So SorRih: Draya Michele Wants Her Savage X Fenty Brand Deal Back After THOSE Tawdry Meagan Thee Stallion Shooting Comments

Draya Michele is expressing remorse and pleading with Rihanna to get her Savage X Fenty ambassador deal back.

The Mint Swimwear founder was at the center of controversy back in 2020 after she made disparaging remarks about the shooting incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion during a podcast appearance. Remember this?

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby & Whitney love that drove them down this type of road,” Draya insensitively joked. “I’m here for it. I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

Yikes!

Rihanna, a domestic violence survivor herself, then swiftly cut ties with the former Basketball Wives star for her problematic comment. However, now, with 2021 coming to an end, it looks like Draya is hoping to make amends with Rih for the massive mistake.

The star recently took to her Instagram story, telling fans that she hoped the “Umbrella” hitmaker would reconsider the opportunity for next year.

“I would like my @savagexfenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking,” she wrote over a picture of herself wearing a sexy red lingerie set from the brand.

Underneath The Shade Room’s screenshot of her post, Draya went into more detail about her remorse.

“I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment,” she wrote. “I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized all in front of all ya’ll,” she added. “That’s growth. Bouncing back.”

In the weeks following Draya’s gigantic podcast blunder, the internet slammed into the star, and Megan The Stallion even caught wind of her remarks too. Of course, the rapper lit into Draya.

In an attempt to clean up on aisle 6, the model, who recently spoke about her tarnished brand deal with Savage X Fenty on her reality TV series “Doses of Draya,” apologized to the “Body” rapper.

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence,” she wrote in a since deleted tweet. “I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including Meg. And I’m sorry.”

What a mess!

Do you think Rihanna will have a change of heart for Draya or is it too late? Sound off in the comments.