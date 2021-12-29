News
Minnesota reported additional 69 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday
Minnesota recorded another 69 deaths due to the coronavirus Wednesday, a somber reminder that COVID-19 continues to battle the state.
The latest deaths, all but nine of them living in their homes, raises the number of Minnesotans killed by the virus to 10,468. There were several in their 30s and they were from across the state, including:
- Anoka County, 10 deaths of residents ages early 40s to late 70s.
- Dakota County, 6 deaths from early 50s to late 80s.
- Hennepin County, 11 deaths from early 30s to late 80s.
- Ramsey County, 6 deaths from late 30s to early 80s.
- Washington County, 5 deaths from early 50s to late 90s.
A reporting glitch by a lab more doubled the number of new infections reported Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
About 42,000 tests from Dec. 22-27 were delayed in getting reported to state officials by the lab. Once added in, they added 3,040 new cases to the 2,175 that were going to be reported Wednesday. The 5,215 total new infections raises the overall number of cases in Minnesota to 1,015,435 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
More than 1 million Minnesotans have tested positive — 1,001,676 in fact. There have been 13,759 reinfections.
New cases reported Wednesday include:
- Anoka County, 342 infections.
- Dakota County, 322 infections.
- Hennepin County, 2,234 infections.
- Ramsey County, 681 infections.
- Washington County, 160 infections.
There were 1,348 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, according to the Wednesday report. That is a decrease from the 1,365 reported the day before.
Of those hospitalized Wednesday, 330 were the more severe cases and were being treated in intensive care units. That is down four patients from Tuesday.
News
Netflix’s star-studded new hit, “Don’t Look Up,” was directed and created by Denverites
Netflix’s new sci-fi comedy, “Don’t Look Up,” was its most-watched release over Christmas weekend and an instant global hit, the streaming service said Monday.
Released Dec. 24, the grab-bag of dark jokes and social appeals stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, dressed-down but still sparkling, as hapless astronomers, with Meryl Streep as a venal U.S. president; Cate Blanchett as a glassy-eyed TV host; Timothée Chalamet as a streetwise skateboarder; and (literally) dozens more marquee names.
Coincidentally, it’s directed by Denver native Adam McKay (“The Big Short,” “Anchorman,” “Vice”) and co-created with Denver-based journalist and podcaster David Sirota. Their story follows the scientists’ futile quest to warn of an approaching comet that will wipe out all life on Earth. Despite reaching the highest tiers of U.S. politics, media and technology, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and Ph.D. candidate Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) are met with shocking indifference and mockery.
Whether people view “Don’t Look Up” as a metaphor for climate change or the COVID-19 pandemic (during which the movie was shot), it directly portrays the fear and ideology over facts that are hastening our preventable doom, its creators told The Denver Post this week. And some of the vicious responses to it only prove its point.
McKay, a former “Saturday Night Live” head writer and an executive producer of HBO’s hit “Succession,” and Sirota, an investigative journalist and senior advisor on Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, are no doubt polarizing. While some praised “Don’t Look Up’s” cultural relevance, acting and writing, others have eviscerated it as a preaching-to-the-choir indulgence that’s as artless as it is smug.
We caught up with McKay and Sirota this week to ask about the story’s origins and why the critical response matters. This Q&A has been condensed from separate interviews and edited for length and clarity.
Q: I’m curious how the story came together. Who wrote which parts?
McKay: About three years ago I was looking to address the climate crisis in a movie. I had written up four or five ideas but was still looking when David Sirota and I were commiserating about the world’s woeful response to what is literally the greatest threat to life in human history.
David, who is not only a great journalist but is quite funny, said, “It’s like a comet is about to hit Earth and no one cares.” And immediately I said, “That’s it. That’s the idea.” I realized we need to be able to laugh when dealing with something as overwhelming as the collapse of the livable atmosphere.
Sirota: We’ve spit-balled a lot of ideas over the years and you never know what’s going to (work). But we went back and forth on (this story) and Adam had all these ridiculous ideas for scenes. So when he said he was going to write it up, I thought, “Maybe I’ll never hear about it again.” And it must have been about six weeks after that when I got a script.
He moved it forward and started naming people he wanted to cast and I said, “Well, that sounds cool but … .” And within a span of about two weeks, he was like, “We got DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence and even Meryl Streep’s interested!” I was like, “Is this happening? Is this really happening?”
Q: Did you have — or did you try to suppress — expectations about the media and critical reception of this film, given that it indicts them?
McKay: I was very surprised by the media’s response. They were so angry and dismissive. Our test audiences had never had that reaction. But then I realized “Ohhhh, this is a sore subject for them.”
Big money has put a lot of talented people in media in a tricky spot. They aren’t “encouraged” to talk directly about certain subjects. Especially when those subjects are uncomfortable for advertisers or ownership. And the way they frame that silence is by calling it “subtlety” or “being smart.” It’s fascinating but also quite depressing.
Sirota: I really have never seen anything like this. Everybody has a right to their opinion on whether it’s a good or bad movie, but I believe the tenor of some of the criticism reflects a judgment or an analysis of the message of the movie. If it didn’t have that message, that tenor would be much less frantic and furious. It’s a hero story of these scientists trying to muddle through institutions and systems that make it impossible to do the right thing.
A movie like this is supposed to make people think, but I’m worried people have closed their minds to it because of some association with the director, or because they hate me, or the baggage they bring. But its ambition is not to be clever for critics, it’s to reach the widest possible audience with this message.
Q: Adam, you only lived in Denver for a couple of years after being born here before moving to Massachusetts. With apologies for the boosterism: Have your visits back over the years given you a sense of place or identity that you don’t feel elsewhere?
McKay: I spent a whole summer in Aurora with my grandmother back in 1990 before I moved to Chicago to pursue theater and comedy. I’ll never forget it. I worked for an Environmental Citizen Action group going door to door and after work would shoot pool at bars off of Colfax Avenue.
If the livable atmosphere and American democracy weren’t both about to collapse, I’d probably make a movie about that summer. I’m sure many critics would prefer I do.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Vikings activate RB Dalvin Cook off COVID list
Thanks to the NFL’s change in COVID-19 protocols, star running back Dalvin Cook has returned to the team three days earlier than initially expected.
Cook was activated Wednesday off the COVID-19 reserve list, a day after the NFL changed the quarantine period from 10 days to five days for all players, whether they’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. Cook is unvaccinated.
Cook originally was in line to be activated on Saturday, in time for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. But his activation Wednesday will give him a full week of practice prior to facing the Packers.
The Vikings on Wednesday also placed defensive end Patrick Jones II on the COVID-19 reserve list and activated cornerback Tye Smith off the practice squad COVID list.
News
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.
The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus.
The number of Americans now in the hospital with COVID-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
While hospitalizations sometimes lag behind case numbers, the figures may reflect not only the protection conferred by the vaccine, but also the possibility that omicron is not making people as severely ill as previous versions.
COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.
Several European countries, including France, Greece, Britain and Spain, also reported record case counts this week, prompting a ban on music at New Year’s celebrations in Greece and a renewed push to encourage vaccination by French authorities.
Minnesota reported additional 69 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday
Netflix’s star-studded new hit, “Don’t Look Up,” was directed and created by Denverites
Kelly Dodd Fires Back at Andy Cohen’s RHOC Ratings Claim
Vikings activate RB Dalvin Cook off COVID list
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
CDC Director Says COVID Rules Were Changed to Encourage People to ‘Do the Right Thing’
Estelle, Can Can Wonderland cancel NYE plans due to omicron
Powerball jackpot hits $441 million for final drawing of 2021
The Year In Review: An Emotional Rollercoaster For Crypto Investors
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
News1 day ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies