Connect with us

News

Owner of Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing confirmed dead in Monday’s shooting spree

Published

2 mins ago

on

Owner of Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing confirmed dead in Monday’s shooting spree
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Alicia Cardenas, owner of Denver’s Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing, has been confirmed dead by her family. Cardenas is among the victims of Monday night’s shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood.

A collection of flower bouquets and candles accumulated Tuesday morning outside the tattoo shop where her father, Alfredo Cardenas, confirmed his daughter’s death in the shooting when he came to drop off a candle and flowers.

Alfredo Cardenas said he found out about the incident Monday night when his son informed him there had been a shooting outside Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing and he feared the worst. Police confirmed to the family that Alicia Cardenas had died in the shooting, Alfredo Cardenas said.

Alicia Cardenas was 44-years-old and a loving mother to a 12-year-old, said stepmother Carol King.

“She was greatly involved in the Mesoamerican traditions and dances,” Alfredo Cardenas said. “She was part of the community — drummers, dancers, ceremonies. She was well loved. She was a real go-getter, a real dynamo, a leader. She kind of set the pace for upscale tattoo shops. She was respected by the tattoo community and other communities.”

Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing is located near the intersection of East First Avenue and Broadway — the first place the suspected shooter, who has not yet been identified, began what Denver police called a “killing spree.”

Cardenas described herself as a “true Denver Native” in her biography on Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing’s website, adding that she was a “proud Indigenous artist born and raised in the city who’s been working in the Denver body modification industry for nearly her entire life.”

Cardenas started working in the body modification industry when she was 16, opening her first tattoo shop in 1997 in Capitol Hill, Twisted Sol, the biography said. In 2009, Cardenas moved the shop to its current Broadway location and opened Sol Tribe.

Cardenas described herself as a mural artist and a cultural anthropologist who paints “ancient-inspired geometric murals” around the city, the biography said.

Additionally, Cardenas teaches safety classes for the body art industry, according to the biography. 

“She is very passionate about bringing ancient ritual and blood rites into the modern era and is on a lifetime journey to educate everyone she can about them, as well as facilitate their practice,” read Cardenas’ biography on the tattoo shop website.

The shooting began around 5 p.m. Monday when the suspect shot and killed two women and wounded a man near the intersection of East First Avenue and Broadway, near the Sol Tribe shop.

The suspect traveled to multiple locations across the city, shooting as he went — the Cheesman Park neighborhood, near the Denver Health hospital campus, Lakewood’s Belmar district.

The suspect is believed to have killed four people and wounded at least three others including a Lakewood police officer who required surgery Monday night, according to John Romero, a Lakewood Police Department spokesman. Romero’s comments about the violence came at a news conference Monday night held just across the street from Belmar, which Lakewood bills as its downtown.

A motive for the violence was not yet determined, police said.

Additional information about the victims, suspect and crime will be updated as more becomes available.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

TikTok Moderator Sues Claiming PTSD Caused by Viewing Graphic Videos

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

TikTok Moderator Sues Claiming PTSD Caused by Viewing Graphic Videos
google news

TikTok moderator Candie Frazier initiated a lawsuit against the video-sharing platform and its parent company ByteDance over trauma caused by violent, graphic videos she watched for her job. 

Frazier, an employee of Telus International, a digital solutions company that provides moderators for TikTok, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a consequence of “constant and unmitigated exposure to highly toxic and extremely disturbing images at the workplace,” the complaint said. Frazier allegedly was required to work 12 hours a day with only two 15 minute breaks and an hour lunch break reviewing videos that included depictions of “genocide in Myanmar, mass shootings, children being raped, and animals being mutilated.” She was also exposed to conspiracy theory videos that suggested the pandemic is a hoax and denied the occurrence of the Holocaust. Frazier and her attorneys have proposed a class-action lawsuit. 

The complaint alleges that “ByteDance and TikTok are aware of the negative psychological effects that viewing graphic and objectionable content has on content moderators. Despite this knowledge, they have not implemented safety standards known throughout the industry to protect their content moderators from harm.”

TikTok, which is facing accusations that its algorithm is toxic and promotes dangerous videos to minors, has underscored the work it is doing to moderate content. The platform vowed in December to “diversify” users’ For You feeds to prevent people from falling into dangerous rabbit holes. U.S. lawmakers are pushing for tighter legislation and regulations for social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Snapchat, with hopes for President Joe Biden to take action in 2022

“While we do not comment on ongoing litigation, we strive to promote a caring working environment for our employees and contractors,” A TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to Observer. “Our Safety team partners with third party firms on the critical work of helping to protect the TikTok platform and community, and we continue to expand on a range of wellness services so that moderators feel supported mentally and emotionally.”

TikTok Moderator Sues Claiming PTSD Caused by Viewing Graphic Videos

google news
Continue Reading

News

Patriots preparing for all scenarios regarding Matthew Judon and others on the COVID-19 list

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Patriots preparing for all scenarios regarding Matthew Judon and others on the COVID-19 list
google news

Thanks to COVID-19 cases multiplying so rapidly across the league, uncertainty is once again the norm in the NFL.

Every team has been hit, including the Patriots, who learned Monday that linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley both tested positive. They joined a list that also includes defensive lineman Deatrich Wise and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

How will the Patriots cope with the possible loss of Judon, along with two other starters?

