Red Sox year in review: A timeline of how a wild 2021 unfolded
How do you sum up Red Sox baseball in 2021?
It was entertaining. It was unpredictable. There were unlikely triumphs. And there was an unfortunate loss beyond the game.
A year that started with great uncertainty after Alex Cora’s return ended with just as much uncertainty as MLB’s lockout continues into the new year. In between, there was plenty to watch and talk about. Before the calendar turns to 2022, we take a look back at the biggest Red Sox stories of 2021.
Feb. 1 — Dustin Pedroia retires after legendary career
The first big story of 2021 came off the field, and wasn’t entirely unexpected. After a 14-year career that ended unceremoniously as he battled knee issues over the final years, Dustin Pedroia finally came to terms with his reality, retiring just before spring training.
Pedroia was later honored in front of fans during a pregame ceremony on June 25. He and his family are residing in Arizona, where he has taken on coaching his son’s baseball team. A future working in MLB awaits him.
Feb. 10 — Andrew Benintendi sent to Kansas City in surprising trade
Days before the Red Sox were set to report to spring training, Chaim Bloom threw a curveball into their plans. On the one-year anniversary of the Mookie Betts trade, he dealt Andrew Benintendi to the Royals, bringing back Franchy Cordero and four prospects. It was a bit unexpected, but Bloom found an opportunity to cash in on a struggling Benintendi to bolster his farm system.
Benintendi went on to have a decent first season in Kansas City, while Cordero struggled to get on the field in Boston. But the real prize of the deal looks to be pitcher Josh Winckowski, who impressed in the minors and is already among the Red Sox’ top prospects.
April 4 — Garrett Whitlock makes strong debut
After opening eyes in spring training, rookie Rule 5 pick Garrett Whitlock made the Opening Day roster, and days later, his MLB debut. In an 11-3 loss to the Orioles, the right-hander struck out five in 3 1/3 shutout innings.
Spoiler alert: He stuck around. Whitlock became the Red Sox’ most dependable pitcher in 2021, with a team-best 1.96 ERA in 46 appearances out of the bullpen. His future is very bright going into 2022.
April 8 — Eduardo Rodriguez makes long-awaited return
Rodriguez was the story of spring training as he made his return from missing 2020 with myocarditis, a complication from COVID-19. He looked great in four spring starts and was named the Opening Day starter, but a dead arm kept him out. At last, the lefty made his major league comeback on April 8, when he struck out seven and allowed three runs over five innings in a win over the O’s. It was one of the best moments of the year.
April 30 — Red Sox finish opening month on top
Fueled by a nine-game winning streak, the Red Sox took baseball by storm to start the season. With a 6-2 win over the Rangers, they finished April with a surprising 17-10 record, the best in the majors. It set the stage for an unexpectedly successful season.
May 29 — Fenway Park returns to full capacity
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Red Sox played home games in front of reduced crowds to start the season. But as COVID-19 vaccines became available, they felt comfortable enough to return to full capacity on May 29. It wasn’t quite normal yet as it didn’t draw a sellout, but it was still memorable as a loud crowd of 25,089 watched the Red Sox take a 3-1 win over the Marlins.
Fenway finally had a sellout on June 25, its first since Sept. 29, 2019.
May 31 — Alex Cora makes return to Houston
For the first time since he was pinned as the mastermind behind the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal — which cost him his job and resulted in a one-year suspension — Alex Cora returned to Houston. But it probably wasn’t the kind of return he had in mind. The Red Sox were smacked 11-2 in the opening game and lost three of four in the series.
July 1, 4 — Rafael Devers, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Barnes named first-time All-Stars
Where would the Red Sox have been without Rafael Devers and Nathan Eovaldi this season? The two were the Red Sox’ most valuable players this year and were deservedly voted All-Stars for the first time in their careers. Devers was named an American League starter alongside Xander Bogaerts, and Eovaldi — who led the A.L. in fWAR this season — joined Matt Barnes as the other All-Star newcomers. Barnes, who had a terrific first half, fell off dramatically in the second half, and didn’t make the postseason roster.
July 11 — Red Sox select Marcelo Mayer in first round of draft
It seemed like nothing could go wrong for the Red Sox at the All-Star break. Not only did they lead the division, but they got the steal of the draft. With the No. 4 pick, they took high school phenom Marcelo Mayer, who was touted as the best talent in the draft.
July 25 — Red Sox stun Yankees with another comeback win
It was probably the game of the year. The Red Sox trailed the Yankees 4-0 and were being no-hit by Domingo German going into the eighth inning when everything changed dramatically. Alex Verdugo broke up the no-no with a leadoff double to right to knock German out of the game, setting off a dramatic comeback. The Red Sox ultimately took a 5-4 lead on a Bogaerts sac fly that scored Kiké Hernández, and they held on for the thrilling win at an electric Fenway.
The victory embodied the resiliency of the Red Sox, who finished the regular season with 47 come-from-behind wins.
