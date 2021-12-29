News
Late NFL great John Madden played football at Cal Poly, where he’s a Hall of Famer
Nick Wilson
Dec. 29—Hall of Fame NFL coach and announcer John Madden — who played football at Cal Poly in the 1950s and is one of the university’s most famous alumni — died Tuesday at the age of 85.
Madden was known for winning a Super Bowl title and overall success with the Oakland Raiders, as well as his folksy expressions and quirky musings as an NFL broadcaster.
But before achieving that fame, the football legend made a name for himself in San Luis Obispo, where he played football for two years and later returned to earn two college degrees.
Madden, a member of the Mustangs Athletic Hall of Fame, recalled the role that Cal Poly played in his life and career in a multi-part Tribune series in 2009 about his local ties.
Madden played football at Cal Poly in 1957 and 1958 before he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958. A knee injury ended his playing career before he set foot on the field in a professional game.
Madden also served as an assistant coach at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria in 1960 and was promoted to head coach there in 1962, before moving on to an assistant coaching position at San Diego State.
While deciding on enrolling in college, on a trip down California’s Coast with a friend, Madden settled on attending Cal Poly after nearly turning around after encountering a blistering hot day in Paso Robles.
“We got to Paso Robles, and it was about 105 degrees,” Madden, a Bay Area native, told former Tribune reporter Donovan Aird. “I said, ‘This is way too hot! I can’t go here!’ And then the guy with me said, ‘Come on, we came this far. All we have to do is go down the hill.’
“Then, the 105 degrees turned into 90, then 80, then 75,” he continued. “We got down to San Luis Obispo, and it was beautiful. But we damn near turned around. Talk about a fork in the road.”
Cal Poly years
During his time at Cal Poly, Madden played on the offensive and defensive lines.
He was known for his athleticism as an imposing 6-foot-4, 260-pound player, shining on the offensive line as a blocker.
Even long after his career, teammates recalled him hunting down a San Diego Marine Corps player on an interception to make a spectacular tackle and prevent a touchdown just in front of the goal line in a 27-14 win.
“I think that indicated to people the kind of athletic ability he had for a guy his size,” said Dick Mannini, a former teammate.
“One of the things I could do was run,” Madden told The Tribune in 2009.
Madden also played on the Mustangs baseball team in 1958.
After his NFL playing hopes were dashed, Madden returned to the Central Coast, where he met his future wife, Virginia Fields, and earned his teaching credential and then a master’s degree in physical education from Cal Poly in 1961.
He also considered a career in law, but his calling was to become a coach.
During the 1960 season, when Madden was an assistant coach, Hancock football recorded a perfect season and won the state title, the college said in a news release.
Later in his career, he remained a “vocal advocate for the transformative power of college athletics and community colleges,” Hancock said.
“Coach Madden was a very special part of Hancock football history which players and coaches remember fondly,” said Hancock Athletic Director Kim Ensing in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy, and we express our sincere condolences to his family.”
After his college coaching stints, Madden was hired by Al Davis as linebackers coach for the Raiders, before becoming Oakland’s head coach in 1969 and compiling a 103-32-7 regular season record over 10 years.
The iconic images of Madden, arm raised in victory, hoisted up on the shoulders of his players after the team won the Super Bowl in the 1976 season, often appear in NFL history and Raiders legacy coverage.
Cal Poly support
Madden was one of Cal Poly’s biggest fundraisers for its sports programs in the 1980s, lending his name to an annual golf charity.
In 1991, when the school’s athletic department encountered a financial crisis, Madden stepped in to help persuade students to vote yes on a referendum to pay $35 more per quarter by 1994 in order to prevent the then-Division II school from dropping eight sports (including football) and instead elevate all of its 16 sports to the Division I level over a three-year span.
“It’s what we needed,” Madden told The Tribune of the support in 2009. “We were going to lose football. We came very close. It was something to fight for, so I was really heavily involved to keep it going.”
But Madden later distanced himself from Cal Poly in the late 1990s, saying the school allowed its football program to be significantly bypassed in facilities, opponents and opportunities by Fresno State, San Jose State and San Diego State.
He wanted the Mustangs to be the top state university football program in California.
“They just jumped ahead of us,” Madden said of the three schools.
Madden hoped Cal Poly could build a bigger stadium and increase the program’s sports profile by getting “back to bigger games against bigger-name teams.”
Madden said he was open to staying involved with Cal Poly, adding in 2009 that “there’s going to be another opportunity, but it’s not now.”
Cal Poly officials said they plan to issue a news release on Wednesday morning, and Athletic Director Don Oberhelman will speak to the media as well.
Impact of Cal Poly plane crash
A plane crash that took the lives of several Mustangs’ football players in 1960 affected Madden, who knew many of the people on board.
The crash near Toledo, Ohio, killed 22 of the 48 passengers, including both pilots, 16 players, a student manager, and a program booster.
The day after the wreck, Madden returned to the Cal Poly campus to console friends and families, according to a 2008 Associated Press article.
Over time, stories spread that he was on the plane, and that the crash caused his fear of flying.
“Neither one is true,” Madden told the AP. “I didn’t like getting on planes before that. I got claustrophobic, and it got worse over the years.”
To avoid flights, Madden was known to take an RV across country to call games late in his career as a broadcaster.
The NFL announced Madden’s death in a statement but didn’t include the cause.
“John Madden is as important as anybody in the history of football,” Al Michaels, his broadcast partner from 2002 through 2008 with ABC and NBC, said in an interview in 2013, according to a New York Times obituary published on Tuesday. “Tell me somebody who did all of the things that John did, and did them over this long a period of time.”
This story was originally published December 28, 2021 7:22 PM.
___
(c)2021 The Tribune (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)
Visit The Tribune (San Luis Obispo, Calif.) at www.sanluisobispo.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
News
Reaction to the death of NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden
By The Associated Press
Reaction from social media and elsewhere to the death of Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden:
___
“We worked together for seven years on ‘Monday Night Football’ and ‘Sunday Night Football.’ It was like hitting the lottery. He was so much more than just football — a keen observer of everything around him and a man who could carry on a smart conversation about hundreds and hundreds of topics. The term ‘Renaissance Man’ is tossed around a little too loosely these days, but John was as close as you can come. A dear friend, a wonderful partner in the broadcast booth and a man who brought so much joy to so many people, I’ll miss him enormously.” — Al Michaels, lead announcer for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”
___
“If you love football, John Madden was probably part of the reason why. If you were lucky enough to watch his Raiders, you were likely inspired watching his free-spirited team play with such heart. If you watched him as a broadcaster, you learned the game from the inside out, through the eyes of a former offensive lineman who understood every nuance of the game. But, as a broadcaster he will always be remembered as the original LOL. He could make you belly laugh for reasons you couldn’t explain, but always treasured. And if you remember him for his video game, you probably learned how to play football without ever touching a ball.” — Cris Collinsworth, Madden’s successor as analyst on “Sunday Night Football.”
___
“We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by ‘Coach,’ one of the best in the game. I’ll always remember our pre-game (meetings), when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family.” — Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.
___
“Few approached life with the joy of legendary football coach & broadcaster John Madden. A colleague at CBS, he was a gentleman with a boisterous sense of humor. On the sidelines & in the booth, this voluble mountain of energy was a trailblazer. A golden era ends with his passing.” — Former “CBS Evening News” anchor Dan Rather.
___
“John was arguably the most impressive man I’ve ever met. He was a hero, as well as a dear friend. ‘Sunday Night Football’ is what it is today in part because he came over to NBC. He set the tone for what has become prime time’s No. 1 show for the past decade.” — Dick Ebersol, NBC Sports chairman from 1989-2011.
___
“When Madden and (Pat) Summerall did our games, every player & every coach was excited. It felt big. I told John Madden everything. I trusted him & he never betrayed it. I admired John’s passion for the game most and his truth. He was and will he remembered as a GIANT for football.” — Super Bowl-winning quarterback and CBS broadcaster Phil Simms.
___
“Rest In Peace to Hall of Fame Coach John Madden! Young people know him for the Madden NFL game, but he is a legend for being a great football coach winning Super Bowl XI, coaching the Raiders for 10 seasons, and becoming the youngest coach to reach 100 regular-season victories.” — NBA great Magic Johnson.
___
“In the 150+ years football’s been around, no one has had a bigger impact on the game than John Madden. I’m going to really miss him and our Wednesday HOF calls. Rest in peace, John.” — Fellow Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt.
___
“I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
___
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.” — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
___
“I would sit in my room for hours, playing Madden 94, dreaming about the NFL. John Madden voiced countless childhood memories and help cultivate my love of football. Now I make new memories with my boys playing Madden. I never met John Madden. But I feel like I knew him.” — Former NFL tight end and current broadcaster Greg Olsen.
___
“I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven.” — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who also called NFL games.
___
“John Madden was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide. While it’s a very sad day, it’s also a day we should celebrate the life of a man who brought joy through the game of football to millions.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame.
___
“RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach.” — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
___
“Loved this man. Loved him as a coach and as a broadcaster. We all did. Love to his family and thanks for all coach.” — Actor Adam Sandler.
___
“Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach.” — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera.
___
“John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend. RIP John.” — Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.
___
“John Madden absolutely roasting Troy Aikman for 44-seconds over Aikman’s inability to grow a beard will always be one of my favorite John Madden memories …” — Former NBA player Rex Chapman.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
News
15 outdoor rinks where you can go ice skating in Colorado
Gliding on ice is one of winter’s great joys. And, like most things in Colorado, it’s even better when you do it outside. Skating outdoors, surrounded by snowy scenery, twinkling lights — and, if you’re lucky, a hot chocolate stand or a warming hut with a fireplace — makes for a picture-perfect, cold-season activity with family or friends.
You can find fresh-air skating rinks all around the state — among towering skyscrapers, on village squares, and tucked into quiet mountain settings. Whether you’re a smooth slider or a lurching beginner, there’s an ice rink ready to welcome you. Some offer lessons, others host pick-up hockey or curling games, and a few even rent ice bikes and ice bumper cars.
Here’s a roundup of rinks for you to consider. Be sure to check before you go for updates on ice and weather conditions, then choose one and give it a whirl.
YMCA of the Rockies
With locations in both Estes Park and Granby, the YMCA of the Rockies offers two outdoor ice rinks with different personalities. At the Estes Park Center, frozen Dorsey Pond combines nature with nostalgia for a throwback skating experience on a rink surrounded by pine trees and mountain peaks. In Granby, Snow Mountain Ranch’s Winter Pavilion at the Winter Fun Park offers a rink for open skating or playing hockey, broomball, or other ice sports, including curling on occasion.
- Dates: YMCA staff hope to open the rinks in time for Christmas and stay open through spring break, weather dependent.
- Hours: Estes Park Center: Sun.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Fri. and Sat., 8 a.m-8 p.m. Snow Mountain Ranch: Daily, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Cost: Free for onsite guests. Visitor day passes are $25, $10 for ages 6-12, and free for ages 5 and younger.
- Rentals: Yes
- Concessions: Available at The Rustic Café at Estes Park, and The Buckboard Grill at Snow Mountain Ranch
- Parking: Yes
Estes Park Center, 2515 Tunnel Road, Estes Park. Snow Mountain Ranch, 1101 County Road 53, Granby
Fraser
The Icebox Ice Rink at the Fraser Valley Sports Complex is an NHL-sized, semi-covered rink with views of the Continental Divide. It’s a lively community hub that hosts open skating, drop-in hockey, and the occasional curling session. It even has ice bumper cars if you’re in the mood for a clash. Outdoor bleachers have overhead heating, and there’s a warming hut with a fireplace.
