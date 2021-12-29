Celebrities
The Price Of Parting: Dr. Dre Divorceé Nicole Young To Receive $100 Milli In Rap Riches
Dr. Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young have agreed to end their marriage with a $100 million divorce settlement.
We figured we’d get the details on how they’d be divvying up his fortune soon enough after Dre posted up under DIVORCED AF party balloons on December 9th… Now TMZ is reporting that the West Coast rap icon is “delighted” the property settlement agreement will give his ex-wife only a fraction of his estate. Keep in mind, Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million!
Here are the details from the former couple’s property settle agreement, which was just filed:
Dre agreed to pay Nicole $100 million in two payments, $50 million now and another $50 million a year from now.
The prenup, which Nicole contested, ended up standing so that’s why she won’t receive half of Dre’s estate. In exchange for her walking away with that much cash, Dre will keep seven of the properties they own, which include their $100 million Brentwood estate, two homes in Calabasas, a crib in Malibu and another three properties in the L.A. area.
Dre will also keep full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts, as well as all of their Apple stocks, which include the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.
The former couple are splitting their fleet of 10 cars, with him driving away with six, while she’ll get four. Nicole will also be holding on to any jewelry, cash and bank accounts she maintained during their over two decades of marriage. Additionally, Nicole will have access to storage lockers which are filled with items from various properties which Dre had put in storage. The settlement allows for Nicole to keep anything inside that was hers.
Unfortunately for Nicole, she’ll have to give up part of the bag to her lawyers. She’ll be paying her own legal fees and those costs are definitely in the millions. The settlement also means Nicole will not be receiving spousal support. You may recall, a lot of the headlines made during this contentious split were over the amount she was asking for.
According to Dre’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, the Youngs are already divorced.
In a final petty note — a source close to Dre told TMZ that Nicole could have gotten a lot more if she’d settled their split last year, saying:
“She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife.”
Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda?
Do you think Nicole was asking for too much essentially and shorted herself by not settling last year? Or do you think at this point it’s just best they move forward and not look back at how this marriage could have been dissolved differently?
Have you learned anything from following this divorce?
Cardi B Rocks A Crop Top & Leggings As She Models Her New Reebok Apparel — Photos
Cardi B showed off her toned figure in a tight crop top & matching leggings in a Reebok campaign for her new collection with the brand.
Is there anything Cardi B can’t do? The answer is no and the 29-year-old proved that when she starred in a new Reebok campaign for her second drop with the brand, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The rapper looked fabulous in the photo shoot wearing a pair of high-waisted, skintight gray leggings with a matching crop top.
Cardi’s outfit featured a long-sleeve turtleneck crop top with a thick black elastic band under her chest styled with matching high-waisted leggings that also had a thick band around her tiny waist. She accessorized the two-piece set with a pair of metallic black sneakers and massively long black and white checkered nails.
This collection marks Cardi’s second launch with the brand. Her first launch was back in the summer when Reebok released Cardi’s capsule collection. However, the new collection is inspired by NYC at night, which is Cardi’s hometown. From bright-colored sneakers to an array of apparel featuring tight crop tops and leggings, cargo pants, and more – the collection is a perfect representation of Cardi.
The entire line is size-inclusive and was designed to fit all different body types with sizes ranging from XXS to XXXXL. As well as footwear for adults, the collection also includes shoes for children which is fitting considering Cardi has a newborn baby son and a daughter Kulture.
Cardi gushed about the new collection, “Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection.” She continued, “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”
The full collection is officially available on Reebok.com as of December 29.
RHOC Heather Dubrow on How Long It Took Shannon to Reach Out
Heather Dubrow is showing no mercy to fellow RHOC housewife, Shannon Beador. After “The Sushi Party from Hell” it has become crystal clear of what Heather really thinks about Shannon’s behavior and it’s not just looking bleak, it’s downright “threatening.”
On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, castmate Emily Simpson threw a party for husband, Shane Simpson, for finally passing the BAR exam. The party soon took a dark turn as Heather and Shannon sat down for their first face-to-face conversation since Shannon was blamed for not only ruining Heather’s sushi gathering, but also being the mastermind behind the reveal of Nicole James’ past legal troubles with the Dubrow’s.
Heather made it very clear to Shannon that their friendship was in ruins.
“If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you’re going to lose a lot more than just my friendship,” Heather said while Shannon pleaded for forgiveness. “This will cost a lot. And I’m not say that as a threat, I’m saying it as a promise.”
Speaking to Insider, Heather revealed that it took at least a week before Shannon even contacted her to apologize or even discuss ruining her party.
“What I remember is: It took Shannon almost a week to reach out to me,” Heather told Insider adding that “that’s not okay.”
When Heather did finally get a text response from Shannon, Heather chose her words very carefully.
“Shannon—I’m surprised I’m just hearing you now, but I don’t care to adjudicate your behavior over the past few weeks via text nor do I have time in my schedule to listen to more of your rhetoric,” Heather’s text began. “The point isn’t so much what you said, since there’s nothing to hide, it’s that you would pass on information that could be twisted and could have hurt my husband, his career, and thereby our family.”
At Emily’s party, Shannon tried to reconcile why it took so long for her to reach out and apologize.
“I didn’t reach out to you immediately because you didn’t want to accept my apology, you said that to me that night,” Shannon said before explaining, “My friendship with you means something to me and I care about you and Terry.”
Shannon has since spoken to Entertainment Tonight saying that it “was not the intent all” to cause drama after sharing Nicole James’ prior dropped lawsuit with Terry that was about a decade ago.
“I still can’t believe it. I can’t grasp it,” Shannon mused before adding, “You can’t script that kind of drama. I would never want to hurt somebody. And if they don’t believe me, then there’s nothing I can do about it.”
I don’t see either of these two ladies waving any white flags anytime soon
The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently airing Wednesday nights at 9 pm EST on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kelsey Grammer & Kayte Walsh Take Their 3 Kids For Ice Cream On Sweet Family Outing
Family man! Kelsey Grammer was casual-cool as he took his brood out for a treat.
Kelsey Grammer, 66, looked like quite the proud papa while out with his wife Kayte Walsh, 42, and their 3 kids on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The Frasier made the most of the post-Christmas haze with a family ice cream run. Kelsey looked quite stylish in a plaid shirt, white tee shirt, and shorts with a bandana around his neck.
Doing double duty, the Cheers actor held on to 7-year-old son Kelsey Gabriel’s hand while juggling an ice cream cone in the other hand. He and Kayte’s eldest Faith, 9, walked ahead independently while mom looked breezy in a pink sundress and long cardigan as she walked youngest son Auden, 5, by the hand, carried an ice cream, and held onto the family dog’s leash.
Kelsey and Kayte tied the knot at the Plaza Hotel in NYC in 2011, just two weeks after finalizing his messy divorce from Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer, 53. He and Camille share daughter Mason, 20, and son Jude, 17. He also shares daughter Spencer Grammer, 37, with ex-wife Doreen Alderman, and daughter Greer Grammer, 29, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner.
Kelsey made headlines when it was he announced he will return as Fraiser Crane in the upcoming reboot of the beloved sitcom. He lead the original show from 1993 to 2004 for 11 seasons during primetime on NBC. Fraiser was a spin-off from the classic bar comedy Cheers, following the pretentious psychiatrist character after he moves home to Seattle, Wash. A quirky hit, Fraiser also featured the talents of Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney. No casting further casting news has emerged.
Celebrating the news with The Hollywood Reporter in Feb. 2021, he said, “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.” He went on, “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.”
