Ice Cube responds to Faizon Love saying he was paid $2,500 for ‘Friday’

Kelly Dodd is clapping back at Andy Cohen for his claims about the ratings of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

After Andy responded to a post she made about season 15 receiving more viewers by suggesting her statements were inaccurate, the RHOC alum shared a couple of additional posts, the first of which came in direct response to his explanation about how the ratings work.

“No one needs to explain ratings to me. I know how they work,” Kelly explained. “I compared [RHOC season 15]’s overnights to [RHOC season 16]’s. We got more viewers every week so far. If Andy wants to add delayed views to boost his numbers he needs to add those to Season 15 too. Bet we still win.”

On Twitter earlier this week, after Kelly pointed out that her season 15 cast received over 1 million viewers on 14 out of their 16 episodes, despite the ongoing election coverage at that time, and noted that three of the episodes of season 16 fell below that number, Andy addressed her allegations.

“Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for [RHOC]. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured,” Andy had said.

Still, Kelly insists that her assessment of the ratings were accurate. In fact, after another person on Twitter told her that she doesn’t “know how ratings work, man,” she said that she of course knows how they work because her husband, Rick Leventhal, who she married in October 2020, worked in television for 35 years.

“My husband was on TV for 35 years man! We know how it works!!” Kelly replied.

As RHOC fans may know, Rick left Fox News after over two decades just days after it was confirmed that Kelly, along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Vargas, had been axed ahead of season 16.

Following her departure from Bravo and Rick’s exit from Fox News, Kelly faced backlash on Instagram from fans who wondered how they would sustain themselves. In response, Kelly assured fans they were okay financially — and added that Rick was ready to retire.

“[Rick’s] contract was up he didn’t want to sign another [three-year] deal and be [handcuffed]. He could retire now. He worked for Fox for 24 years,” she explained.

The couple now hosts their own podcast, Rick & Kelly UNMASKED, on Patreon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.