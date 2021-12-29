Bitcoin
Transient Network Launches its Second DApp CryptoPool to tap into the Price Prediction Market
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 29th December, 2021,
Transient Network, a Smart Contract Global Marketplace, has launched its second DApp CryptoPool on the Binance Smart Chain, following the successful debut of TSC-Core in November. CryptoPool will soon launch on Ethereum and HECO Chain networks as well.
The new DApp gives users the ability to create their own pools for crypto price predictions and share in the winnings. The Creator has the power to control the expiry time and entry fees for a pool. The Entrants can choose to make price predictions in a pool whose expiry time, fee amount, and the potential rewards seem reasonable to them.
Entrants enter a pool and inevitably share in the prize pool if their prediction turns out to be correct. The DApp is relevant in both bull and bear markets because entrants just have to be right on the price, in either direction, to win the prize.
“For those that have been around crypto for some time – or even if you’re a newbie – you know that price is a hot topic. Whether we’re going through a bull or bear cycle, with CryptoPool you can add some excitement to that conversation you’re having across your socials and use your analysis to share in some community-driven price prediction pools!” said Transient Network CEO Beau Olson.
CryptoPool relies on no-code, self-executing smart contracts to make the entire process transparent and avoid any hurdles in the revenue distribution process. Users can create peer-to-peer pools and try to predict a coin’s price at some point in the future, all without any coding skills. Initially, users will be able to play around with top tokens from BSC and Ethereum. Transient Network will add more tokens down the line. The community will determine what new tokens will be added to the platform.
The DApp retains the same intuitive and easy-to-use interface found across the Transient ecosystem. The pools provide transparent information and are as decentralized as possible.
Transient is building the “Amazon of Smart Contracts” — a global marketplace of decentralized applications (DApps) designed to help non-coders create self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts for specific use cases and industries. As a blockchain-agnostic and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible platform, it can develop its DApps on multiple chains with ease.
After TSC-Core and CryptoPool, Transient has two other DApps nearing the mainnet launch:
- Esports: Builds an ecosystem of P2P market creation of your favorite Esports competitions and many other services—taking social betting and content-driven experiences to the next level
- NDA: Lets users create smart contracts that make it easier to work with clients and partners. Transient’s legal advisors ensure the contracts are bulletproof within the legal landscape.
About Transient
Transient is a decentralized ecosystem that gives non-coders the ability to create and manage their Next-Gen contracts in the digital world. Its Smart Contract Global Marketplace is built from the ground up to increase blockchain adoption across every sphere of industry and life by hosting and enabling the instantaneous creation and distribution of a wide range of self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts.
What Makes CoinEx Stand Out? Founder & CEO, Haipo Yang Answers Users’ Questions
Q: Of the many ups and downs, CoinEx has gone through in the past four years, what was the most complicated challenge? How did you meet it?
Haipo Yang： Feeling lost was the most complicated challenge we had. We struggled to find the answers to many questions, including: What kind of exchange should we be? How do we realize this? Does the future look good for the crypto industry? Personally, I felt lost, but the team was even more so. Many start-up teams will be able to relate to this. Fortunately, we pulled through.
In my view, the most crucial thing when we face such a challenge is to have faith. We must believe that blockchain could change the world, that we could find a suitable direction for growth, that the team will grow stronger, and that the market will usher into a bright future. I’ve also kept improving myself in different ways to study CoinEx’s strategic goals and identify the right path while sharing my thoughts with the team.
Q: As we all know, you aim to turn CoinEx into a mainstream exchange. In your view, what is needed to achieve this goal?
Haipo Yang： Yes, my goal is to help CoinEx grow into a great exchange, as well as the infrastructure of the blockchain world. To achieve this goal, we need to build a strong, global team. On the one hand, CoinEx should provide safe, stable, simple, and easy-to-use products to meet the demand for crypto trades among investors. On the other hand, in the inherently globalized blockchain market, we need a global team for promotion in different markets so that CoinEx will be available to users in more countries and regions.
