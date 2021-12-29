News
Josh McDaniels: ‘No concern’ of rookie wall for Patriots QB Mac Jones
Could Mac Jones be hitting a rookie wall? It’s fair to wonder as the Patriots quarterback ventures into uncharted territory.
Jones excelled during the team’s seven-game winning streak going into the bye week, though he didn’t have much of an impact on their Week 13 win over the Bills. But he’s certainly regressed over his last two games — the 14th and 15th games of his career. In the two losses since the bye, the quarterback’s numbers have dipped: two touchdowns to four interceptions and a 51.9 completion percentage, after throwing just two picks and posting a 63.9 completion mark over the winning streak.
In three years at Alabama, Mac Jones never played more than 13 games. But though the quarterback has never experienced a season this long and taxing, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels isn’t buying the notion that he’s hit a wall. To him, that would have happened a long time ago.
“He’s doing fine,” McDaniels said Tuesday. “No concern on that. Each rookie kind of handles that differently. There’s always a stretch during the course of the middle of the season that’s a little bit new to him, because when you count the preseason games, preseason work, starting in July, usually that happens somewhere towards the end of October, middle of November, somewhere in there. But he’s gotten through that. He understands what he needs to do. He does a great job with his regimen, takes care of his body, his preparation. He’s learned how to manage his time and what he needs to allocate it towards, and I think that’s a really important thing for a young player.”
McDaniels agreed that there areas Jones obviously needs improvement in after he went 14-for-32 — the lowest completion percentage (43.8%) of his young career — for just 145 yards and two interceptions in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. But he didn’t pin it all on the rookie, noting that a successful passing game is a product of the unit, not just quarterback play.
“Every positive pass play requires a lot of good things to be done, and so when you look at a singular event like Sunday’s game, there are definitely a handful of things that I think that we could have done better at the quarterback position,” McDaniels said. “There were things where the protection wasn’t as good as we needed it to be and there were times when maybe we didn’t either read the coverage properly or get open with enough separation for us to be able to throw and catch the ball with the skill group.
“It’s always a team thing. I know everybody’s going to point to the quarterback’s statistics and say, ‘Oh, he had a subpar day.’ There’s definitely things that the quarterback can do better and will do better, but the passing game is a function of a lot of people doing their job well, and there’s no shortcut to that. We miss a blitz pickup and the quarterback throws the ball away, it’s an incomplete pass and he did the right thing. So, there’s a few situations like that that have come up.”
Sunday’s game against a struggling Jaguars team, on the surface, looks like a bounce-back opportunity for Jones and the passing game. But McDaniels said it won’t be that easy against a group led by defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, who he said will throw multiple looks at Jones.
“The Jacksonville defense will play as many different schemes as we’ve probably seen all year,” McDaniels said. “Coach Cullen comes from the Baltimore family and it’s a big challenge in terms of reading it all out, being on the same page, blocking, all the different things that they do in the pressure game. This team pressures more than anybody else we’ve seen, and they’ll come from everywhere. The secondary, the linebackers, the sideline, we have to be head on a swivel. Again, the passing game execution this week will be much the same as we need it to be every week. We have to do a good job across the board in protection, reading the routes the right way, running good routes, throwing accurately, making good reads and then finishing the play with the ball.”
News
Nuggets to keep Davon Reed beyond current 10-day contract, sources say
The Nuggets intend to keep Davon Reed on their roster via another 10-day exception or by another roster maneuver, two league sources told The Denver Post on Tuesday.
Multiple avenues are being explored, sources said.
Reed, whose second 10-day contract expires after Tuesday’s game at Golden State, had 15 points and three 3-pointers off the bench in Sunday’s win over the Clippers. He played all but seven seconds of the fourth quarter, effectively ending the game with a strong 3-point contest against Clipper guard Brandon Boston at the buzzer.
Reed, who spent part of the 2017-’18 season with Phoenix and part of the 2018-’19 season with Indiana, is also still eligible for a two-way spot.
With four guys out for an extended period of time — Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., P.J. Dozier and Markus Howard — the Nuggets are eligible for another injury hardship exception. Adding a player with this exception counts against the team’s salary cap, and the Nuggets are already flirting with the luxury tax.
Hardship exceptions added due to multiple players in the health and safety protocol, however, don’t count against the cap, which is a key distinction. Bol Bol re-joined the team on Tuesday but will miss Tuesday’s game as he returns from the health and safety protocol, a source said.
Porter, who remains out while recovering from back surgery, also exited the health and safety protocols, a source said. The Nuggets don’t have any players in the protocol despite facing teams (Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Charlotte) that have all had multiple cases recently.
That could change with the NBA increasing its testing after the holiday.
What’s important, though, is that Reed has made an impression.
“For a young man who is on his second 10-day contract with us, he looks like he belongs,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said on Sunday night. “I’ve said it since Summer League. Davon Reed is an NBA player. … I just like D. Reed’s confidence. He looks very, very comfortable and confident out there. I think that’s the key. You gotta believe that you belong, and he certainly does.”
