Lowry: Remembering a towering man who built career on ants
Edward O. Wilson, the Harvard biologist who has died at age 92, is most famous for his contributions to evolutionary biology, but he built his career on ants.
He wrote multiple books on the insects, including a 700-page encyclopedic work in 1990 that has to count as one of the least likely winners of the Pulitzer Prize ever.
Despite his agnosticism and the reductive materialism of his Darwinism, Wilson wrote with a real warmth and soulfulness. Amidst his storied academic career and the controversies kicked up by his theories, it’s worth considering all he did to highlight the miraculous complexity and wonders of life via a lowly bug that is considered a pest when it isn’t ignored altogether.
There are more than 15,000 discovered species of ant, and perhaps another 10,000 yet to be found. Wilson exulted in the dizzying variety — ants that can walk under water to find dead insects, or glide from one branch of a tree to another, or create super-colonies that extend for miles.
If ants are extraordinarily diverse, their social organization makes East Berlin look fun and free by comparison. As Wilson wrote, “Karl Marx was right, socialism works, it is just that he had the wrong species.” Ants have all the regard for individual dignity of a Mongol chieftain and a power structure out of the Ottoman court.
Pretty much every ant you see doing something is a female. The males are pitiable creatures, good for nothing except their one-time task of trying to inseminate a female.
Ant colonies take slaves and fight wars of extinction. Henry David Thoreau wrote of an ant battle he observed at Walden Pond: “They fought with more pertinacity than bulldogs. Neither manifested the least disposition to retreat. It was evident that their battle cry was ‘Conquer or die.’ ”
The massive and intricate level of cooperation of an ant colony is something to behold. Mark Twain spoofed an ant’s crazy struggles upon discovering a grasshopper leg, lugging it the opposite way from home before she “gets madder and madder, then presently hoists it into the air and goes tearing away in an entirely new direction.”
In reality, it’s the exact opposite. After finding food, a scout tends to return to her nest in a straight line and then summon reinforcements that follow her path exactly. A species found in North Africa travels some 100 yards from its nest and then invariably finds its way back using cues from the sunlight. A species in the Kenyan rainforest uses the forest’s canopy as a map.
Can ants create their own ark? Check. When water invades a nest of fire ants, the insects unite to create a living raft. They float along, carrying the queen and eggs, larvae and pupae until they find dry land again.
Can they launch irresistible ground offensives? Yes, of course. One species sends as many as 700,000 ants out in a fan that moves as fast as 20-yards-an-hour. It can be heard approaching and destroys and consumes all in its path on the rainforest floor, from other insects to scorpions and tarantulas, to lizards and birds.
The effect of Wilson’s work on these lowly, yet fascinating, bugs is to create the same sense of marvel that he must have felt when he was an awkward boy first engaged in his amateur naturalism — a feeling that should rightly never be exhausted.
“Our sense of wonder,” Wilson wrote, “grows exponentially: The greater the knowledge, the deeper the mystery and the more we seek knowledge to create new mystery.”
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Turn it up: Here’s your perfect New Year’s Eve party mixtape
There’s an art to making mixtapes for a New Year’s party: You’ve got to mix some new stuff in with the familiar classics, and keep a mood that’s a little reflective, a little inspirational and a whole lot celebratory. We can certainly use all that nowadays, so here are a few recommendations to make your mix sparkle. We’ve tried to steer clear of the most obvious ones, but go ahead and include that U2 song if you roll that way.
Taylor Swift, “22”: If anything cries out to be the party song for this season, this is the one. True, Taylor Swift was talking about being 22 years old, not the year 2022. It still fits perfectly as a New Year’s song, telling us all how to feel ’22. If the coming year doesn’t turn out to be all about dressing up like hipsters, falling in love with strangers and making fun of exes, then we want our money back.
Post Malone, “Congratulations”: Let’s face it, we could all use some congratulations after getting through the last couple of years intact. Maybe we can’t all celebrate the same things that Post Malone and his rapping partner, Quavo of Migos, claim here: Maybe our moms didn’t just catch us on TV, and we’re not about to drive our new Rolls Royce to the Super Bowl. But hey, there’s always next year.