Q: Right now, most investors are only concerned with their immediate profits while ignoring their long-term interests. What is your suggestion for such investors? Why should they choose to purchase and hold these tokens over the long run?
Haipo Yang： Investment is a highly specialized field. We all know that one needs to learn how to swim before jumping into the pool. However, most people have had no training before diving into the investment market. Throughout the years I spent in investment, it has become clear to me that the failure rate of short-term trading, especially highly leveraged trades, is staggeringly high, and only a few extremely gifted investors win the game. For most people, long-term investment promises a higher success rate. However, this is not to say that you can sit back and relax after making a purchase. Instead, we need to stay updated on the developments of the target project. More importantly, we should embrace new developments and concepts that keep popping up with an open mind and capture the latest crypto trends by adjusting our investment portfolio.
Q: There must be an experienced team behind all the great features of CoinEx. Could you talk about your team and their background?
Haipo Yang： We do have rich experiences in the crypto industry. In the early days, I had worked as a software engineer at Internet giants like Tencent. After going into the blockchain space in 2014, I had been involved in the development of mining machines, mining pools, cloud hash rate services, wallets, exchanges, and public chains. To me, security and the relevant background are always a priority. As a result, CoinEx has never suffered any major security breach. I started my own company in 2016. Most of our staff are recruited and trained by me personally, and many of them have a strong background in their field. Over the years, the team has been fast-growing. Right now, CoinEx is powered by a team of more than 200 employees across the globe, over 60% of whom focus on products and R&D.
Q: After the launch of many games that support cryptos, will CET offer more support for games?
Haipo Yang： I have strong faith in the prospect of GameFi because games and blockchain make for a perfect combination. Last year, we built CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC), which adopts CET as its built-in token. To expand the CSC ecosystem, we have launched investment and support programs worth $50 million, with a focus on DeFi and GameFi. As the CSC ecosystem continues to develop, the value of CET will also grow higher.
Q: What sets CoinEx apart from the many exchanges out there?
Haipo Yang： If I was asked to summarize CoinEx in a few simple words, my answer would be secure, easy to use, reliable, and global. As the biggest threat in the crypto world, security is the top concern of CoinEx. Keeping your assets secure has always been our No.1 priority. Meanwhile, CoinEx is also striving to create products that are easy to use. We aim to offer improved user experiences and meet users’ needs for crypto trades across the board. Additionally, to ensure that each asset listed on CoinEx meets our listing criteria, and to provide reliable options for users, CoinEx conducts extensive reviews for all assets on its platform. In the inherently globalized blockchain market, we have continued to localize our products so that they will be accessible to every person in the world.
Q: Do you plan to create a CoinEx wallet where we can hold/stake CET and become long-term holders?
Haipo Yang： Apart from storing CET on CoinEx, we recommend using ViaWallet, which is a decentralized wallet developed by the CoinEx team that supports multiple cryptos. It allows users to manage multiple in-wallet assets on a single application. On ViaWallet, you can store and stake CET to get more benefits. Moreover, you can also tap into projects in the CSC ecosystem. In the future, as the CSC ecosystem matures, there will be a lot more scenarios where CET can be used.
Q: As a CET holder, I’d like to find out more about CoinEx’s launchpad.
Haipo Yang： The launchpad is a key product on any exchange. However, we are also very careful because investment involves great risks. To this end, we have made tons of preparations to make sure that the projects we launch promise high quality. What I can tell you is that launchpad is coming soon
Fantom (FTM) All-set to Outperform its Rivals
- FTM has soared in value due to its rapid expansion.
- The platform can provide a definitive decision in one second.
Toward the end of 2021, Fantom, a scalable EVM-compliant blockchain, shows significant development. Ethereum (ETH) seems to have another “new-generation” competition besides Terra (LUNA). This week saw double-digit increases in total value locked on four of the most popular smart contract platforms (TVL). Top TVL performances include Terra (LUNA), Fantom (FTM), Solana (SOL), and Polygon (MATIC).
$FTM has seen the 2nd highest weekly increase in TVL after $LUNA (+21.73%).
