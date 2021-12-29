Connect with us

News

Minnesota researchers to study how climate change affects flying squirrels

Published

1 min ago

on

Minnesota researchers to study how climate change affects flying squirrels
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Northern flying squirrels perch on a tree in this undated photo. (Courtesy of the Natural Resources Research Institute)

DULUTH, Minn. — Michael Joyce has been interested in flying squirrels since childhood and is living out a dream, of sorts, being able to study them.

And the wildlife ecologist is finding the tiny, nocturnal mammals are possibly being affected by climate change, like many other animals, plants and species.

Cold winter temperatures typically dictate how far north they can go, Joyce said.

“With warming trends, it’s allowed them to push farther north,” he added.

What’s surprising is how fast the southern species are moving northward, up to about 12 miles a year, according to studies done in Ontario, Canada. That’s a long distance for such a small animal, Joyce said.

He and his team with the Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth surveyed small mammals in northern Minnesota forests in 2020 and did not capture the expected northern flying squirrel.

Instead, they found only the southern flying squirrel, even though historical data points to the area as being its northern counterpart’s territory.

While studies in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ontario have documented flying squirrel shifts due to climate change, there’s no data on where each species currently lives in Minnesota.

Joyce is hoping to answer that question with new research.

The NRRI approved $7,500 for a pilot study on flying squirrels in northern Minnesota. Now finished, Joyce and his team will design a significant research program and seek funding with regional agency partners.

NIGHT GLIDERS

Flying squirrels are known for their large, dark eyes, which are very well adapted to seeing at night, Joyce said.

That’s when they come out to feed, which is why few people see them unless they have bird feeders that the squirrels visit.

Both varieties have gray-brown fur on their back and white fur on their belly, but the northern’s belly also has gray fur with the white.

1640795003 439 Minnesota researchers to study how climate change affects flying squirrels
A northern flying squirrel peers out of his nest in a tree. Recent research shows they are being pushed north at an alarming rate. (Courtesy of Ryan Pennesi Photography)

The biggest misconception about flying squirrels is that they fly. They have what’s called a patagium, or skin membrane, extending from the front to the hind feet that allows them to glide, Joyce said.

They can glide 20 to 30 feet from one tree canopy to another, but can go even farther in some cases.

“You can imagine if you’re a predator chasing a flying squirrel up the tree, the second it gets high enough, they glide away,” he said.

DOCUMENTING LOCATIONS

Joyce said he’s not aware of southern flying squirrels ever being detected in North or South Dakota.

Northwestern Minnesota is about the farthest west they go. The farthest north they’ve been found is near Bemidji, he said.

When you get into the prairie where forest cover is not quite as consistent, you stop seeing them, Joyce said.

Priorities for the research include determining exactly where each species lives now and how quickly their range is expanding, and whether their different eating habits could impact the forest ecosystem.

“Not every change due to climate change is going to have a severe negative consequence,” he said, but documenting what’s going on is the only way to assess possible repercussions.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

2022 Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt Rules

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

2022 Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt Rules
google news

No purchase necessary to win.

Treasure Hunt clues are published in the Pioneer Press and TwinCities.com, starting with Sunday, January 23, 2022. A new clue will appear daily through Thursday, February 3, 2022, unless the medallion is found before that date. Read the daily clues to search for the Pioneer Press medallion hidden on public land in Ramsey County. The medallion will not be hidden on the State Capitol grounds, at Como Zoo & Conservatory, Rice Park, Mounds Park Indian Mounds, under any skating surface, on a golf course, under or on any artificial turf surface, or at any construction site. Do not destroy anything to find the medallion.
If you find the Pioneer Press medallion, PROMPTLY call the number on the medallion for further instructions on how to qualify for the $2,500 initial cash prize. Win an additional $2,500 for bringing in all of the published daily clues, clipped or copied from the Pioneer Press or printed from TwinCities.com, and providing them along with the found medallion. To qualify for the additional $5,000, the individual who finds the medallion must have a registered Pioneer Press Medallion. Groups or hunting partners may not share a registered medallion. The Pioneer Press will recognize one winner with one prize. If the finder chooses to share the prize award, it will be their responsibility. Medallions are immediately registered when purchased online.

Please follow all local COVID regulations. Face masks are requested during the hunt. Hunters should not look, dig or hunt next to other hunting parties without a min distance of 6 feet or more. All hunters should stay home if sick.

If the medallion is not found by 11:59 pm Thursday, February 3, 2022, the Pioneer Press reserves the right to terminate the hunt and donate the prize to a local charity. The Pioneer Press reserves the right to discontinue the hunt at any time if public property is destroyed or for COVID safety rules are broken or disregarded.

General Conditions: Individuals under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian’s permission to participate in the hunt. The parent or guardian who claims the prize on behalf of a child must have a registered medallion. The winner will be required to execute and return a Certificate of Eligibility and General Release forms within 24 hours of notifying the paper that the medallion has been found. If the winner is under 18, the Certificate must be signed by their parent or legal guardian. Non-compliance may result in disqualification. Any income tax liability is the sole responsibility of the winner. All participants agree that the Pioneer Press, TwinCities.com, Sponsor(s) and their respective affiliate companies, parents, subsidiaries, advertising representatives, and agent/consultants will have NO liability whatsoever and will be held harmless by participants for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prizes or participation in this contest. Except where legally prohibited, by accepting the award, the winner grants permission for the Pioneer Press, its partners, and those acting under its authority to use their name, photograph, voice, and likeness for advertising and publicity without compensation.
No purchase is necessary to win. Photocopies or online printouts from TwinCities.com of the published clues will be accepted. All contest rules and decisions are final. Employees, carriers, and immediate family members of the Pioneer Press, TwinCities.com, and contest partners are not eligible.

