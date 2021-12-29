Lori Loughlin Attempts Viral ‘Jerk’ Dance For Daughter Olivia Jade’s TikTok — Watch

The ‘Full House’ alum showed off her dance skills in a new TikTok video shared by daughter Olivia Jade on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Lori Loughlin, 57, appears to be enjoying her time back at home with family, one year after her release from prison. In a hilarious new TikTok video shared by her daughter, Olivia Jade, on Dec. 26, the Full House alum can be seen dancing to New Boyz’s 2009 hit “You’re a Jerk” as part of an ongoing dance challenge on the social media platform.
Olivia, who recently finished competing on Dancing With the Stars, actually shared a montage of several family members doing the viral dance (“The Jerk”) as she rated their performances. But it was Lori, who the 22-year-old was most impressed by. “Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly,” Olivia Jade wrote above Lori’s portion of the clip.
Dad didn't want to participate but I'd predict he would have gotten a 10/10.
Olivia, who recently sparked dating rumors with Euphoria actor JacobElordi, went on to give her sister, BellaGiannulli, an 8/10 and rated herself a 10/10 (naturally), but she noted in her caption that her dad, MossimoGiannulli, “didn’t want to participate.” However, if he did, she predicted that he “would have gotten a 10/10.”
The new video comes one year after Olivia’s family’s scandalous involvement in the college admissions scandal. Lori and her fashion designer husband, 58, pleaded guilty to charges related to bribing officials at the University of Southern California to secure admission for their daughters as fake rowing recruits. While Lori spent two months in prison and was released in December 2020, Mossimo served the final days of his five-month sentence under house arrest in April.
And now that everyone’s back home together, the family seems to be putting their best feet forward… no pun intended.
As we wind down the year that was 2021 we are breaking down some of our favorite Youtube channels that helped us enjoy our spare time this year. Cable is a thing of the past and most of us spend our time on Youtube researching and going down rabbit holes but we always have a few we must watch every time they upload. Here are a few of the standouts we enjoyed from 2021.
Jackie Aina
Jackie’s motto is “Changing the standard of beauty, one video at a time :)” and she has been on the platform since 2006 covering beauty brands and everything in between when it comes to make-up.
Mark Rober
Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer who has the oddest videos but science can be fun is what we are told and he proves it in every video. The thing that draws most of us in was his package thieves videos. He makes a device to record people who steal packages and when they open the device it shoots glitter and fart spray. Absolutely worth a watch.
Revolt
Diddy’s network has been putting its foot into original content this year. Providing something for everyone from original content to streaming events such as Kanye West ‘Sunday Service’ and even original podcasts like Big Facts and Drink Champs. They will always have something that’s worth your time and work a follow.
Overtime
Overtime has done a great job giving us an inside look at the stars of tomorrow mixed with the stars of today. The Fear Nothing series featuring high school star Mikey Williams is top tier content and if you missed LeBron’s come up you should start watching Mikey now.
Emergency Awesome
Charlie from Emergency Awesome is the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, DC, and Disney. At this point, he might as well be an Employee of Disney because he knows everything about the movies before they come out. When they actually release he breaks them down in a way that makes you question if you were even paying attention to the movie with the easter eggs he finds. Don’t believe us? Watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home breakdown below.
Private Selection
As sneaker culture continues to dominate while the companies hand out L’s on all their apps Private Selection keeps you updated on the latest drops and what’s going on in their Dallas store. For all things hype, this is the channel to watch.
McKenzie Caldwell-Pope
Wife of NBA player Wizards player and former Lakers player KCP, McKenzie started her channel and gave us a first-hand look at how it was in the bubble for visitors. She gave us behind the scenes leading up to the Lakers winning the 2020 playoffs and even a look at how it goes when a player is traded from the family perspective. Worth a watch for a different perspective on NBA life.
Tamra Judge looked back at her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County on the latest episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast.
As she compared the dynamic between the women of Orange County versus the women of Teddi’s former show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tamra pointed out that when it came to her supposed “friends” of the series, no one wanted to associate with her once she announced her departure.
“You’re gone, you leave, they don’t talk to you anymore. We are definitely like Survivor,” Tamra revealed on the December 24 episode of Two T’s in a Pod.
Tamra also said that people on RHOC “just want to bring you down” in any way they can while the ladies of RHOBH are actually friends — even when cameras aren’t rolling.
“[They want to] take your business down and your family down where [RHOBH], they have conflict but they stand together. They’re true friends,” she stated, noting “that’s the problem with [RHOC] right now: There’s no true friends.”
As for the many swirling rumors regarding the Real Housewives‘ salaries, Tamra said she doesn’t believe most of them because, at times, people were given a misconstrued assessment of what she was making on the show.
“There was a time where [Vicki Gunvalson] was like, ‘Can you believe [Nene Leakes] is making $2 million a year?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know if that’s true.’ And of course she would send it right to Alex or Doug or somebody at production, like, ‘Why is she making this much? I’m the OG.’ I don’t really buy too much into it,” Tamra explained. “Forever, they [said] I make $600,000 a year because when I was going through my divorce 12 years ago it was in the court records. But we get raises every single year.”
While Tamra announced she was leaving RHOC in January 2020 after being offered a reduced role, she said on Friday’s show that she actually threatened to quit during the season 14 reunion.
“Every way that they could make me look bad they made me look bad in my last season,” Tamra shared. “I was involved in this big lawsuit and people were bringing it up. They didn’t show any of my business. So I was like, ‘There’s no reason [to go to the reunion]. I’m quitting.’”
After first considering ditching the reunion, Tamra decided to attend the reunion — and quit amid production. However, after talking to one of her producers, he was able to talk her out of it.
“I was telling Alex, ‘I think I’m just ogling to go and say I want to be the first housewife to resign at the reunion.’ He’s like, ‘Please don’t do that. You never know what you’re going to be when the pickup letters come,’” she recalled.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Tiffany Haddish treated herself to a spa treatment that has everyone on social media talking. The 42-year-old comic actress fumigated her vajayjay in preparation for the next love of her life.
On Monday, Tiffany shared photos of herself getting a vaginal smoke treatment in Eritrea, with the hashtag “#vaginalsmoking.”
Tiffany, whose father was a refugee from Eritrea, captioned the photos:
“Eritrea spa treatment it call Tsh. They put butter in my hair, turmeric & honey on my face, Sesame oil all over my body oh and butter in my hot box.
“Then they put burning wood in a hole in the ground and you sit in the smoke and sweat. Baby I am ready to be tasted BRING IN THE MEN.”
Tiffany and rapper Common, real name Lonnie Rashid Lynn, broke up in November after dating for a year.
In an interview with Fox Soul’s “Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored,” Common, 49, spoke out about his break up with Tiffany.
“I don’t think the love really dispersed,” he explained, saying the spark in their relationship faded once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. “I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”
Tiffany responded on Instagram, saying, “thank you for setting me free” and “what is for me wants me too.”