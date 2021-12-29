John Madden, iconic NFL coach and broadcaster, dies

Suggest a Correction
John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85.
The league said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.
Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games.
But it was his work after prematurely retiring as coach at age 42 that made Madden truly a household name. He educated a football nation with his use of the telestrator on broadcasts; entertained millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games; was an omnipresent pitchman selling restaurants, hardware stores and beer; became the face of “Madden NFL Football,” one of the most successful sports video games of all-time; and was a best-selling author.
Most of all, he was the preeminent television sports analyst for most of his three decades calling games, winning an unprecedented 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality, and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979-2009.
“People always ask, are you a coach or a broadcaster or a video game guy?” he said when was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I’m a coach, always been a coach.”
He started his broadcasting career at CBS after leaving coaching in great part because of his fear of flying. He and Pat Summerall became the network’s top announcing duo. Madden then helped give Fox credibility as a major network when he moved there in 1994, and went on to call prime-time games at ABC and NBC before retiring following Pittsburgh’s thrilling 27-23 win over Arizona in the 2009 Super Bowl.
Burly and a little unkempt, Madden earned a place in America’s heart with a likable, unpretentious style that was refreshing in a sports world of spiraling salaries and prima donna stars. He rode from game to game in his own bus because he suffered from claustrophobia and had stopped flying. For a time, Madden gave out a “turducken” — a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey — to the outstanding player in the Thanksgiving game that he called.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
When he finally retired from the broadcast booth, leaving NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” colleagues universally praised Madden’s passion for the sport, his preparation, and his ability to explain an often-complicated game in down-to-earth terms.
“No one has made the sport more interesting, more relevant and more enjoyable to watch and listen to than John,” play-by-play announcer Al Michaels said at the time.
For anyone who heard Madden exclaim “Boom!” while breaking down a play, his love of the game was obvious.
“For me, TV is really an extension of coaching,” Madden wrote in “Hey, Wait a Minute! (I Wrote a Book!).”
“My knowledge of football has come from coaching. And on TV, all I’m trying to do is pass on some of that knowledge to viewers.”
Madden was raised in Daly City, California. He played on both the offensive and defensive lines for Cal Poly in 1957-58 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school.
Madden was chosen to the all-conference team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but a knee injury ended his hopes of a pro-playing career. Instead, Madden got into coaching, first at Hancock Junior College and then as defensive coordinator at San Diego State.
Al Davis brought him to the Raiders as a linebackers coach in 1967, and Oakland went to the Super Bowl in his first year in the pros. He replaced John Rauch as head coach after the 1968 season at age 32, beginning a remarkable 10-year run.
With his demonstrative demeanor on the sideline and disheveled look, Madden was the ideal coach for the collection of castoffs and misfits that made up those Raiders teams.
“Sometimes guys were disciplinarians in things that didn’t make any difference. I was a disciplinarian in jumping offsides; I hated that,” Madden once said. “Being in bad position and missing tackles, those things. I wasn’t, ‘Your hair has to be combed.’”
The Raiders responded.
“I always thought his strong suit was his style of coaching,” quarterback Ken Stabler once said. “John just had a great knack for letting us be what we wanted to be, on the field and off the field. … How do you repay him for being that way? You win for him.”
And boy, did they ever. Many years, the only problem was the playoffs.
Madden went 12-1-1 in his first season, losing the AFL title game 17-7 to Kansas City. That pattern repeated itself during his tenure; the Raiders won the division title in seven of his first eight seasons, but went 1-6 in conference title games during that span.
Still, Madden’s Raiders played in some of the sport’s most memorable games of the 1970s, games that helped change rules in the NFL. There was the “Holy Roller” in 1978, when Stabler purposely fumbled forward before being sacked on the final play. The ball rolled and was batted to the end zone before Dave Casper recovered it for the winning touchdown against San Diego.
The most famous of those games went against the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs at Pittsburgh. With the Raiders leading 7-6 and 22 seconds left, the Steelers had a fourth-and-10 from their 40. Terry Bradshaw’s desperation pass deflected off either Oakland’s Jack Tatum or Pittsburgh’s Frenchy Fuqua to Franco Harris, who caught it at his shoe tops and ran in for a TD.
In those days, a pass that bounced off an offensive player directly to a teammate was illegal, and the debate continues to this day over which player it hit. The catch, of course, was dubbed the “Immaculate Reception.”
Oakland finally broke through with a loaded team in 1976 that had Stabler at quarterback; Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch at receiver; tight end Dave Casper; Hall of Fame offensive linemen Gene Upshaw and Art Shell; and a defense that included Willie Brown, Ted Hendricks, Tatum, John Matuszak, Otis Sistrunk and George Atkinson.
The Raiders went 13-1, losing only a blowout at New England in Week 4. They paid the Patriots back with a 24-21 win in their first playoff game and got over the AFC title game hump with a 24-7 win over the hated Steelers, who were crippled by injuries.
Oakland won it all with a 32-14 Super Bowl romp against Minnesota.
“Players loved playing for him,” Shell said. “He made it fun for us in camp and fun for us in the regular season. All he asked is that we be on time and play like hell when it was time to play.”
Madden battled an ulcer the following season when the Raiders once again lost in the AFC title game. He retired from coaching at age 42 after a 9-7 season in 1978.
By JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The CDC’s decision to shorten COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods is drawing criticism from some medical experts who are raising question about the change.
