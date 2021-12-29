Massachusetts reports 9,228 new coronavirus cases, breakthrough infections spike last week

State health officials on Tuesday reported 9,228 new coronavirus cases, another rise in hospitalizations and a surge in breakthrough infections.

The state Department of Public Health reported 20,247 breakthrough cases last week ahead of Christmas, a 45% spike from the previous week as the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant takes over.

The 9,228 new daily cases on Tuesday is the second highest one-day total of the entire pandemic, only behind the Christmas Eve record high tally of 10,040 cases. More record-breaking case tallies are expected in the days ahead amid the omicron surge.

The state’s positive test average has also been spiking, and now stands at 11.08%. The daily positive test rate for Tuesday’s report was 13.12%.

The state reported 63 new COVID deaths, bringing Massachusetts’ total recorded death toll to 20,138. The 63 deaths are from Saturday through Monday.

The seven-day average of deaths is now 21. The peak of daily death average during last winter’s surge was 77 deaths.

There are now 1,707 COVID patients in the state, a daily jump of 71 patients. Hospitalizations have been spiking in the last month. The last time the state’s hospitalization total was above 1,700 was in late January.

The state reported that 381 patients are in intensive care units, and 250 patients are currently intubated.

Of the 1,707 total hospitalizations, 528 patients are fully vaccinated — or about 31%. Those who are unvaccinated are at a much higher risk for a severe case.

In the weekly breakthrough report, the state said there have been 3,539 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts, which represents 0.07% of those who got their shots. The 3,539 total patients is a one-week increase of 353 fully vaxxed patients. That’s significantly up from the previous weekly increase of 220 fully vaxxed patients.

The state has reported 854 breakthrough deaths, or 0.02% of those who are fully vaxxed. That’s a one-week increase of 70 deaths — down from the previous weekly increase of 85 deaths.

More than 5 million people in Massachusetts are now fully vaccinated, and more than 5.8 million people have gotten at least one shot. The state reported that more than 2 million people (2,015,376) have gotten a booster dose.