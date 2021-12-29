Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

About 2,500 additional COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot appointments will open up next week when state-sponsored sites in Lynn, Taunton and Boston’s Roxbury and Fenway neighborhoods open, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.

Vaccine and booster clinics will launch next Wednesday at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury and at North Shore Community College’s Modular Building in Lynn, each capable of administering 400 shots a day.

Next Thursday, Fenway Park will reopen as a vaccine/booster site with the capacity to administer 1,300 shots each day.

In Taunton, a new clinic at 2005 Bay St. will go live with the ability to give 400 shots a day.

Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this month that the most significant challenge to booster clinics is finding available staff, which is “part of the reason why some of this might happen a little bit after the holidays as opposed to before.”

The Baker Administration has been pushing vaccinations and boosters as the best defenses against serious illness from the surging omicron variant.

The four new sites opening next week are in addition to a vaccine and booster clinic already open at the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in its announcement. That clinic has 500 doses available each day.

Appointments at all five locations are available to book now through vaxfinder.mass.gov, the administration said, and walk-ins will be accepted at all locations other than the Taunton site.

All locations will offer the primary vaccine series for people ages 5 and older as well as booster doses. Language translation services will be available at all locations.

On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker was among a bipartisan group of governors on a call with President Joe Biden and administration officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, his office confirmed.

The White House said the group discussed “the latest science on the omicron variant, the use and distribution of COVID-19 treatments, expanding Federal partnerships and resources on testing, and keeping the Nation’s schools open.”

Fauci on Monday also suggested vaccines should be required on domestic flights.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

The Biden administration has balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.