Safety First: Every hunter has a role to play in protecting themselves and fellow Minnesotans from COVID-19 based on ensuring social distance and wearing face coverings to limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Each hunter needs to be aware of the Local Community Orders regarding public health and COVID-19. Night hunting is not recommended for your safety.

All HUNTING WILL DONE BE AT YOUR OWN RISK. Please abide by all the laws and requests of police officers or local officials.

For a list of the winners write to:

Pioneer Press/Treasure Hunt Winner

Attention: Marketing

1 West Water Street

St Paul MN 55107

google news
Continue Reading

News

Woman killed, Westminster officer injured after stolen car crashes into police cruiser

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Woman killed, Westminster officer injured after stolen car crashes into police cruiser
google news

A stolen vehicle slammed into a police car in Westminster early Wednesday, killing one woman and injuring three other people.

Westminster police say they observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on 92nd Avenue with a blown-out tire and its hazard lights on at about 12:16 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say that Westminster dispatch had previously advised officers that the same car was stolen and could be in the area.

A police car failed to stop the stolen car and did not purse, according to the Westminster Police Department.

Police said the stolen vehicle then continued eastbound on 92nd Avenue at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at 92nd Avenue and Westminster Boulevard. At the intersection, the vehicle collided with a police vehicle going south on Westminster Boulevard.

The officer and a civilian in the cruiser were injured and later released from the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the stolen vehicle were transported to the hospital. The female passenger was later pronounced dead, authorities say.

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2.5

Published

22 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2.5
google news
Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett

From the moment his action figure hit shelves ahead of The Empire Strikes Back in 1980, armored bounty hunter Boba Fett has been adored by Star Wars fans. His brief appearances in Empire sparked wild speculation as to his true nature, with many convinced that a character so visually striking had to have a greater role to play in future installments of the series. Indeed, at some point, Star Wars creator George Lucas considered upgrading Fett to primary antagonist of the franchise, but when Return of the Jedi concluded the original trilogy in 1983, Fett died a chump’s death, knocked into the waiting mouth of the Sarlacc by a blinded Han Solo as a comedy beat. Decades of comics and novels have attempted to rehabilitate Boba Fett into the stone-cold badass that fans wanted him to be, an effort undercut by his reintroduction as a ten-year-old kid in 2002’s Attack of the Clones. It took until 2020 for Fett to make another live-action appearance, alongside his spiritual successor Din Djarin in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Now, he’s the star of his own spin-off, the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, but after almost 40 years and a flood of Star Wars content, its debut episode feels like too little, too late.

The Book of Boba Fett picks up where his appearance on The Mandalorian left off, with the legendary bounty hunter (Temeura Morrison) taking over the criminal empire left behind by his deceased employer Jabba the Hutt. Against the advice of his pragmatic lieutenant Fennic Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Fett attempts to establish himself as an honorable, merciful ruler, which proves to be easier said than done. The series premiere, “Stranger in a Strange Land,” juxtaposes this story with flashbacks to Fett’s escape from the Sarlacc and subsequent enslavement by a tribe of Tusken Raiders. The two temporalities work well together, showing Fett struggling to assert himself as a planetary power while demonstrating that he’s overcome far greater challenges on his way to the throne. 

The trouble is, the version of the character that fans waited so long to see has already been realized on The Mandalorian, which filled the position of “terse bounty hunter in badass space armor” with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin. So Boba Fett has to become something else. The series wisely leans into star Temeura Morrison’s age (60), depicting Fett as a warrior past his prime who wants to graduate to the business end of the underworld. He’s not as attached to his helmet as Djarin and spends most of the episode without it, and while this helps him to stand apart, it also means surrendering the thing that made Boba Fett cool in the first place. This new series essentially has to rebuild the character from scratch without relying on the trappings that made him famous. What’s left is Morrison, and the first episode doesn’t make much of a case for him as a leading man.

The production also fails to step out of The Mandalorian’s shadow, and with good reason — it has essentially the same crew. “Stranger in a Strange Land” is written by Jon Favreau, who wrote 12 of The Mandalorian’s 16 chapters. The production design is led by The Mandalorian’s Andrew L. Jones and Lucasfilm legend Doug Chiang, the show’s themes are composed by The Mandalorian’s Ludwig Göransson, and even the credits are in the same typeface, displayed over the episode’s concept art just like at the end of each Mandalorian episode. “Stranger in a Strange Land” director Robert Rodriguez, who also oversaw Fett’s return on The Mandalorian, adds none of his own flair to the visual language of the show—in fact the staging and action are well below his usual standards. Even star Ming-Na Wen says she didn’t know she was two weeks into production before she knew she was shooting a new series rather than the next season of The Mandalorian. The Book of Boba Fett is The Mandalorian Season 2.5, and thus absent the excitement of something new.

Of course, the Disney model isn’t built around new, it’s built around more, and for many fans that will be entirely sufficient. There are still six episodes ahead of us, during which The Book of Boba Fett may find an identity of its own, or at least provide evidence that its main character is more than just a memorable action figure.

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2.5

google news
Continue Reading

Trending