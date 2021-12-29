Lori Loughlin Attempts Viral ‘Jerk’ Dance For Daughter Olivia Jade’s TikTok — Watch

Take a look at our top Youtube channels for 2021.

As we wind down the year that was 2021 we are breaking down some of our favorite Youtube channels that helped us enjoy our spare time this year. Cable is a thing of the past and most of us spend our time on Youtube researching and going down rabbit holes but we always have a few we must watch every time they upload. Here are a few of the standouts we enjoyed from 2021.

Jackie Aina

Jackie’s motto is “Changing the standard of beauty, one video at a time :)” and she has been on the platform since 2006 covering beauty brands and everything in between when it comes to make-up.

Mark Rober

Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer who has the oddest videos but science can be fun is what we are told and he proves it in every video. The thing that draws most of us in was his package thieves videos. He makes a device to record people who steal packages and when they open the device it shoots glitter and fart spray. Absolutely worth a watch.

Revolt

Diddy’s network has been putting its foot into original content this year. Providing something for everyone from original content to streaming events such as Kanye West ‘Sunday Service’ and even original podcasts like Big Facts and Drink Champs. They will always have something that’s worth your time and work a follow.

Overtime

Overtime has done a great job giving us an inside look at the stars of tomorrow mixed with the stars of today. The Fear Nothing series featuring high school star Mikey Williams is top tier content and if you missed LeBron’s come up you should start watching Mikey now.

Emergency Awesome

Charlie from Emergency Awesome is the one-stop-shop for all things Marvel, DC, and Disney. At this point, he might as well be an Employee of Disney because he knows everything about the movies before they come out. When they actually release he breaks them down in a way that makes you question if you were even paying attention to the movie with the easter eggs he finds. Don’t believe us? Watch the Spider-Man: No Way Home breakdown below.

Private Selection

As sneaker culture continues to dominate while the companies hand out L’s on all their apps Private Selection keeps you updated on the latest drops and what’s going on in their Dallas store. For all things hype, this is the channel to watch.

McKenzie Caldwell-Pope

Wife of NBA player Wizards player and former Lakers player KCP, McKenzie started her channel and gave us a first-hand look at how it was in the bubble for visitors. She gave us behind the scenes leading up to the Lakers winning the 2020 playoffs and even a look at how it goes when a player is traded from the family perspective. Worth a watch for a different perspective on NBA life.