Jack White, “Taking Me Back”: Probably the most energizing rock song to be released in the past few weeks, this new tune finds White in sprightly form. Between the power chords he sings about fixing a relationship — always a good theme for this time of year — and even drops a seasonal reference: “When you forgive the friction and you talk about Christmas, are you taking me back?” It’s a teaser for the two new albums White promises in 2022. Can another Boston Calling appearance be far behind?
Joey Ramone, “What a Wonderful World”: Louis Armstrong’s warmhearted classic gets a lot of play at this time of year, and the many cover versions have ranged from awesome (fellow New Orleanian Dr. John) to awful (Kenny G). Joey’s version goes the furthest out; Satchmo probably never imagined he’d be punk rock. Yet the friendly spirit of the song is still intact.
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas: “New Year’s Resolution”: Got to throw some vintage soul into the mix, and every party needs a slow dance. Nobody could do romantic intensity like these two stars of the late, great Stax label.
Aerosmith, “Full Circle”: Buried deep on the Boston heroes’ “Nine Lives” album is a tune that should have become a New Year’s standard years ago. It’s got the feel of a communal, slightly wasted singalong, and the lyrics find the boys in a reflective mood. “Time, don’t let it slip away/ Raise your drinking glass, here’s to yesterday.” Of course Aerosmith weren’t indulging at this point, but didn’t mind if you were.
Daft Punk, “One More Time”: “One more time, we’re gonna celebrate, don’t stop the dancin’” — Any questions? Good thing about Daft Punk is that they sound equally well on a hipster playlist or on a retro-disco set. They already have the synthesizers, so take that old mirror ball out of the closet.
ABBA, “’Don’t Shut Me Down”: After all those decades of putting “Dancing Queen” on mixtapes, this year finally brought some new ABBA songs to use instead. This is the dance number from their comeback album “Voyage,” and like the whole album, it sounds like no time has passed at all. The voices of Frida and Agnetha still lure you out to the dance floor like they did in ’78.
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, “M-O-V-E”: Got to include the Bosstones, since there’d normally be a Hometown Throwdown this time of year. This pandemic-era song, released back in May, explains why there isn’t one. But is it sad and maudlin? Of course not: It’s a Bosstones song, so wave your fists and shout along.
Prince, “It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night”: After all these years people are still playing “1999” at half the parties we go to, so here’s a little alternative. None of that end-of-the-world foreboding here, “Night” is just a joyful jam, recorded live with Sheila E. bashing away on drums. It’s also easier to dance to than “1999”, though its seven minutes are likely to wear you out.
The Eagles, “Funky New Year”: One of the only times the Eagles ever displayed a sense of humor, so of course they buried the song on the B-side of their Christmas single. Likely speaking from experience, they tell what it’s like to wake up on New Year’s morning with a wicked hangover. The best moment is Don Henley’s question over the fadeout: “What year is this, anyway?”
Krikorian: Biden’s border policy may be 2021’s biggest failure
We’ve learned a lot about Joe Biden’s views on immigration control in the first year of his administration.
He doesn’t like it.
Look at the border. Fiscal Year 2021 saw nearly 1.7 million arrests by the Border Patrol at the Mexican border, the highest number ever recorded. During the first four months of that fiscal year (October through January), when Trump was still president, border arrests averaged about 71,000 a month (which is still too much). But the remaining eight months, under the Biden administration, saw the monthly average more than double to about 172,000.
And they’re not just coming from Mexico, or even the northern tier of Central America, anymore. In FY21, 22% were from farther afield, a share which has grown to 30% over the last two months.
Ask the migrants and they will freely tell you people are coming because they believe, correctly, that Biden is more likely to let them in. On his first day in office, the president suspended the most effective Trump response to border-jumping — a policy commonly known as Remain in Mexico. Under that program, illegal immigrants could no longer use phony asylum claims as a gambit to be released into the U.S. Instead, they had to wait across the border in Mexico until their hearing dates.
