Powerball jackpot hits $441 million for final drawing of 2021
Short on cash after buying all those gifts? Someone lucky may find themselves flush with bills soon.
The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $441 million for Wednesday’s drawing, the final one of 2021.
While Monday’s drawing produced two winning Match 5 and Power Play tickets worth $2 million each in Florida and New Jersey, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California on Oct. 4. A single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize this past fall. There have been 36 drawings since without a jackpot winner.
The overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot with your $2 ticket are one in 292.2 million.
While large, this Powerball drawing does not come close to the record of a $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016.
Here’s all the 2021 Powerball Jackpots:
- Jan. 20 – $731.1 million
- Jan. 23 – $23.2 million
- Jan. 30 – $33.2 million
- Mar. 27 – $235.4 million
- Jun. 5 – $285.6 million
- Oct. 4 – $699.8 million
And here are the top 10 Powerball Jackpots of all-time
- $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016
- $768.4 Million – Mar. 27, 2019
- $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017
- $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021
- $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021
- $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018
- $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013
- $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012
- $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015
- $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018
Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
BY JOHN SEEWER and JENNIFER McDERMOTT
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home.
They gathered to say goodbye to a guy they called one of the nicest people they’d ever known — a devoted family man who gushed about his daughter, a golfer who never bent the rules, a friend to so many that a line stretched outside the funeral home a week later.
By the time of their final visit last May at Randele’s house in suburban Boston, the cancer in his lungs had taken away his voice. So they all left without knowing that their friend they’d spent countless hours swapping stories with never told them his biggest secret of all.
For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. Not even his wife or daughter knew until he told them in what authorities described as a deathbed confession.
How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
___
Ted Conrad quickly figured out that security was fairly loose at the Society National Bank in Cleveland after he started as a teller in January 1969.
He told his buddies, “It’d be so easy for me to walk out with all kinds of money,” Russell Metcalf, his best friend from high school, said in an interview with The Associated Press. They thought he was blowing smoke when he brought it up a few more times.
Then just a day after his 20th birthday that July, Conrad walked out at closing time on a Friday with a paper bag stuffed with $215,000 from the vault, a haul worth $1.6 million today.
By the time the missing money was noticed the following Monday, Conrad was flying across the country. Letters sent to his girlfriend showed he made stops in Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles within the first week.
In one letter, he mistakenly thought he could return in seven years when the statute of limitations expired. But once he was indicted, that was no longer true.
Conrad apparently cut off contact with his entire family, including three siblings and his parents, who were divorced. Some family members eventually presumed he was dead because so many years had passed, said Matt Boettger, whose mother was Conrad’s older sister.
His mom, he said, was relieved more than anything to find out her brother had lived a happy life. “She thought she would go to her grave and never know,” he said.
___
The bank heist in 1969 didn’t capture the attention of the nation, or even the city of Cleveland. Everyone else was focused on Apollo 11′s historic flight to the moon that week.
But for John Elliott, a deputy U.S. marshal, it was personal. He and Conrad came from the same side of town. Elliott used to take his family to the ice cream shop where Conrad worked. They shared a doctor.
The problem was that Conrad’s head start allowed him to disappear, and he was disciplined enough not to make any missteps. The last credible sighting came in October 1969, when a Cleveland couple visiting Hawaii met a man they later realized looked very much like Conrad.
Elliott traveled across the U.S. looking for Conrad and even after retiring in 1990 he would come in the office just about every week and pore over the files, said his son, Pete Elliott, now the top U.S. marshal in Cleveland, who inherited the hunt for Conrad nearly 20 years ago.
His father died in March 2020 before investigators pieced together details from Randele’s obituary and signatures from his past. Then in November, Randele’s family confirmed that just before he died he told them his real identity and what he had done, Elliott said.
“It always stayed on my dad’s mind,” he said. “We kept this case going because it was important to my father.”
___
Why Conrad committed the robbery has been analyzed endlessly.
“It wasn’t about the money. He always wanted to impress people,” said Metcalf, his high school pal, who remembered how Conrad once stole a deck of cards just to prove he could. “He had no fear.”
