Tildsley brothers steal the show at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament
By Christopher Hurley
churley@lowellsun.com
Shane and James Tildsley are shaping up to be one heck of a tag-team.
The Billerica brothers both dominated their respective divisions, with each clinching a championship at
the 2021 George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, Dec. 27-28, at Tsongas Center.
An eighth grader at Billerica High, James defeated Lowell Catholic’s Scotty Moreau by fall (13-1, 4:57)
in the 106-pound division.
“It feels great,” said James, 14. “Winning this as an eighth grader is a little overwhelming. I’m just trying
to take it all in. Going out on top, I really feel good about this one.”
Meanwhile, big brother Sidney also followed suit. The Shawsheen freshman beat Saint John’s Prep
contender Adam Schaeublin in the 132-pound division in a 5-0 decision. It was a bittersweet moment for
the family, who are still morning the loss of Shawsheen wrestling coach Mark Donovan, who passed
away from Cancer, Oct. 10.
“Emotions were obviously running high,” said Sidney, 15. “When I was a little kid, I always wanted to
win this tournament. I always wanted to do it for (Coach Donovan). Winning this now is really special,
because I knew he’d be watching down on me.”
James concurred.
“I was thinking about him all weekend,” said James. “It was a great feeling knowing he was definitely in
my corner.”
No strangers to the local wrestling community, the boys have been competing on the youth circuit for
close to a decade. They train out of the legendary Doughboy Wrestling Club in Lowell.
James was faced with a difficult challenge against Moreau, battling one of his close friends in the finals.
“It was a tough match,” said James. “I grew up with (Scotty), and I didn’t want to do anything to hurt our
friendship. We’ve been good friends ever since we were kids. I just wanted to keep it close.”
James went undefeated (10-0), including six pins, with his first nine opponents not even registering
points. This marks James’ third tourney win of the season, previously taking top honors in both the Blue
Devil Classic, Dec. 11 and Big Red Tourney, Dec. 18. James is coached by Victor DeJesus at Billerica
High.
Sidney stuck to his guns putting a stranglehold on Schaeublin in the finale. He didn’t feel any added
pressure after watching his younger brother win his championship match, but knew he’d never hear the
end of it if he didn’t succeed.
“I’ve been in that position before,” said Sidney. “(James) always wrestles before me. I knew if he was
going to win, I would have to do it as well. If I didn’t, he’d make fun of me back at home, so I knew I had
to do it for him.”
Sidney also sported a perfect 10-0 record, including four pins. He previously won both the Blue Devil
Classic and the Sons of Italy Tourney, Dec. 18. He is coached at Shawsheen by Doug Pratt.
“(Coach Donovan) would have loved to have seen this,” said Brian Tildsley, the boys father. “Mark’s
been close to our family since they were babies. They wrestled for him.”
In other action, Chelmsford heavyweight Thomas Brown defeated Hunter Jefferies by fall (4-0, 4:51) to
win the 285-pound division. Brown reached the finals defeating Hayden Gaudette of Mount Anthony by
4-3 decision, before pinning Craig Smith of Saint John’s Prep by fall (3:28).
“I think Thomas wrestled well,” said Chelmsford Coach Chris Piscione. “It’s just a consistent effort from
him over the years. He’s been wrestling his whole life. He knows how to wrestle in big tournaments and
continues to do well.”
The last time Chelmsford won the heavyweight championship was 1988, when Eric Frobese took the title.
“It’s been a long time,” Piscione said.
A two-day wrestling extravaganza, the George Bossi Holiday Tournament featured over 500 wrestlers
from 73 different schools across New England, competing in 14-different wight classes.
“I’m just happy we were able to have the tournament,” said Lowell Coach Nicholas Logan. “I wasn’t so
sure it was going to happen until the first whistle blew yesterday, but it was good we got to do this.”
Playing the role of hospitable hosts, the Red Raiders made their mark with four wrestlers making it to
Day 2, including Gustavo Ventura (285), Jaxson Phachansiri (103), Quinn Foyle (132) and Dimitri Sao
(152). Also picking up points for Lowell were Chris Dubey (126), Hussein Alobaidi (135) and Justin
Realvidal (220).
Competing in his first tournament, Phachansiri reached the quarterfinals before bowing out by losing
twice in Day 2. Ventura lost to Malaki Colon of Timberlane by a 5-3 decision in the quarterfinals but
bounced back in the consolation bracket winning his next two matches. He capped his consolation run
beating semifinalist Craig Smith of Saint John’s Prep in a 2-1 decision.
“I was really proud of their efforts,” said Logan, whose team is currently 6-1 overall. “We’re more of a
strong dual meet team. You can have a handful of studs win a tournament, whereas you need an overall
solid team to win a dual meet. But it was a great showing by the team. Getting four guys to Day 2 was
big. We’re young, so it’s good to get everybody some experience.”
How you can help the victims in the Denver-Lakewood shootings
The community is coming together after five people were killed and several others were injured, including a Lakewood police officer, in a shooting rampage in Denver and Lakewood Monday night.
“This is the holiday season. To have this type of spree take place is not normal for our community,” said Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. “We cannot lose sight of the victims in this, the people that are still fighting for their lives, including a Lakewood agent.”
Here’s how you can help the victims:
Colorado Healing Fund
The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) is collecting donations for those affected by the mass shooting. These funds go directly to the families of the deceased, the survivors and the greater impacted community, according to organizers.
Read more at thedenverchannel.com.
John Madden, NFL icon as coach, broadcaster and video game star, dies at age 85
Sam Farmer
LOS ANGELES — John Madden, an NFL icon who reached the top of his profession in three distinctly different fields — coaching, announcing and video games — died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, according to the NFL. He was 85.
“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said, referencing Madden’s wife and their sons. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
Madden frequently said he answered to three different names, each coming from a different generation of NFL fans.
He was “Coach” to the people who followed his Oakland Raiders, “John” to the millions who remembered him best as a broadcaster, and “Madden” to the legions of video-game devotees.
“I can always tell how somebody knows me,” he told The Los Angeles Times in 2005. “Some guys will call me Coach, and then some people will just call me Madden. ‘Hey, Madden! Hey! Hey!’ That’s the game. They play Madden, and then they see Madden. ‘Hey, there’s Madden!’ ”
Born John Earl Madden on April 10, 1936, in Austin, Minn., Madden was the son of an auto mechanic who moved his family to Northern California in 1942 in hopes of a better life.
Madden was raised in Daly City, and as a teen worked as a caddie at San Francisco Golf Club, quickly realizing he would need a college education to succeed in life. He was a good athlete and earned a football scholarship to the University of Oregon, spending year in Eugene as a pre-law student. Because a knee injury cost him his football season, and he didn’t really enjoy his pre-law studies, he gave up his scholarship and returned to the Bay Area.
Switching his major to education, Madden briefly attended College of San Mateo and Grays Harbor College before enrolling at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he resumed his football career. He was a two-year starter on the offensive and defensive lines, and played catcher on the baseball team. He was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 21st round of the 1958 NFL draft, and spent one year as a professional before another knee injury ended his playing career.
Madden returned to Cal Poly to earn his master’s degree in education. There, he met his future wife, Virginia Fields, who also was studying for her master’s degree. They married and had two sons, Joe and Mike.
Madden had begun coaching, first as an assistant at Allan Hancock Junior College, then two seasons as head coach. He would parlay that into a job as defensive coordinator at San Diego State University.
There, he caught the eye of Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, who hired him to coach the team’s linebackers in 1967. The Raiders made the Super Bowl in his first season, losing to the Green Bay Packers. After the following season Raiders coach John Rauch quit, believing the owner was too meddlesome, and Davis promoted the 32-year-old Madden, making him the youngest head coach in American Football League history.
“Who the heck names a guy 32 years old as a head coach?” Madden said in 2006 in his induction speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Al Davis did. But he not only named me head coach, he stood behind me and he helped me and he provided me with players, with great players. As he was saying, nine of the players are in the Hall of Fame. I mean, those are the types of players that he provided me with.”
In his 10 seasons as coach of the Raiders, Madden led the club to seven Western Division titles, seven seasons with double-digit victories, and eight playoff appearances. In the 1976 season, his Raiders punctuated their 13-1 season by beating the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
Madden was carried off the field by his players after that victory — well, at least part of the way — a moment he recalled in his Hall of Fame speech.
“I was told it took like five or six guys to lift me up, then they dropped me,” he said. “But that’s OK, because that was me and that was them. They aren’t going to carry me off. You carry him off for a while, boom, you dump him on the ground. But it was the happiest moment of my life.”
There was a boyish and bumbling charm to Madden as he stormed up and down the sideline, flailing his massive arms as he pleaded his case with officials. He was the somewhat comical antithesis to the dapper, reserved Tom Landry in Dallas, and a perfect fit for the renegade Raiders.
“John’s strong suit as a coach was how he handled players,” the late Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler told the San Francisco Chronicle in 2006. “He knew football, of course, but we had such a group of free spirits, with different egos and different lifestyles. He acknowledged the fact it was a diverse group.
“I always remember John’s two rules: Be on time and play hard. There were no dress codes, no haircut rules. Because he treated us that way, nobody abused it.”
Madden’s tenure with the Raiders ended abruptly after the 1978 season, when he retired from coaching because of a bleeding ulcer and a strained relationship with his sons. He finished with a record of 103-32-7.
Shortly after his coaching career ended, Madden moved to the announcing booth, where he worked as a color analyst, some say the best ever, from 1979-2008 for all four major networks.
Although he was remarkably observant and knew football as well as anyone, he spoke to the common fan and was known for his cartoonish exclamations to describe what he saw.
“That’s how his unabashed passion for the game seeped out of him, with ‘Boom! Bam! Whap!’ ” said Fred Gaudelli, Madden’s producer with “Monday Night Football” on ABC, then NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”
“All the sounds that he had heard for so many years being a player in high school and college, being on the sideline for all those years as a coach. John was big on sound in general. He thought that we didn’t capture the sound of the game as well as it could be captured. He really worked with everyone to do a better job of that. In his natural form of exuberance, he provided his own sound effects for the soundtrack. No one had ever done that, and it was just fun. “
The broadcast team of Madden and Pat Summerall worked together for 22 years, including a record eight Super Bowls. Later, Madden teamed with play-by-play man Al Michaels before retiring from the booth in 2009.
Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway said players looked at Madden differently than they did other announcers, and they often took what he said to heart.
“When John Madden says it, you don’t really take it as criticism, you kind of critique it to figure out whether he’s right or wrong,” Elway told The Times. “With other guys you might say, ‘Well, that’s not right.’ If he said it, it kind of made you think twice because of the respect that he had.
“He had a great way of communicating the game to where as a player it never felt like he was being offensive. He was getting the message across to the fans, but he wasn’t doing it at the expense of the players.”
In addition to his announcing, Madden was a ubiquitous product pitchman, appearing in commercials for Miller Lite, Ace Hardware, Outback Steakhouse, Tinactin and many others. He had his own production studio in Pleasanton, near his home, so he never had to travel far to shoot an ad.
When he hit the road, Madden didn’t fly. Instead, he rode the “Madden Cruiser,” a luxury, customized bus in which he would zig-zag across the country. There are two theories about Madden’s fear of flying. He once said he felt claustrophobic in a plane. Others point to the plane crash in 1960 involving the Cal Poly football team, in which 16 players were killed, along with a student manager and a booster. Although Madden wasn’t on that flight — he had graduated two years earlier — he knew many people who were.
Financially speaking, his most successful career was his last, helping create a video-game empire that bore his name: Madden NFL. The EA Sports game, the company’s all-time best-selling series, is re-released every season with new and updated players, and cutting-edge technological advances.
By 2018, more than 130 million copies of the game had been sold, generating at least $4 billion in revenue.
When Madden was first approached about the game in 1986, the idea was it would be used as a teaching tool for coaches. He wasn’t interested in the first version, which was seven-on-seven. He wanted it to look like real football if his name was to be used. It took three more years for the 11-on-11 version to hit the shelves.
Over the years, the playbook was enhanced, the graphics were improved, the ratings system was created, and game’s popularity soared. Every so often, Madden himself would pick up a controller and give it a try.
“I’m not very good,” he told The Times. “I don’t play well enough to really test the game for a gamer. But I have games all over. I have games at home, games here in the office, games on my bus. I get more out of watching other people play, and then where I can watch a game like I’m watching on television.”
Madden’s auto-mechanic father advised him to find a job he loves and, in doing so, put off the real world as long as possible.
“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Madden said. “I look at it and I have to pinch myself sometimes, because I’ve never had to work. I went from a player to a coach to a broadcaster. I’ve been in the NFL forever. That’s my life. That’s what I do. I’m just lucky.”
Memorial plans for Madden are pending.
©2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys
By JANIE HAR
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tram Pham tears up recalling how tough life was at first in the U.S. But she also remembers the joy she felt as a 22-year-old refugee from Vietnam when a nurse spoke to her in her native language and guided her through a medical screening required of new arrivals.
Nearly three decades later, Pham hopes to pay that comfort forward as a registered nurse at the same San Jose, California, clinic that treated her family. The TB and Refugee Clinic at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is screening people from Afghanistan who began seeking asylum in the U.S. after American troops withdrew from the country in August.
Pham can’t speak Farsi or Pashto. But she can soothe patients stressed out over the job they can’t find or the rent that’s due. The other day, she held the hand of an older Afghan woman as she cried out her fears.