A federal court months ago ordered the administration to re-start Remain in Mexico rather than just continuing to release illegal immigrants. It has only just begun to comply, but in the most limited and grudging manner, at only a few places along the border, with lots of exceptions, guaranteeing that it won’t do much good in slowing the flow.
This administration has also refused to enforce immigration laws inside the country. New information shows that during the first five months of this administration deportations dropped 90% from the same period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
The ostensible reason for this was a change in priorities to focus on criminals instead of regular illegals. Of course, even under Trump, the vast majority of people who were deported were criminals. But Biden’s supposed new focus on criminals actually translated into fewer criminals being deported. Even the number of those convicted of serious crimes — murder, rape, aggravated assault, non-marijuana drug-dealing, etc. — was less than half what it was in 2020 and barely one-third of the 2019 level.
Not satisfied with letting in more illegal immigrants and abandoning the deportation even of criminals, Biden has used formerly narrow legal powers — like immigration parole and Temporary Protected Status — to grant executive amnesty as widely as possible.
Though amnesty has gone nowhere in Congress, that hasn’t stopped the administration from punching a hole in the immigration limits set in law by granting work permits and Social Security numbers to around 1 million illegal immigrants. What’s more, it has continued the DACA program, another of these executive amnesties, even after a federal judge ruled it illegal.
Why is all this happening? Many say the president’s party wants more voters, and corporations want more cheap, obedient labor. Both are true — but that’s not the real explanation.
Instead, the main driver of 2021’s immigration fiascos is that the Biden administration doesn’t really think the American people have the right to keep anyone out. If you come to the border, we are morally obligated to let you in, and if you’re already here, we are morally obligated to let you stay. It won’t always work out that way because exceptions have to be made for political expediency, but that is the baseline.
Until that “root cause” is addressed, little will change.
Mark Krikorian is executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Editorial: Did CDC need flight orders from Delta?
Someone needs to give Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to Ed Bastian and tell him to fix the Ukraine situation, stat.
Because when the Delta Air Lines CEO writes a letter, things get moving.
On Dec. 21, Bastian dropped a line to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recommending a five-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated individuals who contract COVID instead of the current 10-day isolation period, according to Reuters. At issue: the bottom line.
“With the rapid spread of the omicron variant, the 10-day isolation for those who are fully vaccinated may significantly impact our workforce and operations,” wrote Bastian, along with the airline’s chief health officer Henry Ting and medical adviser Carlos del Rio.
Six days later, the CDC halved its coronavirus isolation restrictions.
As the Associated Press reported, officials from the Centers for Disease Control said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.
CDC Director Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases. “Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she said Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”
Walensky’s argument does sound like she is “following the science,” but if so, why didn’t the CDC’s move precede the letter from Delta? Bastion noted that the current guidance was developed in 2020, “when the pandemic was in a different phase without effective vaccines and treatments.”
Surely the CDC knew that. With the rollout of boosters and the proliferation of vaccine and mask mandates, the CDC didn’t have to reinvent the wheel in terms of safety recommendations — so why did the nudge seemingly come from the business, and not the scientific community?
The agency says the guidance is not a mandate, but rather a recommendation to employers and state and local officials. Last week, New York state said it would expand on the CDC’s guidance for health-care workers to include employees who have other critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage.
“It would be helpful to have uniform CDC guidance” that others could draw from, rather than a mishmash of policies, Walensky said.
Sports teams are also adjusting their COVID protocols to adapt to economic realities.
As NBC reported, vaccinated NBA players and coaches can clear quarantine in six days opposed to 10 if testing indicates they are no longer a risk under new health and safety protocols,
The NBA followed the NFL in revising their protocols and reducing the return time for vaccinated players.
On one hand, this is a common-sense move — why quarantine for 10 days if you’ve been fully vaccinated? On the other — why didn’t the CDC arrive at this decision organically?
The CDC has not acquitted itself well in terms of maintaining the public’s trust during this pandemic.
Ed Bastian should write a letter of complaint.
