Vikings activate RB Dalvin Cook off COVID list

Published

37 seconds ago

on

Dalvin Cook returns for Vikings, and what a return it was
Thanks to the NFL’s change in COVID-19 protocols, star running back Dalvin Cook has returned to the team three days earlier than initially expected.

Cook was activated Wednesday off the COVID-19 reserve list, a day after the NFL changed the quarantine period from 10 days to five days for all players, whether they’re vaccinated or unvaccinated. Cook is unvaccinated.

Cook originally was in line to be activated on Saturday, in time for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. But his activation Wednesday will give him a full week of practice prior to facing the Packers.

The Vikings on Wednesday also placed defensive end Patrick Jones II on the COVID-19 reserve list and activated cornerback Tye Smith off the practice squad COVID list.

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
CHICAGO (AP) — More than a year after the vaccine was rolled out, new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have soared to the highest level on record at over 265,000 per day on average, a surge driven largely by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The previous mark was 250,000 cases per day, set in mid-January, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The fast-spreading mutant version of the virus has cast a pall over Christmas and New Year’s, forcing communities to scale back or call off their festivities just weeks after it seemed as if Americans were about to enjoy an almost normal holiday season. Thousands of flights have been canceled amid staffing shortages blamed on the virus.

The number of Americans now in the hospital with COVID-19 is running at around 60,000, or about half the figure seen in January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

While hospitalizations sometimes lag behind case numbers, the figures may reflect not only the protection conferred by the vaccine, but also the possibility that omicron is not making people as severely ill as previous versions.

COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 1,200 per day to around 1,500.

Several European countries, including France, Greece, Britain and Spain, also reported record case counts this week, prompting a ban on music at New Year’s celebrations in Greece and a renewed push to encourage vaccination by French authorities.

Estelle, Can Can Wonderland cancel NYE plans due to omicron

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Estelle, Can Can Wonderland cancel NYE plans due to omicron
Omicron is in many ways like deja vu.

As the ultra-contagious variant sweeps across Minnesota, a number of restaurants are closing temporarily or canceling holiday events.

Estelle on St. Clair Avenue said in a social media post that several employees had tested positive for the virus over Christmas so they closed a few extra days so everyone could get tested. More were positive. So they decided to close until Jan. 10, missing out on one of the most profitable days of the year for restaurants.

Estelle is instead offering a takeout menu for New Year’s Eve. Orders are available through its website.

And Can Can Wonderland has also cancelled its big New Year’s Eve bash after several employees tested positive for the virus.

The entertainment complex said the following in a news release:

“Beginning Thursday, December 30, Can Can Wonderland will be closed, and is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, January 6, 2022.  While staff is 100% vaccinated, there have been a few covid-positive cases among employees, and while none of the affected staff have been in the workplace in recent days, the team wishes to take the proactive stance of not hosting the large event that had been in the works for New Year’s Eve. The decision to create a longer closure time will allow staff to self-isolate as a pre-emptive measure per the revised CDC recommendations. Additionally, during the break, Can Can will conduct a deep and thorough cleaning of the space, including front and back of the house in the restaurant and bar, gaming and mini golf areas, restrooms and other public spaces, as well as offices and other staff areas.”

Can Can plans to reschedule its event “when the time is right and safe for all.”

Estelle: 1806 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-9648; estellestp.com

Can Can Wonderland: 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-925-2261; cancanwonderland.com

Powerball jackpot hits $441 million for final drawing of 2021

Published

29 mins ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

Powerball jackpot hits $441 million for final drawing of 2021
Short on cash after buying all those gifts? Someone lucky may find themselves flush with bills soon.

The Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $441 million for Wednesday’s drawing, the final one of 2021.

While Monday’s drawing produced two winning Match 5 and Power Play tickets worth $2 million each in Florida and New Jersey, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California on Oct. 4. A single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize this past fall. There have been 36 drawings since without a jackpot winner.

The overall odds of winning a prize are one in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot with your $2 ticket are one in 292.2 million.

While large, this Powerball drawing does not come close to the record of a $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016.

Here’s all the 2021 Powerball Jackpots:

  • Jan. 20 – $731.1 million
  • Jan. 23 – $23.2 million
  • Jan. 30 – $33.2 million
  • Mar. 27 – $235.4 million
  • Jun. 5 – $285.6 million
  • Oct. 4 – $699.8 million

And here are the top 10 Powerball Jackpots of all-time

  1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016
  2. $768.4 Million – Mar. 27, 2019
  3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017
  4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021
  5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021
  6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018
  7. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013
  8. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012
  9. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015
  10. $559.7 Million – Jan. 6, 2018
