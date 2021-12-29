News
Senator wants to change Missouri’s distracted driving law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has one of the laxest laws in the country for drivers on cell phones, and nearly a dozen lawmakers hope to change that in the coming months.
The Show-Me State is one of only two states in the nation without a law that bans drivers from using their cell phones while behind the wheel. For the third holiday season in a row, a Columbia family is without their husband and dad after he was hit by a driver video chatting.
Randall Siddens was picking up cones after the biking portion of a triathlon race on May 5, 2019 when a car swerved past the police escort and knocked over his coworker, and hit him head-on.
“This was preventable, and it shouldn’t have happened,” Adrienne, Randall’s wife said. “It just shouldn’t have happened.”
Randall who was 34 at the time, was known by his family as outgoing, selfless, and the best husband and dad around.
“It was after the bike was done. Everyone was off the course and was either running or was done, and they were trying to open the course back up,” Adrienne said.
Randall was a full-time dad but worked on the weekend for Ultramax. Adrienne said, on the day of the race, Randall got to the course at 3:30 a.m. Hours later she received a handful of phone calls from numbers she didn’t know.
“As I’m listening to those, my heart just stops,” Adrienne said. “I made it to the hospital, and he was breathing still. They got him into surgery, and I didn’t see him until after.”
Video from a police officer’s dashcam shows 25-year-old Regine McCracken slamming into Randall before hitting his work truck. Police said McCracken was Facetiming and driving nearly 20 miles an hour over the speed limit when she knocked over Randall’s coworker and hit him.
“The biggest thing was his head trauma because she hit him goig so fast and he flew a good 120 feet,” Adrienne said. “Everything could have been fixed, but his brain injury was just the limiting factor. He could never talk, could never eat.”
Six months after the crash, Adrienne had to make the difficult decision of taking Randall off of life support due to his brain injury, failing kidney, and other complications. At the time of the crash, Adrienne and Randall had been married nine years and had two children under the age of three and was four months pregnant with the third.
“She was born October 13 and he died Nov. 18,” Adrienne said. “So, he technically did hold her, or she laid on his chest.”
Randall and Adrienne’s oldest daughter Aspen is now 4 years old, their son Declan is 3 and Jemma is 2.
“It makes you angry and I’m angry too because my kids are young enough they are never going to know who Randall was,” Adrienne said.
Under state law, only drivers 21 and younger are prohibited from texting while driving, but the law says nothing about social media like Snapchat or Facebook. The consequences for breaking the law is a fine of up to $200 and two points against the driver’s record.
“For many people, there is stil that urge to pick up the phone, look down, type a message out, look at a video and look at an Instagram feed,” Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, said.
Razer is one of nearly a dozen lawmakers who have filed legislation for the upcoming session to change Missouri law. Each bill looks to strengthen the existing law, one of the weakest in the country according to AAA.
“My legislation will not allow for literally picking up the phone or a wireless commuication device, look at it and being distracted,” Razer said.
He said the current law is costing the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) federal money.
“A couple of million dollars that could be coming into the state to help educate Missourians that we miss out on because our laws are so laxed,” Razer said.
His proposal would allow Missouri drivers over the age of 18 to use Bluetooth or hands-free to talk or text, as long as the driver does not have his or her phone in their hand. Both Republian and Democrat lawmakers have filed bills for the upcoming session, which starts on January 5, to ban drivers from using their phones while driving.
“Especially with the bipartisan nature of this legislation, I’m not sure what’s taking so much time to get this passed,” Razer said. “I’m hopeful that this will be the year that we can get it done.”
Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said distracted driving caused 87 fatal accidents, more than 4,300 injury crashes and 11,000 property damage only crashes last year.
“Our law is so, it’s just laughable and it’s pathetic, so we have to do better,” Adrienne said. “Nothing moving forward will bring him back but I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. I think something good has to surely come out of it and I don’t know what that good is yet.”
As for McCracken, who hit Randall, she pleaded guilty earlier this year to first-degree involuntary manslaughter along with driving with a suspended license. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The judge also said she had four prior convictions for driving infractions and had been given medication after an overnight stay in the hospital before the crash.
