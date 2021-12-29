News
Grass fire sparked Monday in Jefferson County was human caused
A grass fire in Jefferson County that burned 152 acres near Chatfield Reservoir was human caused, according to investigators.
The Oak fire started at about 2:40 p.m. Monday along the hogback near South Kipling Parkway and C-470. The fire burned close to homes and, at various points Monday afternoon, some nearby neighborhoods appeared likely to be evacuated.
On Tuesday afternoon, West Metro Fire Rescue said that the fire is 50% contained and that firefighters continue to work on suppressing the fire.
UPDATE: #OakFire – fire is 50% contained. 25 firefighters working today in steep terrain to extend fireline around perimeter & continue mop up. You can expect to see smoke from small hotspots in interior. WMFR getting help from @ArvadaFire, @ICFPD, @COStateFire & Foothills Fire. pic.twitter.com/cNIaS7aHce
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 28, 2021
The fire started west of the Westerly Apartments in an open space area where’s there is typically heavy foot traffic along several trails, according to WMFR.
Smoke was visible Thursday from hot spots in the fire interior. Several nearby fire departments aided WMFR in battling the fire. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Former Packers, Vikings WR Greg Jennings caught Aaron Rodgers’ first NFL TD pass … before they drifted apart
In the final minute of the first half on Thursday Night Football on Nov. 29, 2007, Green Bay receiver Greg Jennings caught the first NFL touchdown pass from a backup quarterback. It didn’t look like much back then since the 11-yard score simply cut the deficit to 27-17 in a game the Packers would lose 37-27 to Dallas at Texas Stadium.
But it looks significant now.
That backup quarterback was Aaron Rodgers, who was then in his third season with the Packers and saw his first significant action in that game when iron-man starter Brett Favre was knocked out early in the second quarter with an arm injury. All Rodgers has done since then was add 444 more touchdown passes to get to 445. And when he threw his 443rd in last Saturday’s 24-22 victory over Cleveland, he broke Favre’s team record of 442.
“It’s definitely a trivia question,” Jennings said of catching Rodgers’ first touchdown pass. “It was a big deal for him but it wasn’t a big deal for me then because all of that season I had big touchdown catches from Brett Favre. So, when it was Aaron’s first, shoot, we’re losing. It never dawned on me like, ‘Shoot, that was his first touchdown pass.’ ”
Jennings played in the NFL from 2006-15, including with the Packers from 2006-12 and with the Vikings from 2013-14. He was watching with interest from his Edina home when Rodgers broke Favre’s mark last weekend.
“I thought it was just a special moment,” Jennings said. “It was sign of his durability, his consistency and just pure elitism. I was reminded of all he’s been through, from taking over from Brett and the first time he stepped on the field at our Family Night, our first scrimmage at Lambeau Field in training camp (in 2008), he was greeted by a barrage of boos. And to see him turn into what he has is just a true testament to his ability to stick to a plan and be great.”
After Favre started 253 consecutive games for the Packers, retired (very) briefly, then moved on to the New York Jets in 2008 and the Vikings in 2009 and 2010. Rodgers made his first career start in the opening game of the 2008 season, when he led the Packers to a 24-19 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field.
On Sunday night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers, 38, will make his 205th career start — and his 26th against the Vikings. Jennings is amazed at how far he has come.
“It’s cool to see what his career has turned into, obviously a first-ballot hall of famer, and for me to have jump-started his touchdown-throwing barrage, it’s something that my kids enjoy,” said Jennings, who has four children, ranging in age from 9 to 14. “They love it.”
Jennings is also the answer to another trivia question involving Rodgers. He caught his first career playoff touchdown pass, a 6-yard grab in a 51-45 overtime loss at Arizona on Jan. 10, 2010. And he caught two touchdown passes from Rodgers in Super Bowl XLV, a 31-25 Packers win over Pittsburgh on Feb. 6, 2011.
These days, Jennings no longer has a good relationship with Rodgers. In 2013, after he signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract with the Vikings as a free agent, Jennings made some negative comments about Rodgers, and the quarterback seemingly hasn’t forgotten.
“We don’t text, we don’t communicate like that,” Jennings said. “We haven’t had an official sit down, like bring it all in for a hug, since I left Green Bay. .. We had a great relationship (in Green Bay)… Our relationship now has been non-existent. I tried to reach out to refurbish it but haven’t had any success. The acceptance from his side has just not been there.”
Jennings was critical in 2013 of Rodgers’ leadership, saying he sought the spotlight and wasn’t an ideal team player. He said he was upset at the time because he believed the quarterback was not “in my corner” about wanting him to remain with the Packers. In response, Rodgers told Sports Illustrated in 2013 that “people taking shots at me who aren’t relevant to this team and to this locker room doesn’t mean a whole lot to me.”
“When we played them going back to Lambeau and (at Minnesota), we talked and I apologized,” Jennings said of his playing days with the Vikings. “Those were my feelings (at the time), but there was no need for me to say those things. It was done out of frustration, anger, because I wanted my career to remain and be knotted up like a nice little bow in Green Bay.”
Jennings is now an NFL studio analyst for Fox, and last year was an analyst for some games. He called two Packers games in 2020, their 43-34 win over the Vikings to open the season at U.S. Bank Stadium and their second game, a 42-21 win over Detroit at Lambeau Field. Jennings said he dealt with Rodgers before those games in pregame discussions with other members on the Fox crew, and he was cordial but that it was business-like.
Jennings would welcome one day again having a personal relationship with Rodgers since his four children are big Green Bay fans.
“My kids would love to meet him and be able to say, ‘Hey, you played with my dad,’ ” Jennings said. “Their favorite team is the Packers, so he’s talked about well often in my house. … But all things heal in time.”
As for all the controversy surrounding Rodgers this year, Jennings said he had no problem with him holding out in spring drills before finally reporting for training camp. But he did have an issue with Rodgers saying he was “immunized” when it turned out he was not vaccinated and he had to miss Green Bay’s 13-7 loss at Kansas City on Nov. 7 while on the COVID-19 reserve list.
“When it came to the whole vaccination, immunization deal, that was just blatantly wrong,” Jennings said. “I thought that was completely misleading, but again, I’m not one to hold anyone to what they did yesterday, so for me you live and you learn.”
Jennings made his only two Pro Bowls playing with Rodgers and the Packers, in 2010 and 2011. Of his 64 career touchdown catches, 53 were with Green Bay — 38 from Rodgers and 14 from Favre.
So, in Jennings’ opinion, who does he consider the better of the two Packers signal callers?
“If I were playing in the game, I would say Brett because Aaron was so perfect with his accuracy, he eliminated the ability to up and actually make a play,” Jennings said. “Brett was more of, ‘I’m going to throw it up and go make a play.’ But if I’m a head coach or a general manger, I’m taking Aaron. I’m not taking Brett because I know what I’m going to get from Aaron. Brett’s going to take more risks. Uncalculated risks. Aaron’s going to take calculated risks.”
Massachusetts reports 9,228 new coronavirus cases, breakthrough infections spike last week
State health officials on Tuesday reported 9,228 new coronavirus cases, another rise in hospitalizations and a surge in breakthrough infections.
The state Department of Public Health reported 20,247 breakthrough cases last week ahead of Christmas, a 45% spike from the previous week as the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant takes over.
The 9,228 new daily cases on Tuesday is the second highest one-day total of the entire pandemic, only behind the Christmas Eve record high tally of 10,040 cases. More record-breaking case tallies are expected in the days ahead amid the omicron surge.
The state’s positive test average has also been spiking, and now stands at 11.08%. The daily positive test rate for Tuesday’s report was 13.12%.
The state reported 63 new COVID deaths, bringing Massachusetts’ total recorded death toll to 20,138. The 63 deaths are from Saturday through Monday.
The seven-day average of deaths is now 21. The peak of daily death average during last winter’s surge was 77 deaths.
There are now 1,707 COVID patients in the state, a daily jump of 71 patients. Hospitalizations have been spiking in the last month. The last time the state’s hospitalization total was above 1,700 was in late January.
The state reported that 381 patients are in intensive care units, and 250 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 1,707 total hospitalizations, 528 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 31%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
In the weekly breakthrough report, the state said there have been 3,539 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts, which represents 0.07% of those who got their shots. The 3,539 total patients is a one-week increase of 353 fully vaxxed patients. That’s significantly up from the previous weekly increase of 220 fully vaxxed patients.
The state has reported 854 breakthrough deaths, or 0.02% of those who are fully vaxxed. That’s a one-week increase of 70 deaths — down from the previous weekly increase of 85 deaths.
More than 5 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 2 million people (2,015,376) have gotten a booster dose.
Aurora man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting in Castle Rock
An Aurora man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a grocery store customer in the chest in a Castle Rock parking lot.
Hugo Vazquez-Topete, 29, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to one count of first-degree assault, a felony, and other counts in the case were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
The shooting happened on August 6, 2019, outside the King Soopers Ridge Road store, according to a DA’s news release. Vazquez-Topete and two others picked up money at the Western Union counter in the store, then went to the store’s gas pumps where words were exchanged with other customers.
The other customers, including the shooting victim, drove off and at a stop light Vazquez-Topete and an associate fired a gun at the stopped car, hitting the victim in the chest.
“In this case, for a perceived minor slight, he (Vazquez-Topete) didn’t hesitate to pull out a gun and fire at a group of people he didn’t even know,” said Jake Adkins, Sr. deputy DA, in the release. “In addition to almost killing the victim, he also endangered numerous people
and showed a complete disregard for the value of human life.”
The day of the shooting, Vazquez-Topete and two others fled the scene in an SUV. The victim, who was taken to a hospital, survived. The victims and the perpetrators did not know each other.
Benito Bautista, 27, of Denver, fired at the victim’s car but did not hit anyone, according to the release. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2020, to one felony count of attempted first-degree assault. Bautista was sentenced in January to 14 years in prison.
One associate, who was with the Vazquez-Topete and Bautista, “did not participate in the crime and was not charged,” according to the release.
