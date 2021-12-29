Like & Subscribe: Bossip’s Favorite Youtube Channels Of 2021

As we wind down the year that was 2021 we are breaking down some of our favorite Youtube channels that helped us enjoy our spare time this year. Cable is a thing of the past and most of us spend our time on Youtube researching and going down rabbit holes but we always have a few we must watch every time they upload. Here are a few of the standouts we enjoyed from 2021.
Jackie Aina
Jackie’s motto is “Changing the standard of beauty, one video at a time :)” and she has been on the platform since 2006 covering beauty brands and everything in between when it comes to make-up.
Mark Rober
Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer who has the oddest videos but science can be fun is what we are told and he proves it in every video. The thing that draws most of us in was his package thieves videos. He makes a device to record people who steal packages and when they open the device it shoots glitter and fart spray. Absolutely worth a watch.
Revolt
Diddy’s network has been putting its foot into original content this year. Providing something for everyone from original content to streaming events such as Kanye West ‘Sunday Service’ and even original podcasts like Big Facts and Drink Champs. They will always have something that’s worth your time and work a follow.
Overtime
Overtime has done a great job giving us an inside look at the stars of tomorrow mixed with the stars of today. The Fear Nothing series featuring high school star Mikey Williams is top tier content and if you missed LeBron’s come up you should start watching Mikey now.
Emergency Awesome
Charlie from Emergency Awesome is the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, DC, and Disney. At this point, he might as well be an Employee of Disney because he knows everything about the movies before they come out. When they actually release he breaks them down in a way that makes you question if you were even paying attention to the movie with the easter eggs he finds. Don’t believe us? Watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home breakdown below.
Private Selection
As sneaker culture continues to dominate while the companies hand out L’s on all their apps Private Selection keeps you updated on the latest drops and what’s going on in their Dallas store. For all things hype, this is the channel to watch.
McKenzie Caldwell-Pope
Wife of NBA player Wizards player and former Lakers player KCP, McKenzie started her channel and gave us a first-hand look at how it was in the bubble for visitors. She gave us behind the scenes leading up to the Lakers winning the 2020 playoffs and even a look at how it goes when a player is traded from the family perspective. Worth a watch for a different perspective on NBA life.
Tamra Judge looked back at her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County on the latest episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast.
As she compared the dynamic between the women of Orange County versus the women of Teddi’s former show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tamra pointed out that when it came to her supposed “friends” of the series, no one wanted to associate with her once she announced her departure.
“You’re gone, you leave, they don’t talk to you anymore. We are definitely like Survivor,” Tamra revealed on the December 24 episode of Two T’s in a Pod.
Tamra also said that people on RHOC “just want to bring you down” in any way they can while the ladies of RHOBH are actually friends — even when cameras aren’t rolling.
“[They want to] take your business down and your family down where [RHOBH], they have conflict but they stand together. They’re true friends,” she stated, noting “that’s the problem with [RHOC] right now: There’s no true friends.”
As for the many swirling rumors regarding the Real Housewives‘ salaries, Tamra said she doesn’t believe most of them because, at times, people were given a misconstrued assessment of what she was making on the show.
“There was a time where [Vicki Gunvalson] was like, ‘Can you believe [Nene Leakes] is making $2 million a year?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know if that’s true.’ And of course she would send it right to Alex or Doug or somebody at production, like, ‘Why is she making this much? I’m the OG.’ I don’t really buy too much into it,” Tamra explained. “Forever, they [said] I make $600,000 a year because when I was going through my divorce 12 years ago it was in the court records. But we get raises every single year.”
While Tamra announced she was leaving RHOC in January 2020 after being offered a reduced role, she said on Friday’s show that she actually threatened to quit during the season 14 reunion.
“Every way that they could make me look bad they made me look bad in my last season,” Tamra shared. “I was involved in this big lawsuit and people were bringing it up. They didn’t show any of my business. So I was like, ‘There’s no reason [to go to the reunion]. I’m quitting.’”