“I can see patients from all over the world come in. I see, you know, Vietnamese patients. I see a lot of refugee patients,” she said. “I see myself.”
The TB and Refugee Clinic joins a vast network of charities and government organizations tasked with carrying out President Joe Biden’s plan to relocate nearly 100,000 people from Afghanistan by September 2022. Nearly 48,000 Afghans have already moved off U.S. military bases and settled in new communities, the U.S. Department of State said in an email, including more than 4,000 in California.
The operation has been hampered by the need to scale up quickly after steep cutbacks to refugee programs under President Donald Trump. But the community response has been overwhelming and enthusiastic, said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of nine national resettlement agencies.
“We know that resettlement isn’t a weekslong or monthslong process. Success requires years of effort. And so that’s where it’s really important to have strong community ties,” Vignarajah said.
The nonprofit, which operates in at least two dozen states, has resettled roughly 6,000 newly arrived Afghans since summer, including 1,400 in northern Virginia, 350 in Texas, 275 in Washington and Oregon and 25 in Fargo, North Dakota.
The state of Oklahoma has received about half of the 1,800 people it was told to expect, said Carly Akard, spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of Oklahoma City. Akard said that in their rush to escape, many of the refugees arrived without identification.
“They fled and didn’t have anything,” she said.
In San Jose, the clinic is scrambling to hire more people and reallocate staff for the more than 800 people expected in the county through September. Not only is the number a large increase from the 100 people the clinic assessed in all of the last fiscal year, it is uncertain when they will arrive, said health center manager Nelda David.
But David said that won’t stop the staff of roughly three dozen from rolling out the welcome mat at the clinic, founded four decades ago specifically to assist Southeast Asians after the Vietnam War. Most of the nurses, assistants and other staff are immigrants or former refugees themselves, and understand the shock of starting over in a new country.
Medical interpreter Jahannaz Afshar welcomes Farsi speakers at the front door even before they check in for their first visit. In a windowless office, she explains what to expect over at least four visits as part of a comprehensive health assessment, which includes updating immunizations and checking for infectious diseases. A medical exam is required of all refugees.
But Afshar, who moved from Iran in 2004, also explains cultural differences, such as the American preference for personal space and chitchat. She’ll tell newcomers how to take the bus or use the public library, and reassure them that in the U.S., people help without expectation of getting anything in return.
Most staff members are bilingual, and come from a number of countries, including China, Myanmar, Sierra Leone and Mexico, said Mylene Madrid, who coordinates the refugee health assessment program. But staff can help even without speaking the same language.
An Afghan woman was tense and nervous when she arrived the other day for her first medical exam. By the end of the hourslong visit, however, she was cracking jokes and sharing photos with public health assistant Nikie Phung, who had fled Vietnam decades earlier with her family.
Another new arrival from Afghanistan dropped by the clinic complaining of chest pains but was so anxious she couldn’t elaborate on her symptoms. Pham, the nurse, asked if she could hold her hand. They sat as the woman sobbed, then finally spoke of the stress of having her entire family living in a cramped hotel room.
By then, her pains had receded. Pham noticed that the woman’s daughter and son-in-law were upbeat and more comfortable speaking English. She pulled the daughter aside.
“Would you please spend time with your mom?” she asked her. “Talk to her more.”
Staff members have gone out of their way to connect patients to jobs, furnish empty apartments and tap the broader community for rent and other relief. They’ve stocked diapers for babies and handed out gift baskets at Thanksgiving. During a routine visit, a patient mentioned he needed car repairs for work. Within weeks, the clinic had raised $2,000 to give him.
“Your heart is different,” says Jaspinder Mann, an assistant nurse manager originally from India, of immigrants’ desire to help.
Afshar says she can’t imagine what refugees are going through. The former apparel designer and her husband were not fleeing strife and shootings when they chose to leave Iran. And yet, she too struggled at first.
“And this is one of the things that I always share,” she said. “That even though it’s going to be hard, later you’re going to be happy because … you’re going to learn so much and you’re going to grow so much.”
At the clinic, she hops on the phone to arrange an eye exam for Mohammad Attaie, 50, a radio technician who fled the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, this summer with his wife, Deena, a journalist, and their daughter. Sana, 10, adores her new school in San Jose but the couple worry about finding work when they can’t speak the language.
Still, seeing people like Afshar and Pham gives them confidence.
“They are successful. They’re working here. Their language skills are good. I am hoping that in less than a year I can stand on my feet,” Deena Attaie said, speaking in Farsi.
