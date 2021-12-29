News
Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys
By JANIE HAR
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tram Pham tears up recalling how tough life was at first in the U.S. But she also remembers the joy she felt as a 22-year-old refugee from Vietnam when a nurse spoke to her in her native language and guided her through a medical screening required of new arrivals.
Nearly three decades later, Pham hopes to pay that comfort forward as a registered nurse at the same San Jose, California, clinic that treated her family. The TB and Refugee Clinic at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is screening people from Afghanistan who began seeking asylum in the U.S. after American troops withdrew from the country in August.
Pham can’t speak Farsi or Pashto. But she can soothe patients stressed out over the job they can’t find or the rent that’s due. The other day, she held the hand of an older Afghan woman as she cried out her fears.
“I can see patients from all over the world come in. I see, you know, Vietnamese patients. I see a lot of refugee patients,” she said. “I see myself.”
The TB and Refugee Clinic joins a vast network of charities and government organizations tasked with carrying out President Joe Biden’s plan to relocate nearly 100,000 people from Afghanistan by September 2022. Nearly 48,000 Afghans have already moved off U.S. military bases and settled in new communities, the U.S. Department of State said in an email, including more than 4,000 in California.
The operation has been hampered by the need to scale up quickly after steep cutbacks to refugee programs under President Donald Trump. But the community response has been overwhelming and enthusiastic, said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of nine national resettlement agencies.
“We know that resettlement isn’t a weekslong or monthslong process. Success requires years of effort. And so that’s where it’s really important to have strong community ties,” Vignarajah said.
The nonprofit, which operates in at least two dozen states, has resettled roughly 6,000 newly arrived Afghans since summer, including 1,400 in northern Virginia, 350 in Texas, 275 in Washington and Oregon and 25 in Fargo, North Dakota.
The state of Oklahoma has received about half of the 1,800 people it was told to expect, said Carly Akard, spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City. Akard said that in their rush to escape, many of the refugees arrived without identification.
“They fled and didn’t have anything,” she said.
In San Jose, the clinic is scrambling to hire more people and reallocate staff for the more than 800 people expected in the county through September. Not only is the number a large increase from the 100 people the clinic assessed in all of the last fiscal year, it is uncertain when they will arrive, said health center manager Nelda David.
But David said that won’t stop the staff of roughly three dozen from rolling out the welcome mat at the clinic, founded four decades ago specifically to assist Southeast Asians after the Vietnam War. Most of the nurses, assistants and other staff are immigrants or former refugees themselves, and understand the shock of starting over in a new country.
Medical interpreter Jahannaz Afshar welcomes Farsi speakers at the front door even before they check in for their first visit. In a windowless office, she explains what to expect over at least four visits as part of a comprehensive health assessment, which includes updating immunizations and checking for infectious diseases. A medical exam is required of all refugees.
But Afshar, who moved from Iran in 2004, also explains cultural differences, such as the American preference for personal space and chitchat. She’ll tell newcomers how to take the bus or use the public library, and reassure them that in the U.S., people help without expectation of getting anything in return.
Most staff members are bilingual, and come from a number of countries, including China, Myanmar, Sierra Leone and Mexico, said Mylene Madrid, who coordinates the refugee health assessment program. But staff can help even without speaking the same language.
An Afghan woman was tense and nervous when she arrived the other day for her first medical exam. By the end of the hourslong visit, however, she was cracking jokes and sharing photos with public health assistant Nikie Phung, who had fled Vietnam decades earlier with her family.
Another new arrival from Afghanistan dropped by the clinic complaining of chest pains but was so anxious she couldn’t elaborate on her symptoms. Pham, the nurse, asked if she could hold her hand. They sat as the woman sobbed, then finally spoke of the stress of having her entire family living in a cramped hotel room.
By then, her pains had receded. Pham noticed that the woman’s daughter and son-in-law were upbeat and more comfortable speaking English. She pulled the daughter aside.
“Would you please spend time with your mom?” she asked her. “Talk to her more.”
Staff members have gone out of their way to connect patients to jobs, furnish empty apartments and tap the broader community for rent and other relief. They’ve stocked diapers for babies and handed out gift baskets at Thanksgiving. During a routine visit, a patient mentioned he needed car repairs for work. Within weeks, the clinic had raised $2,000 to give him.
“Your heart is different,” says Jaspinder Mann, an assistant nurse manager originally from India, of immigrants’ desire to help.
Afshar says she can’t imagine what refugees are going through. The former apparel designer and her husband were not fleeing strife and shootings when they chose to leave Iran. And yet, she too struggled at first.
“And this is one of the things that I always share,” she said. “That even though it’s going to be hard, later you’re going to be happy because … you’re going to learn so much and you’re going to grow so much.”
At the clinic, she hops on the phone to arrange an eye exam for Mohammad Attaie, 50, a radio technician who fled the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, this summer with his wife, Deena, a journalist, and their daughter. Sana, 10, adores her new school in San Jose but the couple worry about finding work when they can’t speak the language.
Still, seeing people like Afshar and Pham gives them confidence.
“They are successful. They’re working here. Their language skills are good. I am hoping that in less than a year I can stand on my feet,” Deena Attaie said, speaking in Farsi.
News
Jeff Dickerson, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN 1000, dies at age 44 after a bout with cancer
Reporter Jeff Dickerson, a beloved and respected figure on the Chicago sports scene, died Tuesday after a bout with cancer.
He was 44.
The longtime ESPN reporter, who made his name covering the Chicago Bears, had been undergoing treatment at a hospice center in Barrington after being diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year.
WMVP-AM 1000 personality Marc Silverman, who announced the news Tuesday on “The Waddle & Silvy Show,” called Dickerson “the most optimistic man I’ve ever met in my life.”
Almost three years ago, on Feb. 26, 2019, Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died of melanoma at age 36 after battling cancer for eight years. Dickerson took time off from his ESPN duties to care for Caitlin and raise their young son, Parker, during her illness.
After Caitlin’s death he hosted a radio telethon to help raise money for cancer research.
“It’s hard to put into words what losing one of my closest friends at this stage of life feels like,” WSCR-AM 670 reporter Zach Zaidman said. “Seems like something that should be a few decades away. I loved him like a brother. He was so determined. I can’t stop thinking of him and his parents and Parker.”
Though Dickerson’s illness was known by his colleagues at the radio station and many in the Bears press box, he did not make it public and still was tweeting information about the Bears as recently as Dec. 3.
“Those who have listened to the radio station are in shock today,” Silverman, a cancer survivor, said on ESPN 1000. “And the reason is Jeff Dickerson is the strongest person I know. People say that and they throw that around about people all the time. I know firsthand.”
The Bears released a statement that called Dickerson “the consummate professional.”
“JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years,” the statement said. “He was a true professional and even better person. JD always was one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on game day, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed.”
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould, a friend of Dickerson’s since Gould’s days with the Bears, spoke with him at the hospice Friday.
“Today is a very sad day to lose a close friend, to lose a person I’ve looked up to as a mentor in the media world, especially in the Chicago market,” Gould said. “And especially with what he went through the last 10 years with his wife and his own fight (with cancer) and taking on the single parenting life with his son, my heart aches for him.
“You look for a moment of asking yourself ‘Why?’ or ‘How could this happen to such a great person, husband, friend, father, and mentor to many people?’ He’s one of the strongest people I know.”
Gould said Dickerson “touched many lives” and “people will be able to see the influence and impact he had not only in Chicago, but nationwide.”
“You’re going to see a lot of people come together and they’re going to laugh and shine some of that positive light on each other during a very difficult time,” Gould said. “He was loved and he will be missed.”
Bears players confided in Dickerson, Gould said, because they knew “he wasn’t going to railroad the message for his own personal gain.”
“Every story you saw was one happening in true time and what the true story was,” he said. “That’s what players could always appreciate with Jeff. It was great walking into the locker room and having conversations about football … but also trying to find the positive story to give fans hope and give the players their due justice when things might not have been as great as they could’ve been.
“He was a very well-respected person by all the players.”
Dickerson began his journalism career at ESPNChicago.com in 2001 and quickly gained a reputation for his reporting skills on the Bears beat. He also served as an analyst on Loyola basketball games, co-hosted a national radio show with local personality Jonathan Hood and contributed reports to ABC-7.
In a sports-crazed city where fighting for scoops can often create tension on a beat, Dickerson was a friend to every reporter he knew.
“It’s heartwarming to see him bring so many different people together,” Zaidman said. “That’s his gift. I used to joke with him and call him ‘The Ambassador.’ Few people we know get along with everyone, but that was Jeff. How lucky were we to have a friend like him?