Investigators believe he was inspired by the 1968 movie “The Thomas Crown Affair,” about a bank executive who got away with $2.6 million and turned the heist into a game.
Conrad saw the film at least six times and copied Steve McQueen’s character, driving sports cars and drinking high-end liquor, according to friends.
After the real-life robbery in Cleveland, Conrad wound up in the Boston area, where much of the movie was filmed. It’s a good possibility that he chose his new first name “Thomas” based on the movie, Elliott said.
“He modeled his whole life after the movie,” he said.
___
The man known as Thomas Randele came into existence the first week of January in 1970, investigators have found in recent weeks. That’s when Conrad walked into a Social Security Administration office in Boston, asked for an identification number under his new name and made himself two years older, Elliott said.
At that time, it wasn’t unusual to wait until you were an adult, so his application didn’t raise any red flags. With a new identification card, he was able to open a bank account, build credit and create his new life, Elliott said.
During the 1970s, Randele worked as an assistant golf pro, giving lessons at a country club outside Boston and later becoming its manager. He spent a few winters golfing in Florida, according to his obituary.
He also met his future wife not long after arriving in Boston. They were married in 1982.
Around then he began working in the car business, selling Land Rovers and Volvos at a handful of dealerships until he retired after nearly 40 years.
It was a job that put him in front of dozens of strangers every day.
What’s not clear yet is what happened to the money. The Marshals Service is looking into whether he lost it early on through bad investments.
While Randele and his wife, Kathy, lived most of their years in a pleasant Boston suburb, they filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014. Court records showed they then owed $160,000 in credit card debt and had few assets.
His wife told Cleveland.com in November that her husband was a great man and that she was still grieving. She has declined interview requests.
___
No one would have guessed that Randele, who was 71 when he died, was someone trying to hide from authorities.
Among the many people he became friends with over the years was an FBI agent in Boston, Elliott said.
He never shied away from anyone on the golf course or in the auto showrooms where he’d keep a set of clubs and swing his 7-iron when sales were slow.
“He was just a gentle soul, you know, very polite, very well spoken,” said Jerry Healy, who first met Randele at a Woburn, Massachusetts, dealership where they talked daily for years.
The two were among a group five or six car salesmen who stuck together for much of their careers. None of them, Healy said, ever suspected something like this in Randele’s past.
“It never dawned on us, and that’s a half a dozen guys that aren’t easy to fool,” he said.
His former co-workers said they never heard Randele say a bad word about anybody or raise his voice. They all said he was the best golfer they ever knew. Everyone wanted him on their side when there was a tournament.
He wasn’t much of a drinker and never put down any side bets while playing, said Bob Van Wert, who first met Randele while golfing and then later worked with him.
They remembered he could always control his emotions and rarely got upset, even on the course, where he had such a pretty swing that he once bested Hall of Fame golfer Johnny Miller at a charity event, his former boss remembered.
Matt Kaplan, who managed two dealerships where Randele worked and golfed with him every Sunday morning for many years, called him the definition of a gentleman.
“The only way it makes sense is that at that age he was just a kid, and it was a challenge kind of thing,” Kaplan said. “It’s not like he became a professional bank robber.”
“If he would have told us way back when, I don’t think we would have believed him because he wasn’t that kind of guy,” he said. “The man was different than the kid.”
___
In the early days after Randele’s identity was revealed, his friends couldn’t believe it. But now looking back, there are a few things that make sense.
How he always had a beard. The photos of him wearing dark sunglasses on the golf course. His reluctance to talk about where he grew up or his extended family.
“You know all the years I knew Tommy, I never heard him mention a sister or a mother or a brother or a father. Everything was kind of generalized,” Healy said.
“You could never pry anything from him,” said Brad Anthony, another close friend. “I figured maybe he had a bad childhood and he didn’t want to talk about it.”
Still, he said it’s almost impossible to believe. “It just seems so out of character for the Tom I knew,” he said.
All of his friends agreed that what happened long ago hasn’t changed how they feel about him.
