Celebrities
Rest Up Coach: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Coach & Broadcast Legend John Madden
Celebrities react to the passing of Hall Of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden.
This year we’ve lost so many legends and the loss continues coming even in the last days of 2021. Yesterday we learned Hall Of Fame coach and broadcasting Icon John Madden passed away at the age of 85. While John had been out of the spotlight in the later years of his life every generation has been impacted by the Madden video gaming putting a connection in the hearts of millions even if they didn’t witness him in his prime years. Of course, once news broke the outpouring of love hit the internet. When it comes to broadcasting Madden put the bar so high that an entire generation has admitted no one will ever touch what he has done.
“Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable,” his former team the Raiders said in a statement.
As we mourn the loss of the sports legend let’s take a look at all the love that has been shown for Madden and remember the good times.
Celebrities
Britney Spears ‘Couldn’t Stop Smiling’ During ‘Romantic’ Date Night With Sam Asghari
The ‘Toxic’ singer and her fiancé looked so in love as they grabbed dinner together in Los Angeles right after Christmas.
There’s nothing better than a romantic date night! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were spotted grabbing an intimate dinner together at Los Angeles’ Catch on Monday December 27, per TMZ. An eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair seemed totally smitten as they had a low-key evening out on the town.
Britney has made it clear that she’s absolutely head over heels for her fiancé, 27. The 40-year-old popstar and Sam couldn’t help but show their love for each other as they walked into the restaurant. “You could tell they were obviously super into each other; they were holding hands, staring into each other’s eyes, etc. Britney couldn’t stop smiling and it was really sweet,” the eyewitness said.
Other than the details of their love, the eyewitness revealed that Catch seems like it’s become a favorite of the engaged couple since Britney’s conservatorship ended in November 2021. “Britney and Sam have been to Catch LA a few times now since her conservatorship ended. They really just acted like any other couple in love who was enjoying a nice dinner and a romantic date night out,” they admitted.
It sounds like the couple were wonderful patrons, and the “Piece of Me” singer was very thankful to the restaurant staff. “Britney was so sweet and seemed genuinely appreciative of all the service she and Sam received. She kept thanking everybody and was really down to earth. Britney and Sam were seated in one of Catch’s private rooms (along with what seemed like security) so they could enjoy a quiet meal,” the eyewitness told HL.
The pair had the dinner after Christmas, and the pair seemed like they had also had a wonderful holiday season. Sam posted a sweet photo of the pair ready to celebrate on Christmas Eve. A few days before Christmas, Sam had coolly responded that he and his future wife would be celebrating the holiday by “Baby-making,” when a TMZ videographer asked what their plans were.
Celebrities
The Price Of Parting: Dr. Dre Divorceé Nicole Young To Receive $100 Milli In Rap Riches
Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young have agreed to end their marriage with a $100 million divorce settlement.
We figured we’d get the details on how they’d be divvying up his fortune soon enough after Dre posted up under DIVORCED AF party balloons on December 9th… Now TMZ is reporting that the West Coast rap icon is “delighted” the property settlement agreement will give his ex-wife only a fraction of his estate. Keep in mind, Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million!
Here are the details from the former couple’s property settle agreement, which was just filed:
Dre agreed to pay Nicole $100 million in two payments, $50 million now and another $50 million a year from now.
The prenup, which Nicole contested, ended up standing so that’s why she won’t receive half of Dre’s estate. In exchange for her walking away with that much cash, Dre will keep seven of the properties they own, which include their $100 million Brentwood estate, two homes in Calabasas, a crib in Malibu and another three properties in the L.A. area.
Dre will also keep full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts, as well as all of their Apple stocks, which include the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.
The former couple are splitting their fleet of 10 cars, with him driving away with six, while she’ll get four. Nicole will also be holding on to any jewelry, cash and bank accounts she maintained during their over two decades of marriage. Additionally, Nicole will have access to storage lockers which are filled with items from various properties which Dre had put in storage. The settlement allows for Nicole to keep anything inside that was hers.
Unfortunately for Nicole, she’ll have to give up part of the bag to her lawyers. She’ll be paying her own legal fees and those costs are definitely in the millions. The settlement also means Nicole will not be receiving spousal support. You may recall, a lot of the headlines made during this contentious split were over the amount she was asking for.
According to Dre’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, the Youngs are already divorced.
In a final petty note — a source close to Dre told TMZ that Nicole could have gotten a lot more if she’d settled their split last year, saying:
“She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife.”
Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda?
Do you think Nicole was asking for too much essentially and shorted herself by not settling last year? Or do you think at this point it’s just best they move forward and not look back at how this marriage could have been dissolved differently?
Have you learned anything from following this divorce?
Celebrities
Cardi B Rocks A Crop Top & Leggings As She Models Her New Reebok Apparel — Photos
Cardi B showed off her toned figure in a tight crop top & matching leggings in a Reebok campaign for her new collection with the brand.
Is there anything Cardi B can’t do? The answer is no and the 29-year-old proved that when she starred in a new Reebok campaign for her second drop with the brand, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The rapper looked fabulous in the photo shoot wearing a pair of high-waisted, skintight gray leggings with a matching crop top.
Cardi’s outfit featured a long-sleeve turtleneck crop top with a thick black elastic band under her chest styled with matching high-waisted leggings that also had a thick band around her tiny waist. She accessorized the two-piece set with a pair of metallic black sneakers and massively long black and white checkered nails.
This collection marks Cardi’s second launch with the brand. Her first launch was back in the summer when Reebok released Cardi’s capsule collection. However, the new collection is inspired by NYC at night, which is Cardi’s hometown. From bright-colored sneakers to an array of apparel featuring tight crop tops and leggings, cargo pants, and more – the collection is a perfect representation of Cardi.
The entire line is size-inclusive and was designed to fit all different body types with sizes ranging from XXS to XXXXL. As well as footwear for adults, the collection also includes shoes for children which is fitting considering Cardi has a newborn baby son and a daughter Kulture.
Cardi gushed about the new collection, “Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection.” She continued, “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”
The full collection is officially available on Reebok.com as of December 29.
