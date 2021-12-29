News
Jeff Dickerson, a longtime Chicago Bears reporter for ESPN 1000, dies at age 44 after a bout with cancer
Reporter Jeff Dickerson, a beloved and respected figure on the Chicago sports scene, died Tuesday after a bout with cancer.
He was 44.
The longtime ESPN reporter, who made his name covering the Chicago Bears, had been undergoing treatment at a hospice center in Barrington after being diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year.
WMVP-AM 1000 personality Marc Silverman, who announced the news Tuesday on “The Waddle & Silvy Show,” called Dickerson “the most optimistic man I’ve ever met in my life.”
Almost three years ago, on Feb. 26, 2019, Dickerson’s wife, Caitlin, died of melanoma at age 36 after battling cancer for eight years. Dickerson took time off from his ESPN duties to care for Caitlin and raise their young son, Parker, during her illness.
After Caitlin’s death he hosted a radio telethon to help raise money for cancer research.
“It’s hard to put into words what losing one of my closest friends at this stage of life feels like,” WSCR-AM 670 reporter Zach Zaidman said. “Seems like something that should be a few decades away. I loved him like a brother. He was so determined. I can’t stop thinking of him and his parents and Parker.”
Though Dickerson’s illness was known by his colleagues at the radio station and many in the Bears press box, he did not make it public and still was tweeting information about the Bears as recently as Dec. 3.
“Those who have listened to the radio station are in shock today,” Silverman, a cancer survivor, said on ESPN 1000. “And the reason is Jeff Dickerson is the strongest person I know. People say that and they throw that around about people all the time. I know firsthand.”
The Bears released a statement that called Dickerson “the consummate professional.”
“JD took a great deal of pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years,” the statement said. “He was a true professional and even better person. JD always was one of the first media members to arrive in the press box on game day, with a hello and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was one of a kind and will truly be missed.”
San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould, a friend of Dickerson’s since Gould’s days with the Bears, spoke with him at the hospice Friday.
“Today is a very sad day to lose a close friend, to lose a person I’ve looked up to as a mentor in the media world, especially in the Chicago market,” Gould said. “And especially with what he went through the last 10 years with his wife and his own fight (with cancer) and taking on the single parenting life with his son, my heart aches for him.
“You look for a moment of asking yourself ‘Why?’ or ‘How could this happen to such a great person, husband, friend, father, and mentor to many people?’ He’s one of the strongest people I know.”
Gould said Dickerson “touched many lives” and “people will be able to see the influence and impact he had not only in Chicago, but nationwide.”
“You’re going to see a lot of people come together and they’re going to laugh and shine some of that positive light on each other during a very difficult time,” Gould said. “He was loved and he will be missed.”
Bears players confided in Dickerson, Gould said, because they knew “he wasn’t going to railroad the message for his own personal gain.”
“Every story you saw was one happening in true time and what the true story was,” he said. “That’s what players could always appreciate with Jeff. It was great walking into the locker room and having conversations about football … but also trying to find the positive story to give fans hope and give the players their due justice when things might not have been as great as they could’ve been.
“He was a very well-respected person by all the players.”
Dickerson began his journalism career at ESPNChicago.com in 2001 and quickly gained a reputation for his reporting skills on the Bears beat. He also served as an analyst on Loyola basketball games, co-hosted a national radio show with local personality Jonathan Hood and contributed reports to ABC-7.
In a sports-crazed city where fighting for scoops can often create tension on a beat, Dickerson was a friend to every reporter he knew.
“It’s heartwarming to see him bring so many different people together,” Zaidman said. “That’s his gift. I used to joke with him and call him ‘The Ambassador.’ Few people we know get along with everyone, but that was Jeff. How lucky were we to have a friend like him?
“He faced such miserable circumstances over the last 10 years of his life, but he never complained. It takes a special human being to be as positive, graceful and dignified as Jeff was throughout all of this.
“I keep searching for meaning in all of this. Bad things like this shouldn’t happen to good people like Jeff. If some of his goodness is infused in all of us going forward, then I know we are in a better place.”