July 29 — Red Sox make deadline deal for Kyle Schwarber
As almost every contender around them made moves, the Sox struck a trade for power-hitting Kyle Schwarber. The move was initially criticized — Schwarber was injured at the time, and he wasn’t a natural positional fit — but it paid off. Once he finally debuted in mid-August, Schwarber was the Red Sox’ most consistent hitter and hit several clutch home runs down the stretch and in the playoffs, and became a fan favorite.
Aug. 14 — Chris Sale makes long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery
On possibly the most anticipated day of the season, Chris Sale didn’t disappoint. The Red Sox’ ace finally completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery and made his first major league start in two years, striking out eight and giving up two runs over five innings in a 16-2 win over the Orioles.
“It was just a special day,” Sale said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative. To have my family and my friends, this was just kind of full circle for me. I loved every second of it.”
Aug. 27 — Red Sox overcome COVID-19 outbreak
Kiké Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 27, which set off an outbreak that nearly derailed the Red Sox’ season. Twelve players tested positive, forcing them to hang on with several minor league players. They persevered to go 3-3 on the six-game road trip that began with Hernandez’s positive test, and though they struggled with the loss of several key players, they didn’t let the season get away from them.
Oct. 3 — Red Sox clinch playoff spot on final day
The Red Sox struggled in the second half as they not only let their division lead slip away but also faced danger of losing a Wild Card spot. But they still controlled their own destiny on the final day of the regular season, needing to win to earn a spot in the Wild Card game. They delivered. Behind a clutch Devers homer and clutch relief pitching from Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta, the Red Sox celebrated an unlikely playoff berth in Washington D.C. with a comeback 7-5 win over the Nationals to complete a 92-win season.
Oct. 7-22 — Red Sox make unlikely run to ALCS
They weren’t satisfied with simply making it to the dance. The Red Sox wanted more, and continued to deliver. They dominated the Yankees in the Wild Card game before knocking out the AL East champion Rays in four games, completing their ALDS victory with back-to-back walk-off wins, including a special Marathon Monday clincher in Game 4. Behind Hernandez, who turned into Babe Ruth in the postseason, the Red Sox came two wins away from a spot in the World Series as they lost in six games to the Astros. It may have ended unceremoniously, but for two weeks, the Red Sox took Boston on an unforgettable ride.
Oct. 30 — Red Sox icon Jerry Remy dies after long cancer fight
The end of the season was met with sad news. After a 13-year battle and seventh diagnosis of lung cancer, Red Sox legend Jerry Remy, who became a franchise icon as a broadcaster with NESN, died at 68. His final public appearance had come before the Wild Card game, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Dennis Eckersley.
Nov. 15 — Eduardo Rodriguez signs with Tigers in free agency
The Red Sox extended Rodriguez a qualifying offer and multiple years, but ultimately weren’t willing to go as far as others to keep the left-hander who had been a fixture of their starting rotation for six seasons. Rodriguez signed with the Tigers on a five-year deal worth at least $77 million as he turns to the next chapter of his career. His final moment in a Red Sox uniform came in their Game 3 win over the Astros, when he pointed at his wrist to mock Carlos Correa after completing six strong innings, one of the best starts of his career.
Dec. 1 — Jackie Bradley Jr. returns in stunning last-second trade
How’s that for a cliffhanger? With just minutes to go before MLB began its lockout, Bloom made a shocking buzzer-beating trade to bring back Jackie Bradley Jr., the longtime Red Sox outfielder who had left last winter in free agency, in a trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee.
Now, we must wait until after the lockout to figure out exactly what Bloom’s plan is, or what else he and the Red Sox have in store. Whatever it is, 2022 promises to be another wild one.
Person shot and killed in St. Paul overnight, police say
St. Paul police said a person was shot and killed overnight on the 500 block of Blair Avenue.
This is a developing story.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Our officers are holding a scene for homicide investigators on the 500 block of Blair Avenue after a person was shot and killed tonight.
Watch here for information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/ObzjY7RegE
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) December 29, 2021
Gophers put clamps on West Virginia to win Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX — The Gophers offense and special teams showed in the first quarter of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday that those units have been guaranteed to grate during the 2021 season.
Minnesota had two drives stall in West Virginia’s red zone and they missed a short field goal. Then in the second quarter, the Gophers showed how bowl games can, and should be, fun.
Right tackle Daniel Faalele lined up at fullback and the massive man plunged over the goal line to give Minnesota the opening lead in an eventual 18-6 win in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Tuesday night.
In college football slang, that score is considered a big-man touchdown, but given Faalele’s size — 6-foot-8 and roughly 375 pounds — it’s more like the biggest-man touchdown. The trick play gave the majority maroon and gold crowd something to cheer.
The Gophers ran Faalele on a dive in the 2019 spring game, but the expectant NFL draft pick next spring got some unexpected glory in his final game for Minnesota.
The Gophers (9-4, 6-3 Big Ten) was a five-point favorite and didn’t trail. The U defense had six pass breakups, five sacks, an interception and held the Mountaineers (6-7, 4-5 Big 12) to their second-lowest point total of the season.
The Gophers have won five straight bowl games, including the Outback Bowl (2020), the Holiday Bowl (2016) and the Quick Lane Bowl (2015, ’18). It’s the second-longest streak, excluding national championships, in the country behind Alabama.
