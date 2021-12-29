Connect with us

News

St. Louis sees growing demand for COVID tests, booster shots

Published

53 seconds ago

on

St. Louis sees growing demand for COVID tests, booster shots
ST. LOUIS — With the rise of COVID-19 cases over the holidays, people in the St. Louis area are rushing to get tested.

On Tuesday, several people visited St. Louis Hills Pharmacy to get a COVID test or vaccine dose. Owner Tyler Taylor said he’s seen the number of vaccines double and tests triple in the past few weeks.

“We’re very busy,” he said. “Everybody is running around trying to get stuff done as fast as we can just to help as many people as we can. We’re even doing monoclonal injections for people that have COVID.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force urged everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot to slow the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Health officials said they expect omicron to become the dominant variant soon. More than 2,000 people are hospitalized because of COVID in Missouri, and that number is expected to rise.

Many pharmacies and testing sites are requiring people to make appointments in advance. Some said don’t be surprised to find you have to wait at least a week to get an appointment.

News

Woman killed, man injured in north St. Louis shooting

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Woman killed, man injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman has died and a man was injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Police said the shooting happened near Alpha and Gladys avenues around 3:45 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man suffered a gunshot wound to his right arm.

No further details are available at this time. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

News

Hundreds of new laws coming to Illinois Jan. 1, 2022

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Hundreds of new laws coming to Illinois Jan. 1, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — In addition to Chicago businesses having to check the vaccination statuses of patrons, a host of new state laws are about to take effect in the new year.

Illinois’ lowest wage workers are set to get a raise. The minimum wage is increasing to $12 per hour and will continue climbing until $15 per hour in 2025.

In 2021, top athletes, including legendary gymnast Simone Biles, talked openly about prioritizing mental health.

Beginning in the new year, Illinois students will be able to more easily do that. A new law takes effect giving students up to five days off for mental health.

Also new to Illinois schools in 2022, a law prohibiting rules regarding hairstyles such as braids and twists. The measure is aimed at ending discrimination based on hairstyles.

New for students next year, the ability to choose whether to submit their ACT or SAT score when applying to public institutions.

New consumer protection laws will be on the books. When a loved one dies, survivors are sometimes burdened with cancellation fees from utilities. That will no longer be allowed under law.

Starting Jan 1, phone, television and internet providers are prohibited from charging a fee for early cancellation of a service contract.

Children’s lemonade stands are getting new protections. Hayli’s Law ensures children under 16 can run a lemonade stand without a permit or license.

Firearms owners in the state should brace for changes. Fingerprinting for firearms is encouraged, although it is not required. State police can beginning issuing a combined FOID Card and concealed carry license as they establish a public database aimed at preventing the transfer of stolen firearms.

And for the surviving spouse or parent of a U.S. service member killed in a war, free Gold Star licenses plates will be available. The specialty plates used to cost $151.

Sex education curriculum is changing. No later than Aug. 1, 2022, the State Board of Education must develop and provide resource materials that be used in sex education classes.

News

Missouri girl who survived tornado gets Christmas gifts from the Trumps

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Missouri girl who survived tornado gets Christmas gifts from the Trumps
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. – A seven-year-old Missouri girl who was badly injured from a recent tornado that killed her older sister received Christmas gifts from a former president and first lady.

Tornadoes and severe storms ripped through southeastern Missouri Friday, Dec. 10, which destroyed and damaged several homes, including the Rackley’s Caruthersville home.

The family took refuge in their bathroom before the tornado hit, however, first responders found Annistyn, 9, Avalinn, 7, Alanna, 3, and their parents, Megan and Trey, in the mud dozens of yards away from their home, according to The Associated Press.

Annistyn was the only one who did not survive.

Avalinn sustained broken vertebrae and just started walking again. Megan is slowly recovering from severe brain trauma and recently woke up from her coma, according to a Daily Mail article. Alanna and Trey sustained less severe injuries.

On Christmas Day, Grandmother Pam Moore posted to Facebook a letter and gifts that Avalinn received on behalf of Donald and Melania Trump.

The video shows Avalinn with her dad in matching onesies while wearing a back brace. Moore captures Avalinn’s reactions when she tells her who the gifts are from.

“We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown during this very difficult time,” the letter states. “You will remain in our hearts for complete care and comfort as you continue to recover.”

“With your steadfast spirit, and the unwavering strength and support of your wonderful family and many friends, your future potential is limitless.”

The gifts included signed books and hats, presidential blankets, American Girl dolls, pens, bracelets, and more, according to Moore’s post.

