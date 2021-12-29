News
Jonas Brodin out as COVID creeps its way into Wild locker room
For the past couple of weeks, the Wild were among the few teams in the NHL to avoid COVID altogether. Not anymore.
As the Wild started practice Tuesday morning, the team announced via its Twitter account that star defenseman Jonas Brodin had been placed in COVID protocol.
He initially tested positive on Monday morning, according to coach Dean Evason, then tested negative twice before being sent home as a precaution to the rest of the team. The confirmatory test came back around 3 a.m. Tuesday ruling that Brodin had indeed tested positive.
“It’s disappointing, no question,” Evason said. “He’s a huge part of our hockey club. It’s disappointing for him personally and disappointing for us as a group. But there’s nothing we can do about it. We go forward.”
In response to Brodin being placed in COVID protocol, the Wild recalled Calen Addison from the minors, meaning he’s in line to play in the Winter Classic against the St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Day at Target Field. Puck drop is 6 p.m. Saturday.
Though there’s a small chance Brodin could be cleared before the Winter Classic — he would need to be asymptomatic and test negative twice 24 hours apart — the Wild are operating as if he won’t be available to them for the NHL’s annual spectacle.
It would mark the second time in Brodin’s career that he could miss an outdoor game. He did not play in the 2016 Stadium Series game at TCF Bank Stadium — the Wild beat the rival Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 — after breaking his foot.
“We feel for him as an individual, for sure,” Evason said. “I was fortunate enough to be a part of (the Winter Classic) in Pittsburgh (as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals), and it’s incredible. To not be able to be a part of that, yeah, I’m sure it’s extremely disappointing for him, and like I said, it’s extremely disappointing for us as a group.”
While this isn’t the first time a Wild player has tested positive this season — Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick and Freddy Gaudreau all have been in COVID protocol — Brodin is currently the only player who has tested positive during the recent uptick in COVID cases around the league.
Now that COVID has crept its way into the locker room, the Wild are likely not in the clear. If the rest of the NHL is any indication, some of Brodin’s teammates could test positive in the coming days.
The Wild will have a day off on Wednesday, then will return to TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul on Thursday to continue their preparation for the Winter Classic.
“It’s the same,” Evason said. “We try to stay as safe as we can. We’ll continue to do that.”
News
CU Buffs safety Mark Perry to transfer
For the second time in the past week, one of the top players on Colorado’s defense has elected to transfer.
On Tuesday, safety Mark Perry put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Last week, second-year freshman cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who started all 18 of CU’s games over the past two years, announced his decision to transfer.
CU has had 12 scholarship players put their names in the transfer portal since September, including nine since the season came to a close on Nov. 26. Gonzalez and Perry are the only starters to transfer.
Perry, a third-year sophomore this past season, started all 12 games at free safety and finished third on the team with 72 tackles. He also led the Buffs with three interceptions and added two tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Perry, who came to CU in 2019 from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High School, was one of the most improved players on the team this season. Perry committed to CU under former head coach Mike MacIntyre, played his freshman year for head coach Mel Tucker and the past two years for current head coach Karl Dorrell.
“I would like to thank everyone around the Colorado Football program for helping shape me into the man I am today,” Perry wrote on social media. “I can’t explain how much every single person in the Champions Center means to me. From academic staff, to recruiting, to the janitors that cleaned the locker room daily nothing y’all did went unnoticed. I want to thank coach Macintyre, Coach Tucker, and Coach Dorrell for allowing me to represent CU. I want to thank all of my teammates past and present I love all of you and y’all will continue to do great things. With that being said I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. I am looking forward to what the future holds.”
During his three seasons at CU, Perry played in 25 games, recording 94 tackles.
As a true freshman in 2019, he played in a nickel role and racked up 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. In 2020, he started two games and finished with 10 tackles.
Notes
On Monday, former CU receiver Chris Carpenter committed to Texas-San Antonio. … On Tuesday morning, Rivals.com reported that 911 scholarship players from the Football Bowl Subdivision have entered the transfer portal since Aug. 1. Of those, 32 withdrew their names and 636 had yet to announce their new school.
News
With backup QB Sean Mannion on COVID list, Vikings re-sign Kyle Sloter
With backup quarterback Sean Mannion on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings on Tuesday re-signed Kyle Sloter to the active roster.
Sloter was on the active roster in the 2017 and 2018 seasons without getting into a game. He was waived at the end of the preseason in 2019 after Mannion beat him out to be the backup to Kirk Cousins.
The Vikings on Tuesday also signed tackle Rick Leonard to the practice squad and released tight end Brandon Dillon and wide receiver Damion Ratley from the squad. Leonard provides depth with Oli Udoh, who has started games at guard and tackle this season, and reserve tackle Rashod Hill also on the COVID list.
Mannion was placed on the list before Sunday’s 30-23 loss to San Francisco, and rookie quarterback Kellen Mond was active for the first time in his career but didn’t play. It’s uncertain who will be Cousins’ backup for Sunday night’s game at Green Bay.
Sloter, who originally signed with Denver as an undrafted rookie in 2017, put up good numbers for the Vikings in preseason games in 2018 and 2019 but head coach Mike Zimmer was still critical at times of his play. After being let go by the Vikings, Sloter spent time with Arizona, Detroit, Chicago and Las Vegas, but still never has appeared in a regular-season game.
News
St. Paul: Police searching for man who attacked 85-year-old woman
An 85-year-old St. Paul woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, nearly a week after being injured during a mugging on Dec. 22.
Arlene Ferguson, a widow, had two black eyes and a bruised cheek and forehead from the incident; she also lost her purse, suffered a heart attack and missed Christmas with her family.
“I just don’t understand why someone would do this to our elderly,” said Ferguson’s daughter, Jean Hyde of Woodbury. “Obviously they weren’t raised to have respect.”
According to St. Paul police, officers were dispatched to the area of the 2400 block of West Seventh Street in the city’s Highland Park community about 5 p.m. Dec. 22 for a robbery. They arrived to find Ferguson suffering from a head injury.
She told officers that she had just left Aldi’s grocery store and was loading bags into her vehicle’s trunk when a man grabbed her purse and ran away. The purse contained money for Christmas gifts she had just withdrawn before going shopping. Ferguson tried to run after him, but he pushed her to the ground where she hit her head on the pavement.
Police are still searching for the attacker. No arrests have been made. But, according to Hyde, they do have some leads.
They have store surveillance at Aldi’s and at the Target where the suspect used Ferguson’s credit card. And they have a description from witnesses and from a spunky woman who practiced situational awareness.
“She noticed a man eyeing her purse in the store, so she picked it up and carried it with her,” Hyde said.
Ferguson’s hospital stay was longer than anticipated, because she suffered a stress-induced heart attack from the incident, Hyde said.
Now, her neighbors are rallying around her. Lindsey Reihe, who says she witnessed the attack, started a GoFundMe page to try “to help Arlene find some peace and comfort.”
As of Tuesday, a little over $2,000 had been raised. Hyde hopes the gesture will restore her mother’s faith in humanity.
“We did get together on Christmas Eve but it didn’t feel like Christmas without her,” Hyde said. “We are planning to have Christmas in January when we all can be together.”
Police Dispatcher Calls Out Lori Lightfoot: 'You're a Disgrace!'
