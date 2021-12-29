News
New Year’s Eve parties call for elegant appetizers
If you’re hosting a holiday cocktail party, you want something easy, elegant and finger-friendly to pair with that flute of bubbly. If you’re serving dinner, a passed appetizer to hold guests until the main meal is in order.
In either case, it’s tough to go wrong with a simple shrimp dish. Not only is a platter of the shellfish a party favorite — Americans gobbled up a record 4.6 pounds per person in 2018, according to the National Fisheries Institute — but it cooks up quickly and is easy to source.
This recipe from America’s Test Kitchen is on the bold side, with a robust seasoning mixture of garlic, cumin, paprika and cayenne. It blooms in the same pan as the shrimp, with generous amounts of fresh cilantro and garlic and lemon adding freshness.
It can be served with toothpicks and cocktail napkins as an appetizer (leave the tails on for a prettier presentation), or be paired with rice as an entree.
When choosing shrimp, look for shellfish that smells clean and when thawed feels firm to the touch. If it smells like ammonia, it’s spoiled. It is measured by the number of shrimp it takes to make up a pound.
PAN-SEARED SHRIMP WITH CUMIN, PARSLEY AND PISTACHIOS
1 1/2 lbs. extra-large shrimp, peeled and deveined (about 16-25)
1 t. kosher salt, divided
1 garlic clove, minced
1 t. ground cumin
1 t. smoked paprika
Couple dashes of cayenne pepper, or more to taste
2 T. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1/8 t. sugar
1/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro leaves and stems
1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley leaves and stems
Juice and zest 1/2 lemon
1/4 c. shelled pistachios, chopped
Toss shrimp with 1/2 teaspoon salt in bowl; set aside for 15-30 minutes. Combine garlic, cumin, paprika, cayenne and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in small bowl.
Pat shrimp dry with paper towels. Add 1 tablespoon oil and sugar to bowl with shrimp and toss to coat.
Add shrimp to a cold 12-inch nonstick skillet in single layer and cook over high heat until undersides of shrimp are spotty brown and edges are pink, 3-4 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.
Use tongs to flip each shrimp, working speedily. Let sit until second side is opaque, about 2 minutes. Transfer shrimp to plate.
Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to now-empty skillet. Add spice mixture and cook over medium heat until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Off heat, return shrimp and any accumulated juices to skillet. Add cilantro, parsley and lemon juice and zest, and toss to combine.
Transfer to serving platter, sprinkle with pistachios and serve with toothpicks (as an appetizer) or steamed rice (as an entree). Serves 4-6.
(Adapted from “More Mediterranean: 225 New Plant-Forward Recipes” by America’s Test Kitchen, $35)
— Tribune News Service
Festive cheese ball bites a sure hit with guests
The holidays are a food lover’s paradise. And if you’re hosting a New Year’s Eve party, you’re looking at (literally) a smorgasbord of tempting treats to offer your guests. Charcuterie boards and tasting menus continue to be all the rage, as well as platters of fruit slices, figs, aged cheeses and crostini.
More substantial apps include baked brie, wings, salmon and cream cheese on puff pastry and the like. For something that’s simple to make but no less delicious, treat guests to “Mini Cheese Ball Bites,” which offer various textures and flavors in bite-sized morsels. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of “Spectacular Spreads: 50 Amazing Food Spreads for Any Occasion” (Rock Point) by Meagan Brown.
MINI CHEESE BALL BITES
8 oz. light cream cheese, softened
1 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
3 T. drained, chopped pimentos
1 t. garlic powder
1 t. paprika
Pinch kosher salt
Pinch freshly ground black pepper
1/2 c. crushed pecans
1/4 c. chopped chives
12 pretzel sticks
In a large bowl, stir together the cream cheese, cheddar, pimentos, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Place the crushed pecans and chives in a small bowl. Set aside. Roll the cheese mixture into 12 1-inch balls. Evenly coat each ball with the pecan-chive mixture. Press a pretzel stick into the top of each cheese ball just before serving. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Makes 12.
Lowry: Remembering a towering man who built career on ants
Edward O. Wilson, the Harvard biologist who has died at age 92, is most famous for his contributions to evolutionary biology, but he built his career on ants.
He wrote multiple books on the insects, including a 700-page encyclopedic work in 1990 that has to count as one of the least likely winners of the Pulitzer Prize ever.
Despite his agnosticism and the reductive materialism of his Darwinism, Wilson wrote with a real warmth and soulfulness. Amidst his storied academic career and the controversies kicked up by his theories, it’s worth considering all he did to highlight the miraculous complexity and wonders of life via a lowly bug that is considered a pest when it isn’t ignored altogether.
There are more than 15,000 discovered species of ant, and perhaps another 10,000 yet to be found. Wilson exulted in the dizzying variety — ants that can walk under water to find dead insects, or glide from one branch of a tree to another, or create super-colonies that extend for miles.
If ants are extraordinarily diverse, their social organization makes East Berlin look fun and free by comparison. As Wilson wrote, “Karl Marx was right, socialism works, it is just that he had the wrong species.” Ants have all the regard for individual dignity of a Mongol chieftain and a power structure out of the Ottoman court.
Pretty much every ant you see doing something is a female. The males are pitiable creatures, good for nothing except their one-time task of trying to inseminate a female.
