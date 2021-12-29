Ticker: Gas prices slow to fall in Massachusetts; Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme

Gas prices in Massachusetts have been ticking downward over the last month, but the pace of change has been slower than the national average and Bay Staters continue to pay more at the pump than drivers in many other states.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is $3.38, AAA Massachusetts reported. That’s down 1 cent from the average price a week ago and 4 cents from the average price one month ago.

The state’s average price is 10 cents higher than the national average of $3.28 per gallon, which itself is down 2 cents from last week and 11 cents from a month ago.

“Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” said AAA Massachusetts Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.

Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme

An attorney accused of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been convicted of bank fraud and other charges in New Hampshire.

Joseph Foistner, 67, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday. According to prosecutors, he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.

Foistner was convicted late last week of bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making misrepresentations during bankruptcy proceedings.

A phone number for Foistner was disconnected. He will be sentenced in April.