After first considering ditching the reunion, Tamra decided to attend the reunion — and quit amid production. However, after talking to one of her producers, he was able to talk her out of it.
“I was telling Alex, ‘I think I’m just ogling to go and say I want to be the first housewife to resign at the reunion.’ He’s like, ‘Please don’t do that. You never know what you’re going to be when the pickup letters come,’” she recalled.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Tiffany Haddish treated herself to a spa treatment that has everyone on social media talking. The 42-year-old comic actress fumigated her vajayjay in preparation for the next love of her life.
On Monday, Tiffany shared photos of herself getting a vaginal smoke treatment in Eritrea, with the hashtag “#vaginalsmoking.”
Tiffany, whose father was a refugee from Eritrea, captioned the photos:
“Eritrea spa treatment it call Tsh. They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box.
“Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat. Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN.”
Tiffany and rapper Common, real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn, broke up in November after dating for a year.
In an interview with Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored,” Common, 49, spoke out about his break up with Tiffany.
“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he explained, saying the spark in their relationship faded once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”
Tiffany responded on Instagram, saying, “thank you for setting me free” and “what is for me wants me too.”
The DJ will take the stage as part of Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve special, alongside other musical talents, like Jack Harlow, Saweetie and more.
What better way to ring in the New Year than with music and dancing! Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus will have fans of music and comedy covered on Friday December 31 with a two-hour special on NBC to celebrate the arrival of 2022. The show will feature plenty of massive musicians both new and well-known, from Brandi Carlile and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong to Jack Harlow and 24kGoldn. One of the newer acts that’ll take the stage includes Kitty Ca$h. Here are five things to know about Kitty before the NYE special.
1. Kitty is a DJ
While Kitty, whose real name is Cachee Livingston, may not be a household name just yet, she’s been making music for over 10 years. In 2020, she signed with the label Love Renaissance, and she’s featured a few times on their 2020 Home for the Holidays compilation.
Kitty was likened to DJ Khaled in a 2014 profile for The Fader, and she’s only grown since then. She embraced the Khaled comparisons, due to the producer’s reputation as a well-known curator of talent. “he’s killing it. DJ Khaled is living his best life,” she told The Fader. At the time, she joked about how she both DJ-ed and worked in the service industry. “One day I DJed at Opening Ceremony during my lunch break,” she said, mentioning that a co-worker had seen her on Instagram. “She’s like, ‘Girl, what kind of lunch break were you on?’”
2. She released her debut single in September
Kitty revealed that she spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic gearing up to release her debut album in a September 2021 interview with W. “Some DJs went crazy not having live performances,” she explained. “So they did live streams, they did Twitch. I decided to work on an album.” Her first single “Just Fine” dropped on September 14, and it features Kiana Ledé offering vocals.
3. She’s collaborated with SZA, and many more
While her album may still be forthcoming, Kitty has collaborated with tons of stars on her mixtape series Love The Free (which has three volumes). The series boasted tons of stars from the worlds of rap and R&B, including Solange (who performed the outro on Vol. III), SZA, Doja Cat, and Willow Smith (who all sang on Vol. II).
4. She has a talk series
Besides working on her album, Kitty also kicked off a talk series on her Instagram amid the pandemic called Kitty’s World on IGTV and YouTube. The series featured her discussing a wide range of topics from her favorite female rappers to Black Lives Matter protests. She explained that she felt like it was a great way to connect with her fans in the interview with W. “It was a way for me to start to open up. I don’t talk that much, but I was talking my a– off on that. It was so much fun because people were like, wait, I didn’t know you felt that way,” she said.
5. She already has a NYE mix out that you can listen to now
While what she’ll play on New Year’s Eve isn’t clear, Kitty has perhaps offered a preview with a 2022 NYE-themed DJ mix on Apple Music, which you can listen to here! The playlist features remixes of a wide variety of hits, including standouts like “WAP” by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, as well as tracks by Drake, Doja Cat, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many more. “These are some of my favorite dance records from all around the world,” she said of the mix.