Inside linebacker’s coach Jerod Mayo remains hopeful the players will be back, but also knows there’s no guarantees when it comes to who’s in, and who’s out on any given week, the way COVID-19 and its variants are spreading.

“We still have guys in that room that have played a lot of ball. You either can replace people with another person, or you can replace them through scheme,” Mayo said Monday via Zoom call. “We’re still going through that process now, who we want to put out on the field, what the game plan is for this week.

“At the end of the day, the guys that are out there will be ready to go,” he said, adding: “Hopefully, we get those guys back. But as I said, we just gotta treat it like an injury.”

Dealing with in-house players on COVID-19 reserve is one thing. It’s also a challenge trying to prepare for an opposing team with 11 players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. That was the news from the Jaguars Monday.

Defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said the coaches have had some practice dealing with the issue, so it’s not new.

“For the past two years, it’s kind of been that story, a day-to-day ‘Who’s in?’’’ said Covington. “or us, it’s really not about the opponent, as much as it’s about us. So, that’s how we look at it. We put the focus on us. If we can do what we’re supposed to do, and do our job on a daily basis, it’s not really going to be about the opponent. It’ll be more about what we can do, and what we can control.”

Added Mayo: “We’ve taken pride over the years of being able to adjust on the fly, and not being so rigid in our thinking,” said Mayo. “So guys that we have, or guys that they have, it really doesn’t matter. It always comes down to the guys that are available, and those guys that are available playing good football.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Dave Hyde: As Dolphins’ season goes through Ryan Tannehill, has a valuable lesson been learned with Tua?

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 28, 2021

By

Dolphins’ Brandon Jones to miss second straight game; Jaelan Phillips active vs. Giants
google news

Don’t ask me. I don’t know if we’ve grown more patient as a football community, become smarter in watching quarterbacks or more people just like Tua Tagovailoa’s solid-citizen story more than Ryan Tannehill’s solid-citizen story.

But there’s a lesson many have learned as the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback who doesn’t have many weapons meets the former Dolphins quarterback who also didn’t have enough help in Sunday’s pivotal game in Tennessee.

The lesson: It’s not just about the quarterbacks. Oh, that’s where it starts for NFL teams. It’s often where it ends if you want a Super Bowl, too. But unless you have one of the four or five special quarterbacks, you better have enough help around him.

The loud and proper undercurrent to Tua’s second season is he doesn’t have enough help. He has a developed defense. That’s important. When opponents average 11.7 points during the Dolphins’ seven-game win streak, it means the offense isn’t asked to do much.

That’s a good thing when you look at the offense, too. The line remains a mess. In Monday’s win against New Orleans, former NFL center and ESPN analyst Damien Woody tweeted, “The Dolphins offensive line makes me want to puke.” Most stomachs were empty by this point in the season.

The receivers? Jaylen Waddle is at the doorstep of setting the NFL’s rookie record for catches. Mike Gesicki is a target. Mack Hollins is all heart. But that’s not much by NFL standards.

The running backs, too, are lacking. There’s a reason there was a celebration when Duke Johnson came off the practice squad to run for 107 yards against the New York Jets’ 31st-ranked run defense. It was like a Bigfoot sighting, a rare glimpse of a running game.

So Tua is doing about all you can expect with what’s around him. He’s also not one of those quarterbacks who is like the tide and lifts all players. But …

“He can be good enough if everyone around him is good enough.”

I wrote that line for years about Tannehill with the Dolphins. I wrote it after his second year, his third year, his fourth year. I wrote it when he helped the team to the playoffs in 2016 behind a power running game and good defense.

I wrote about it even after the 2018 season, after he’d been hurt two years, when it was time for him to go somewhere else. He went to Tennessee, was put on a team with talent and has thrived.

Somewhere under this fun pile of Miami Dolphins wins, under these great layers of history their seven-game streak is acquiring, under all the playoff ideas being floated, there’s another layer of coincidence that this revived season must go through Tannehill.

He’s a good quarterback, too. Not great. Good. That’s unlike the cast of backups or rookies the Dolphins have faced in six of this streak’s wins (Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was the seventh).

Tannehill left the Dolphins and has helped Tennessee to three straight playoff appearances, including an AFC Championship Game in 2019. They’re currently the AFC’s second seed.

Until mid-season this year, Tannehill had running back Derrick Henry to carry much of the offense. Until last week when three starters were out with COVID, he had a healthy offensive line. Maybe those three are back on Sunday.

There are some holes in the Titans, as there are on most teams. Tannehill isn’t a hole. He’s like Tua. He does a decent job. Their numbers are similar. Tua’s throwing for 212.6 yards a game to Tannehill’s 221.8. Tua throws for 7.1 yards an attempt to Tannehill’s 6.9.

Both quarterbacks have thrown 15 touchdowns, but Tagovailoa has done so in four fewer games. Limiting bad plays is the more significant edge for Tua. Tannehill has thrown 14 interceptions and has been sacked 45 times. Tua has thrown nine interceptions and has been sacked 15 times.

So Tua in his second year can be a brighter idea than Tannehill. He’s also afforded more patience than the undercurrent of anger that Tannehill regularly faced. Maybe we’ve learned.

On Sunday, the Dolphins present and past meet like something out of a Dickens’ Christmas story. Each of them can be good again this game if everyone around them is good enough.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending