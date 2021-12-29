Celebrities
High Fashion Chaos: Dior Shelves Travis Scott Collaboration After Astroworld Tragedy
Dior postpones their upcoming collaboration with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label following the incidents at Astroworld.
It’s been over a month since Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival and it seems the blame and cause of the mishap is still nowhere near being identified. Beyond public opinion, a cause or person is directly responsible and that will be the main factor in lawsuits and anything regarding accountability.
While the investigations are still ongoing, Travis is already teaming up with organizations to make concerts safer, which is obviously an important first step. Last week, Congress got involved and wanted to know exactly what went wrong according to a letter obtained by TMZ.
While public opinion is obviously pointing blame to Travis Scott, the fallout is still on a tour of his business partnerships. Now, Dior is officially shelving his collaboration with the fashion giant weeks after the initial event tragedy.
A source familiar with the Dior situation told Complex that the latest move marked a:
“mutual decision made by both Dior and Travis Scott to postpone the upcoming collection due in Jan ‘22 with both parties working to reschedule the launch at a later date.”
Nike has done the same with a slate of upcoming sneakers collaborations with Travis, as well. Hopefully, at some point in 2022, we finally make sense of how all this happened.
New #PrisonBae: ‘Pretty Gangsta’ Nyla Murrell Sparks Lockup Lust & Clink Criticism After Posting ‘Pretty Gangsta’ Pics On Social Media
There’s a new “prison bae” in town and her name ain’t Jeremy Meeks. (If you’re not old enough to get 48 Hours references, I apologize. Also, take your a** to school.)
Meet 22-year-old Nyla Tomeka Murrell-French.
When Murrell-French was 19, she was sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a 17-year-old girl in the neck leaving her with a collapsed lung and permanent nerve damage during a physical altercation at a gas station in St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim survived but suffered serious injuries, and Murrell-French cried at sentencing but accepted her fate telling the court she was “very remorseful for the mistake” she made. Now, she just appears to be making the most out of her unfortunate situation.
On Christmas day, Murrell-French posted a number of photos to her social media accounts and captioned the posts, “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta.”
Now, y’all know how things go on these internet streets. Just like years ago when Meeks’ mugshot went viral and women who couldn’t help but notice he was easy on the eyes made him into a big deal to the point where the attention earned him a modeling contract, Murrell-French has been receiving similar energy as men have flocked to her social media accounts to rave about her “Orange Is the New ‘Damn She Fine‘” photoshoot.
(I realize she’s in gray, not orange, but y’all get the reference.)
Of course, the new “prison bae” sensation is being met with mixed reactions. Some men responded to Murrell-French’s Instagram posts with comments like, “HOW MANY PACK OF NOODLES YOU NEED? I got you ma,” and “What’s her cash app I’m trying to make sure she eat good in there.”
But others on social media took issue with a prison inmate “glorifying” her crime.
“It’s the simple fact you glorifying what you did pretty gangsta?” one Facebook user commented in response to her post. “Ain’t nothing gangsta about what you did then bragging online, kids never learn.”
Several others shared similar sentences.
So, it’s understandable that people are going to have their reservations about someone in prison for a violent crime taking to social media and posting flattering pics of herself, but, come on, people—she’s already in prison.
Are folks really that mad that someone in prison is showing the world that she’s not miserable every second of every day? And is she really “glorifying” anything? Do we really believe anyone is going to want to go to jail after seeing Murrell-French’s posts? I’m just saying, two things can be true at once: She can regret her criminal actions and also still be a young person doing what many young people do—get fly for the Gram.
Maybe the attention will afford her opportunities after she’s released from prison. Or maybe it’s just a nice escape from being locked up.
What do y’all think of the new “prison bae?” Was she just having fun despite her circumstances, or was she out of line for flexing as a “pretty gangsta?”
