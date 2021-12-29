News
Timberwolves can’t generate enough offense in loss to Knicks
The Timberwolves didn’t lack for effort and intensity on the second night of a back-to-back with a severely shorthanded roster.
Minnesota was without four of its five starters, with Patrick Beverley returning to action. Naz Reid also returned to action from health and safety protocols.
Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince have completed their quarantine time and are ramping up to likely returns Thursday in Utah. The Timberwolves’ roster is, potentially, nearing a return to something that resembles its traditional form.
But for at least one more night Tuesday, it was the reserves’ time to shine. And they went down swinging.
Minnesota fell 96-88 to the New York Knicks at Target Center.
The Timberwolves simply couldn’t find enough buckets to pull the game out. Perhaps that’s to be expected when you don’t have Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. The Wolves found a way to score enough against Boston to still get it done, but their offensive struggles were too much to overcome Tuesday.
Jaden McDaniels was great on that end, finishing with 18 points on 7 for 11 shooting. But he didn’t have much help.
The Wolves went 7 for 38 from deep. Beverley went 0 for 8 from the field in his return. Malik Beasley was 8 for 23 from the field, and 4 for 16 from deep. One night after leading the offensive charge, Jaylen Nowell was just 5 for 14 from the field, and 1 for 7 from long range.
To the Wolves’ credit, they stayed in the contest throughout. Minnesota held New York to 41 percent shooting. Every time the Knicks (16-18) built a double-digit advantage, Minnesota responded. The Wolves (16-18) stayed within arm’s reach to the end. They just could never hit the one big shot to bring themselves all the way back.
Trailing by six with 40 seconds to play, Minnesota generated another open look for Beasley from three. Had it fallen, the Wolves would’ve had life. It clanked off the back iron. Story of the night for the Wolves.
But offensive help is on the way.
Greg Monroe making the most of his opportunity with the Timberwolves
Greg Monroe was in Washington D.C. on Sunday, working out in preparation to return to action with the G-League’s Capital City Go-Go. Then he got a call from Minnesota.
The Timberwolves just lost Naz Reid to health and safety protocols, and were in desperate need of a big man. Monroe’s next long-awaited NBA opportunity had arrived.
The 31-year-old center hadn’t been in the NBA since the 2018-19 campaign. In between then and now, he’d been overseas and in the G-League. Now, he was back.
Monday morning, he woke up at 4 a.m., only to find out his first flight was cancelled. He hopped on another one at 7 a.m. that connected to the Twin Cities through Chicago. He arrived in Minneapolis in the late morning, went through COVID-19 testing and was at Target Center around 4 p.m.
A few hours later, he was the focal point of Minnesota’s offense, as Monroe ran things out of the post. The center finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Minnesota’s surprising win over Boston.
“It’s been a long day,” Monroe said after the win. “It has been a whirlwind. I was just so focused on being ready when my number was called, I haven’t gotten a chance to digest it honestly, but in this league, you don’t have much time to digest anything.”
But that didn’t stop him from appreciating the opportunity. Soon after Monroe was out of the NBA, he admitted he wondered if he would get back to the pinnacle.
“I would say in the beginning, that’s something you wonder about a lot. But what I’ve learned through my journey is you just have to be where you are. That’s how I started looking at things, just focusing on where I’m at,” Monroe said. “Usually, that takes care of where you’re trying to go in the future. You have to make certain decisions. You have to make difficult decisions. Everybody wants to be in this league forever, for as long as they can. But life happens, things happen. You just gotta work with them. I enjoyed playing everywhere. I got to experience beautiful things overseas. My experience in the G-League has been great.”
He continued to work with the goal of getting back here in mind.
“I’m not quitting. I believe I belong in the NBA,” Monroe said. “So I’ll just come out and play wherever it is, as hard as I can.”
Finch agreed Tuesday that Monroe is an NBA player. He continued to play well for the Wolves on Tuesday against New York. He certainly deserves a full-time job in this league, though those aren’t plentiful.
It’s no surprise Monroe was ready to contribute fresh off the plane. He has stayed ready, and veterans who’ve succeeded in the NBA don’t soon forget how to get it done.
“It’s a luxury to be able to have,” Finch said. “When you’re a young team, you’re a young team for a reason. You’re trying to build, develop, do a lot of things. It’s always great to have these veterans around. The key is to find the right role. I don’t think we talked too much about offense with Greg, we just went out and played. He knows how to play. And so therefor he fit in seamlessly.”
Monroe plans to continue to do so, for as long as the Wolves will have him.