Besides the U’s miscues in the first quarter, both teams had trouble adjusting to the wet turf. Despite rain in the forecast, bowl officials opened the retractable roof on the Arizona Diamondbacks stadium to have four paratroopers land on the field and to shoot off red rockets during the national anthem. Rain poured down before the closed it.
The pregame pomp was what fans expect in bowl games, but the consequence was players slipping all night on the temporary grass field. In the third quarter, Tanner Morgan slid on the grass and had to eat a sack. On the next drive, Mike Brown-Stephens slipped on a route and Mountaineers defensvie back Charles Woods intercepted it.
Facing criticism online, the bowl’s account tweeted snark, “We thought Gophers could swim?”
While Faalele took the early spotlight, he Gophers tailbacks Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving were each able to eclipse 100 yards running against the Mountaineers. It was the 12th and 13 times Minnesota has had five different running backs go over century mark in games this season, and it was the first time it’s happened in a bowl game since Laurence Maroney and Marion Barber III in the 2004 Music City Bowl.
Thomas finsihed with 144 yards and one touchdown; Irving ended with 129 yards. Minnesota had a nearly eight minute drive to ice the game in the fourth quarter.
The Gophers forced West Virginia to go three-and-out on its opening drive and then went 42 yards on 10 plays, but it stalled inside the Mountaineers 5-yard line. Tanner Morgan’s pass on second down was batted down and Morgan was sacked on third down. Then Matthew Trickett’s 32-yard field went wide left.
On the second drive, Minnesota went 52 yards down to West Virginia’s 15, but Thomas fumbled. It was the first giveaway for a Gophers running back of the year.
The Faalele play made it fun again.
Nuggets avoid collapse with thrilling win over Warriors
Denver held on for dear life, and despite a late Steph Curry eruption, it was enough.
Nikola Jokic swatted Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga with 3.7 seconds left in regulation, and the Nuggets survived, 89-86, in a Tuesday night thriller. The layup attempt would’ve tied the game at 88, yet Jokic’s defensive stop helped ensure the Nuggets avoided a colossal collapse.
After Facu Campazzo gave the Warriors brief hope by missing one of two free throws, Andre Iguodala’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer came up short to seal the win. What was once a 24-point margin dissolved into a gripping, ugly victory, but a win nonetheless.
“They got the best record in the NBA,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We weren’t playing St. Buzzy’s tonight. You know they’re going to make a run, but to hold that team to 86 points in their building, with all the injuries and guys out that we have, even though we only scored 29 points in the second half, we did enough to pull the win out.”
Now 17-16 on the season, the Nuggets will host the Warriors on Thursday at home.
Curry came to life with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter despite swarming defense from Campazzo and Austin Rivers. His 23-point night was still uncharacteristic and a testament to the Nuggets’ layered defensive approach.
Jokic finished with 22 points and 18 assists, while Will Barton added 21, including four clutch points late in the fourth quarter.
It was a win to savor over the NBA-leading Warriors.
The Warriors were missing Draymond Green, the backbone and lynchpin of their defense due to health and safety protocols. The Nuggets were depleted as well. They entered Tuesday’s contest with only 10 healthy players, the result of Monte Morris (knee), Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Vlatko Cancar (non-COVID illness) all sitting out the contest.
As has been the case all season, the absences exposed miscast roles up and down the rotation.
The third quarter started like so many other miserable second halves for the Nuggets this season. The turnovers mounted, the shot selection suffered and the transition defense was optional. What was a 24-point lead going into the third quarter was chiseled to just 11 points as Denver’s offense went cold. It was the same perplexing pattern that had doomed them in bad losses to Orlando and, more recently, Charlotte.
But up just 68-57, the Nuggets’ second unit responded. Campazzo nailed a floater, and then Zeke Nnaji got inside for a dunk late in the third. Some semblance of order was restored, as the Nuggets took a 74-61 lead into the fourth.
Before the game, Malone suggested that Davon Reed wouldn’t be going anywhere despite the expiration of his second 10-day contract. Malone said he conveyed his “thoughts” and “wishes” to team president Tim Connelly, understanding it would ultimately be management’s decision.
Among the best parts of the Reed story for Malone – and the reason he’s fit so well – is that he understands his role.
“He’s mature, and I think he understands, ‘Hey, I’m not being called up to be the man.’ I’m being called up to fit in and help in any way I can,” Malone said. “Hopefully, there’s a way to keep Davon in a Nuggets uniform for a while moving forward.”
Reed, Rivers and Campazzo swarmed Curry in the first half, limiting Golden State’s sharpshooter to just two points on 1-of-6 shooting. Their incessant coverage also forced Curry into four first-half turnovers. At least for a half, he wasn’t the overwhelming tidal wave he’s accustomed to being.
The Nuggets were locked in and engaged from the start. With crisp, unselfish passing and confident, aggressive driving, they built a 60-36 halftime lead. Barton poured in 17 points on four 3-pointers, and Jokic dominated inside with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
As a team, the Nuggets racked up 19 assists over the first two quarters in a relentless assault on Golden State’s scrambling defense.
