Red Sox year in review: A timeline of how a wild 2021 unfolded

How do you sum up Red Sox baseball in 2021?

It was entertaining. It was unpredictable. There were unlikely triumphs. And there was an unfortunate loss beyond the game.

A year that started with great uncertainty after Alex Cora’s return ended with just as much uncertainty as MLB’s lockout continues into the new year. In between, there was plenty to watch and talk about. Before the calendar turns to 2022, we take a look back at the biggest Red Sox stories of 2021.

Feb. 1 — Dustin Pedroia retires after legendary career

The first big story of 2021 came off the field, and wasn’t entirely unexpected. After a 14-year career that ended unceremoniously as he battled knee issues over the final years, Dustin Pedroia finally came to terms with his reality, retiring just before spring training.

Pedroia was later honored in front of fans during a pregame ceremony on June 25. He and his family are residing in Arizona, where he has taken on coaching his son’s baseball team. A future working in MLB awaits him.

Feb. 10 — Andrew Benintendi sent to Kansas City in surprising trade

Days before the Red Sox were set to report to spring training, Chaim Bloom threw a curveball into their plans. On the one-year anniversary of the Mookie Betts trade, he dealt Andrew Benintendi to the Royals, bringing back Franchy Cordero and four prospects. It was a bit unexpected, but Bloom found an opportunity to cash in on a struggling Benintendi to bolster his farm system.

Benintendi went on to have a decent first season in Kansas City, while Cordero struggled to get on the field in Boston. But the real prize of the deal looks to be pitcher Josh Winckowski, who impressed in the minors and is already among the Red Sox’ top prospects.

April 4 — Garrett Whitlock makes strong debut

After opening eyes in spring training, rookie Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock made the Opening Day roster, and days later, his MLB debut. In an 11-3 loss to the Orioles, the right-hander struck out five in 3 1/3 shutout innings.

Spoiler alert: He stuck around. Whitlock became the Red Sox’ most dependable pitcher in 2021, with a team-best 1.96 ERA in 46 appearances out of the bullpen. His future is very bright going into 2022.

April 8 — Eduardo Rodriguez makes long-awaited return

Rodriguez was the story of spring training as he made his return from missing 2020 with myocarditis, a complication from COVID-19. He looked great in four spring starts and was named the Opening Day starter, but a dead arm kept him out. At last, the lefty made his major league comeback on April 8, when he struck out seven and allowed three runs over five innings in a win over the O’s. It was one of the best moments of the year.

April 30 — Red Sox finish opening month on top

Fueled by a nine-game winning streak, the Red Sox took baseball by storm to start the season. With a 6-2 win over the Rangers, they finished April with a surprising 17-10 record, the best in the majors. It set the stage for an unexpectedly successful season.

May 29 — Fenway Park returns to full capacity

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Red Sox played home games in front of reduced crowds to start the season. But as COVID-19 vaccines became available, they felt comfortable enough to return to full capacity on May 29. It wasn’t quite normal yet as it didn’t draw a sellout, but it was still memorable as a loud crowd of 25,089 watched the Red Sox take a 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Fenway finally had a sellout on June 25, its first since Sept. 29, 2019.

May 31 — Alex Cora makes return to Houston

For the first time since he was pinned as the mastermind behind the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal — which cost him his job and resulted in a one-year suspension — Alex Cora returned to Houston. But it probably wasn’t the kind of return he had in mind. The Red Sox were smacked 11-2 in the opening game and lost three of four in the series.

July 1, 4 — Rafael Devers, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes named first-time All-Stars

Where would the Red Sox have been without Rafael Devers and Nathan Eovaldi this season? The two were the Red Sox’ most valuable players this year and were deservedly voted All-Stars for the first time in their careers. Devers was named an American League starter alongside Xander Bogaerts, and Eovaldi — who led the A.L. in fWAR this season — joined Matt Barnes as the other All-Star newcomers. Barnes, who had a terrific first half, fell off dramatically in the second half, and didn’t make the postseason roster.

July 11 — Red Sox select Marcelo Mayer in first round of draft

It seemed like nothing could go wrong for the Red Sox at the All-Star break. Not only did they lead the division, but they got the steal of the draft. With the No. 4 pick, they took high school phenom Marcelo Mayer, who was touted as the best talent in the draft.