“The man I knew didn’t change all of a sudden because of something he did a lifetime ago,” Healy said. “He was a good man, he was my friend and I think no less of him today than I did before this all came out. And I’d love to go play a round of golf with him.”
Inside the Nuggets’ blueprint to shut down Steph Curry: “You have to alter your defense”
Austin Rivers earned the Defensive Player of the Game chain following Tuesday night’s effort on Steph Curry, but he only earned the accolade because there weren’t four more of them.
Without Denver’s swarming defensive effort vs. Curry, the Nuggets never would’ve escaped San Francisco with a white-knuckle 89-86 win over the Warriors.
Defending Curry takes five players on a string, connected and communicating, operating in total unison.
Beginning with Rivers but facing waves of defenders after him, Curry was limited to just 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting, including 5 of 14 from the 3-point line. He had more turnovers (six) than assists (four), and if not for a fourth-quarter burst, the Nuggets might’ve flirted with Curry’s season-low of 12 points.
On the game’s defining sequence, an out-of-bounds play with the Warriors down three points and only 2.4 seconds remaining, Curry never even touched the ball. The coverage was by design, and Andre Iguodala’s desperation 3-point heave didn’t even draw rim.
The win, against the best team in the NBA, coupled with the coverage on Curry, amounted to one of the best nights of the season for the Nuggets, despite nearly blowing a 24-point halftime lead. That’s because starters Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Monte Morris (knee) were both out, leaving Facu Campazzo and Rivers to harass the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter.
Astute fans will note it was the same starting backcourt that dismantled the Blazers in the first round of last year’s playoffs.
The plan, in its simplest form, was to make Curry feel them.
“It’s never one person with a great player, and obviously, Steph is one of the greatest to ever do it,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Yes, you give Austin, Facu, Davon (Reed), different guys credit, Will (Barton), but it’s five guys really defending as one. We went over some things at shootaround today, some things that we normally don’t do, but as I told our players, when you’re guarding against a great team and a great player, you have to alter your defense. You can’t play him with the regular defense that we use most nights.”
The harassment began less than a minute into the game, when Campazzo ripped the ball straight from Curry’s clutches. He had two more turnovers only a few minutes later. Collectively, they were the product of active hands, aggressive pick-and-roll coverage and the decision to take up residence in Curry’s orbit.
The same directive was applied to his shooting, his most lethal and unique skill. Again, there was Rivers hustling around screens to offer a rear challenge, another impressive contest from Zeke Nnaji after a switch and a concerted effort to rush him from all angles. Most importantly, he never looked comfortable. He never looked like Steph, the swaggering 3-point sniper known for busting defenses and breaking coverages.
Tired of the unrelenting resistance, Curry peeled off the 3-point line and finally found space in the lane for a layup with 2:10 left in the first half. It was his first basket of the game. By halftime, Curry was 0-of-5 from the 3-point line with a minus-17 plus/minus.
“We were really locked in,” said Jokic, who praised his team’s connective tissue. Denver big men played up at the level of the screens, while their guards challenged Curry and made it physical for him.
It was the collective effort Malone had envisioned when laying out the blueprint at shootaround and the same one they’ll need Thursday night at home against these same Warriors. Barton, whose 21 points helped buttress Jokic’s 22-point, 18-rebound effort, was the most insightful on what that scheme entailed.
“I won’t try to dig too deep because we play these guys in a couple more days, but I’ll tell you the main thing was not to give him any open looks,” Barton said. “We all know how dangerous a shooter Steph is, so we can’t give him any easy ones when we know he’s going to make a couple hard ones, difficult ones anyway.”
All it took was one 3-pointer late in the third quarter, coincidentally the 3,000th of Curry’s career, for him to percolate. As the fourth quarter carried on, and the Nuggets’ once-gigantic lead dwindled to one possession, Denver was just trying to hold on. Curry caught fire with four 3-pointers in the fourth, but his dagger never came. A Jokic block and a tenacious defensive effort on the game’s final in-bounds play helped preserve the win.
“Now the challenge is what?” Malone asked his team in the jubilant postgame locker room. “To go home and do it again.”
