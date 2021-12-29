Celebrities
Police Dispatcher Calls Out Lori Lightfoot: ‘You’re a Disgrace!’
A police dispatcher publicly criticized Mayor Lori Lightfoot for turning Chicago, Illinois into a “death zone.”
Crime is at a 25-year high in the Windy City, and droves of Chicago residents have fled Chicago for destinations down south. Even petty criminals and gang bangers are leaving in fear of their lives.
This past weekend was the bloodiest Christmas weekend in the city’s history. Three people were shot dead and 22 seriously wounded. There have been 793 murders recorded in the city so far.
Meanwhile, Lightfoot and her domestic partner tweeted a “Kwanzaa” message that didn’t go over well.
Police dispatcher Keith Thornton posted a video calling Lightfoot a narcissist for not supporting police.
Thornton said police are short-staffed because of Lightfoot’s Covid-19 restrictions that response times are dangerously high.
He said that it took over 10 minutes for police to respond to a shooting.
He said “several of my officers have texted me that they were scared … They have no backing and they’re scared of being out there by themselves, working in the 16th District.”
“I’m hot about it because this mayor does not care about Chicago police officers, period. She doesn’t care about any first responders. She does not care about the d*** city. It doesn’t matter if you’re white, black, Asian, Hispanic, other, straight, gay, Democrat, or Republican. She don’t even care about her city workers. All that lady cares about is her f***ing self.”
Thornton added:
“And I pray you’re watching this because you’re a disgrace and I’m tired of it. And your city is tired of it. Matter of fact, it’s not your city. The city of Chicago is tired of it.
“And I know you don’t like me, and that’s OK, because I love you, but I’m tired of you because you’re an absolute disgrace to everyone within the city.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver’s Divorce Finalized After More Than 10 Years
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver’s official divorce comes over a decade after news broke that Arnold fathered a son with their former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, and Maria Shriver, 68, have officially finalized their divorce. TMZ reported on Tuesday (Dec. 28) that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed off on the divorce earlier in the month, and it went through the court system via a sitting judge that morning. The A-listers had split up way back in May 2011, after Maria learned that Arnold had an affair with their former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, which resulted in a son, Joseph Baena, 24. The divorce took so long to finalize due to “a combination of lack of motivation and a very complicated property settlement agreement” that was worth $400 million and was split between the two, according to TMZ.
Arnold and Maria got married in 1986, and together they welcomed four children: Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, Christina Schwarzenegger, 30, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24. But on January 4, 2011, as Arnold was finishing up his second term as Governor of California, his marriage to Maria fell apart. Maria confronted the actor during a couples’ counseling session over her suspicions that Mildren’s son Joseph, who was born on October 2, 1997, was Arnold’s. “The minute we sat down, the therapist turned to me and said, ‘Maria wanted to come here today and to ask about a child — whether you fathered a child with your housekeeper Mildred,’ ” Arnold wrote in his 2012 biography, Total Recall, per ABC News. “I told the therapist, ‘It’s true.’” Although Arnold pleaded with Maria to forgive him, the Emmy Award-winning journalist filed for divorce a few months later. The couple reportedly had no prenup.
Following her split from Arnold, Maria was romantically linked to Matthew Dowd, the political strategist for Arnold’s 2006 reelection campaign, though they eventually split. She has remained on friendly terms with her ex-husband. Last summer, the famous exes reunited to celebrate Arnold’s 73rd birthday with all four of their kids. They posed for a family photo that Patrick shared to Instagram.
As for Arnold, he’s remained close with all of his children, including Joseph. The father-son duo work out together often, and Joseph has truly evolved into Arnold’s mini-me. In regards to his dating life, Arnold started a romantic relationship with physical therapist Heather Milligan, 47, in the summer of 2015. It’s unclear if they are still together.
Simone Biles Jumps Into BF Jonathan Owens’ Arms While Celebrating His New NFL Milestone
Simone Biles celebrated her boyfriend’s NFL milestone of his first interception & fumble, by jumping into his arms in a sweet new photo.
Simone Biles, 24, is seriously the best girlfriend ever and she proved that when she jumped into her boyfriend’s, Jonathan Owens, arms and gave him a huge hug in an adorable new photo. Jonathan is a safety for the Houston Texans football team and Simone congratulated him on his major NFL milestone.
The Olympic gymnast posted a photo of her hugging Jonathan with the heartfelt caption, “I’m so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream! all the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jowens_3 forever cheering loud and proud for #36.”
In the photo, Simone rocked a pair of distressed black denim short shorts with a black hoodie of his jersey that had his number 36 on the back and his last name written on the back of her hood. Jonathan rocked a pair of tight light-wash distressed skinny jeans with a camouflage hoodie as both of their faces were covered from kissing.
Later that night, the couple celebrated even more, when they went out for a date night. Simone posted a mirror selfie of the lovebirds while wearing a pair of high-waisted, tight straight-leg jeans with huge rips on the knees. She styled the jeans with a tiny, tight spaghetti strap white crop top and Nike Air Force One sneakers.
Meanwhile, Jonathan stood behind her with his arm around her waist while wearing a pair of distressed black skinny jeans, a fitted white T-shirt, a baseball cap, and white sneakers.
Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Off Hair Loss Line Due To Alopecia: ‘I Can Only Laugh’ — Watch
The actress also announced the ways that she’s planning on glamming up her hair loss line, and it includes rhinestones.
A little alopecia isn’t going to bother Jada Pinkett-Smith! The 50-year-old actress admitted that her latest bit of hair loss is going to be harder to hide than some of her previous struggles with the condition, which causes hair loss. She posted a video on her Instagram Tuesday December 28, showing off her gorgeous shaved head, but pointed out a distinctive line from her alopecia.
The Matrix Resurrections star laughed at the latest development in her alopecia, as she filmed herself closeup, pointing the camera right at the top of her head. “At this point, I can only laugh. Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia, and just all of sudden one day—look at this line right here,” she said as she pointed directly at the seemingly new line in her hair. “It just showed up like that.”
Jada quipped about needing to get a closer shave on her head in the caption. “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something,” she wrote, but again she noted that she wasn’t bothered by the loss and embraced it. “Me and this alopecia are going to be friends.” In the video, she also said that she wanted to be upfront about it to avoid questioning. “This is gonna be a little bit more difficult for me to hide. So I thought I’d just share it. So y’all not asking any questions,” she explained.
Before the video ended, the Gotham star showed that she had a few ideas to dress up the line of missing hair, including embracing the queen that she is. “Y’know mama’s gonna put some rhinestones in there. I’m gonna make me a little crown. That’s what mama’s gonna do,” Jada explained.
Jada had first debuted her shaved head back in July. The actress had that she said was inspired by her daughter, rocker Willow Smith, 21, on an episode of her show Red Table Talk. Willow had shaved her head during a livestream concert, while making a callback to her viral song “Whip My Hair.”
