Mankato police won’t be disciplined in 2015 neckhold arrest of college student
MANKATO, Minn. — Officials in Mankato have decided not to discipline two police officers accused of using excessive force when they took a college student to the ground six years ago.
Sgts. Ken Baker and Bill Reinbold responded to a complaint of a loud party at Justin Coates’ apartment in 2015. Coates posted a photo on social media of the officers pinning him to the floor. Baker’s knee is on Coates’ neck, much like Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck in 2020. Coates ended up pleading guilty to a misdemeanor public nuisance charge and paid a fine.
The Mankato Free Press reported Tuesday that the city announced neither officer will be disciplined after an “ongoing dialogue” with Coates.
The city’s statement touted initiatives the Department of Public Safety has launched in the past year, including listening sessions and establishing a committee on police reform. Asked for more details, Department of Public Safety communications director Edell Fiedler told the Free Press that the parties worked together to resolve the matter.
Coates, now 30, said he’s not happy with the outcome and all he did was talk with Department of Public Safety Director Amy Vokal and Deputy Director Matt DuRose about building community trust. He said he was told that if he wanted to go further he would need to request a hearing with an arbitrator. He ultimately decided he didn’t want to spend money on an attorney.
Minnesota Supreme Court to review ruling on farm-country stream protections
The Minnesota Supreme Court announced Tuesday it will review a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that provided environmental protections for Renville County’s last free-flowing stream.
The October appeals court decision called for an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm the stream in the heavily agricultural western county.
The dispute involves proposed improvements to a century-old ditch that empties into the upper reaches of Limbo Creek. Backers say the project would lead to better drainage of farmland in the area.
The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which challenged the county’s decision, said the appeals court’s ruling sets a precedent that means any drainage project across the state that affects public water will require an environmental review.
The Renville County Board declined in 2020 to order the review because the creek’s upper reaches didn’t appear on the official list created in the 1980s.
The Supreme Court did not set a scheduled for oral arguments in the case.
Timberwolves can’t generate enough offense in loss to Knicks
The Timberwolves didn’t lack for effort and intensity on the second night of a back-to-back with a severely shorthanded roster.
Minnesota was without four of its five starters, with Patrick Beverley returning to action. Naz Reid also returned to action from health and safety protocols.
Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince have completed their quarantine time and are ramping up to likely returns Thursday in Utah. The Timberwolves’ roster is, potentially, nearing a return to something that resembles its traditional form.
But for at least one more night Tuesday, it was the reserves’ time to shine. And they went down swinging.
Minnesota fell 96-88 to the New York Knicks at Target Center.
The Timberwolves simply couldn’t find enough buckets to pull the game out. Perhaps that’s to be expected when you don’t have Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. The Wolves found a way to score enough against Boston to still get it done, but their offensive struggles were too much to overcome Tuesday.
Jaden McDaniels was great on that end, finishing with 18 points on 7 for 11 shooting. But he didn’t have much help.
The Wolves went 7 for 38 from deep. Beverley went 0 for 8 from the field in his return. Malik Beasley was 8 for 23 from the field, and 4 for 16 from deep. One night after leading the offensive charge, Jaylen Nowell was just 5 for 14 from the field, and 1 for 7 from long range.
To the Wolves’ credit, they stayed in the contest throughout. Minnesota held New York to 41 percent shooting. Every time the Knicks (16-18) built a double-digit advantage, Minnesota responded. The Wolves (16-18) stayed within arm’s reach to the end. They just could never hit the one big shot to bring themselves all the way back.
Trailing by six with 40 seconds to play, Minnesota generated another open look for Beasley from three. Had it fallen, the Wolves would’ve had life. It clanked off the back iron. Story of the night for the Wolves.
But offensive help is on the way.
Greg Monroe making the most of his opportunity with the Timberwolves
Greg Monroe was in Washington D.C. on Sunday, working out in preparation to return to action with the G-League’s Capital City Go-Go. Then he got a call from Minnesota.
The Timberwolves just lost Naz Reid to health and safety protocols, and were in desperate need of a big man. Monroe’s next long-awaited NBA opportunity had arrived.
The 31-year-old center hadn’t been in the NBA since the 2018-19 campaign. In between then and now, he’d been overseas and in the G-League. Now, he was back.
Monday morning, he woke up at 4 a.m., only to find out his first flight was cancelled. He hopped on another one at 7 a.m. that connected to the Twin Cities through Chicago. He arrived in Minneapolis in the late morning, went through COVID-19 testing and was at Target Center around 4 p.m.
A few hours later, he was the focal point of Minnesota’s offense, as Monroe ran things out of the post. The center finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Minnesota’s surprising win over Boston.
“It’s been a long day,” Monroe said after the win. “It has been a whirlwind. I was just so focused on being ready when my number was called, I haven’t gotten a chance to digest it honestly, but in this league, you don’t have much time to digest anything.”
But that didn’t stop him from appreciating the opportunity. Soon after Monroe was out of the NBA, he admitted he wondered if he would get back to the pinnacle.
“I would say in the beginning, that’s something you wonder about a lot. But what I’ve learned through my journey is you just have to be where you are. That’s how I started looking at things, just focusing on where I’m at,” Monroe said. “Usually, that takes care of where you’re trying to go in the future. You have to make certain decisions. You have to make difficult decisions. Everybody wants to be in this league forever, for as long as they can. But life happens, things happen. You just gotta work with them. I enjoyed playing everywhere. I got to experience beautiful things overseas. My experience in the G-League has been great.”
He continued to work with the goal of getting back here in mind.
“I’m not quitting. I believe I belong in the NBA,” Monroe said. “So I’ll just come out and play wherever it is, as hard as I can.”
Finch agreed Tuesday that Monroe is an NBA player. He continued to play well for the Wolves on Tuesday against New York. He certainly deserves a full-time job in this league, though those aren’t plentiful.
It’s no surprise Monroe was ready to contribute fresh off the plane. He has stayed ready, and veterans who’ve succeeded in the NBA don’t soon forget how to get it done.
“It’s a luxury to be able to have,” Finch said. “When you’re a young team, you’re a young team for a reason. You’re trying to build, develop, do a lot of things. It’s always great to have these veterans around. The key is to find the right role. I don’t think we talked too much about offense with Greg, we just went out and played. He knows how to play. And so therefor he fit in seamlessly.”
Monroe plans to continue to do so, for as long as the Wolves will have him.
“I’m comfortable, I’m prepared. I’m not one of these guys who’s been sitting at home. I’ve been on a full-season schedule with the Go-Go, so I felt good, I’m in shape, I’m in rhythm. I think I am myself, but to come out here, it did feel good,” Monroe said Monday. “I think I did as best as I could do make the right play, I think the guys I was playing with did the best they could to make the right play. To come out here after two and a half years to get a good win, it does feel good.”
