Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
By LAURIE KELLMAN
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.
The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this motto:
“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight.”
Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.
He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.
Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.
Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas and Reno Correspondent Scott Sonner contributed to this report.
Ticker: Gas prices slow to fall in Massachusetts; Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme
Gas prices in Massachusetts have been ticking downward over the last month, but the pace of change has been slower than the national average and Bay Staters continue to pay more at the pump than drivers in many other states.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is $3.38, AAA Massachusetts reported. That’s down 1 cent from the average price a week ago and 4 cents from the average price one month ago.
The state’s average price is 10 cents higher than the national average of $3.28 per gallon, which itself is down 2 cents from last week and 11 cents from a month ago.
“Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” said AAA Massachusetts Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.
Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme
An attorney accused of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been convicted of bank fraud and other charges in New Hampshire.
Joseph Foistner, 67, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday. According to prosecutors, he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.
Foistner was convicted late last week of bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making misrepresentations during bankruptcy proceedings.
A phone number for Foistner was disconnected. He will be sentenced in April.
New vax sites to bolster state’s booster effort
About 2,500 additional COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot appointments will open up next week when state-sponsored sites in Lynn, Taunton and Boston’s Roxbury and Fenway neighborhoods open, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
Vaccine and booster clinics will launch next Wednesday at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury and at North Shore Community College’s Modular Building in Lynn, each capable of administering 400 shots a day.
Next Thursday, Fenway Park will reopen as a vaccine/booster site with the capacity to administer 1,300 shots each day.
In Taunton, a new clinic at 2005 Bay St. will go live with the ability to give 400 shots a day.
Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this month that the most significant challenge to booster clinics is finding available staff, which is “part of the reason why some of this might happen a little bit after the holidays as opposed to before.”
The Baker Administration has been pushing vaccinations and boosters as the best defenses against serious illness from the surging omicron variant.
The four new sites opening next week are in addition to a vaccine and booster clinic already open at the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in its announcement. That clinic has 500 doses available each day.
Appointments at all five locations are available to book now through vaxfinder.mass.gov, the administration said, and walk-ins will be accepted at all locations other than the Taunton site.
All locations will offer the primary vaccine series for people ages 5 and older as well as booster doses. Language translation services will be available at all locations.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker was among a bipartisan group of governors on a call with President Joe Biden and administration officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, his office confirmed.
The White House said the group discussed “the latest science on the omicron variant, the use and distribution of COVID-19 treatments, expanding Federal partnerships and resources on testing, and keeping the Nation’s schools open.”
Fauci on Monday also suggested vaccines should be required on domestic flights.
“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”
The Biden administration has balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.
St. Paul mom pulls child from car seat as armed carjackers take off in her car; police arrest 3 teens
Three teens were arrested Tuesday following a frightening carjacking in St. Paul, police said.
Isaiah Charles Foster, 18, of Richfield, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old with criminal histories were arrested following a four-hour manhunt involving five law enforcement agencies.
A St. Paul woman told police she’d been running errands on Grand Avenue before 10 a.m. when she noticed a group of people in a nearby car wearing ski masks. It made her feel uneasy, so she got into her car with her three-year-old child and drove to her home in the 700 block of Osceola Avenue.
After pulling into her garage, she realized the car had followed her home and had pulled up to block her escape.
A man with a gun confronted her and demanded her purse and keys. He then got into the car and was trying to drive away while the woman frantically pulled her child from the car seat in the back.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies began to search for the stolen vehicle, which was soon identified as being used in another robbery in Minneapolis.
Deputies spotted the woman’s vehicle near Huron Boulevard and Delaware Street, the border of Ramsey and Hennepin counties, and began to follow it. A 17-year-old jumped out of the backseat and was apprehended after a foot chase near the University of Minnesota campus.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old has a criminal history that includes aggravated robbery and weapons arrests.
At about 1:30 p.m., deputies learned that the vehicle was in North Minneapolis. The vehicle was located and Foster and the 14-year-old male were apprehended following another foot pursuit.
Both were wanted in connection with another Minneapolis carjacking and have criminal histories that include auto theft and carjackings. SPPD said the 14-year-old was convicted this past spring of first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery.
The following law enforcement agencies collaborated on the arrests: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department, the University of Minnesota Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