Fantom’s TVL is approaching ATHs despite being -35% from its price ATH. Only a matter of time before its price finally reflects the vibrant ecosystem that’s rapidly growing on $FTM. pic.twitter.com/yKNYnLY40K
— Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) December 26, 2021
Fantom has overtaken Tron as the most valuable smart contract platform, with a total value locked of $5.6 billion. It may also beat MATIC, which is recognized for its cheap costs and rapid transaction processing if it attracts another $100 million from Dapp’s customers.
Sophisticated Consensus Process
Fantom Blockchain’s fundamental native asset, FTM, has soared in value due to its rapid expansion. Since December 21, 2021, it has increased by about 80% in value. Thanks to the protocol’s multiple distinguishing features, the platform has its unique attribute. This means that Fantom’s scalability, speed, and low-cost result from the DAG it employs.
Using a sophisticated consensus process, the platform can provide a definitive decision in one second. To put it in perspective, Solana’s time was 11 seconds, but Avalanche’s was just 3 seconds. The network now processes over 10,000 TPS and plans to reach 300,000 TPS. A rising spike multiple times is possible because of FTM’s lower market capital. Keeping it undervalued compared to its competitors.
The decreased market cap-to-TVL ratio further reduces its worth. The price of FTM might rise if the ratio of Solana, Avalanche, and Ethereum is similar to that of FTM. According to CoinMarketCap, the Fantom price today is $2.35 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,315,393,076 USD. Fantom is up 8.70% in the last 24 hours.
AscendEX Lists Sidus Heroes Token, SIDUS
AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Sidus utility token, SIDUS, and the SENATE governance token under the trading pairs SIDUS/USDT and SENATE/USDT starting on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. UTC.
Sidus Heroes is a space themed, play-to-earn massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Sidus Heroes gameplay takes place in the metaverse, featuring interstellar exploration and battles. Settlement on Sidus Heroes is governed by a robust political and economic structure, with a mission to build a hybrid network ecosystem consisting of work, education, and entertainment segments. Sidus Heroes is the result of one of the largest collaborations in the NFT space, as dozens of professionals and community members from different domains have come together to launch what is now the industry’s first WebGL, AAA-level, play-to-earn, NFT RPG game.
Each Sidus Heroes player has the opportunity not only to become immersed in the game itself, but also to earn and collect monetary rewards. Sidus Heroes’ internal economic and financial models make it possible to build incentives for all players, providing unique opportunities to earn SIDUS throughout gameplay.
The Sidus Heroes team is composed of a large number of highly skilled blockchain developers, boasting years of experience building DeFi and NFT products, as well as many traditional game developers, bringing world-class technological and design experience to the table.
Sidus Heroes provides so much more than an amazing play-to-earn experience for gamers looking to leverage the metaverse. At its core, Sidus Heroes aims to revolutionize the DeFi ecosystem, as seen through its continued innovation of in-game farming, staking, trading, and purchasing, all made possible by DeFi technologies. The future of blockchain-based gaming truly lies parallel with the growth of the DeFi industry – Sidus Heroes is a superb example of this.
SENATE is a governance token that enables players to have a voice in the critical decision-making of the platform. A player’s voting power will depend on the quantity of the SENATE tokens they have. More of these assets means that he can wield a larger influence inside the game. On top of these utilities, SENATE tokens can also be used to purchase consumables and accelerators, which can further improve a player’s progress in the platform. SIDUS is an ERC-721 token and will be the metaverse’s gaming utility token and has a wide range of utilities which will be handy once the game is launched.
AscendEX is excited to list SIDUS and SENATE to support the growth of the greater GameFi ecosystem.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures, and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.
About Sidus Heroes
Sidus Heroes is a space-themed play-to-earn MMORPG. Gameplay takes place in a space metaverse with interstellar exploration, battles, and settlement, and is governed by a detailed political and economic structure. SIDUS is the result of one of the biggest collaborations in the NFT space. Dozens of professionals from different domains and a large number of their supporters came together to launch the first ever WEBGL, AAA-level, Play-to-Earn, NFT RPG game using the latest blockchain and gaming technologies.
