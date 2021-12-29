News
St. Paul: Police searching for man who attacked 85-year-old woman
An 85-year-old St. Paul woman was discharged from the hospital Tuesday, nearly a week after being injured during a mugging on Dec. 22.
Arlene Ferguson, a widow, had two black eyes and a bruised cheek and forehead from the incident; she also lost her purse, suffered a heart attack and missed Christmas with her family.
“I just don’t understand why someone would do this to our elderly,” said Ferguson’s daughter, Jean Hyde of Woodbury. “Obviously they weren’t raised to have respect.”
According to St. Paul police, officers were dispatched to the area of the 2400 block of West Seventh Street in the city’s Highland Park community about 5 p.m. Dec. 22 for a robbery. They arrived to find Ferguson suffering from a head injury.
She told officers that she had just left Aldi’s grocery store and was loading bags into her vehicle’s trunk when a man grabbed her purse and ran away. The purse contained money for Christmas gifts she had just withdrawn before going shopping. Ferguson tried to run after him, but he pushed her to the ground where she hit her head on the pavement.
Police are still searching for the attacker. No arrests have been made. But, according to Hyde, they do have some leads.
They have store surveillance at Aldi’s and at the Target where the suspect used Ferguson’s credit card. And they have a description from witnesses and from a spunky woman who practiced situational awareness.
“She noticed a man eyeing her purse in the store, so she picked it up and carried it with her,” Hyde said.
Ferguson’s hospital stay was longer than anticipated, because she suffered a stress-induced heart attack from the incident, Hyde said.
Now, her neighbors are rallying around her. Lindsey Reihe, who says she witnessed the attack, started a GoFundMe page to try “to help Arlene find some peace and comfort.”
As of Tuesday, a little over $2,000 had been raised. Hyde hopes the gesture will restore her mother’s faith in humanity.
“We did get together on Christmas Eve but it didn’t feel like Christmas without her,” Hyde said. “We are planning to have Christmas in January when we all can be together.”
St. Louis hospitals record highest number of patients in more than 11 months
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis region recorded its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in 11 months, with more than 700 people now receiving treatment for the virus.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 713 total hospitalizations on Tuesday, the most since 732 were hospitalized on Jan. 20, 2021.
It also eclipses the highest number of patients recorded during the Summer 2021 delta variant surge, which peaked with 636 patients on Aug. 20.
Just one month ago, only 400 people were hospitalized in task force hospitals in the St. Louis region. That’s more than a 78% increase in hospitalizations in just a month.
Among the current hospitalizations, 157 patients are receiving critical care in ICU units, and 93 patients are requiring ventilators to help with breathing. Those numbers equal the height of the delta surge troubles, and there does not appear to be relief in sight as the task force reported Tuesday another 114 COVID-19 admissions into area hospitals.
The region has recorded more than 100 admissions in four of the last seven days. In that 7-day span, 719 people were admitted to hospitals in St. Louis while only 567 patients were discharged.
The task force reports the unvaccinated continue to push this winter surge driven by the arrival of the omicron variant. At present, unvaccinated people make up 75% of all area hospitalizations. There are now 18 children hospitalized with COVID, with four of those pediatric patients requiring ICU care for their illness.
Positive COVID tests skyrocket in Missouri this month
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Positive COVID-19 test results have skyrocketed in Missouri this December, jumping from a 13.2% 7-day average at the start of the month to 16% in the most recent update from health officials.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 804,404 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 3,391 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,097 total deaths as of Tuesday, Dec. 28, an increase of 127. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.63%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered 112,112 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
State health officials report 60.5% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 71.7% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
Vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Just 2.55% of 3.28 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 83,732 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 822 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin has vaccinated 60% of its population. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, and Jackson, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 2,779; yesterday, it was 2,583. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 528.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Dec. 27, 2021.
Approximately 50.5% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 96,341 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 68,433 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 41.7% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|62,946
Missouri has administered 8,357,248 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Dec. 27, 17.5% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 16.0% positivity rate as of Dec. 25. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1.
As of Dec. 25, Missouri is reporting 2,053 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 2,084. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 27% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
The 2021 low point in Missouri was 655 on May 29.
Across Missouri, 540 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 19%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Dec. 27, the CDC identified 51,574,787 cases of COVID-19 and 809,300 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.57%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
PHOTOS: Memorials begin to form as police investigate one day after Denver, Lakewood shooting spree
Memorials began to form Tuesday morning at locations involved in a shooting spree the night before that claimed the lives of four victims and the alleged shooter.
Police are also continuing to investigate the shootings, which spanned multiple locations across Denver and Lakewood.
The shooting spree began about 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, starting in Denver’s South Broadway neighborhood and ended at Lakewood’s Belmar shopping district with several incidents in between.
Alicia Cardenas, owner of Denver’s Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing, was confirmed dead by her family Tuesday morning. Cardenas was 44-years-old and a loving mother to a 12-year-old, said stepmother Carol King.
Police have yet to release any more information about the other people killed in the shootings.
Click to read more about this developing story.