News
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
By ZEKE MILLER and KATIE FOODY
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials’ decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create confusion among many Americans.
The move has raised questions about how the guidance was crafted and why it was changed now, in the middle of another wintertime spike in cases, this one driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Monday’s action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut in half the recommended isolation time for Americans who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms. The CDC similarly shortened the amount of time people who have come into close contact with an infected person need to quarantine.
The new guidance was issued amid warnings from the business community that the spike in cases could soon cause widespread staffing shortages because of workers being forced to stay home. Already, thousands of airline flights have been canceled over the past few days in a mess blamed on omicron.
CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the virus are most infectious in the first few days.
But other medical experts questioned why the agency’s guidelines allow people to leave isolation without testing.
“It’s frankly, reckless to proceed like this,” said Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. “Using a rapid test or some type of test to validate that the person isn’t infectious is vital.”
“There’s no evidence, no data to support this,” he added.
Just last week, the CDC loosened rules that previously called on health care workers to stay off the job for 10 days if they test positive. The new recommendations said workers could go back after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms.
Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.
“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”
Louis Mansky, director of the Institute for Molecular Virology at the University of Minnesota, said there is a scientific basis to the CDC’s recommendations.
“When somebody gets infected, when are they most likely to transmit the virus to another person?” he said. “It’s usually in the earlier course of the illness, which is typically a day or two before they actually develop symptoms and then a couple of days to three days after that.”
Research, including a study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine in August, backs that up, though medical experts cautioned that nearly all of the data predates omicron.
The CDC has been under pressure from the public and the private sector, including Delta Air Lines, to explore ways to shorten the isolation time. Airline officials earlier this month sent a letter to the CDC proposing five days of isolation for fully vaccinated people who become infected, with a “testing protocol” to leave isolation.
Mansky said CDC probably didn’t include exit testing in its guidelines for logistical reasons: There is a run on COVID-19 rapid tests amid the spike in cases and the busy holiday travel season. In many places, at-home tests are difficult or impossible to find.
The CDC is “driven by the science, but they also have to be cognizant of the fact of, you know, what are they going to tell the public that they’ll do,” Mansky said. “That would undermine CDC if they had guidance that everybody was ignoring.”
Marshall Hatch, senior pastor of New Mount Pilgrim Church on Chicago’s West Side, said he is bracing for some confusion in his congregation. The church has been a strong advocate for testing, vaccinations and booster shots.
Hatch said the CDC’s latest guidance is confusing and “a little incongruous.”
“Either we’re in a surge that we need to take very seriously or are we winding down the pandemic and that’s why we’re shortening the isolation and quarantine times,” he said Tuesday. “They might want to give us a little more information to go with.”
Hatch said some members of the largely Black congregation, particularly senior citizens, are skeptical of information from government.
The CDC move follows global efforts to adjust isolation rules, with policies differing from country to country.
England last week trimmed its self-isolation period for vaccinated people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to seven days in many cases, provided two negative lateral flow tests are taken a day apart.
The French government said Monday that it will soon relax its isolation rules, although by exactly how much isn’t yet clear.
Health Minister Olivier Veran said the rule changes will be aimed at warding off “paralysis” of public and private services. By some estimates, France could be registering more than 250,000 new infections per day by January.
Italy, meanwhile, is considering doing away with a quarantine altogether for those who have had close contact with an infected person as long they have had a booster shot. Projections indicate as many as 2 million Italians could be put in quarantine over the next two weeks as the virus spreads.
The U.S. airline industry applauded the CDC move.
“The decision is the right one based upon science,” said the lobbying group Airlines for America.
But the head of a flight attendants union criticized the change, saying it could lead businesses to pressure sick employees to come back before they are well.
If that happens, “we will make clear it is an unsafe work environment, which will cause a much greater disruption than any ‘staffing shortages,’” warned Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA International.
___
Associated Press writers Laura Ungar in Louisville, Kentucky; Colleen Barry in Milan, Italy; and Tali Arbel and Mike Stobbe in New York contributed.
News
Meghan King’s marriage to President Biden’s nephew ends after 2 months
KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis County woman and former The Real Housewives of Orange County star is no longer married to President Joe Biden’s nephew. Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens marriage lasted a little more than two months, as confirmed by Page Six.
Meghan divorced former Cardinals centerfielder Jim Edmonds in 2019 after a scandal. They had three kids together and lived near Plaza Frontenac. In October she married President Biden’s nephew Cuffe Ownes at a small ceremony in Pennsylvania.
Meghan King shared this message to her Instagram story Monday:
“I’ve been asked by many outlets and individuals on the state of my marriage.
I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.
At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”
An Instagram post from two days ago shows how she is dealing with anxiety and depression:
King owns a home in Kirkwood, Missouri. She recently shared some photos from Christmas on her Instagram page. Cuffe has not been on any of her posts to social media since Halloween:
