St. Louis sees growing demand for COVID tests, booster shots

ST. LOUIS — With the rise of COVID-19 cases over the holidays, people in the St. Louis area are rushing to get tested.

On Tuesday, several people visited St. Louis Hills Pharmacy to get a COVID test or vaccine dose. Owner Tyler Taylor said he’s seen the number of vaccines double and tests triple in the past few weeks.

“We’re very busy,” he said. “Everybody is running around trying to get stuff done as fast as we can just to help as many people as we can. We’re even doing monoclonal injections for people that have COVID.”

St. Louis hospitals record highest number of patients in more than 11 months



The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force urged everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot to slow the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Health officials said they expect omicron to become the dominant variant soon. More than 2,000 people are hospitalized because of COVID in Missouri, and that number is expected to rise.

Many pharmacies and testing sites are requiring people to make appointments in advance. Some said don’t be surprised to find you have to wait at least a week to get an appointment.