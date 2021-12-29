Celebrities
‘RHOM’s Dr. Nicole Martin Defends Larsa Pippen From ‘Exaggeration’ In The Media: There’s ‘More To’ Her
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ newcomer, Dr. Nicole Martin, who dished on her fellow castmates.
Dr. Nicole Martin, the newest cast member to join The Real Housewives of Miami, says there’s “a lot more” to fellow co-star, Larsa Pippen, 47, than is portrayed in the media. The board-certified anesthesiologist spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how she felt about Larsa after getting to know her during filming.
“I had never met Larsa despite her living in Miami and me being in Miami,” Dr. Martin said. “There’s certainly a lot of things circulating in the media. But as I am now learning that not everything you read is true. There’s a lot of fictionalization and exaggeration out there. So I think there’s a lot more to Larsa than people know or realize, and I think fans will get a really good look into her life during the season.”
Fans of Larsa will remember the dramatic fallout with her former best friend Kim Kardashian, 41. During the season 4 premiere of RHOM Larsa briefly addressed the deterioration of her friendship with the SKIMS founder. “People thought I couldn’t make it without some old friends,” Larsa told a few of her co-stars over drinks as a throwback image of her and Kim flashed onto the screen. “I’m great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically,” she added.
The former besties went their separate ways last year and Larsa provided an explanation while on the Hollywood Raw Podcast in November 2020. She insinuated that Kim’s then-husband Kanye West contributed to the end of their friendship, accusing the rapper, 44, of “brainwashing” Kim. “I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim,” she said.
As we previously reported, Larsa talked about her situation with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 21. “I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story,” she said. “This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”
Peacock’s RHOM reboot features returning wives Larsa, Alexia Echevarria, and Lisa Hochstein, with newcomers Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira and Julia Lemigova. Fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton alongside newcomer Kiki Barth will also be featured.
Dr. Dre Pays $100 Million To Ex-Wife Nicole Young In Massive Divorce Settlement
Dr. Dre is being forced to pay $100 million to his ex-wife, Nicole Young, after they finally finalized a divorce settlement, a new report claims.
Dr. Dre, 56, is said to be “delighted” to “only” have to pay his ex-wife, Nicole Young, a fraction of his $820 million fortune, TMZ reported on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The news outlet claims the rapper will only be forced to pay her $100 million, even though his 51-year-old ex had initially asked for half of his assets — their prenuptial agreement stopped her from getting any extra.
Under the reported agreement, Dr. Dre will pay Nicole $50 million now and another $50 million in one year. He’ll also be keeping seven properties that they shared together, including a home in Malibu, as well as two properties in Calabasas and four more in Los Angeles. He’ll also hold onto a mansion worth $100 million in Brentwood and keep the rights to his master recordings.
But Nicole wasn’t shut down of everything. She’ll reportedly get to keep four of the couple’s 10 vehicles, and she’ll also hold onto her expensive jewelry, as well as all of the funds she managed during their marriage. She will, however, have to pay her own legal fees, which have likely amounted to millions of dollars after the lengthy divorce battle.
Sources close to the rapper told TMZ that he would have been willing to pay Nicole more if she had just agreed to his initial terms back in 2020. “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” one source told the news outlet.
As we previously reported, Dr. Dre will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar in 2022.
HollywoodLife reached out to Dr. Dre’s rep for a comment on this story, but we did not receive an immediate response.
Karol G: 5 Things To Know About Reggaeton Star Performing On Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve
Here are 5 things to know about Colombian native and reggaeton/trap artist Karol G who will be performing at ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin Eve.’
The Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest special is steadily approaching, and one star, Karol G, is ready to take the stage! The 30-year-old stylish and sexy musician is described as a reggaeton and Latin trap artist, already getting all-star collaborations and awards under her belt. Here’s five things to know about the musician and pop star who’s making waves in the reggaeton scene.
She’s from Colombia
Karol G was born Carolina Giraldo Navarro on February 14, 1991 in Medellin, Colombia, the middle of three children. She’s primarily described as a reggaeton and Latin trap artist. Karol is often accommodated by her father, Guillermo Giraldo, at award shows and ceremonies, and it seems her music journey has inspired him as well, as he’s trying his hand at being a singer called Papá G.