Monday’s action cut isolation times in half, from 10 days to five days, for people infected with COVID-19 but showing no symptoms.
The federal decision is happening as hospitalizations are rising in the metro. As of Tuesday the University of Kansas Hospital had 88 COVID-19 patients. Two of those patients are fully vaccinated, according to the hospital’s figures.
So there remains some concern on the decision to scale back on quarantines as some families struggle through the pandemic they see as clearly not over.
‘Troy’ is Jacquetta Hyzer’s youngest son, known best for calling her home in Independence, Missouri every morning. Hyzer said they are well-remembered conversations.
“‘Momma, did you go to the gym? I seen you on Facebook. I’m so proud of you. And you keep going to the gym,’” Hyzer mimicked, recalling a common conversation from pre-pandemic times.
But on Tuesday the phone rang about her daughter ‘Yvette’.
“She went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs. She went into the ICU,” Hyzer said. “I got the call right at 7 a.m. this morning that she was gone.”
“It really hurts my heart and makes me so mad at my daughter right now. I am mad at Yvette. She didn’t have the COVID shot. And I tried and tried to get her to get the shot because she has several medical conditions,” Hyzer said.
“Her doctor let us go in and see her on Christmas Day which was such a blessing to me because I didn’t get to be with my son at all. I never got to see him,” Hyzer said, reflecting on Troy’s death, also from COVID-19, four months to the day before Yvette’s death.
“I talked with him the morning before he passed and he did pass at his home. Alone. He was by himself,” Hyzer said.
“His wife was in the hospital with COVID,” Yvonne Smith said, Hyzer’s daughter and sibling to Yvette and Troy.
“He said ‘Oh, I got to be strong for the wife,’” Hyzer said.
“And it was like, you got to be strong for yourself. And he said ‘It’s all right momma’ or ‘Mother.’ He always called me mother. And he said ‘It’s alright mother I’m going to be alright,” Hyzer said.
“Then…I lost him,” Hyzer said.
“I just feel like parts of me are gone,” Smith said. “And I don’t know that I’m going to be enough for my momma. I’m worried about my momma.”
Smith, the middle child, is now an only child. She said she is facing frustration over skepticism within her family.
“It makes me angry. Because this will kill you. It is real. Very real. And even my three children, they won’t get the vaccine neither. And they’re grown so I can’t make them but…don’t you get it?” Smith said.
“What’s it going to take for you to get it?” Smith said. She has a visible port in her arm where she receives dialysis, a part of her continuing treatment for Leukemia.
She said that she is dealing with the pain in her family as well as, although she is vaccinated, the continuing fears about rising case numbers in the community working through this new change in isolation recommendations from the CDC.
NEW YORK — A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the prince said in a court filing Tuesday.
Attorneys Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner wrote that they recently discovered Virginia Giuffre has lived in Australia all but two of the last 19 years and cannot claim she’s a resident of Colorado, where she hasn’t lived since at least 2019.
In an August lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre claimed that the prince abused her on multiple occasions in 2001.
The prince’s lawyers in October asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to throw out the lawsuit, saying the prince “never sexually abused or assaulted” Giuffre and they believed she sued Andrew “to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him.” The lawyers acknowledged that Giuffre may well be a victim of sexual abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.
Last month, Kaplan said a trial in Giuffre’s lawsuit against the prince could occur between September and December 2022.
But the prince’s lawyers say the new information about Giuffre’s residence should result in the suspension of any further progress in the lawsuit toward trial, which would include depositions of Andrew and Giuffre, until the issue is settled as to whether her foreign residence disqualifies her from suing Andrew in the U.S.
They asked the judge to order Giuffre to respond to written legal requests about her residency and submit to a two-hour deposition on the issue.
An attorney for Giuffre, Sigrid McCawley, called the request to toss out the case “just another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him. All parties in litigation are subject to discovery and Prince Andrew is no exception.”
The prince’s attorneys wrote that Giuffre has an Australian driver’s license and was living in a $1.9 million home in Perth, Western Australia, where she has been raising three children with her husband, who is Australian.
“Even if Ms. Giuffre’s Australian domicile could not be established as early as October 2015, there can be no real dispute that she was permanently living there with an intent to remain there as of 2019 — still two years before she filed this action against Prince Andrew,” the lawyers wrote.
They said the timing of Giuffre’s registration to vote in Colorado prior to filing the lawsuit against the prince was “suspicious and appears to be a calculated move in an effort to support her specious claim of citizenship in Colorado despite having moved to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier.”
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Stellekia McDonald says a night of fun for her kids having a sleepover at her home nearly turned tragic when gunfire erupted outside. Two boys, ages 10 and 13, were grazed by bullets and had to be taken to a hospital.
McDonald, a mother of three, says the boys are still recovering and she’s calling for the violence to end.
“Whoever shot at the house, they shot five times,” she said.
A spokesperson for the Cahokia Heights Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 700 block of St. Norbert drive just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The shots came through the back of McDonald’s home.
“One of (the shots) them hit the house right here. The other went through my son’s room, that grazed the 13-year-old in the back of his neck,” she said. “When we came outside, we could see the bullet hole. The bullet came through the bathroom.”
McDonald, 26, is grateful the kids will be okay but she’s had enough.
“This neighborhood is terrifying. You hear gunshots all through the night,” she said. “It could have been worse and these kids could have died in this house last night. This just makes me just reconsider – I have to go. I can’t raise my kids up in an environment like this.”
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?