Katharine McPhee, 37, Rocks Black Bikini In Hawaii & David Foster Loves It – ‘What Baby’
Katharine McPhee looked absolutely stunning when she showed off her incredible figure in a tiny black bikini just 10 months after giving birth.
Katharine McPhee, 37, is having fun in the sun while on vacation in Hawaii, and her husband, David Foster posted a photo of her in nothing but a tiny black bikini. In the photo, Katharine sat on the grass while wearing a low-cut button-down bandeau bikini top with a pair of matching high-rise seamless bottoms.
Katherine looked amazing in the two-piece and even had rock-hard abs, which is incredible considering she just gave birth to her son, Rennie, just 10 months ago back in February 2021. David posted the photo with the caption, “what baby!”
Ever since giving birth, Katherine has been looking fabulous lately and just the other day she posted a selfie for Christmas. In the picture, she rocked a spaghetti strap neon green silk dress with a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a bright red lip, beach waves, and a diamond choker necklace.
Aside from going on vacation for the holidays, Katherine also revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that she and David have started new traditions with their baby son.
“We absolutely have a new tradition that we’ve officially started!” she said. “My sister and I took my son Rennie and her two sons, and a couple friends to Disneyland a few days ago! They loved it! It’s the coolest thing to take a nine-month-old to Disneyland — they frickin love it! We took them on all the little rides, it was all Christmassy and decorated.”
She continued, “I ate like ten churros because that’s my favorite part of Disneyland. And so my sister and I just reminisced the next day and said, this was so much fun. We really need to make this tradition. So I think that’s what we’re going do. We’re just going have an annual trip to Disneyland!”
Andy Cohen Claps Back at Kelly Dodd For Shading RHOC Ratings
Kelly Dodd took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, where she took aim at the current ratings of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
Six months after she was booted from her full-time role on the Bravo reality series, Kelly told her fans and followers that while season 15 fell below one million viewers on just two occasions, three out of the last four episodes of season 16 garnered under a million viewers.
“Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem? Wasn’t there a boycott??” Kelly asked on December 28. “We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news!!! This year? [RHOC season 16] under a million 3x in 4 weeks!”
Kelly then asked, “Hey [Andy Cohen] How’s that reboot going???”
Along with Kelly’s post was a screenshot of the numbers for last week’s RHOC, which revealed the series received just 822,000 viewers. The previous three episodes received 955,000, 1,024,000, and 936,000 viewers, respectively.
Following Kelly’s Twitter post, Andy offered a response to her claims, suggesting that the numbers she gave were “delayed.”
“Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for [RHOC]. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured,” he wrote.
In other RHOC news, Kelly and her husband, Rick Leventhal, formerly of Fox News, recently spoke to The Sun, saying they were “very sorry” to hear about Meghan King‘s split from Cuffe Owens after just two months of marriage. However, while the couple said they “feel bad,” they also noted that “neither of us are surprised.”
“We actually talked about her nuptials on our Rick & Kelly Unmasked Podcast on Patreon.com right after she tied the knot in October and both of us predicted it wouldn’t last. Because of how new their relationship was and how short their engagement was,” they explained.
“On our show in October, Kelly predicted Meghan’s marriage would last no more than ‘a year and a half’ and [Rick] predicted ‘less than a year.’ We then started an impromptu contest, asking our Patreon subscribers to weigh in via email,” they continued. “One of them wrote us with the winning guess of ‘less than six months.’ We’re sending her a Rick & Kelly Unmasked hat.”
Kelly and Rick acknowledged that making a game out of Meghan’s misfortune may seem “heartless,” but they were actually just being realistic and both “hope Meghan finds happiness because she deserves it.” In fact, Kelly already reached out to her former castmate, who “shared how incredibly hard this is for her.”
As she shared the article on her Twitter page, Kelly responded to potential backlash over the fan prize.
“It’s not as bad as it sounds!” Kelly tweeted. “Wishing Meghan happiness and a fresh start in the new year…”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