Unruly airplane passengers face loss of TSA PreCheck
Unruly airplane passengers are on notice that in-flight antics can lead to a loss of TSA PreCheck privileges after a year of viral passenger freak-outs have left flight attendants and law enforcement at their wits end.
“Clear consequences for bad actors is critical if we’re going to drop the record breaking number of disruptive passenger events,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. “This is a good move by the FAA and TSA. Coordination is key — almost as important as this action. Next up: banned passenger list.”
Unruly passenger cases skyrocketed after the U.S. introduced a mask mandate on airplanes and in airports on Feb. 1.
The mandate is set to remain in place until at least Jan. 18, but it is likely to be extended even longer as the omicron variant sends cases surging to the highest numbers seen yet. As of November, the Federal Aviation Administration had reported nearly 5,000 reports of unruly passengers, most related to mask regulations.
Last week, the FAA and the Transportation Security Administration announced airline passengers who refuse to wear a mask, threaten or assault flight crews and otherwise behave badly in-flight face the loss of their TSA PreCheck perks after heightened fines failed to deter bad behavior.
In the most recent viral incident last Thursday, former Playboy model and NFL cheerleader for the Raiders Patricia Cornwall was captured on video attacking flight attendants and passengers on a Delta flight from Tramp to Atlanta.
Cornwall, who was also once a “Baywatch” actress was captured on video in a viral freak-out moment attacking an 80-year-old fellow passenger that earned her national headlines and the nickname “Delta Karen.”
The 51-year-old Los Angeles realtor allegedly invoked the name of civil rights icon Rosa Parks before allegedly hitting and then spitting on the elderly man who challenged her analogy, federal court records show.
Cornwall was reportedly asked by a flight attendant to take an open seat while crew passed by with a beverage cart to which Cornwall said, ‘What am I, Rosa Parks?’
The man sitting nearby then reportedly told Cornwall she’s “not black,” and “This isn’t Alabama and this isn’t a bus” before telling Cornwall — who was standing over him — to “sit down, Karen.”
Cornwall allegedly shouted expletives at the man — who had removed his mask as permitted to eat and drink — and told him to mask up. Cornwall had her mask around her chin at the time when she lunged at the man, slapping him and spitting on him.
The FBI arrested Cornwall after the plane completed its flight from Tampa to Atlanta and spent Christmas Day in jail. She appeared in court in Atlanta on Monday and was released on an unsecured $20,000 bond and barred from traveling on common carriers and planes, except for her flight back home to Los Angeles. She was also barred from using drugs or alcohol.
In other recent viral incidents, a Florida man was asked to disembark from a flight for wearing a red thong as a face covering in an attempt to protest the mask mandate. Adam Jenne was traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Washington, D.C., and also allegedly invoked Rosa Parks’ name, according to NBC2.
On Wednesday, a California woman pleaded guilty in federal court to interfering with a Southwest Airlines flight attendant when traveling on May 23.
Vyvianna M. Quinonez admitted to pushing and punching a flight attendant who asked her to wear her facemask properly, buckled her seat belt, and stow away her tray table for the descent.
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
By LAURIE KELLMAN
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.
The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this motto:
“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight.”
Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.
He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.
Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.
___
Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas and Reno Correspondent Scott Sonner contributed to this report.
Ticker: Gas prices slow to fall in Massachusetts; Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme
Gas prices in Massachusetts have been ticking downward over the last month, but the pace of change has been slower than the national average and Bay Staters continue to pay more at the pump than drivers in many other states.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is $3.38, AAA Massachusetts reported. That’s down 1 cent from the average price a week ago and 4 cents from the average price one month ago.
The state’s average price is 10 cents higher than the national average of $3.28 per gallon, which itself is down 2 cents from last week and 11 cents from a month ago.
“Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” said AAA Massachusetts Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.
Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme
An attorney accused of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been convicted of bank fraud and other charges in New Hampshire.
Joseph Foistner, 67, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday. According to prosecutors, he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.
Foistner was convicted late last week of bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making misrepresentations during bankruptcy proceedings.
A phone number for Foistner was disconnected. He will be sentenced in April.