“I’m comfortable, I’m prepared. I’m not one of these guys who’s been sitting at home. I’ve been on a full-season schedule with the Go-Go, so I felt good, I’m in shape, I’m in rhythm. I think I am myself, but to come out here, it did feel good,” Monroe said Monday. “I think I did as best as I could do make the right play, I think the guys I was playing with did the best they could to make the right play. To come out here after two and a half years to get a good win, it does feel good.”
John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster (and Austin, Minn., native), dies at 85
By JOSH DUBOW
John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the league said. He was 85.
The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.
Madden gained fame in a decade-long stint as the coach of the renegade Oakland Raiders, making it to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season. He compiled a 103-32-7 regular-season record, and his .759 winning percentage is the best among NFL coaches with more than 100 games.
But it was his work after prematurely retiring as coach at age 42 that made Madden truly a household name. He educated a football nation with his use of the telestrator on broadcasts; entertained millions with his interjections of “Boom!” and “Doink!” throughout games; was an omnipresent pitchman selling restaurants, hardware stores and beer; became the face of “Madden NFL Football,” one of the most successful sports video games of all-time; and was a best-selling author.
Most of all, he was the preeminent television sports analyst for most of his three decades calling games, winning an unprecedented 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality, and covering 11 Super Bowls for four networks from 1979-2009.
“People always ask, are you a coach or a broadcaster or a video game guy?” he said when was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “I’m a coach, always been a coach.”
He started his broadcasting career at CBS after leaving coaching in great part because of his fear of flying. He and Pat Summerall became the network’s top announcing duo. Madden then helped give Fox credibility as a major network when he moved there in 1994, and went on to call prime-time games at ABC and NBC before retiring following Pittsburgh’s thrilling 27-23 win over Arizona in the 2009 Super Bowl.
“I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.
Burly and a little unkempt, Madden earned a place in America’s heart with a likable, unpretentious style that was refreshing in a sports world of spiraling salaries and prima donna stars. He rode from game to game in his own bus because he suffered from claustrophobia and had stopped flying. For a time, Madden gave out a “turducken” — a chicken stuffed inside a duck stuffed inside a turkey — to the outstanding player in the Thanksgiving game that he called.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
When he finally retired from the broadcast booth, leaving NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” colleagues universally praised Madden’s passion for the sport, his preparation, and his ability to explain an often-complicated game in down-to-earth terms.
Al Michaels, Madden’s broadcast partner for seven years on ABC and NBC, said working with him “was like hitting the lottery.”
“He was so much more than just football — a keen observer of everything around him and a man who could carry on a smart conversation about hundreds and hundreds of topics. The term ‘Renaissance Man’ is tossed around a little too loosely these days, but John was as close as you can come,” Michaels said.
For anyone who heard Madden exclaim “Boom!” while breaking down a play, his love of the game was obvious.
“For me, TV is really an extension of coaching,” Madden wrote in “Hey, Wait a Minute! (I Wrote a Book!).”
“My knowledge of football has come from coaching. And on TV, all I’m trying to do is pass on some of that knowledge to viewers.”
Madden was raised in Daly City, California. He played on both the offensive and defensive lines for Cal Poly in 1957-58 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the school.
Madden was chosen to the all-conference team and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, but a knee injury ended his hopes of a pro playing career. Instead, Madden got into coaching, first at Hancock Junior College and then as defensive coordinator at San Diego State.
Al Davis brought him to the Raiders as a linebackers coach in 1967, and Oakland went to the Super Bowl in his first year in the pros. He replaced John Rauch as head coach after the 1968 season at age 32, beginning a remarkable 10-year run.
With his demonstrative demeanor on the sideline and disheveled look, Madden was the ideal coach for the collection of castoffs and misfits that made up those Raiders teams.
“Sometimes guys were disciplinarians in things that didn’t make any difference. I was a disciplinarian in jumping offsides; I hated that,” Madden once said. “Being in bad position and missing tackles, those things. I wasn’t, ‘Your hair has to be combed.’”
The Raiders responded.
“I always thought his strong suit was his style of coaching,” quarterback Ken Stabler once said. “John just had a great knack for letting us be what we wanted to be, on the field and off the field. … How do you repay him for being that way? You win for him.”
And boy, did they ever. Many years, the only problem was the playoffs.
Madden went 12-1-1 in his first season, losing the AFL title game 17-7 to Kansas City. That pattern repeated itself during his tenure; the Raiders won the division title in seven of his first eight seasons, but went 1-6 in conference title games during that span.
