Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker
By LAURIE KELLMAN and KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — He was an accomplished amateur boxer who’d rather dance. But Harry Reid was fond of reminding his opponents that he knew how to fight, too.
That skill took him far — from poverty in Searchlight, Nevada, to the pinnacle of the U.S. Senate.
“I don’t have people saying ‘he’s the greatest speaker,’ ‘he’s handsome,’ ‘he’s a man about town,’” Reid told The New York Times in 2010 after a hard-fought reelection victory. “But I don’t really care. I feel very comfortable with my place in history.”
Reid, who died Tuesday at 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer, was one of Congress’ most skilled negotiators, thriving on the behind-the-scenes wrangling that frustrated many of his predecessors. As majority leader from 2007-2015, he kept the Senate in Democratic hands through a volatile era of polarizing health care and economic policy, recession and war, and with a Republican and then a Democratic president.
“If Harry said he would do something, he did it,” President Joe Biden said in a statement after the death of his longtime Senate colleague. “If he gave you his word, you could bank on it. That’s how he got things done for the good of the country for decades.”
Not a showman, Reid sometimes got in his own way on the national political stage. He once called President George W. Bush a “loser,” criticized Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan as a “political hack” and misstated the condition of ailing Democratic Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, who was then dying of brain cancer. He apologized to President Barack Obama for calling him “light-skinned” and having “no Negro dialect, unless he wanted to have one.”
Reid made an unproven political claim he refused to detract. During the 2012 presidential election he said on the Senate floor that GOP candidate and fellow Latter-day Saint Mitt Romney had not paid taxes for a decade. Romney denied that, and fact-checkers at the time found no evidence to support Reid’s claim.
He was frequently underestimated. In his 2010 bid for reelection he looked like the underdog to tea party favorite Sharron Angle. Ambitious Democrats, assuming his defeat, began angling for his leadership post. But Reid defeated Angle, 50 percent to 45 percent.
Reid reluctantly retired rather than seek reelection in 2016 after an accident while he was exercising left him blind in one eye. His life after public office included a fellowship at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, law school and a role leading a new think tank at the school with former House Speaker John Boehner. The Ohio Republican and former congressional rival remembered Reid on Tuesday as “a fighter until the end.”
Clinton, in a statement, called Reid “a canny and tough negotiator who who was never afraid to make an unpopular decision if it meant getting something done that was right for the country.” Obama released a letter he sent recently to Reid telling the ailing Democrat that “I wouldn’t have been president if it hadn’t been for your encouragement and support.”
Reid was born Dec. 2, 1939, the son of an alcoholic hard-rock miner who killed himself at 58 and a mother who served as a laundress in a bordello. He grew up in a small cabin without indoor plumbing and swam with other children at a local brothel.
He hitchhiked to Basic High School in Henderson, 40 miles from his Searchlight home, where he met the woman he would marry, Landra Gould, in 1959; she and their five children survive him. At Utah State University, the couple became members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He put himself through George Washington University law school by working nights as a U.S. Capitol police officer.
At age 28, Reid was elected to the Nevada Assembly and at age 30 became the youngest lieutenant governor in Nevada history as Gov. Mike O’Callaghan’s running mate in 1970. Elected to the U.S. House in 1982 and 1984 and to the U.S. Senate from 1986, Reid served in Congress longer than anyone else in Nevada history. In 1998 he held off Republican Rep. John Ensign by 428 votes after a recount that stretched into January.
After his election as Senate majority leader in 2007, Reid was credited with putting Nevada on the political map by pushing to move the state’s caucuses to February, at the start of presidential nominating season. That forced each national party to pour resources into a state which, while home to the country’s fastest growth over the past two decades, still only had six votes in the Electoral College.
Reid’s extensive network of campaign workers and volunteers twice helped deliver the state for Obama.
The most influential politician in Nevada for more than a decade, Reid steered hundreds of millions of dollars to the state and was credited with single-handedly blocking construction of a nuclear waste storage facility at Yucca Mountain outside Las Vegas.
He often went out of his way to defend social programs, calling Social Security “one of the great government programs in history″ and championing suicide prevention with the story of his own father. He stirred controversy in 2010 when he said in a speech on the floor of the Nevada legislature it was time to end legal prostitution in the state.
Reid’s political moderation meant he was never politically secure in his home state or entirely trusted in the increasingly polarized Senate. Democrats grumbled about his votes for the Iraq war resolution in 2002, for a ban on so-called partial-birth abortion and against resolutions endorsing Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.
He also voted against most gun-control bills and in 2013, after the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, dropped a proposed ban on assault weapons from the Democrats’ gun control legislation. The package, he said, would not pass with the ban attached.
Reid’s Senate particularly chafed members of the House, both Republicans and Democrats. When Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi muscled Obama’s health care overhaul through the House in 2009, a different version passed the Senate and the reconciliation process floundered long enough for Republicans to turn it into an election-year weapon to demonize Pelosi and cast the legislation as a big-government power grab.
Obama signed the measure into law in March 2010. But angered by the Great Recession and inspired by the small-government tea party, voters swept Democrats from the House majority.
Reid hand-picked a Democratic candidate, former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto, who won the election to replace him in 2016. He built a political machine in the state that helped Democrats win a series of key elections in 2016 and 2018.
On his way out of office, he repeatedly lambasted President Donald Trump, calling him at one point “a sociopath” and “a sexual predator who lost the popular vote and fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate.”
Reid brushed off verbal tussles with the seen-it-all calm of a political veteran. After all, he had faced one of those before he ever got to Washington. As head of the Nevada Gaming Commission investigating organized crime, Reid became the target of a car bomb in 1980. Police called it an attempted homicide. Reid blamed Jack Gordon, who went to prison for trying to bribe him in a sting operation over illegal efforts to bring new games to casinos in 1978.
An accomplished amateur boxer in his teens, Reid often was seen ringside at title fights in Las Vegas. He said meeting Muhammad Ali was one of his greatest thrills. He also was a big baseball fan and could recite details about the careers of individual players.
His Latter-day Saints faith meant Reid sometimes sided with Nevada’s social conservatives. Besides defending gun rights and opposing abortion, he said he believed marriage should be between a man and a woman but that states should decide whether it’s legal for same-sex couples to marry.
On the other hand, Reid enjoyed strong support from environmentalists on most issues, earning praise for turning Nevada from one of the states with the least federally protected wilderness to one of the most during his tenure in the Senate.
Legislation he authored in 1986 established Nevada’s first and only national park, Great Basin National Park on the Utah line. Reid also pushed Obama to create Basin and Range and Gold Butte national monuments in 2015 and 2016, protecting about 1 million acres of rugged desert, mountains and valleys.
In 1997, he persuaded President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore to host an environmental summit at Lake Tahoe. Two decades later, he persuaded Obama to make a similar visit. Obama praised Reid’s environmental efforts at the time and declared, “I could not have accomplished what I accomplished without him being at my side.”
Reid waged an ongoing battle against the coal industry and promoted renewable energy but frustrated conservationists by fending off federal mining law reforms opposed by his allies in Nevada’s gold mining industry.
Following Reid’s lengthy farewell address on the Senate floor in 2016, his Nevada colleague Republican Dean Heller declared: “It’s been said that it’s better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both. And as me and my colleagues here today and those in the gallery probably agree with me, no individual in American politics embodies that sentiment today more than my colleague from Nevada, Harry Mason Reid.”
___
Kellman, an Associated Press writer in Jerusalem, covered Congress during Reid’s time as Senate majority leader. AP writers Michelle L. Price in New York and Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.
“We heard a bang, bang, bang”: How the metro Denver shooting spree played out across two cities
ver-When a gunman opened fire inside a Broadway tattoo parlor Monday night, the shooting spree that would zigzag through Denver and Lakewood was just getting started.
