Police Dispatcher Calls Out Lori Lightfoot: ‘You’re a Disgrace!’

A police dispatcher publicly criticized Mayor Lori Lightfoot for turning Chicago, Illinois into a “death zone.”

Crime is at a 25-year high in the Windy City, and droves of Chicago residents have fled Chicago for destinations down south. Even petty criminals and gang bangers are leaving in fear of their lives.

This past weekend was the bloodiest Christmas weekend in the city’s history. Three people were shot dead and 22 seriously wounded. There have been 793 murders recorded in the city so far.

Meanwhile, Lightfoot and her domestic partner tweeted a “Kwanzaa” message that didn’t go over well.

Police dispatcher Keith Thornton posted a video calling Lightfoot a narcissist for not supporting police.

Thornton said police are short-staffed because of Lightfoot’s Covid-19 restrictions that response times are dangerously high.

He said that it took over 10 minutes for police to respond to a shooting.

He said “several of my officers have texted me that they were scared … They have no backing and they’re scared of being out there by themselves, working in the 16th District.”

“I’m hot about it because this mayor does not care about Chicago police officers, period. She doesn’t care about any first responders. She does not care about the d*** city. It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, Asian, Hispanic, other, straight, gay, Democrat, or Republican. She don’t even care about her city workers. All that lady cares about is her f***ing self.”

Thornton added:

“And I pray you’re watching this because you’re a disgrace and I’m tired of it. And your city is tired of it. Matter of fact, it’s not your city. The city of Chicago is tired of it. “And I know you don’t like me, and that’s OK, because I love you, but I’m tired of you because you’re an absolute disgrace to everyone within the city.”