- Dates: Through March or early April
- Hours: Varies, usually daily, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Cost: Youth and senior, $4-$7, adults $5-$8, free for ages 3 and younger. Ice bumper cars (by reservation only), $20 for 15 minutes.
- Rentals: $4-$5 for skates or hockey sticks
- Concessions: Yes
- Parking: Yes
Icebox Ice Rink at the Fraser Valley Sports Complex, 220 County Road 522, Fraser.
Keystone
There are two open-air ice-skating options at Keystone: The 7,200-square-foot Dercum Square rink has a festive atmosphere, surrounded by the shops and restaurants of River Run Village. Frozen Keystone Lake stretches over 5 acres, providing an old-fashioned skating scene surrounded by snowy slopes in the Lakeside Village area. Hockey is allowed on the lake (stick and puck rentals, too).
- Dates: Through April
- Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
- Cost: The Dercum Square Ice Rink offers free skating. At the Lakeside Village Ice Rink, two hours of skating costs $15, $10 for ages 5-12. Seniors and children age 4 or younger skate free.
- Rentals: $15, $10 ages 5-12, and $5 seniors and ages 4 and younger. At the Lakeside Village Ice Rink, hockey stick rental is $5 per hour, puck rental is $2 per hour, or you can purchase a puck for $5.
- Concessions: Yes
- Parking: Free parking at River Run parking lot and conference center parking lot Keystone Resort
Leadville
The Huck Finn Ice Rink can be a magical place as the sun sets and the peaks and clouds take on purple and pink hues. This is a family-friendly gathering spot with a true community vibe. Come early or late and skate for free. Everyone is asked to treat the ice with care and pick up after themselves. The firepit is perfect for warming up. Curling is available on adjacent ice with the Cloud City Curling Club.
- Dates: Generally, December to February (conditions did not allow for opening by Dec. 15; call 719-470-1116 for updates)
- Hours: Generally Mon.-Thurs. 4-8 p.m., Fri. and Sat. noon-9 p.m. and Sun. noon-6 p.m. in December and January; Mon.-Thur. 5-8 p.m. and Fri. and Sat. noon-9 p.m. February until close
- Cost: $2-$5
- Rentals: $1-$4
- Concessions: Yes, limited
- Parking: Yes
Huck Finn Ice Rink, 445 Maple St., Leadville.
Vail
Skating at the Arrabelle’s Alderhof Ice Rink, in Vail’s Lionshead Village, is like twirling in the middle of a European square. It’s a family-friendly spot, with pizza and candy shops nearby. But it’s also a romantic place for an evening glide, surrounded by twinkling lights.
- Dates: Through mid-March
- Hours: Daily, 1-9 p.m.
- Cost: $20, $10 for kids (including skate rental); 50% off if you bring your own skates
- Rentals: Yes; with no time limit
- Concessions: At the adjacent Tavern on the Square
- Parking: At the Lionshead parking structure
Alderhof Ice Rink at The Arrabelle, 675 Lionshead Place, Vail.
Beaver Creek
The Beaver Creek Ice Rink in Beaver Creek Village is a charming setting for a day or night of skating. With rink-side fire pits and plush seating, it’s easy to relax when you step off the ice. Old-fashioned skating mixes with new adventures here, too: You can take a spin on an ice bike at the rink, then explore the oversized whimsical sculptures installed in the Beaver Creek Wonder artistic playground.
- Dates: Through mid-April
- Hours: Daily, noon-9 p.m., with skating 1-8 p.m. and ice bikes noon-1 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
- Cost: Skating is $15, $10 for ages 12 and younger (rental included). Ice bikes are $20 per half hour.
- Rentals: Yes
- Concessions: Options throughout Beaver Creek Village
- Parking: Fort Hall and Villa Montane garages or Elk and Bear lots
Beaver Creek Ice Rink, 60 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek/
Snowmass
The recently reimagined Snowmass Base Village boasts a rink where you can skate for free in an exhilarating mountain resort setting. It’s all about fun here, with comfy seating, fire pits, and occasional music on The Patio beside the rink. Last year the rink hosted a weekly Ice Disco Party with a DJ.