July 25 — Red Sox stun Yankees with another comeback win

It was probably the game of the year. The Red Sox trailed the Yankees 4-0 and were being no-hit by Domingo German going into the eighth inning when everything changed dramatically. Alex Verdugo broke up the no-no with a leadoff double to right to knock German out of the game, setting off a dramatic comeback. The Red Sox ultimately took a 5-4 lead on a Bogaerts sac fly that scored Kiké Hernández, and they held on for the thrilling win at an electric Fenway.

The victory embodied the resiliency of the Red Sox, who finished the regular season with 47 come-from-behind wins.

July 29 — Red Sox make deadline deal for Kyle Schwarber

As almost every contender around them made moves, the Sox struck a trade for power-hitting Kyle Schwarber. The move was initially criticized — Schwarber was injured at the time, and he wasn’t a natural positional fit — but it paid off. Once he finally debuted in mid-August, Schwarber was the Red Sox’ most consistent hitter and hit several clutch home runs down the stretch and in the playoffs, and became a fan favorite.

Aug. 14 — Chris Sale makes long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery

On possibly the most anticipated day of the season, Chris Sale didn’t disappoint. The Red Sox’ ace finally completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery and made his first major league start in two years, striking out eight and giving up two runs over five innings in a 16-2 win over the Orioles.

“It was just a special day,” Sale said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative. To have my family and my friends, this was just kind of full circle for me. I loved every second of it.”

Aug. 27 — Red Sox overcome COVID-19 outbreak

Kiké Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 27, which set off an outbreak that nearly derailed the Red Sox’ season. Twelve players tested positive, forcing them to hang on with several minor league players. They persevered to go 3-3 on the six-game road trip that began with Hernandez’s positive test, and though they struggled with the loss of several key players, they didn’t let the season get away from them.

Oct. 3 — Red Sox clinch playoff spot on final day

The Red Sox struggled in the second half as they not only let their division lead slip away but also faced danger of losing a Wild Card spot. But they still controlled their own destiny on the final day of the regular season, needing to win to earn a spot in the Wild Card game. They delivered. Behind a clutch Devers homer and clutch relief pitching from Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta, the Red Sox celebrated an unlikely playoff berth in Washington D.C. with a comeback 7-5 win over the Nationals to complete a 92-win season.

Oct. 7-22 — Red Sox make unlikely run to ALCS

They weren’t satisfied with simply making it to the dance. The Red Sox wanted more, and continued to deliver. They dominated the Yankees in the Wild Card game before knocking out the AL East champion Rays in four games, completing their ALDS victory with back-to-back walk-off wins, including a special Marathon Monday clincher in Game 4. Behind Hernandez, who turned into Babe Ruth in the postseason, the Red Sox came two wins away from a spot in the World Series as they lost in six games to the Astros. It may have ended unceremoniously, but for two weeks, the Red Sox took Boston on an unforgettable ride.

Oct. 30 — Red Sox icon Jerry Remy dies after long cancer fight

The end of the season was met with sad news. After a 13-year battle and seventh diagnosis of lung cancer, Red Sox legend Jerry Remy, who became a franchise icon as a broadcaster with NESN, died at 68. His final public appearance had come before the Wild Card game, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Dennis Eckersley.

Nov. 15 — Eduardo Rodriguez signs with Tigers in free agency

The Red Sox extended Rodriguez a qualifying offer and multiple years, but ultimately weren’t willing to go as far as others to keep the left-hander who had been a fixture of their starting rotation for six seasons. Rodriguez signed with the Tigers on a five-year deal worth at least $77 million as he turns to the next chapter of his career. His final moment in a Red Sox uniform came in their Game 3 win over the Astros, when he pointed at his wrist to mock Carlos Correa after completing six strong innings, one of the best starts of his career.

Dec. 1 — Jackie Bradley Jr. returns in stunning last-second trade

How’s that for a cliffhanger? With just minutes to go before MLB began its lockout, Bloom made a shocking buzzer-beating trade to bring back Jackie Bradley Jr., the longtime Red Sox outfielder who had left last winter in free agency, in a trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee.

Now, we must wait until after the lockout to figure out exactly what Bloom’s plan is, or what else he and the Red Sox have in store. Whatever it is, 2022 promises to be another wild one.