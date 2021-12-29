Connect with us

Homeowner says she’s had enough after children grazed by gunfire during sleepover

Homeowner says she's had enough after children grazed by gunfire during sleepover
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Stellekia McDonald says a night of fun for her kids having a sleepover at her home nearly turned tragic when gunfire erupted outside. Two boys, ages 10 and 13, were grazed by bullets and had to be taken to a hospital.

McDonald, a mother of three, says the boys are still recovering and she’s calling for the violence to end.

“Whoever shot at the house, they shot five times,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Cahokia Heights Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 700 block of St. Norbert drive just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The shots came through the back of McDonald’s home.

“One of (the shots) them hit the house right here. The other went through my son’s room, that grazed the 13-year-old in the back of his neck,” she said. “When we came outside, we could see the bullet hole. The bullet came through the bathroom.”

McDonald, 26, is grateful the kids will be okay but she’s had enough.

“This neighborhood is terrifying. You hear gunshots all through the night,” she said. “It could have been worse and these kids could have died in this house last night. This just makes me just reconsider – I have to go. I can’t raise my kids up in an environment like this.”  

News

St. Louis sees growing demand for COVID tests, booster shots

5 mins ago

December 29, 2021

St. Louis sees growing demand for COVID tests, booster shots
ST. LOUIS — With the rise of COVID-19 cases over the holidays, people in the St. Louis area are rushing to get tested.

On Tuesday, several people visited St. Louis Hills Pharmacy to get a COVID test or vaccine dose. Owner Tyler Taylor said he’s seen the number of vaccines double and tests triple in the past few weeks.

“We’re very busy,” he said. “Everybody is running around trying to get stuff done as fast as we can just to help as many people as we can. We’re even doing monoclonal injections for people that have COVID.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force urged everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot to slow the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Health officials said they expect omicron to become the dominant variant soon. More than 2,000 people are hospitalized because of COVID in Missouri, and that number is expected to rise.

Many pharmacies and testing sites are requiring people to make appointments in advance. Some said don’t be surprised to find you have to wait at least a week to get an appointment.

Woman killed, man injured in north St. Louis shooting

7 mins ago

December 29, 2021

Woman killed, man injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman has died and a man was injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police said the shooting happened near Alpha and Gladys avenues around 3:45 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm.

No further details are available at this time. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Hundreds of new laws coming to Illinois Jan. 1, 2022

12 mins ago

December 29, 2021

Hundreds of new laws coming to Illinois Jan. 1, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — In addition to Chicago businesses having to check the vaccination statuses of patrons, a host of new state laws are about to take effect in the new year.

Illinois’ lowest wage workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing to $12 per hour and will continue climbing until $15 per hour in 2025.

In 2021, top athletes, including legendary gymnast Simone Biles, talked openly about prioritizing mental health.

Beginning in the new year, Illinois students will be able to more easily do that. A new law takes effect giving students up to five days off for mental health.

Also new to Illinois schools in 2022, a law prohibiting rules regarding hairstyles such as braids and twists. The measure is aimed at ending discrimination based on hairstyles.

New for students next year, the ability to choose whether to submit their ACT or SAT score when applying to public institutions.

New consumer protection laws will be on the books. When a loved one dies, survivors are sometimes burdened with cancellation fees from utilities. That will no longer be allowed under law.

Starting Jan 1, phone, television and internet providers are prohibited from charging a fee for early cancellation of a service contract.

Children’s lemonade stands are getting new protections. Hayli’s Law ensures children under 16 can run a lemonade stand without a permit or license.

Firearms owners in the state should brace for changes. Fingerprinting for firearms is encouraged, although it is not required. State police can beginning issuing a combined FOID Card and concealed carry license as they establish a public database aimed at preventing the transfer of stolen firearms.

And for the surviving spouse or parent of a U.S. service member killed in a war, free Gold Star licenses plates will be available. The specialty plates used to cost $151.

Sex education curriculum is changing. No later than Aug. 1, 2022, the State Board of Education must develop and provide resource materials that be used in sex education classes.

