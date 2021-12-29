News
Missouri mother has message to others after losing two children to COVID-19
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The CDC’s decision to shorten COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods is drawing criticism from some medical experts who are raising question about the change.
Monday’s action cut isolation times in half, from 10 days to five days, for people infected with COVID-19 but showing no symptoms.
The federal decision is happening as hospitalizations are rising in the metro. As of Tuesday the University of Kansas Hospital had 88 COVID-19 patients. Two of those patients are fully vaccinated, according to the hospital’s figures.
So there remains some concern on the decision to scale back on quarantines as some families struggle through the pandemic they see as clearly not over.
‘Troy’ is Jacquetta Hyzer’s youngest son, known best for calling her home in Independence, Missouri every morning. Hyzer said they are well-remembered conversations.
“‘Momma, did you go to the gym? I seen you on Facebook. I’m so proud of you. And you keep going to the gym,’” Hyzer mimicked, recalling a common conversation from pre-pandemic times.
But on Tuesday the phone rang about her daughter ‘Yvette’.
“She went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Blue Springs. She went into the ICU,” Hyzer said. “I got the call right at 7 a.m. this morning that she was gone.”
“It really hurts my heart and makes me so mad at my daughter right now. I am mad at Yvette. She didn’t have the COVID shot. And I tried and tried to get her to get the shot because she has several medical conditions,” Hyzer said.
“Her doctor let us go in and see her on Christmas Day which was such a blessing to me because I didn’t get to be with my son at all. I never got to see him,” Hyzer said, reflecting on Troy’s death, also from COVID-19, four months to the day before Yvette’s death.
“I talked with him the morning before he passed and he did pass at his home. Alone. He was by himself,” Hyzer said.
“His wife was in the hospital with COVID,” Yvonne Smith said, Hyzer’s daughter and sibling to Yvette and Troy.
“He said ‘Oh, I got to be strong for the wife,’” Hyzer said.
“And it was like, you got to be strong for yourself. And he said ‘It’s all right momma’ or ‘Mother.’ He always called me mother. And he said ‘It’s alright mother I’m going to be alright,” Hyzer said.
“Then…I lost him,” Hyzer said.
“I just feel like parts of me are gone,” Smith said. “And I don’t know that I’m going to be enough for my momma. I’m worried about my momma.”
Smith, the middle child, is now an only child. She said she is facing frustration over skepticism within her family.
“It makes me angry. Because this will kill you. It is real. Very real. And even my three children, they won’t get the vaccine neither. And they’re grown so I can’t make them but…don’t you get it?” Smith said.
“What’s it going to take for you to get it?” Smith said. She has a visible port in her arm where she receives dialysis, a part of her continuing treatment for Leukemia.
She said that she is dealing with the pain in her family as well as, although she is vaccinated, the continuing fears about rising case numbers in the community working through this new change in isolation recommendations from the CDC.
News
Prince Andrew: Accuser cannot sue because she isn’t in U.S.
NEW YORK — A lawsuit by an American who claims Prince Andrew sexually abused her when she was 17 might have to be thrown out because she no longer lives in the U.S., lawyers for the prince said in a court filing Tuesday.
Attorneys Andrew Brettler and Melissa Lerner wrote that they recently discovered Virginia Giuffre has lived in Australia all but two of the last 19 years and cannot claim she’s a resident of Colorado, where she hasn’t lived since at least 2019.
In an August lawsuit, Virginia Giuffre claimed that the prince abused her on multiple occasions in 2001.
The prince’s lawyers in October asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to throw out the lawsuit, saying the prince “never sexually abused or assaulted” Giuffre and they believed she sued Andrew “to achieve another payday at his expense and at the expense of those closest to him.” The lawyers acknowledged that Giuffre may well be a victim of sexual abuse by financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.
Last month, Kaplan said a trial in Giuffre’s lawsuit against the prince could occur between September and December 2022.
But the prince’s lawyers say the new information about Giuffre’s residence should result in the suspension of any further progress in the lawsuit toward trial, which would include depositions of Andrew and Giuffre, until the issue is settled as to whether her foreign residence disqualifies her from suing Andrew in the U.S.
They asked the judge to order Giuffre to respond to written legal requests about her residency and submit to a two-hour deposition on the issue.
An attorney for Giuffre, Sigrid McCawley, called the request to toss out the case “just another in a series of tired attempts by Prince Andrew to duck and dodge the legal merits of the case Virginia Giuffre has brought against him. All parties in litigation are subject to discovery and Prince Andrew is no exception.”
The prince’s attorneys wrote that Giuffre has an Australian driver’s license and was living in a $1.9 million home in Perth, Western Australia, where she has been raising three children with her husband, who is Australian.
“Even if Ms. Giuffre’s Australian domicile could not be established as early as October 2015, there can be no real dispute that she was permanently living there with an intent to remain there as of 2019 — still two years before she filed this action against Prince Andrew,” the lawyers wrote.
They said the timing of Giuffre’s registration to vote in Colorado prior to filing the lawsuit against the prince was “suspicious and appears to be a calculated move in an effort to support her specious claim of citizenship in Colorado despite having moved to Australia at least a year (if not four years) earlier.”
The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Giuffre has.
News
Homeowner says she’s had enough after children grazed by gunfire during sleepover
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Stellekia McDonald says a night of fun for her kids having a sleepover at her home nearly turned tragic when gunfire erupted outside. Two boys, ages 10 and 13, were grazed by bullets and had to be taken to a hospital.
McDonald, a mother of three, says the boys are still recovering and she’s calling for the violence to end.
“Whoever shot at the house, they shot five times,” she said.
A spokesperson for the Cahokia Heights Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 700 block of St. Norbert drive just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The shots came through the back of McDonald’s home.
“One of (the shots) them hit the house right here. The other went through my son’s room, that grazed the 13-year-old in the back of his neck,” she said. “When we came outside, we could see the bullet hole. The bullet came through the bathroom.”
McDonald, 26, is grateful the kids will be okay but she’s had enough.
“This neighborhood is terrifying. You hear gunshots all through the night,” she said. “It could have been worse and these kids could have died in this house last night. This just makes me just reconsider – I have to go. I can’t raise my kids up in an environment like this.”
News
St. Louis sees growing demand for COVID tests, booster shots
ST. LOUIS — With the rise of COVID-19 cases over the holidays, people in the St. Louis area are rushing to get tested.
On Tuesday, several people visited St. Louis Hills Pharmacy to get a COVID test or vaccine dose. Owner Tyler Taylor said he’s seen the number of vaccines double and tests triple in the past few weeks.
“We’re very busy,” he said. “Everybody is running around trying to get stuff done as fast as we can just to help as many people as we can. We’re even doing monoclonal injections for people that have COVID.”
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force urged everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot to slow the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Health officials said they expect omicron to become the dominant variant soon. More than 2,000 people are hospitalized because of COVID in Missouri, and that number is expected to rise.
Many pharmacies and testing sites are requiring people to make appointments in advance. Some said don’t be surprised to find you have to wait at least a week to get an appointment.