She competed on ‘The X Factor’
At just age 14, Karol G appeared on the Colombian version of The X Factor. During an interview on the BUILD Series show, Karol explained how her father took her to the show and how, although she didn’t win the competition overall, she passed “to the final part.” Karol clearly didn’t suffer too much from the “loss” since she ended up going on to win a record contract with Flamingo Records (Colombia) and Diamond Music (Puerto Rico) and choosing her stage name to be “Karol G.”
She’s collaborated with numerous high-profile rappers
Following her record contract, Karol G went on to study music and released a few songs, even performing with the artist J. Balvin. In 2014, she moved to New York and began studying music business administration to work on perfecting her image and learn more about her industry. She then released collaborations with significant rappers in the industry like Pop Smoke and Puerto Rican trap artist Bad Bunny. Her collab with Bad Bunny, “Ahora Mi Llama,” which came out in May 2017, was regarded as her breakthrough hit.
The South American beauty released her debut album Unstoppable on October 27, 2017 and it premiered at number two on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.
She was once engaged to Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA
As her career continued to grow, Karol became more acquainted with those in her industry, meeting Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA in August 2018 on the set of the music video for their song “Culpables” one month after his release from prison. In January 2019, the couple confirmed their relationship and in April of that year, Karol showed up to the Billboard Latin Music Awards wearing a diamond wedding ring, confirming their engagement.
Although the pair is no longer together, they reunited on stage in Puerto Rico in November this year at the end of her Bitchota tour for the first time since they ended their engagement. “100,000 thoughts passed through my head about what was, what we lived together and how things transpired,” Karol wrote in an Instagram post of the two of them together backstage. “We had a lot of happy years together and although that stage in our lives is over, the loyalty and gratitude remain.”
She continued, “You are a brilliant person. I will always admire you,” she added. “Thank you for making last night more special @anuel.”
Her star is rising
Karol has already garnered a great level of success, but her star continues to be on the rise. After the release of her studio album, she went on to be nominated for and win numerous awards, including the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist in 2018. Her songs “Mi Cama” “Creeme” and “Calypso (Remix)” all went number one and she also released two more studio albums, Ocean and KG0516.
During the pandemic, Karol released the song “Follow” (a collaboration with her ex) and also worked closely with the Jonas Brothers on their song “X.” In addition to going on multiple headlining tours, the reggaeton artist is joining numerous A-list stars like LL Cool J and Billy Porter for Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest to ring in the 2022 new year.
Lori Loughlin Attempts Viral ‘Jerk’ Dance For Daughter Olivia Jade’s TikTok — Watch
The ‘Full House’ alum showed off her dance skills in a new TikTok video shared by daughter Olivia Jade on Sunday, Dec. 26.
Lori Loughlin, 57, appears to be enjoying her time back at home with family, one year after her release from prison. In a hilarious new TikTok video shared by her daughter, Olivia Jade, on Dec. 26, the Full House alum can be seen dancing to New Boyz’s 2009 hit “You’re a Jerk” as part of an ongoing dance challenge on the social media platform.
Olivia, who recently finished competing on Dancing With the Stars, actually shared a montage of several family members doing the viral dance (“The Jerk”) as she rated their performances. But it was Lori, who the 22-year-old was most impressed by. “Mom: 100/10 cute af and surprisingly kind of did it correctly,” Olivia Jade wrote above Lori’s portion of the clip.
@oliviajadeg
Dad didn’t want to participate but I’d predict he would have gotten a 10/10. Merry Christmas 💚❤️❤️
♬ You’re a Jerk – New Boyz
Olivia, who recently sparked dating rumors with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, went on to give her sister, Bella Giannulli, an 8/10 and rated herself a 10/10 (naturally), but she noted in her caption that her dad, Mossimo Giannulli, “didn’t want to participate.” However, if he did, she predicted that he “would have gotten a 10/10.”
The new video comes one year after Olivia’s family’s scandalous involvement in the college admissions scandal. Lori and her fashion designer husband, 58, pleaded guilty to charges related to bribing officials at the University of Southern California to secure admission for their daughters as fake rowing recruits. While Lori spent two months in prison and was released in December 2020, Mossimo served the final days of his five-month sentence under house arrest in April.
And now that everyone’s back home together, the family seems to be putting their best feet forward… no pun intended.