- Dates: Through March.
- Hours: Daily, 1-9 p.m. No reservations currently required (check website for updates)
- Cost: Free
- Rentals: Yes, free.
- Concessions: Available at Base Village restaurants, including Mix6 and The Crepe Shack
- Parking: Snowmass Base Village parking garage
Snowmass Base Village Ice Rink, 49 Wood Road, Snowmass Village.
Crested Butte
Skaters can enjoy natural ice on an unrefrigerated, outdoor rink at the Big Mine Ice Arena. This community gem offers 180-degree views of the West Elk Mountains and Crested Butte’s gorgeous sunsets. Public skating and pick-up hockey are free. Lace up your skates in comfort in new, heated changing rooms. Check out the freshly painted, 500-square-foot mural by local artist Luke Schroeder.
- Dates: Through mid-March
- Hours: Usually 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Rentals: $20, $10 for children, at adjacent CB Nordic
- Concessions: At CB Nordic warming house
- Parking: Yes
Big Mine Ice Arena, 620 2nd St., Crested Butte.
Pagosa Springs
The nonprofit, volunteer-run ice rink at Pagosa Multi-Purpose Pavilion is a labor of love. There’s an old-time, backyard ice skating vibe here, complete with Christmas lights and a toasty fire to warm your toes. The local high school trades class constructed the warming shed, and the ice is maintained with help from a refurbished 1973 Zamboni. The rink offers private and group lessons with former world champion figure skaters who live in town (contact rink for details), plus all-ages, drop-in hockey where newbies are welcome.
- Dates: Through mid-February
- Hours: Varies; generally midday to mid-evening daily
- Cost: $3
- Rentals: $5 figure or hockey skates
- Concessions: Yes
- Parking: Yes
Pagosa Multi-Purpose Pavilion, 550 S. 8th St., Pagosa Springs.
Fort Collins
The Old Town Square Skate Rink, in the historic heart of town, is festooned with holiday lights and framed by an eclectic mix of shops, galleries, and restaurants. This vintage fun has a newfangled surprise: the skating surface is artificial.
- Dates: Through Feb. 5, weather dependent
- Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 19-31 (closes at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas and New Year’s Day; Sat. in Jan, noon-6 p.m.; Sun in Jan. noon-5 p.m.; Jan. 3 and 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 5, noon-6 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Rentals: Free
- Concessions: Plenty of options nearby
- Parking: On-street and garage parking nearby
Old Town Square Skate Rink, Old Town Square, Fort Collins.
Louisville
The founders of WinterSkate in Historic Downtown Louisville dreamed of bringing a Currier and Ives print to life. And that’s just the nostalgic magic they’ve created, with the help of Boulder Creek Events. Visitors can enjoy 6,500 square feet of ice, jaunty holiday music, and free horse-drawn carriage rides around town.
- Dates: Through Feb. 21, weather dependent
- Hours: Varies daily, with extended hours on school break; see website
- Cost: $10, including skate rental, free for ages 3 and younger
- Rentals: Yes
- Concessions: Yes
- Parking: Free but limited; check online for weekend shuttle information
WinterSkate in Historic Downtown Louisville, 824 Front St., Louisville.
Evergreen
- Dates: Weather-dependent; all eyes are on early ’22 storms. Check the website for updates.
- Hours: Typically, Mon-Fri, 3-7 p.m., Sat. and Sun., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; call for updates
- Cost: Typically, $10
- Rentals: $7; no rentals at Buchanan Ponds; broomball — rink and gear — is $65 an hour, plus entry
- Concessions: Yes
- Parking: Nearby
Evergreen Lake and Buchanan Ponds, 29612 Upper Bear Creek Road, Evergreen, 720-880-1391, evergreenrecreation.com.
Parker
Skaters looking for a twist can follow the turns of the Parker Ice Trail. Designed to mimic the adventure of gliding along a frozen river or canal, it’s one of the country’s only ice trails, swirling just a snowball’s throw from downtown.
