Celebrities
Selena Gomez’s Full Back Tattoo Of A Dripping Rose Revealed In New Close-Up Photo
After giving fans a far-away glimpse of Selena Gomez’s new back tattoo earlier this month, the singer’s tattoo artist showed what the ink looks like up close in a new photo on Dec. 28.
Selena Gomez finally debuted the intricacies of her latest tattoo in a new photo shared by her tattoo artist on Dec. 28. The official Bang Bang Tattoo Instagram account posted the photo of Selena’s upper back, which now has a pink rose emblazoned across the center. The rose is dripping black ink in a watercolor style. “Watercolor on @SelenaGomez,” the photo was captioned. “Thank you for always being so wonderful.”
Bang Bang first revealed the tattoo in mid-December, but it was in a photo where Selena stood far from the camera. While it was apparent that the singer had gotten some pretty sizable ink on her back, the details of the artwork were kept under wraps until now. Right above the rose is another tattoo — the number 76 written in Roman Numerals (LXXVI). The exact meaning of this tattoo is unclear, but it is said to be a tribute to a family member who “means a lot” to Selena.
Selena is currently in the midst of filming the second season of her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. The series’ first season premiered earlier this year to rave reviews. Only Murders in the Building has been nominated for four Critics’ Choice Television Awards, including a Best Actress in a Comedy Series nod for Selena. The show also received three nominations at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards.
Of course, her fans are also hoping for some new music from the star. Sel released her record Rare in 2020, and followed it up with an album entirely in Spanish, Revelacion, in March 2021. Earlier this year, Selena hinted that she might be retiring from music due to “not being taken seriously,” but she clarified her comments in a later interview. “I don’t think I’ll ever quit making music,” she admitted to Elle. “I’m not saying I want a Grammy. I just feel like I’m doing the best I can, and it’s all about me. Sometimes that can really get to me.” In October, she teamed up with Coldplay on the track “Let Somebody Go.”
Celebrities
Jamie Lynn Spears ‘Likes’ Britney’s Sexy New Dance Video Amid Family Feud
Jamie Lynn Spears ‘liked’ a recent video posted by her older sister, Britney Spears, with whom she’s had a bit of feud, causing fans to wonder if the familial tensions have lifted some.
Family feud no more? That’s the question on fans’ minds after Britney Spears, 40, posted a sexy video showing off various outfits and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, liked the social media share. In the video, Britney sports a pink-colored leopard suit and three different style dresses, walking back-and-forth in front of her Christmas tree and posing to Miley Cyrus‘s take on Hall & Oats’s classic “Maneater.” Apparently, Britney’s younger sister — with whom she shares some complicated familial tension — “liked” the post.
The pop star had a strained relationship with her younger sister amid the conservatorship battle that finally ended on Nov. 12 after dominating her life for 13 years. In addition to the difficult relationship she shares with her mother and father, Britney and Jamie Lynn have also had their issues. The “Stronger” singer shared a cryptic post back in October that many assumed to be a response to her sister’s forthcoming memoir, while a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that she had no desire to repair her ties to her younger sibling.
“It’s sad to say, but Britney isn’t all that surprised that Jamie Lynn is using this opportunity with the media spotlight on their family to promote her own book,” our source said. “Britney is continuously let down by her own family. It’s sad because Britney has a heart of gold. All she ever wanted was to support her family before [the conservatorship] began.”
The source continued, “What saddens Britney the most is that Jamie Lynn isn’t even using this opportunity to speak out in support of her. At this point, Britney is not interested in pursuing a relationship with her sister. And who could blame her?” After remaining mum about her sister’s legal arrangement, Jamie Lynn broke her silence on the conservatorship in June following Britney’s first court testimony.
Britney has had quite the complicated relationship with her family for years, and, in recent months, she has been directly and indirectly calling out her loved ones on social media. Most recently, Britney addressed her reasons for taking such a long music hiatus with a new message on her Instagram on Dec. 28. “Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney wrote. “It’s like I’ve subconsciously let them win.”
She also brought up how her sister was allowed to perform her music at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?” Britney said. “So much wasted time to only embarrass and humiliate me and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don’t even do music anymore….that’s just the surface issues. People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally…and after what I’ve been through, I’m scared of people and the business!!!! They really hurt me!!!”