Whicker: Novak Djokovic, vaxxed or not, was the best of 2021
The three tallest men to occupy any sport at any time have parted ways.
Novak Djokovic is the last man standing.
He was the world’s most essential athlete in 2021, for contradictory reasons. As Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal began to recognize the actuarial realities, Djokovic won the Australian, French and Wimbledon men’s singles titles and got to the final of the U.S. Open in his audacious bid to win all four Slams in the same year.
There Djokovic ran into the brilliance of Daniil Medvedev and lost in straight sets, after a difficult run in which he lost the first set five times.
“Most of the time the fans have pulled for his opponent,” said Brad Gilbert, a former world-class player and coach and for years a TV analyst. “In New York, you noticed that the crowd had finally gotten behind him. People recognized how amazing it was, what he was doing.”
Djokovic, 34, ended the year as the world’s No. 1 player for the seventh time, a record. Medvedev was second, Nadal sixth, Federer 16th. The Joker has been No. 1 for 353 consecutive weeks, also a record.
“The guys who will challenge him now aren’t necessarily Rafa and Fed,” Gilbert said. “He’s going to have to hold off a younger generation, guys like Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.
“But he’s better than he’s ever been. I remember seeing him at the French as a 17-year-old and watching him win the first 10 games. The athleticism was there, but the serve was the last thing to come around. When it did, he was almost unstoppable.”
Federer’s first Slam victory was Wimbledon, 2003. Andy Roddick then won the U.S. Open. No American has won a Slam since, and the highest-ranking American men are Taylor Fritz (23), John Isner (24) and Reilly Opelka (26).
Actually, there are six Americans in the Top 50, equaled only by Spain. So maybe the pickleball takeover is still years away.
Anyway, there have been 75 Slam tournaments since the beginning of 2004 and either Federer, Djokovic or Nadal has won 62 of them.
Djokovic got to 20 this year, even though his first wasn’t until 2008. He has held four Slam trophies once (in 2015-16), has won them all at least twice and is the only man to beat Nadal twice at the French Open.
“That’s the hardest thing to do in sports, not just tennis,” said Paul Annacone, a renowned coach and former player.
Nadal played only two more matches in 2021 after he lost to Djokovic. Federer, 40, is coming off knee surgery. No sane person can doubt Federer’s capability at Wimbledon or Nadal’s at the French, but Djokovic has “a clear window,” as Gilbert said, to extend his Slams total to untouchable lengths.
“It’s like he is controlled by a joystick,” said Diego Schwartzman, a Top 20 player from Argentina. “In the end, you cannot keep up with him.”
There were others:
TOM BRADY: He showed his general manager skills by signing with the talented Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then he became the key ingredient in their second Super Bowl victory and his seventh.
CONNOR McDAVID: Team success has eluded the Edmonton Oilers center, but McDavid crammed 105 points into a 56-game season and won the Hart Trophy (MVP). He assisted or scored on 56.7 percent of the Oilers’ goals, an NHL record.
NICK SABAN: Alabama’s rout of Ohio State in the College Football Playoff final gave Saban his third CFP championship and his seventh overall. His record is 268-66-1 overall and 177-24 overall. The current Crimson Tide team is back in the CFP, beginning Friday.
KARSTEN WARHOLM: The Norwegian electrified the Tokyo Olympics with a 45.94 time in the 400-meter hurdles, breaking his world record by more than .75 seconds. Rai Benjamin of USC and the U.S. won silver at 46.17, which also broke Warholm’s previous record. The race was accurately described as the best in the history of the discipline.
MAX VERSTAPPEN: On the final lap of the final race of the Formula One season, the 24-year-old Dutchman passed Lewis Hamilton to win the championship. There was controversy over the one-lap dash following a caution, but Verstappen never finished lower than second place in the races he finished and won the title by eight points.
All those events bore the marks of COVID-19, and Djokovic did not escape. He has consistently refused to say if he’s vaccinated. The Australian Open, which he has won nine times, is requiring vaccinations, but authorities have hinted they will loosen the requirements for Djokovic.
This would not make Djokovic easier to like. As usual, he must win hearts with his tennis, which seems likely.