Ant colonies take slaves and fight wars of extinction. Henry David Thoreau wrote of an ant battle he observed at Walden Pond: “They fought with more pertinacity than bulldogs. Neither manifested the least disposition to retreat. It was evident that their battle cry was ‘Conquer or die.’ ”
The massive and intricate level of cooperation of an ant colony is something to behold. Mark Twain spoofed an ant’s crazy struggles upon discovering a grasshopper leg, lugging it the opposite way from home before she “gets madder and madder, then presently hoists it into the air and goes tearing away in an entirely new direction.”
In reality, it’s the exact opposite. After finding food, a scout tends to return to her nest in a straight line and then summon reinforcements that follow her path exactly. A species found in North Africa travels some 100 yards from its nest and then invariably finds its way back using cues from the sunlight. A species in the Kenyan rainforest uses the forest’s canopy as a map.
Can ants create their own ark? Check. When water invades a nest of fire ants, the insects unite to create a living raft. They float along, carrying the queen and eggs, larvae and pupae until they find dry land again.
Can they launch irresistible ground offensives? Yes, of course. One species sends as many as 700,000 ants out in a fan that moves as fast as 20-yards-an-hour. It can be heard approaching and destroys and consumes all in its path on the rainforest floor, from other insects to scorpions and tarantulas, to lizards and birds.
The effect of Wilson’s work on these lowly, yet fascinating, bugs is to create the same sense of marvel that he must have felt when he was an awkward boy first engaged in his amateur naturalism — a feeling that should rightly never be exhausted.
“Our sense of wonder,” Wilson wrote, “grows exponentially: The greater the knowledge, the deeper the mystery and the more we seek knowledge to create new mystery.”
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Turn it up: Here’s your perfect New Year’s Eve party mixtape
There’s an art to making mixtapes for a New Year’s party: You’ve got to mix some new stuff in with the familiar classics, and keep a mood that’s a little reflective, a little inspirational and a whole lot celebratory. We can certainly use all that nowadays, so here are a few recommendations to make your mix sparkle. We’ve tried to steer clear of the most obvious ones, but go ahead and include that U2 song if you roll that way.
Taylor Swift, “22”: If anything cries out to be the party song for this season, this is the one. True, Taylor Swift was talking about being 22 years old, not the year 2022. It still fits perfectly as a New Year’s song, telling us all how to feel ’22. If the coming year doesn’t turn out to be all about dressing up like hipsters, falling in love with strangers and making fun of exes, then we want our money back.
Post Malone, “Congratulations”: Let’s face it, we could all use some congratulations after getting through the last couple of years intact. Maybe we can’t all celebrate the same things that Post Malone and his rapping partner, Quavo of Migos, claim here: Maybe our moms didn’t just catch us on TV, and we’re not about to drive our new Rolls Royce to the Super Bowl. But hey, there’s always next year.
Jack White, “Taking Me Back”: Probably the most energizing rock song to be released in the past few weeks, this new tune finds White in sprightly form. Between the power chords he sings about fixing a relationship — always a good theme for this time of year — and even drops a seasonal reference: “When you forgive the friction and you talk about Christmas, are you taking me back?” It’s a teaser for the two new albums White promises in 2022. Can another Boston Calling appearance be far behind?
Joey Ramone, “What a Wonderful World”: Louis Armstrong’s warmhearted classic gets a lot of play at this time of year, and the many cover versions have ranged from awesome (fellow New Orleanian Dr. John) to awful (Kenny G). Joey’s version goes the furthest out; Satchmo probably never imagined he’d be punk rock. Yet the friendly spirit of the song is still intact.
Otis Redding & Carla Thomas: “New Year’s Resolution”: Got to throw some vintage soul into the mix, and every party needs a slow dance. Nobody could do romantic intensity like these two stars of the late, great Stax label.
Aerosmith, “Full Circle”: Buried deep on the Boston heroes’ “Nine Lives” album is a tune that should have become a New Year’s standard years ago. It’s got the feel of a communal, slightly wasted singalong, and the lyrics find the boys in a reflective mood. “Time, don’t let it slip away/ Raise your drinking glass, here’s to yesterday.” Of course Aerosmith weren’t indulging at this point, but didn’t mind if you were.
Daft Punk, “One More Time”: “One more time, we’re gonna celebrate, don’t stop the dancin’” — Any questions? Good thing about Daft Punk is that they sound equally well on a hipster playlist or on a retro-disco set. They already have the synthesizers, so take that old mirror ball out of the closet.
ABBA, “’Don’t Shut Me Down”: After all those decades of putting “Dancing Queen” on mixtapes, this year finally brought some new ABBA songs to use instead. This is the dance number from their comeback album “Voyage,” and like the whole album, it sounds like no time has passed at all. The voices of Frida and Agnetha still lure you out to the dance floor like they did in ’78.
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, “M-O-V-E”: Got to include the Bosstones, since there’d normally be a Hometown Throwdown this time of year. This pandemic-era song, released back in May, explains why there isn’t one. But is it sad and maudlin? Of course not: It’s a Bosstones song, so wave your fists and shout along.
Prince, “It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night”: After all these years people are still playing “1999” at half the parties we go to, so here’s a little alternative. None of that end-of-the-world foreboding here, “Night” is just a joyful jam, recorded live with Sheila E. bashing away on drums. It’s also easier to dance to than “1999”, though its seven minutes are likely to wear you out.
The Eagles, “Funky New Year”: One of the only times the Eagles ever displayed a sense of humor, so of course they buried the song on the B-side of their Christmas single. Likely speaking from experience, they tell what it’s like to wake up on New Year’s morning with a wicked hangover. The best moment is Don Henley’s question over the fadeout: “What year is this, anyway?”