Less than an hour later, the rampage ended with his death on the streets of Lakewood’s upscale Belmar shopping district, as the final gunfight with a police officer — herself injured — shattered a pizza restaurant’s two large windows, sending shocked diners diving for cover behind overturned tables.
“One of my pizza cooks was crawling on the ground, coming around the corner,” said Tyler Gunderson, the front-of-the-house manager for The Rock Wood-Fired Pizza on West Alaska Place, east of Wadsworth Boulevard.
When it was all over, five of the victims in Monday’s shooting spree had died and another two had sustained serious injuries, including the officer, in one of the most unusual, confounding multiple-victim shootings the metro area has seen.
Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was identified by police as the gunman Tuesday. He was reported by a lobby security guard at one condo building in Denver to be wearing clothing that impersonated “a police officer in tactical gear with a police logo and badge and carrying a rifle,” according to an email sent Tuesday to residents of One Cheesman Place.
While still investigating Tuesday, authorities publicly withheld any ideas they had about McLeod’s motives. But where he aimed his gun did not appear to be random: Among the victims were four shot inside tattoo parlors, both at the one in Denver and at another miles away in Lakewood.
“The victims were known to the offender,” Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark said, though in one case, he added, his targeting was based on an apparent grudge with a hotel in the Belmar district. There he shot a woman who happened to be working the front desk, just minutes before his own death. The clerk died Tuesday.
Denver police received the first 911 call about violence on Broadway near First Avenue at 5:25 p.m., Clark said. They arrived at Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing to find two victims inside: owner Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, who both died.
Alyssa’s husband, Jimmy Maldonado, a piercer at Sol Tribe, was injured and had escaped onto the street, Clark said. He was in critical condition Tuesday night. All three were identified to The Post by family and friends.
Within minutes, police received a report of a new crime scene — where the gunman had forced entry into a home near West Sixth Avenue and Bannock Street. A nearby van also was set on fire, he said.
“He pursued the occupants through the residence, which is also a part of a business,” Clark said, but they escaped unharmed.
The gunman set off again.
His next target was the 19-story condo building overlooking Cheesman Park, just south of East 13th Avenue at North Williams Street.
The email sent to residents of One Cheesman Place by building management outlined what building managers understood to have happened. The gunman showed up wearing the police gear and carrying the rifle, the email says, and the security guard in the lobby cooperated with his demands by escorting him to a floor of the building he requested — where the gunman “forced himself into the unit and committed the shooting.”
One man was killed, police said, but his identity hasn’t been released. The security guard “escaped to another unit and called 911,” the email said.
Back down in the lobby, the gunman fired his gun to exit through the secured door. On Tuesday morning, three bullet holes, labeled with evidence markers, left a pattern of web-like cracks running up one of the glass doors.
DPD declined to confirm the details in the management company’s letter, citing the early stages of the investigation.
Travis Leiker, the president and executive director of Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, an advocacy group for the area, said he was in the group’s headquarters just across Williams Street on Monday night, leading an online meeting, when he heard those gunshots.
“I think within two or three minutes DPD and other first responders had made their way over to the property,” Leiker said. He found out from news reports later that night that someone had been killed in the building. On Tuesday, he voiced frustration with DPD’s slow release of information on the spree, which had rattled nearby residents.
By the time police arrived, the gunman was long gone, heading back west.
But just minutes later, at 5:49 p.m., other Denver police officers in an unmarked car spotted the Ford Econoline van he was reported to be driving on West 13th Avenue near Interstate 25, Clark said.
After an exchange of gunfire at a dead-end at West Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street, he said, the gunman escaped onto I-25 after firing shots that “disabled” the police vehicle.
His next stop: Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing, a shop in a shopping center at Kipling Street and West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. At 5:58 p.m., security video from the adjacent In and Out Liquor store recorded the gunman stopping his van in the drive lane, walking into the store holding what looks like a gun. He exited just 10 seconds later, driving off.
In that time, he shot and killed tattoo artist Danny “Dano” Scofield, 38, according to Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero.
Venika Ladaprasankul, a waitress at the Thai Diamond Cafe next door, told The Post that she saw the van and heard three rapid gunshots as she was sweeping the floor at the front of the restaurant. She said the black van peeled out of the parking lot onto Kipling and went the wrong way in the northbound lanes, setting off a chorus of car horns from other drivers.
“I understand now when people say you can’t move,” she said Tuesday morning, describing herself as frozen in place in the aftermath. “We heard a bang, bang, bang — so loud.”
The gunman drove about four miles southeast, to the Belmar shopping district. Lakewood police agents spotted his van at 6:04 p.m. near a Wells Fargo Bank branch at West Alameda Avenue and South Teller Street, Romero said, and attempted to stop him.
Police and the gunman exchanged fire, Romero said, and he eluded capture once again. He abandoned the van nearby and walked briefly into a Ted’s Montana Grill, just south of the bank, displaying his gun but not firing it. Then he walked deeper into Belmar, a newer development of movie theaters, big-box stores and urban buildings fronting walkable streets that have large parking lots and garages behind them.
About three blocks away, near the corner of South Vance Street and West Alaska Drive, he entered the Hyatt House hotel, Romero said.
The gunman “had a very brief conversation with the front desk worker,” Romero said. “He then shot the front desk worker several times.”
Sarah Steck, 28, was hospitalized and died of her injuries on Tuesday, he said.
Nearby diners and shoppers sought cover as the gunshots rang out. Within two minutes, McLeod was confronted by another Lakewood police agent on the street nearby.
After she ordered him to drop the gun, Romero said, he approached her and opened fire, hitting her once, in the abdomen, as other shots shattered the pizza restaurant’s windows. The police agent then shot him, killing him. Police have not yet identified the agent.
“I can’t overemphasize enough the heroic actions of our Lakewood police agent,” Romero said. “In the face of being shot, in the face of danger, she was able to not only save others from this terrible tragedy but also neutralize the threat.”
Staff writers John Aguilar, Shelly Bradbury, Joe Rubino and Elise Schmelzer contributed to this story.
Mankato police won’t be disciplined in 2015 neckhold arrest of college student
MANKATO, Minn. — Officials in Mankato have decided not to discipline two police officers accused of using excessive force when they took a college student to the ground six years ago.
Sgts. Ken Baker and Bill Reinbold responded to a complaint of a loud party at Justin Coates’ apartment in 2015. Coates posted a photo on social media of the officers pinning him to the floor. Baker’s knee is on Coates’ neck, much like Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck in 2020. Coates ended up pleading guilty to a misdemeanor public nuisance charge and paid a fine.
The Mankato Free Press reported Tuesday that the city announced neither officer will be disciplined after an “ongoing dialogue” with Coates.
The city’s statement touted initiatives the Department of Public Safety has launched in the past year, including listening sessions and establishing a committee on police reform. Asked for more details, Department of Public Safety communications director Edell Fiedler told the Free Press that the parties worked together to resolve the matter.
Coates, now 30, said he’s not happy with the outcome and all he did was talk with Department of Public Safety Director Amy Vokal and Deputy Director Matt DuRose about building community trust. He said he was told that if he wanted to go further he would need to request a hearing with an arbitrator. He ultimately decided he didn’t want to spend money on an attorney.
Minnesota Supreme Court to review ruling on farm-country stream protections
The Minnesota Supreme Court announced Tuesday it will review a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that provided environmental protections for Renville County’s last free-flowing stream.
The October appeals court decision called for an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm the stream in the heavily agricultural western county.
The dispute involves proposed improvements to a century-old ditch that empties into the upper reaches of Limbo Creek. Backers say the project would lead to better drainage of farmland in the area.
The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which challenged the county’s decision, said the appeals court’s ruling sets a precedent that means any drainage project across the state that affects public water will require an environmental review.
The Renville County Board declined in 2020 to order the review because the creek’s upper reaches didn’t appear on the official list created in the 1980s.
The Supreme Court did not set a scheduled for oral arguments in the case.
