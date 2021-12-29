LeBron James leads tributes to former NFL coach John Madden

A decade has passed since Larsa Pippen left The Real Housewives of Miami. In a new reboot on Peacock, however, the star is officially back in the drama.
Much has changed since her appearance in season 1. The mother-of-four is no longer married to NBA player Scottie Pippen, and she went through a publicized feud with the Kardashians. Certain castmembers are critical of Larsa’s OnlyFans account (and her supposed plastic surgery).
In an interview with ET, she addressed Adriana de Moura’s comments regarding Larsa’s relationship with the Kardashians. “I kind of expected it,” said Larsa, and then stated, “Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place. I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.”
In a RHOM trailer, Adriana shaded Larsa at a dinner party: “You left this group of women, come back with a butt as big as Kim Kardashian’s, trying to become the new Kim Kardashian, which you’re never gonna be!”
Larsa told ET, “I don’t know why Adriana would say that. She likes to fight. She’s one of those people that loves to be in a cat fight. She’s got her claws out, and I feel like that was just an easy dig at me . . . I’m not going to let someone else, who’s not in a great place, discredit all the work that I’ve been doing on myself.”
“I will say I’m kind of out of character,” said Larsa. “When someone attacks me, I don’t know how to act sometimes. I need to tone it down a tad bit. I’m just not used to being attacked.”
She also reacted to Adriana’s comments about Larsa’s possible plastic surgery: “I feel like everyone should be comfortable in their own skin. I feel like I’m not a judgmental type of person. I feel like I accept everyone for who they are. If you look better, I don’t care what you’re doing. As long as you feel good about yourself, I will praise you. Other women are not like that.”
Larsa believes, “Because they don’t feel good about the way they look, they want to sit there and criticize how someone else — who looks way better than you, by the way. I don’t know. I feel like that’s not really my personality. I’m more of a girls’ girl. I’ll never tell someone they don’t look good.”
She eventually took off the gloves, giving her true opinions of Adriana: “She’s like the weasel, like the little brother that just annoys you the entire time you’re at home . . . When you have nothing else going on, you’re going to sit there and you’re going to criticize the person that’s across from you that’s building an empire, that’s working on their family, and their friendship, and their growth. Other people are just bored and pointing fingers.”
She discussed the cast’s criticism of her OnlyFans account, saying, “I had no clue that it was going to be such a hot topic with the girls. I also feel like, basically, they live in a bubble in Miami. They don’t really know what’s going on with the rest of the world . . . Sometimes, when you judge things, it’s because you’re not as knowledgeable about it. That’s kind of what happened on the show.”
The star told castmates she makes $10,000 each day through the platform, charging fans for interactions like direct messages and exclusive videos. “You become friends with these people. I’m friends with the people, my friends on OnlyFans. I like them. I care about them. I check in on them. It’s really fun,” she explained. “I do like the one-on-one and the exclusive content, things that I wouldn’t post on Instagram . . . My kids take my photos most of the time.”
Before filming, she asked her children if she should rejoin the cast: “I had a conversation with my kids because I was like, now that they’re older, like, ‘Do you guys want to be on TV? Do you guys care if I do the show?’ They basically said, ‘You can do the show. We’ll film with you,’ and they were excited to do it.”
A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
Both mom and daughter looked great! Lexi rocked a puffy blue and yellow winter coat, along with a pair of black leggings. She completed her outfit with a black pair of boots and a blue face mask. Lexialso carried a black purse. While showing off her natural beauty, Iman stunned in a brown peacoat. She sported the jacket over a matching pair of pants and a black top. She appropriately carried a black and brown bag with her and wore a pair of sneakers as well as a black face mask. Iman and Lexi clearly seem very close to each other, and Lexi celebrated her mom back in May by posting an adorable throwback photo of the two of them.
Iman shared her daughter with her late husband David Bowie, who died in 2016 after a battle with liver cancer. The rocker and model tied the knot back in 1992, and Lexi was born in August 2000. Both the “Ziggy Stardust” singer and Iman each had one other child from past relationships. Iman has an older daughter Zulekha Haywood, 43, whom she shares with her first husband, NBA star Spencer Haywood. David had an older son Duncan Jones, 50, with his ex-wife Angie.
When David would’ve celebrated his 74th birthday back in January, and both Iman and Lexi posted touching tributes to the Aladdin Sane singer. Iman posted a black-and-white photo of her late husband, and she included the hashtag “Bowie Forever” in the caption. Lexi shared a photo of her dad leaning in close to her and smiling wide, when she was very young and holding a birthday cake for him. She simply wrote, “Happy birthday XX.”
A-Rod sent some love to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in a new birthday tribute. He said he’s ‘extremely lucky’ to be co-parenting his two daughters with Cynthia.
Alex Rodriguez, 46, publicly praised his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis in honor of her 49th birthday on Tuesday, December 28. The former New York Yankee called his ex “a wonderful mother and role model” in a touching Instagram tribute, which featured a slideshow of family photos. Alex and Cynthia’s daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, appear in a few of the snapshots, as does Cynthia’s current husband, Angel Nicolas, and their 5-year-old daughter Camilla.
“Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life,” Alex began his heartfelt caption. “Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!!”
Alex went on to say that Cynthia — whom he split from in 2008, after six years of marriage — has “always been a wonderful mother and role model” to their “incredible” children. “You always put their needs first and have helped shape them into the strong young women they have become,” the retired athlete added. “I’ve always said that when it comes to co-parenting, I’m extremely lucky because most people only have a 50-50 split of time with their kids. With us, it feels more like 100-100. Living in close proximity and working together despite busy schedules has allowed both of us to remain integral and active in the development of two young women whose future is limitless. And I have you to thank in large part for that. Here’s to you on your special day, Cynthia. Thank you for giving me the greatest two gifts any man could have.”
When Alex and Cynthia first split, things were far from amicable. She claimed that he’d “emotionally abandoned” her and their children, and alleged that he’d had a multiple affairs. But, things have drastically improved and a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it all came down to putting their kids first. “Despite everything that’s happened in their past, they got to this point by putting the focus on their girls,” the source said in June 2021. “They both know that no matter what, they’ll always be family and that the most important thing is to continue raising their daughters the best way they know how.”
Alex has also remained close to Cynthia in the wake of his split from Jennifer Lopez, 52. The two enjoyed a workout together at 54D in Miami’s Coral Gables in June, just three months after A-Rod and J.Lo confirmed their split. J.Lo has since rekindled things with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, 49.