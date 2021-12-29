News
Positive COVID tests skyrocket in Missouri this month
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Positive COVID-19 test results have skyrocketed in Missouri this December, jumping from a 13.2% 7-day average at the start of the month to 16% in the most recent update from health officials.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 804,404 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 3,391 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,097 total deaths as of Tuesday, Dec. 28, an increase of 127. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.63%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 112,112 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 60.5% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 71.7% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 2.55% of 3.28 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 83,732 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 822 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin has vaccinated 60% of its population. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, and Jackson, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 2,779; yesterday, it was 2,583. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 528.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Dec. 27, 2021.
Approximately 50.5% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 96,341 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 68,433 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.7% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|62,946
Missouri has administered 8,357,248 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Dec. 27, 17.5% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 16.0% positivity rate as of Dec. 25. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1.
As of Dec. 25, Missouri is reporting 2,053 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,084. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 27% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
The 2021 low point in Missouri was 655 on May 29.
Across Missouri, 540 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 19%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Dec. 27, the CDC identified 51,574,787 cases of COVID-19 and 809,300 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.57%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Dual Missouri mansions feature connecting tunnel and ‘throne room’ gazebo
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Zillow Gone Wild has a reputation for sharing the online realtor’s oddest and most ostentatious home listings across social media.
Weeks ago, the account highlighted an all-black ‘goth house’ north of Springfield, Illinois that drew gasps and jokes online.
Coming out of Christmas weekend, Zillow Gone Wild shared a listing for a pair of Victorian-style mansions in southwest Missouri situated on nearly 13 acres.
The homes have a combined 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms (10 full, 1 half) over 16,851-square feet.
Realty Executives Tri-States posted 222 photos with the listing, showcasing authentic Carthage marble, stained and beveled glass, ornate chandeliers, and intricate woodwork. But we suspect it’s not the late 19th-century architectural features you’re here to see.
You can take a virtual tour of both three-story mansions and check out the walk-in safe, as well as a long tunnel connecting the basements. But the virtual tour fails to include two especially unique features of the property.
A full-sized caboose is stationed on abandoned tracks behind an unassuming grey carriage house on the property.
In addition, there is an enclosed brick gazebo containing a wooden throne that appears to have been carved from a large tree growing through an exposed opening in the floor.
Dr. John Carter had the original mansion (with the wrap-around porch) built between 1893 and 1896. A veteran of the U.S. Civil War, Carter served as both soldier and physician in the Union Army. He moved to Carthage after the war and married.
Carter ultimately became the largest landowner in Jasper County, Missouri, with 3,000 acres to his name. Much of that land was given away and the city named a nearby park in Carter’s honor.
Carter died in 1913 at 79 and the beautiful brick mansion was eventually painted over. He was inducted into the Hall of Carthage Heroes in 2013.
Many decades later, cable and radio businesswoman Ruth I. Kolpin Rubison bought the Carter mansion and sought to restore the home. She succeeded in having the paint removed and lived out her remaining years in the carriage house. Kolpin Rubison died in April 2019 at 96. She was inducted into the Hall of Carthage Heroes in 2015.
Here’s a list of several New Year’s Eve events happening in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – There are dozens of New Year’s Eve events happening in St. Louis to celebrate 2022.
With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, there is still time to buy tickets for events taking place in the St. Louis area.
Below is a list of some of the events:
- New Year’s Eve bar crawl starting at Duke’s
- New Year’s Eve dinner cruise at the Gateway Arch Riverboats
- Gatsby’s Penthouse NYE at the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis
- New Year’s Eve party at The Attic Music Bar
- Yaquis on Cherokee will host The Gaslight Squares
- New Year’s Eve at Ultima Cucina
- New Year’s Eve masquerade ball off South Broadway
- New Year’s Eve at Ballpark Village
- Cheers to 22 Years New Years Party at Big Daddy’s Soulard
- Third annual NYE party at House of Soul
- Wheelhouse New Year’s at Wheelhouse Downtown
For all events happening in St. Louis on New Year’s Eve, click here.
