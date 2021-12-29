Celebrities
Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Likes’ Britney’s Sexy New Dance Video Amid Family Feud
Jamie Lynn Spears ‘liked’ a recent video posted by her older sister, Britney Spears, with whom she’s had a bit of feud, causing fans to wonder if the familial tensions have lifted some.
Family feud no more? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Britney Spears, 40, posted a sexy video showing off various outfits and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, liked the social media share. In the video, Britney sports a pink-colored leopard suit and three different style dresses, walking back-and-forth in front of her Christmas tree and posing to Miley Cyrus‘s take on Hall & Oats’s classic “Maneater.” Apparently, Britney’s younger sister — with whom she shares some complicated familial tension — “liked” the post.
The pop star had a strained relationship with her younger sister amid the conservatorship battle that finally ended on Nov. 12 after dominating her life for 13 years. In addition to the difficult relationship she shares with her mother and father, Britney and Jamie Lynn have also had their issues. The “Stronger” singer shared a cryptic post back in October that many assumed to be a response to her sister’s forthcoming memoir, while a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that she had no desire to repair her ties to her younger sibling.
“It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” our source said. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”
The source continued, “What saddens Britney the most is that Jamie Lynn isn’t even using this opportunity to speak out in support of her. At this point, Britney is not interested in pursuing a relationship with her sister. And who could blame her?” After remaining mum about her sister’s legal arrangement, Jamie Lynn broke her silence on the conservatorship in June following Britney’s first court testimony.
Britney has had quite the complicated relationship with her family for years, and, in recent months, she has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. Most recently, Britney addressed her reasons for taking such a long music hiatus with a new message on her Instagram on Dec. 28. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney wrote. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”
She also brought up how her sister was allowed to perform her music at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” Britney said. “So much wasted time to only embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore….that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!!!! They really hurt me!!!”
Molly Sims, 48, Looks Incredible In A Bikini While Sipping On A Cocktail In Mexico — Photos
Molly Sims is enjoying her time in Mexico! The fashion model and actress showed off her incredible bikini bod in a series of photos while vacationing with her family.
Molly Sims looked more stunning than ever as she celebrated time with her family after the Christmas holiday. The model and actress posed in a ditsy floral string bikini as she posed in what seemed to be her resort room in Cabo San Lucas. “When the only task of the day is to pick a cocktail,” the mom and podcaster captioned the post, holding a delicious-looking cocktail while showing off her stunning figure. Molly shared two photos with two different poses, tossing her tousled beach bond locks to the side as she smiled under chic dark sunglasses. She also accessorized her look with a gold necklace and one with a gold heart.
In addition to her bikini pic, the model posted numerous other shots from the Cabo vacation, including the below series of pics in a mid-sleeve, boho-style lace white dress. Molly posed in the photos in front of a beautiful blue sky and sparkling ocean, also taking close-up selfie shots showing off her gorgeous accessories which included black sunglasses and gold jewelry and pulling her hair back into a chic bun.
In another series of vacation shots, the mother-of-three posed in a similar boho-style peach-colored dress, with elbow-length sleeves and multi-colored trim. She also posed with an adorable straw tote with “Beach” inscribed across the front, writing, “Honey, I’m home” in the caption.
In addition to photos of her vacation-ready outfits and bikinis, Molly shared several video clips and more photos to her Instagram stories, giving a behind-the-scenes look of she and her family’s relaxing and fun getaway. Molly, who shares three children with husband, head of Netflix original films Scott Stuber, 52, whom she married in 2011, showed clips of her family playing by the beach and pool, truly enjoying their time together as the children slid down slides on the sand. She also shared shots of herself going to the gym to keep her body bikini-ready for this vacation and for more in the future!
Kourtney Kardashian Photoshops Her Body With Tattoos To Match Travis Barker In Wild Photo
Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are twinning harder than ever in a heavily inked photo that they both shared on Instagram.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker, 48, are a match made in tattooed heaven! In a photoshopped pic that was created by artist Cheyenne Randall, Kourtney is covered from head to toe in tattoos while sitting on Travis’s lap. As fans know, the Blink-182 drummer is known for his signature body tattoos — 107 to be exact! Kourtney, on the other hand, does not have any tattoos, unlike her famous sisters.
In the photo, a super-chic looking Kourtney is dressed in an all-black ensemble, which shows off her toned midsection. Kourtney has long hair in the photo, which is parted with long bangs hanging down on each side of her face. She is seated on Travis’s lap and looks very much the part of his rocker lady love. The photoshopped ink covering her entire body includes a butterfly across her chest, as well as many hearts and variety of flowers. Travis’s main flame also has fire tattooed on her left wrist.
Kourtney and Travis, who started casually dating one year ago in December 2020, have been inseparable lately — and they are not afraid to share their love for one another on their social media accounts. Prior to their engagement on the beach in Mexico in October, fans noticed that Kourtney’s style was beginning to change. Her outfit choices started to become edgier. Recently, Kourtney and Travis have had a lot of fun on Instagram. On Oct. 1, Kourtney and Travis channeled the lead characters in Edward Scissorhands, the 1990 hit movie that starred Johnny Depp, 58, and Winona Ryder, 50.
As HollywoodLife reported, Kourtney and Travis released their own rendition of Jingle Bells just in time for Christmas, on December 24! In the track, Kourtney sings backup vocals, as her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, sings the lead vocals. Travis, appropriately, plays the drums in the background. Kourtney revealed on her Instagram that Kris had debuted the song on her Instagram story. In a quote accompanying the jingle, Kourtney said, “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner.”
Tom Brady & More NFL Stars Mourn ‘Legend’ John Madden After ‘Sudden’ Death At 85
Beloved football coach and NFL commentator John Madden has died at 85. Numerous stars in the sports world shared their condolences in mourning for the NFL “legend.”
Beloved Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden has died at the age of 85. Roger Goodell, 62, NFL commissioner, confirmed the news on Dec. 28, as numerous NFL stars mourned the football icon’s sudden death. “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” Roger said in a statement, “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”
Roger continued, “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.” Continuing with the sentiment, NFL stars shared their expressions of mourning on social media. “John called our first Super Bowl,” wrote Tom Brady in an Instagram story. “He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game.” He added, “My condolences and love to the Madden family.”
Other NFL and sports world stars shared their condolences, with NBA MVP LeBron James tweeting, “Rest in Paradise To the [G.O.A.T]. John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on.” Fellow broadcasting legend Dick Vitale also tweeted, “OMG the greatest analyst of all time of any sport passed today – JOHN MADDEN,” he exclaimed. “In the world of TV it doesn’t get any better than Coach Madden – legend -icon & GOAT / Pls May Coach Madden RIP !”
Another football legend, Brett Favre, shared, “We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by ‘Coach’, one of the best in the game,” he tweeted. “I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family.
Moreover, Saints running back Mark Ingram Jr. called him the “true definition of legendary” while Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant said he was “one of the main reasons” he loved football “so much.” Former tennis star and activist Billie Jean King also added her condolences, writing, “Hall of Fame #NFL coach, broadcaster, and one of the greatest ambassadors for football, John Madden, has passed away. I had the privilege of meeting him, & my heart goes out to his family, friends, & all who loved him, particularly Raider Nation.”
Born in Austin, Minnesota, Madden was a football star in high school and went on to play college football before being drafted in the 21st round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958. He then, however, suffered a knee injury, ending his playing career before he got to play professionally. It was perhaps for the best since he then went on to gain fame as the head coach for the Oakland Raiders in a decade-long stint, bringing the team to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season.
After retiring prematurely as a coach at age 42, Madden became even more of a household name as a broadcaster starting in 1979 and retiring in 2009, winning 16 Emmy Awards for his work. He also became a famous pitch man, selling beer, restaurants, and hardware, and also lent his voice and personality to the Madden NFL series of football video games. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Madden once said. “I never really had a job. I was a football player, then a football coach, then a football broadcaster. It’s been my life. Pro football has been my life since 1967. I’ve enjoyed every part of it. Never once did it ever feel like work.”
