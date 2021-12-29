Celebrities
Sanctified Splits: Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin’s Divorce Is Already Almost Finalized
Amicable exes Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are reportedly already almost fully divorced.
As previously reported the Christian couple sent shockwaves across the Internet when they announced that they were calling it quits after nine years of marriage.
“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, shared in a joint statement to PEOPLE.
“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they continue.
“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” the pair adds.
The estranged spouses also both posted the statement to their Instagram pages.
Now a report has surfaced that the two are already nearing divorce settlements.
According to The Blast which cited official court documents, DeVon Franklin filed his “preliminary declaration of disclosure” which shows the court that he has already turned over all financial information to his ex-wife. The publication notes that this process is done towards the end of a divorce case and signifies a settlement is imminent.
“The preliminary declaration of disclosure shall include all tax returns filed by the declarant within the two years prior to the date that the party served the declaration. … The preliminary declaration may also set forth the declarant’s characterization of each asset or liability,” a description of the document reads.
The Blast adds that Franklin asked the court to terminate its ability to award either one of them spousal support indicating that they have a prenuptial agreement or have already worked out the finances. Meagan and DeVon have reportedly been separated since August 21, 2021, and in the filing, DeVon cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.
It sounds like Meagan and DeVon are both ready to move on and are doing so in a civil manner.
What do YOU think about the latest Meagan Good/DeVon Franklin update?
Amazon fixes dangerous TikTok penny challenge
A dangerous TikTok challenge was quickly shut down by Amazon before it could lead to serious injuries or death.
According to the BBC, Amazon was made aware of the penny challenge on TikTok after its smart home device, Alexa, allegedly instructed a 10-year-old girl to perform the dangerous stunt.
On December 28, Alexa challenged the girl to “Plugin a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”
The parents of the girl came forward and reported the dangerous instruction to Amazon after the girl nearly burned their house down.
Amazon acted quickly to delete the information from Alexa’s memory banks.
READ ALSO: Amazon Driver FIRED for Giving Scantily Clad Woman a Ride
The BBC reports Amazon issued a statement admitting an “error” caused Alexa to find the dangerous challenge online and pass it on to the child. The company said Alexa will not repeat that mistake in the future.
“Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers. As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it.”
The penny challenge first became popular in 2019 on YouTube and eventually made its way to TikTok in 2020.
The New York Post spoke to Massachusetts Fire Marshall Peter J. Ostroskey who said the penny challenge can cause “sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases fire.”
He advised “local news outlets, school officials, and parent organizations” to “not only look for signs of fire play like scorched outlets but to have conversations about fire and electrical safety with tweens and teenagers.”
Children who are fixated on starting fires are severely emotionally disturbed and should be seen by a mental health professional as soon as possible.
GG Gharachedaghi to Lala Kent: “Stop Complaining” About Ex
Shahs of Sunset star GG Gharachedaghi has some words of advice for Lala Kent as she navigates the ending of her relationship with Randall Emmett. She claims Lala should “stop complaining” after seeing “red flags” in her partner and to stop playing the victim.
After Lala spoke to Page Six about her break-up with Randall Emmett GG took to the comment section to voice her opposition to the way Lala handled the situation.
“If someone (Randall) is being their authentic self and it’s all being referred to as ‘red flags’ why does the person [Lala] wait until they’ve experience many of these ‘red flags’ before they walk away?” the Shahs of Sunset star wrote in the comment section of the article with Lala.
Continuing on the Bravolebrity clarified, “Just saying…walk away and stop complaining unless you’re ready to take accountability for choosing to stay after the first ‘red flag’ because all of this press/media sh*t ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child.”111
Regardless of GG’s comment’s many have come to Lala’s defense.
One commenter wrote “@gg_golnsesa I don’t think it’s that simple. We all ignore things or let things slide when we are in love,” one person wrote. “I think once a person steps out of the relationship, a lot of clarity can come, and the red flags are more easily identified.”
Many others having come after GG for her apparent non-support of women and “blaming the victim.”
For the time being Lala wants to set a good example for her daughter, Ocean.
“There are so many times where people are sending me messages about what I’m choosing to share. And for me, I want my daughter to understand what a healthy, respectable man looks like,” Lala shared.
For now, it looks like GG’s advice is neither needed nor asked for as Lala has it all figured out on her own.
Telling Page Six, “I think there’s going to be a day where she’s going to learn how to read and she’s going to see these things. I’ll explain to her when she has questions. I think being honest is a great thing,” Kent said. “But again, my job is just to protect her. And if she doesn’t come to me with my questions, then my lips are going to be sealed.
Rest Up Coach: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Coach & Broadcast Legend John Madden
Celebrities react to the passing of Hall Of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden.
This year we’ve lost so many legends and the loss continues coming even in the last days of 2021. Yesterday we learned Hall Of Fame coach and broadcasting Icon John Madden passed away at the age of 85. While John had been out of the spotlight in the later years of his life every generation has been impacted by the Madden video gaming putting a connection in the hearts of millions even if they didn’t witness him in his prime years. Of course, once news broke the outpouring of love hit the internet. When it comes to broadcasting Madden put the bar so high that an entire generation has admitted no one will ever touch what he has done.
“Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable,” his former team the Raiders said in a statement.
As we mourn the loss of the sports legend let’s take a look at all the love that has been shown for Madden and remember the good times.
