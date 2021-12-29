Connect with us

Unruly airplane passengers face loss of TSA PreCheck

Published

Published

9 seconds ago

on


Unruly airplane passengers are on notice that in-flight antics can lead to a loss of TSA PreCheck privileges after a year of viral passenger freak-outs have left flight attendants and law enforcement at their wits end.

“Clear consequences for bad actors is critical if we’re going to drop the record breaking number of disruptive passenger events,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants. “This is a good move by the FAA and TSA. Coordination is key — almost as important as this action. Next up: banned passenger list.”

Unruly passenger cases skyrocketed after the U.S. introduced a mask mandate on airplanes and in airports on Feb. 1.

The mandate is set to remain in place until at least Jan. 18, but it is likely to be extended even longer as the omicron variant sends cases surging to the highest numbers seen yet. As of November, the Federal Aviation Administration had reported nearly 5,000 reports of unruly passengers, most related to mask regulations.

News

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

Published

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By


By LAURIE KELLMAN

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82.

The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this motto:

“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight.”

Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.

He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.

Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas and Reno Correspondent Scott Sonner contributed to this report.

News

Ticker: Gas prices slow to fall in Massachusetts; Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme

Published

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By


Gas prices in Massachusetts have been ticking downward over the last month, but the pace of change has been slower than the national average and Bay Staters continue to pay more at the pump than drivers in many other states.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts is $3.38, AAA Massachusetts reported. That’s down 1 cent from the average price a week ago and 4 cents from the average price one month ago.

The state’s average price is 10 cents higher than the national average of $3.28 per gallon, which itself is down 2 cents from last week and 11 cents from a month ago.

“Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” said AAA Massachusetts Director of Public and Government Affairs Mary Maguire.

Lawyer convicted of fraud in $8M loan scheme

An attorney accused of lying to obtain millions of dollars in loans has been convicted of bank fraud and other charges in New Hampshire.

Joseph Foistner, 67, of Mont Vernon, was a licensed attorney in Massachusetts when he used fraudulent means to apply for over $8 million in loans and laundered money between 2015 and 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Monday. According to prosecutors, he submitted misleading documents suggesting he was operating a lucrative international firm when he actually had neither paying clients nor income.

Foistner was convicted late last week of bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and making misrepresentations during bankruptcy proceedings.

A phone number for Foistner was disconnected. He will be sentenced in April.

 

 

News

New vax sites to bolster state's booster effort

Published

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Charlie Baker obstinate in face of Massachusetts Dems calls for indoor mask mandate, vaccine passport
About 2,500 additional COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot appointments will open up next week when state-sponsored sites in Lynn, Taunton and Boston’s Roxbury and Fenway neighborhoods open, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.

Vaccine and booster clinics will launch next Wednesday at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury and at North Shore Community College’s Modular Building in Lynn, each capable of administering 400 shots a day.

Next Thursday, Fenway Park will reopen as a vaccine/booster site with the capacity to administer 1,300 shots each day.

In Taunton, a new clinic at 2005 Bay St. will go live with the ability to give 400 shots a day.

Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier this month that the most significant challenge to booster clinics is finding available staff, which is “part of the reason why some of this might happen a little bit after the holidays as opposed to before.”

The Baker Administration has been pushing vaccinations and boosters as the best defenses against serious illness from the surging omicron variant.

The four new sites opening next week are in addition to a vaccine and booster clinic already open at the Whittier Street Health Center in Roxbury, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in its announcement. That clinic has 500 doses available each day.

Appointments at all five locations are available to book now through vaxfinder.mass.gov, the administration said, and walk-ins will be accepted at all locations other than the Taunton site.

All locations will offer the primary vaccine series for people ages 5 and older as well as booster doses. Language translation services will be available at all locations.

On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker was among a bipartisan group of governors on a call with President Joe Biden and administration officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, his office confirmed.

The White House said the group discussed “the latest science on the omicron variant, the use and distribution of COVID-19 treatments, expanding Federal partnerships and resources on testing, and keeping the Nation’s schools open.”

Fauci on Monday also suggested vaccines should be required on domestic flights.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Fauci told MSNBC on Monday. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

The Biden administration has balked at imposing a vaccination requirement for domestic air travel. Two officials said Biden’s science advisers have yet to make a formal recommendation for such a requirement to the president.