Suggest a Correction
News
Fourteen applicants chasing every vacant apartment in metro Denver, study finds
Homebuyers have faced intense competition for years now, but apartment renters are increasingly finding the odds stacked against them as they try to land a new place, with 14 applicants on average chasing each vacant apartment in metro Denver in 2021, according to a new study from RentCafe and Yardi Matrix.
That may sound extreme, but Denver actually matches the U.S. average for applicants per open apartment. In Knoxville, Tenn., vacant apartments averaged 36 applicants, while in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley 35 people applied for each available apartment and in Eugene, Ore., 30 people applied. In Colorado Springs, the only other Colorado metro examined in the study, the average was 15 applicants per apartment, while in Albuquerque and Salt Lake City, an average of 19 applicants sought each vacant apartment.
Of the 105 largest markets examined, apartment supply tended to be much tighter in smaller metros than in larger metros, reflecting both the lack of attention developers have paid to those smaller markets and the flexibility in relocating that remote work has provided. Eugene ranked as the nation’s most competitive apartment market in 2021, followed by San Diego and Knoxville. California’s Central Coast region ranked fourth tightest, followed by the Lehigh Valley and Sacramento.
The large vs. small metro theme played out in Colorado, where Denver ranked 38th while Colorado Springs ranked as the 27th tightest apartment market, even though both had a similar occupancy rate of 95.4%, which matched the U.S. occupancy rate, according to Yardi Matrix.
In Colorado Springs, vacant apartments turn over in 22 days, which is the seventh fastest pace in the country, and ahead of Denver’s turnover time of 27 days. One area where Denver ranks ahead of Colorado Springs is the average credit score of applicants for apartments — 660 vs. 647. Nationally, the average credit score of renters is 640 and Denver renters had the 15th highest score.
One reason average credit scores are rising is that more higher-income millennials can’t afford to purchase a home and are continuing to rent, said Michelle Cretu, a spokeswoman for RentCafe, an apartment search engine.
“Nationally, the share of applications for apartments from renters who earn more than $50,000 is at its highest level in five years, 39%, as many would-be homebuyers were priced out of an overly competitive real estate market in 2021,” she said.
Aurora experienced a 28% jump in the past year in renters making more than $50,000, and other suburbs outpaced Denver’s 11% growth rate as more renters sought more living space for their monthly payment than what the urban core could offer, a trend experts are calling the “doughnut effect,” Cretu said.
News
Foggy Wednesday morning, rain in the afternoon, high temps in upper-40s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – There is some fog throughout the St. Louis area Wednesday morning. The area will have another round of rain mainly in the afternoon, but not as much as Tuesday. Showers will continue through the late evening. High temperatures will be in the upper-40s.
The area will get a nice break on Thursday.
More rain is in the forecast on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day with a chance of rain/snow mix by Saturday night. Temperatures will be cold this weekend with highs in the 30s and 40s. Overnight temps will be in the teens to low 20s.
News
Final days proceeds from Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights go to tornado victims
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area families can help survivors of the recent tornadoes while, at the same time, celebrating the holiday season.
The Busch Family Group who owns Grant’s Farm will donate the proceeds from the two final nights of the Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Experience. The final nights are January 1 and January 2.
The money will go to the Greater St. Louis Area chapter of the American Red Cross, and it will be earmarked for tornado relief.
Click here for tickets.
Senator wants to change Missouri’s distracted driving law
Fourteen applicants chasing every vacant apartment in metro Denver, study finds
Foggy Wednesday morning, rain in the afternoon, high temps in upper-40s
Final days proceeds from Grant’s Farm Holiday Lights go to tornado victims
Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?
Man injured in rollover crash early Wednesday morning in Venice, Illinois
Here’s how to avoid I-70 when you hit the slopes this winter
Winter squash can be a tough nut to crack — but is oh, so delicious
Tyler Cowen: America would be more happy with more people
Elegant shrimp recipe for holiday parties
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Are You Losing Business by Only Accepting Cash and Checks?
Secure Credit Card Processing: Choose Your Service Provider Wisely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities7 days ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News2 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News2 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
-
How to4 weeks ago
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
-
Beauty4 weeks ago
The Truth About Ingrown Toenail Home Remedies
-
News23 hours ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1