Vikings activate RB Dalvin Cook off COVID list

Omicron is in many ways like deja vu.

As the ultra-contagious variant sweeps across Minnesota, a number of restaurants are closing temporarily or canceling holiday events.

Estelle on St. Clair Avenue said in a social media post that several employees had tested positive for the virus over Christmas so they closed a few extra days so everyone could get tested. More were positive. So they decided to close until Jan. 10, missing out on one of the most profitable days of the year for restaurants.

Estelle is instead offering a takeout menu for New Year’s Eve. Orders are available through its website.

And Can Can Wonderland has also cancelled its big New Year’s Eve bash after several employees tested positive for the virus.

The entertainment complex said the following in a news release:

“Beginning Thursday, December 30, Can Can Wonderland will be closed, and is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, January 6, 2022. While staff is 100% vaccinated, there have been a few covid-positive cases among employees, and while none of the affected staff have been in the workplace in recent days, the team wishes to take the proactive stance of not hosting the large event that had been in the works for New Year’s Eve. The decision to create a longer closure time will allow staff to self-isolate as a pre-emptive measure per the revised CDC recommendations. Additionally, during the break, Can Can will conduct a deep and thorough cleaning of the space, including front and back of the house in the restaurant and bar, gaming and mini golf areas, restrooms and other public spaces, as well as offices and other staff areas.”

Can Can plans to reschedule its event “when the time is right and safe for all.”

Estelle: 1806 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-9648; estellestp.com

Can Can Wonderland: 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-925-2261; cancanwonderland.com