Celebrities
Molly Sims, 48, Looks Incredible In A Bikini While Sipping On A Cocktail In Mexico — Photos
Molly Sims is enjoying her time in Mexico! The fashion model and actress showed off her incredible bikini bod in a series of photos while vacationing with her family.
Molly Sims looked more stunning than ever as she celebrated time with her family after the Christmas holiday. The model and actress posed in a ditsy floral string bikini as she posed in what seemed to be her resort room in Cabo San Lucas. “When the only task of the day is to pick a cocktail,” the mom and podcaster captioned the post, holding a delicious-looking cocktail while showing off her stunning figure. Molly shared two photos with two different poses, tossing her tousled beach bond locks to the side as she smiled under chic dark sunglasses. She also accessorized her look with a gold necklace and one with a gold heart.
In addition to her bikini pic, the model posted numerous other shots from the Cabo vacation, including the below series of pics in a mid-sleeve, boho-style lace white dress. Molly posed in the photos in front of a beautiful blue sky and sparkling ocean, also taking close-up selfie shots showing off her gorgeous accessories which included black sunglasses and gold jewelry and pulling her hair back into a chic bun.
In another series of vacation shots, the mother-of-three posed in a similar boho-style peach-colored dress, with elbow-length sleeves and multi-colored trim. She also posed with an adorable straw tote with “Beach” inscribed across the front, writing, “Honey, I’m home” in the caption.
In addition to photos of her vacation-ready outfits and bikinis, Molly shared several video clips and more photos to her Instagram stories, giving a behind-the-scenes look of she and her family’s relaxing and fun getaway. Molly, who shares three children with husband, head of Netflix original films Scott Stuber, 52, whom she married in 2011, showed clips of her family playing by the beach and pool, truly enjoying their time together as the children slid down slides on the sand. She also shared shots of herself going to the gym to keep her body bikini-ready for this vacation and for more in the future!
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian Photoshops Her Body With Tattoos To Match Travis Barker In Wild Photo
Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are twinning harder than ever in a heavily inked photo that they both shared on Instagram.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiancé Travis Barker, 48, are a match made in tattooed heaven! In a photoshopped pic that was created by artist Cheyenne Randall, Kourtney is covered from head to toe in tattoos while sitting on Travis’s lap. As fans know, the Blink-182 drummer is known for his signature body tattoos — 107 to be exact! Kourtney, on the other hand, does not have any tattoos, unlike her famous sisters.
In the photo, a super-chic looking Kourtney is dressed in an all-black ensemble, which shows off her toned midsection. Kourtney has long hair in the photo, which is parted with long bangs hanging down on each side of her face. She is seated on Travis’s lap and looks very much the part of his rocker lady love. The photoshopped ink covering her entire body includes a butterfly across her chest, as well as many hearts and variety of flowers. Travis’s main flame also has fire tattooed on her left wrist.
Kourtney and Travis, who started casually dating one year ago in December 2020, have been inseparable lately — and they are not afraid to share their love for one another on their social media accounts. Prior to their engagement on the beach in Mexico in October, fans noticed that Kourtney’s style was beginning to change. Her outfit choices started to become edgier. Recently, Kourtney and Travis have had a lot of fun on Instagram. On Oct. 1, Kourtney and Travis channeled the lead characters in Edward Scissorhands, the 1990 hit movie that starred Johnny Depp, 58, and Winona Ryder, 50.
As HollywoodLife reported, Kourtney and Travis released their own rendition of Jingle Bells just in time for Christmas, on December 24! In the track, Kourtney sings backup vocals, as her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, sings the lead vocals. Travis, appropriately, plays the drums in the background. Kourtney revealed on her Instagram that Kris had debuted the song on her Instagram story. In a quote accompanying the jingle, Kourtney said, “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen Kris Jenner.”
Selena Gomez’s Full Back Tattoo Of A Dripping Rose Revealed In New Close-Up Photo
Senator wants to change Missouri’s distracted driving law
Fourteen applicants chasing every vacant apartment in metro Denver, study finds
Foggy Wednesday morning, rain in the afternoon, high temps in upper-40s
Final days proceeds from Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights go to tornado victims
Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?
Man injured in rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Venice, Illinois
Here’s how to avoid I-70 when you hit the slopes this winter
Winter squash can be a tough nut to crack — but is oh, so delicious
Tyler Cowen: America would be more happy with more people
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
News24 hours ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1