachios, chopped
Toss shrimp with 1/2 teaspoon salt in bowl; set aside for 15-30 minutes. Combine garlic, cumin, paprika, cayenne and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in small bowl.
Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Add 1 tablespoon oil and sugar to bowl with shrimp and toss to coat.
Add shrimp to a cold 12-inch nonstick skillet in single layer and cook over high heat until undersides of shrimp are spotty brown and edges are pink, 3-4 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.
Use tongs to flip each shrimp, working speedily. Let sit until second side is opaque, about 2 minutes. Transfer shrimp to plate.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to now-empty skillet. Add spice mixture and cook over medium heat until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Off heat, return shrimp and any accumulated juices to skillet. Add cilantro, parsley and lemon juice and zest, and toss to combine.
Transfer to serving platter, sprinkle with pistachios and serve with toothpicks (as an appetizer) or steamed rice (as an entree). Serves 4-6.
(Adapted from “More Mediterranean: 225 New Plant-Forward Recipes” by America’s Test Kitchen, $35)
— Tribune News Service
Gophers put clamps on West Virginia to win Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Nuggets avoid collapse with thrilling win over Warriors
Honey whiskey makes great sauce for holiday steak dinner
New Year’s Eve parties call for elegant appetizers
Festive cheese ball bites a sure hit with guests
Lowry: Remembering a towering man who built career on ants
Turn it up: Here’s your perfect New Year’s Eve party mixtape
Krikorian: Biden’s border policy may be 2021’s biggest failure
Editorial: Did CDC need flight orders from Delta?
St. Louis restaurants face uncertainty amid rise in COVID-19 cases
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?