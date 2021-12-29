Tom Brady & More NFL Stars Mourn ‘Legend’ John Madden After ‘Sudden’ Death At 85

Beloved football coach and NFL commentator John Madden has died at 85. Numerous stars in the sports world shared their condolences in mourning for the NFL “legend.”
Beloved Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden has died at the age of 85. Roger Goodell, 62, NFL commissioner, confirmed the news on Dec. 28, as numerous NFL stars mourned the football icon’s sudden death. “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” Roger said in a statement, “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”
Roger continued, “Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.” Continuing with the sentiment, NFL stars shared their expressions of mourning on social media. “John called our first Super Bowl,” wrote Tom Brady in an Instagram story. “He was always so good to me. RIP to a legend of our game.” He added, “My condolences and love to the Madden family.”
Other NFL and sports world stars shared their condolences, with NBA MVP LeBron James tweeting, “Rest in Paradise To the [G.O.A.T]. John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on.” Fellow broadcasting legend Dick Vitale also tweeted, “OMG the greatest analyst of all time of any sport passed today – JOHN MADDEN,” he exclaimed. “In the world of TV it doesn’t get any better than Coach Madden – legend -icon & GOAT / Pls May Coach Madden RIP !”
Another football legend, Brett Favre, shared, “We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by ‘Coach’, one of the best in the game,” he tweeted. “I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family.
Moreover, Saints running back Mark Ingram Jr. called him the “true definition of legendary” while Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant said he was “one of the main reasons” he loved football “so much.” Former tennis star and activist Billie Jean King also added her condolences, writing, “Hall of Fame #NFL coach, broadcaster, and one of the greatest ambassadors for football, John Madden, has passed away. I had the privilege of meeting him, & my heart goes out to his family, friends, & all who loved him, particularly Raider Nation.”
Born in Austin, Minnesota, Madden was a football star in high school and went on to play college football before being drafted in the 21st round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1958. He then, however, suffered a knee injury, ending his playing career before he got to play professionally. It was perhaps for the best since he then went on to gain fame as the head coach for the Oakland Raiders in a decade-long stint, bringing the team to seven AFC title games and winning the Super Bowl following the 1976 season.
After retiring prematurely as a coach at age 42, Madden became even more of a household name as a broadcaster starting in 1979 and retiring in 2009, winning 16 Emmy Awards for his work. He also became a famous pitch man, selling beer, restaurants, and hardware, and also lent his voice and personality to the Madden NFL series of football video games. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Madden once said. “I never really had a job. I was a football player, then a football coach, then a football broadcaster. It’s been my life. Pro football has been my life since 1967. I’ve enjoyed every part of it. Never once did it ever feel like work.”
Harry Reid, who led the Senate Democrats for 12 years has died, and political leaders like Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are now mourning his death.
Democratic hero Harry Reid died “peacefully” and surrounded by friends on Dec. 28, “following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement after his death at age 82.
The Nevada Senator ferociously led the Senate Democrats for 12 years, and helped pass Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, so it wasn’t a surprise to see many political leaders like the 44th President of the United States take to social media to mourn Harry’s death, following the tragic news.
Barack refrained from releasing an official statement, and instead, shared a personal letter he wrote Harry as Harry was “nearing the end” of his life. In the letter, which he shared on Twitter, Barack called Harry “a good friend” and “a great leader”. Afterwards, Bill Clinton reacted to Harry’s death in his own way, by sharing a personal statement written by him and wife Hillary Clinton. “Hillary and I mourn the passing of Harry Reid, one of the most effective Senate leaders our country has ever known,” Bill tweeted at the start of their statement, which you can see below.
Hillary and I mourn the passing of Harry Reid, one of the most effective Senate leaders our country has ever known. pic.twitter.com/gHR8lxWVdJ
Nancy Pelosi, who has served as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, also took to Twitter to mourn the death of Harry Reid, when she said, “Today, America lost a titan of public service. Senator Harry Reid was a leader of immense courage and ferocious conviction who worked tirelessly to achieve historic progress for the American people.”
Later, Senator Bernie Sanders wrote, “Harry Reid was an outstanding leader and a friend. I have fond memories of working with him on important issues impacting working families, including the vast expansion of community health centers. Jane and I will miss him and send our condolences to Landra and the entire family.”
Democratic Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer also called Reid “one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever met. He was tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help.”
Along with Obama’s Affordable Care Act, Harry was responsible some big legislative wins, including an economic stimulus package following the 2007-08 recession and the Dodd-Frank financial reforms.
Harry Reid is survived by his wife, five children and 19 grandchildren. In May 2018, he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.
There’s more bad news for disgraced rapper Travis Scott in the wake of his Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead in November.
According to WWD, Dior announced it has shelved the line it was developing with Scott’s Cactus Jack brand in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.
“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection.”
It was initially reported by WWD that the line had been “canceled,” but Scott’s team allegedly begged the fashion house to update the statement to reflect the “indefinite postponement” status.
The new clothing line would have been called Cactus Jack Dior, named after Scott’s record label, Cactus Jack Records.
Other corporations that dropped Scott like a hot potato include Nike, Anheuser-Busch and McDonalds. Music festivals that canceled Scott include Coachella 2022 and the Day N Vegas Fest.
Dr Dre escaped his failed marriage to Nicole Threatt Young with most of his fortune intact.
The mega producer is reportedly “delighted” that his ex-wife is only getting a fraction of his $800 million estate.
According to TMZ, Dre agreed to pay Nicole $100 million — $50 million now, and $50 million a year from now.
The divorce settlement won’t put a dent in Dre’s estimated net worth of $820 million.
Nicole is reportedly upset that she didn’t get half of Dre’s total net worth. Fortunately for Dre, he had an ironclad prenup that she tried — and failed — to contest.
Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate.
In addition, Dre gets full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts. He also keeps all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.
In addition to 4 cars, she gets to keep jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had maintained during the marriage.
Going forward, Nicole must pay her own legal fees. The final bill amounts to millions of dollars.
Sources tell TMZ that Nicole could have walked away with a bigger slice of Dre’s empire had she settled a year ago. “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife,” the source said.
The final settlement means Nicole will not get spousal support — something she hotly contested during the bitter divorce.