Still, Madden’s Raiders played in some of the sport’s most memorable games of the 1970s, games that helped change rules in the NFL. There was the “Holy Roller” in 1978, when Stabler purposely fumbled forward before being sacked on the final play. The ball rolled and was batted to the end zone before Dave Casper recovered it for the winning touchdown against San Diego.
The most famous of those games went against the Raiders in the 1972 playoffs at Pittsburgh. With the Raiders leading 7-6 and 22 seconds left, the Steelers had a fourth-and-10 from their 40. Terry Bradshaw’s desperation pass deflected off either Oakland’s Jack Tatum or Pittsburgh’s Frenchy Fuqua to Franco Harris, who caught it at his shoe tops and ran in for a TD.
In those days, a pass that bounced off an offensive player directly to a teammate was illegal, and the debate continues to this day over which player it hit. The catch, of course, was dubbed the “Immaculate Reception.”
Oakland finally broke through with a loaded team in 1976 that had Stabler at quarterback; Fred Biletnikoff and Cliff Branch at receiver; tight end Dave Casper; Hall of Fame offensive linemen Gene Upshaw and Art Shell; and a defense that included Willie Brown, Ted Hendricks, Tatum, John Matuszak, Otis Sistrunk and George Atkinson.
The Raiders went 13-1, losing only a blowout at New England in Week 4. They paid the Patriots back with a 24-21 win in their first playoff game and got over the AFC title game hump with a 24-7 win over the hated Steelers, who were crippled by injuries.
Oakland won it all with a 32-14 Super Bowl romp against Minnesota.
“Players loved playing for him,” Shell said. “He made it fun for us in camp and fun for us in the regular season. All he asked is that we be on time and play like hell when it was time to play.”
Madden battled an ulcer the following season, when the Raiders once again lost in the AFC title game. He retired from coaching at age 42 after a 9-7 season in 1978.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia, and two sons, Joseph and Michael. John and Virginia Madden’s 62nd wedding anniversary was two days before his death.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime
NEW YORK — The jury weighing the fate Ghislaine Maxwell’s fate said Tuesday they were “making progress” at the end of the fourth full day of deliberations at the closely watched sex trafficking trial where a judge expressed concern New York City’s coronavirus surge could derail proceedings.
Judge Alison J. Nathan granted jurors’ request to leave at 5 p.m. — an hour earlier than planned — but told them they were expected to work toward a verdict the rest of the week, if needed. Earlier Tuesday, Nathan told lawyers out of the presence of the jury that the “astronomical spike” in the number of coronavirus cases necessitated jurors working longer hours.
“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” Nathan said. “We are simply in a different place regarding the pandemic than we were a week ago.”
In her explanation to the lawyers, Nathan voiced what had largely gone unmentioned in her previous requests to get the jury to work overtime: the fear that sickened jurors could force a mistrial.
“We now face a high and escalating risk that jurors and trial participants may need to quarantine,” Nathan said. “We are simply in a different place regarding the pandemic than we were a week ago.”
During the first week of deliberations, the jury stopped at 5 p.m., but Nathan told jurors late Monday that they should be prepared to stay until at least 6 p.m. moving forward. Despite that, the judge agreed to release them early after they assured her, in a note: “Our deliberations are moving along and we are making progress.”
The judge had told lawyers she was considering informing jurors she would require deliberations every day — including the New Year’s weekend, if necessary — until they reach a verdict. But after defense lawyers pushed back, she chose Tuesday to not tell jurors that weekend deliberations were a possibility.
Fueled by the omicron variant, coronavirus cases in the city have rocketed from an average of about 3,400 a day in the week that ended Dec. 12 to 22,000 in the week that ended Sunday.
Laura Menninger, a defense lawyer, told Nathan on Monday that any suggestion that the jury stay later “is beginning to sound like urging them to hurry up.”
“We would object to trying to urge them to stay later if they are not asking to do so and aren’t expressing any difficulty in proceeding with the deliberations that they are currently undertaking,” Menninger said.
Menninger noted that the jury was continuing to request transcripts of trial testimony and other materials that indicate they are working diligently to decide six charges alleging Maxwell played a crucial role in Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls between 1994 and 2004.
Defense lawyers have said Maxwell, 60, is being used as a scapegoat by prosecutors after the U.S. government was embarrassed by Epstein’s suicide at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited a sex trafficking trial.
Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and has remained in jail after Nathan repeatedly rejected bail attempts, including a $28.5 million package with 24-hour armed guards to ensure she did not flee.
