News
Ticker: Gas prices slow to fall in Massachusetts; Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme
Gas prices in Massachusetts have been ticking downward over the last month, but the pace of change has been slower than the national average and Bay Staters continue to pay more at the pump than drivers in many other states.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is $3.38, AAA Massachusetts reported. That’s down 1 cent from the average price a week ago and 4 cents from the average price one month ago.
The state’s average price is 10 cents higher than the national average of $3.28 per gallon, which itself is down 2 cents from last week and 11 cents from a month ago.
“Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” said AAA Massachusetts Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.
Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme
An attorney accused of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been convicted of bank fraud and other charges in New Hampshire.
Joseph Foistner, 67, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday. According to prosecutors, he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.
Foistner was convicted late last week of bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making misrepresentations during bankruptcy proceedings.
A phone number for Foistner was disconnected. He will be sentenced in April.
News
New vax sites to bolster state’s booster effort
About 2,500 additional COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot appointments will open up next week when state-sponsored sites in Lynn, Taunton and Boston’s Roxbury and Fenway neighborhoods open, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
Vaccine and booster clinics will launch next Wednesday at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury and at North Shore Community College’s Modular Building in Lynn, each capable of administering 400 shots a day.
Next Thursday, Fenway Park will reopen as a vaccine/booster site with the capacity to administer 1,300 shots each day.
In Taunton, a new clinic at 2005 Bay St. will go live with the ability to give 400 shots a day.
Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this month that the most significant challenge to booster clinics is finding available staff, which is “part of the reason why some of this might happen a little bit after the holidays as opposed to before.”
The Baker Administration has been pushing vaccinations and boosters as the best defenses against serious illness from the surging omicron variant.
The four new sites opening next week are in addition to a vaccine and booster clinic already open at the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in its announcement. That clinic has 500 doses available each day.
Appointments at all five locations are available to book now through vaxfinder.mass.gov, the administration said, and walk-ins will be accepted at all locations other than the Taunton site.
All locations will offer the primary vaccine series for people ages 5 and older as well as booster doses. Language translation services will be available at all locations.
On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker was among a bipartisan group of governors on a call with President Joe Biden and administration officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, his office confirmed.
The White House said the group discussed “the latest science on the omicron variant, the use and distribution of COVID-19 treatments, expanding Federal partnerships and resources on testing, and keeping the Nation’s schools open.”
Fauci on Monday also suggested vaccines should be required on domestic flights.
“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”
The Biden administration has balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.
News
St. Paul mom pulls child from car seat as armed carjackers take off in her car; police arrest 3 teens
Three teens were arrested Tuesday following a frightening carjacking in St. Paul, police said.
Isaiah Charles Foster, 18, of Richfield, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old with criminal histories were arrested following a four-hour manhunt involving five law enforcement agencies.
A St. Paul woman told police she’d been running errands on Grand Avenue before 10 a.m. when she noticed a group of people in a nearby car wearing ski masks. It made her feel uneasy, so she got into her car with her three-year-old child and drove to her home in the 700 block of Osceola Avenue.
After pulling into her garage, she realized the car had followed her home and had pulled up to block her escape.
A man with a gun confronted her and demanded her purse and keys. He then got into the car and was trying to drive away while the woman frantically pulled her child from the car seat in the back.
Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputies began to search for the stolen vehicle, which was soon identified as being used in another robbery in Minneapolis.
Deputies spotted the woman’s vehicle near Huron Boulevard and Delaware Street, the border of Ramsey and Hennepin counties, and began to follow it. A 17-year-old jumped out of the backseat and was apprehended after a foot chase near the University of Minnesota campus.
According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old has a criminal history that includes aggravated robbery and weapons arrests.
At about 1:30 p.m., deputies learned that the vehicle was in North Minneapolis. The vehicle was located and Foster and the 14-year-old male were apprehended following another foot pursuit.
Both were wanted in connection with another Minneapolis carjacking and have criminal histories that include auto theft and carjackings. SPPD said the 14-year-old was convicted this past spring of first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery.
The following law enforcement agencies collaborated on the arrests: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, the Minneapolis Police Department, the University of Minnesota Police Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
News
Ben Downing departure an ‘opportunity’ for Dems in the race for the next Massachusetts governor
The first candidate to jump into the 2022 governor’s race, former state Sen. Ben Downing is also the first to hop out, further widening the candidate field in what’s been a sluggish start to the campaign season for the open seat.
“Unfortunately, we simply do not have the financial resources to continue,” Downing said of his decision in a statement on Tuesday. “While it’s painful to admit, that reality has brought this chapter to a close.”
The East Boston Democrat leaves a wide open field absent of Republicans Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who both earlier this month bowed out of running for a third term, and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who’s expected to soon announce her decision on whether to run for the seat herself.
Downing’s departure “creates opportunity” for the two remaining candidates on the Democrat side, said strategist Doug Rubin, adviser to former Gov. Deval Patrick.
“The AG is doing the right thing, making the decision that’s best for herself and for the commonwealth and once we know that decision — either way — the race will start,” Rubin said.
Downing had just under $33,000 in cash on hand last month, according to state Office of Campaign and Political Finance reports. Fellow Dem, Harvard Prof. Danielle Allen, led the pack with about $386,000.
State Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, the other declared Democrat, had over $198,000. The Republicans’ sole candidate so far, the Trump-endorsed former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, had almost $59,000.
Baker, too, pushed off his decision not to run, and Rubin said it’s an “interesting question” as to whether the uncertainty in the declared candidates has stunted fundraising. Total hauls across the field are a mere fraction of the numbers seen leading up to the 2018 or 2014 statewide elections, data show.
Rubin said candidates across the board have also so far lacked a compelling vision and clear message to excite Massachusetts voters.
“We’ve got to see more of that,” Rubin said.
Chang-Díaz has a decade-long progressive record on Beacon Hill. Allen, a newcomer to the ballot, has espoused similar views on the trail. With Downing, also a progressive, gone — it clears the way for the remaining candidates to clarify their message.
Allen praised Downing. “Good politics starts from a good heart,” she said. She also credited him for “fighting tirelessly to address the climate crisis, to working to ensure Western Mass residents have a strong voice in our state government.”
Chang-Díaz called Downing a “champion for people across Massachusetts” and recalled their years in the State House “fighting arm in arm for LGBTQ rights.”
“I’m grateful for his continued bold work and leadership on solar energy and climate change, and most recently for raising up critical issues of justice and equity on the campaign trail,” the Jamaica Plain Democrat said.
Downing credited his supporters with “building a coalition that lifted up the voices of those too often ignored,” and called out the need in Massachusetts for “more urgent, empathetic leadership.”