“He faced such miserable circumstances over the last 10 years of his life, but he never complained. It takes a special human being to be as positive, graceful and dignified as Jeff was throughout all of this.
“I keep searching for meaning in all of this. Bad things like this shouldn’t happen to good people like Jeff. If some of his goodness is infused in all of us going forward, then I know we are in a better place.”
News
Unruly airplane passengers face loss of TSA PreCheck
Unruly airplane passengers are on notice that in-flight antics can lead to a loss of TSA PreCheck privileges after a year of viral passenger freak-outs have left flight attendants and law enforcement at their wits end.
“Clear consequences for bad actors is critical if we’re going to drop the record breaking number of disruptive passenger events,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. “This is a good move by the FAA and TSA. Coordination is key — almost as important as this action. Next up: banned passenger list.”
Unruly passenger cases skyrocketed after the U.S. introduced a mask mandate on airplanes and in airports on Feb. 1.
The mandate is set to remain in place until at least Jan. 18, but it is likely to be extended even longer as the omicron variant sends cases surging to the highest numbers seen yet. As of November, the Federal Aviation Administration had reported nearly 5,000 reports of unruly passengers, most related to mask regulations.
Last week, the FAA and the Transportation Security Administration announced airline passengers who refuse to wear a mask, threaten or assault flight crews and otherwise behave badly in-flight face the loss of their TSA PreCheck perks after heightened fines failed to deter bad behavior.
In the most recent viral incident last Thursday, former Playboy model and NFL cheerleader for the Raiders Patricia Cornwall was captured on video attacking flight attendants and passengers on a Delta flight from Tramp to Atlanta.
Cornwall, who was also once a “Baywatch” actress was captured on video in a viral freak-out moment attacking an 80-year-old fellow passenger that earned her national headlines and the nickname “Delta Karen.”
The 51-year-old Los Angeles realtor allegedly invoked the name of civil rights icon Rosa Parks before allegedly hitting and then spitting on the elderly man who challenged her analogy, federal court records show.
Cornwall was reportedly asked by a flight attendant to take an open seat while crew passed by with a beverage cart to which Cornwall said, ‘What am I, Rosa Parks?’
The man sitting nearby then reportedly told Cornwall she’s “not black,” and “This isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus” before telling Cornwall — who was standing over him — to “sit down, Karen.”
Cornwall allegedly shouted expletives at the man — who had removed his mask as permitted to eat and drink — and told him to mask up. Cornwall had her mask around her chin at the time when she lunged at the man, slapping him and spitting on him.
The FBI arrested Cornwall after the plane completed its flight from Tampa to Atlanta and spent Christmas Day in jail. She appeared in court in Atlanta on Monday and was released on an unsecured $20,000 bond and barred from traveling on common carriers and planes, except for her flight back home to Los Angeles. She was also barred from using drugs or alcohol.
In other recent viral incidents, a Florida man was asked to disembark from a flight for wearing a red thong as a face covering in an attempt to protest the mask mandate. Adam Jenne was traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Washington, D.C., and also allegedly invoked Rosa Parks’ name, according to NBC2.
On Wednesday, a California woman pleaded guilty in federal court to interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant when traveling on May 23.
Vyvianna M. Quinonez admitted to pushing and punching a flight attendant who asked her to wear her facemask properly, buckled her seat belt, and stow away her tray table for the descent.
News
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
By LAURIE KELLMAN
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.
The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this motto:
“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight.”
Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.
He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.
Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.
___
Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas and Reno Correspondent Scott Sonner contributed to this report.
Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys
Jeff Dickerson, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN 1000, dies at age 44 after a bout with cancer
Unruly airplane passengers face loss of TSA PreCheck
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
Ticker: Gas prices slow to fall in Massachusetts; Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme
New vax sites to bolster state’s booster effort
St. Paul mom pulls child from car seat as armed carjackers take off in her car; police arrest 3 teens
Cindy Crawford, 55, Rocks A Sexy Black Bikini While In Cabo With Daughter Kaia Gerber, 20
Ben Downing departure an ‘opportunity’ for Dems in the race for the next Massachusetts governor
‘RHOM’s Dr. Nicole Martin Defends Larsa Pippen From ‘Exaggeration’ In The Media: There’s ‘More To’ Her
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Simple Ways To Save Yourself From Identity Theft
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities6 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?