Massachusetts reports 9,228 new coronavirus cases, breakthrough infections spike last week
State health officials on Tuesday reported 9,228 new coronavirus cases, another rise in hospitalizations and a surge in breakthrough infections.
The state Department of Public Health reported 20,247 breakthrough cases last week ahead of Christmas, a 45% spike from the previous week as the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant takes over.
The 9,228 new daily cases on Tuesday is the second highest one-day total of the entire pandemic, only behind the Christmas Eve record high tally of 10,040 cases. More record-breaking case tallies are expected in the days ahead amid the omicron surge.
The state’s positive test average has also been spiking, and now stands at 11.08%. The daily positive test rate for Tuesday’s report was 13.12%.
The state reported 63 new COVID deaths, bringing Massachusetts’ total recorded death toll to 20,138. The 63 deaths are from Saturday through Monday.
The seven-day average of deaths is now 21. The peak of daily death average during last winter’s surge was 77 deaths.
There are now 1,707 COVID patients in the state, a daily jump of 71 patients. Hospitalizations have been spiking in the last month. The last time the state’s hospitalization total was above 1,700 was in late January.
The state reported that 381 patients are in intensive care units, and 250 patients are currently intubated.
Of the 1,707 total hospitalizations, 528 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 31%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.
In the weekly breakthrough report, the state said there have been 3,539 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts, which represents 0.07% of those who got their shots. The 3,539 total patients is a one-week increase of 353 fully vaxxed patients. That’s significantly up from the previous weekly increase of 220 fully vaxxed patients.
The state has reported 854 breakthrough deaths, or 0.02% of those who are fully vaxxed. That’s a one-week increase of 70 deaths — down from the previous weekly increase of 85 deaths.
More than 5 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 2 million people (2,015,376) have gotten a booster dose.
Aurora man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting in Castle Rock
An Aurora man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting a grocery store customer in the chest in a Castle Rock parking lot.
Hugo Vazquez-Topete, 29, pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to one count of first-degree assault, a felony, and other counts in the case were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
The shooting happened on August 6, 2019, outside the King Soopers Ridge Road store, according to a DA’s news release. Vazquez-Topete and two others picked up money at the Western Union counter in the store, then went to the store’s gas pumps where words were exchanged with other customers.
The other customers, including the shooting victim, drove off and at a stop light Vazquez-Topete and an associate fired a gun at the stopped car, hitting the victim in the chest.
“In this case, for a perceived minor slight, he (Vazquez-Topete) didn’t hesitate to pull out a gun and fire at a group of people he didn’t even know,” said Jake Adkins, Sr. deputy DA, in the release. “In addition to almost killing the victim, he also endangered numerous people
and showed a complete disregard for the value of human life.”
The day of the shooting, Vazquez-Topete and two others fled the scene in an SUV. The victim, who was taken to a hospital, survived. The victims and the perpetrators did not know each other.
Benito Bautista, 27, of Denver, fired at the victim’s car but did not hit anyone, according to the release. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2020, to one felony count of attempted first-degree assault. Bautista was sentenced in January to 14 years in prison.
One associate, who was with the Vazquez-Topete and Bautista, “did not participate in the crime and was not charged,” according to the release.
Patriots COVID-19 list keeps growing with Josh Uche and Brandon King also added
Three more Patriots players were added to the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. On Tuesday, linebacker Josh Uche and core special teamer Brandon King were added to the list along with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.
That brings the Patriots total up to seven players (Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Deatrich Wise, Rhamondre Stevenson, Uche, King, Hoyer).
According to reports, the NFL and NFLPA are changing the guidelines. Instead of having unvaccinated players an automatic 10 days, those who are asymptomatic can return in five days, as long as they produce a series of negative tests.
Lottery continues pace of brisk sales amid pandemic
Lottery ticket sales “were very strong” in the 10 weeks between mid-October and Christmas, contributing to a brightening financial picture for the agency that has generally fared well through the pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
The Lottery sold more than $759 million in scratch tickets during this year’s holiday sales season, a 4.7% increase over 2020 holiday sales, and sales of all Lottery products totaled more than $1.12 billion, up 8% over 2020 holiday sales, Executive Director Michael Sweeney told the Lottery Commission.
November sales of $557.2 million were up about $40 million or 7.7% over November 2020 sales, led by a $22.7 million increase in Keno sales and a $6 million decline in scratch ticket grand prize claims. Adjusted net profit for the month topped $100 million, up more than $12 million from November 2020.
Now five months into fiscal year 2022, the Lottery has sold more than $2.56 billion worth of its products and has generated an estimated profit of $504.9 million.
Officials said “significant increases in Keno sales and jackpot games sales, and a $23.6 million decrease in instant ticket grand prize claims,” have put the Lottery roughly $38.5 million ahead of the profit pace set during the record-setting fiscal year 2021.
The Lottery produced a record $1.112 billion in profit in fiscal 2021 to use as local aid to cities and towns despite having to navigate the consumer and economic changes brought upon by the pandemic.
Treasurer Deb Goldberg told lawmakers and Baker administration officials last week that she expects the Lottery will generate about $995 million in revenue for the state this fiscal year and roughly $1 billion in fiscal year 2023.
Sweeney also announced Tuesday that the Lottery is partnering with the Department of Public Health to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics next month at high-traffic Lottery retailers in Lawrence, New Bedford and Springfield.
Free COVID-19 vaccines — first and second doses as well as booster shots — will be available Saturday, Jan. 8 at the City Mart located at 576 Haverhill St. in Lawrence and at the Richdale at 951 Brock Ave. in New Bedford.
On Sunday, Jan. 9, the shots will be available at the One Stop Mart at 477 Boston Road in Springfield. No appointment is required.