- Dates: Tentatively through early March
- Hours: Mon.-Fri., 5-9 p.m., Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (extended during winter holidays)
- Cost: $8, $6 for ages 10 and younger; $38 (including skate rental) for a four-visit punch pass
- Rentals: $4
- Concessions: Yes
- Parking: Yes
The Parker Ice Trail at Discovery Park, 20115 E. Mainstreet, Parker.
Colorado Springs
Twirl at the rink in Acacia Park in the heart of downtown. While manmade, it’s the only outdoor rink in this city that’s home to both U.S. Figure Skating and USA Hockey, so you never know when you’ll spot an Olympic hopeful gliding or spinning your way. The rink is across the street from locally owned shops and and restaurants, so you can indulge in dining and a little holiday shopping après-skate.
- Dates: Through February
- Hours: Varies, see website
- Cost: $10, $9 with a military ID, free for ages 4 and younger (including skate rental)
- Rentals: Yes, both figure and hockey skates
- Concessions: Many options nearby
- Parking: Metered street and garage parking nearby
Skate in the Park
Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., Colorado Springs.
Denver
The Downtown Denver Rink glimmers at the base of the historic D & F Clock Tower. Skaters can swoop and slide beneath festive lights and wreathed by a forest of skyscrapers. Union Station, Larimer Square, Denver Pavilions, and the light rail are all nearby, with a blizzard of hotel, shopping, and dining options, too.
- Dates: Through Feb. 20
- Hours: Varies, see website
- Cost: Free
- Rentals: $9, $7 for ages 12 and younger
- Concessions: Yes
- Parking: Nearby parking garages
Downtown Denver Rink presented by Southwest Airlines, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.
News
DaVita hits target for renewable energy use in U.S.; global goal is next
DaVita Inc. is producing enough renewable energy to power all of its North American operations, a goal the kidney care provider originally set for 2022.
Instead, DaVita reached the milestone in October. The Denver-based company contracted with Longroad Energy of Boston to buy power generated by a wind farm and a solar farm in West Texas.
The renewable energy projects produce a total of 625,000 megawatt hours annually, enough electricity to power DaVita’s approximately 2,800 dialysis centers and offices across the country.
“Our focus as we look at this going forward is to be 100% renewable for our global operations by 2025,” said Jim Hearty, DaVita’s chief compliance officer.
Hearty is the executive chairman of the company’s environmental, social and governance standards committee.
DaVita operates in 10 countries outside the U.S. The company has a goal of cutting its carbon emissions in half by 2025, Hearty said. DaVita is working with its suppliers and other partners to set targets for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
“We’ve identified the largest partners we have from a supply-chain perspective, and we’ve expressed to them the importance of sustainability to us and our desire to partner with them and for them to set sustainability and climate-related goals,” Hearty said.
DaVita is working with the Science Based Targets Initiative, which collaborates with businesses to set emissions reductions goals in line with the Paris Agreement, an international treaty on climate change.
In Denver, DaVita’s two downtown office buildings are both LEED platinum certified, the highest rating.
LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, which operates under the U.S. Green Building Council and rates building on such features as energy savings, water efficiency and carbon dioxide emissions.
“We believe this is really part of having healthy communities that are really important to our employees and our patients,” Hearty said.
Late NFL great John Madden played football at Cal Poly, where he’s a Hall of Famer
Reaction to the death of NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden
15 outdoor rinks where you can go ice skating in Colorado
DaVita hits target for renewable energy use in U.S.; global goal is next
What Makes CoinEx Stand Out? Founder & CEO, Haipo Yang Answers Users’ Questions
Navigators scramble to find homes for residents as Greeley apartment shelter closes
Metro Denver homes still rising 20% plus a year on Case-Shiller index in October
Selena Gomez’s Full Back Tattoo Of A Dripping Rose Revealed In New Close-Up Photo
Senator wants to change Missouri’s distracted driving law
Fourteen applicants chasing every vacant apartment in metro Denver, study finds
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1