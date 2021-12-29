News
“We heard a bang, bang, bang”: How the metro Denver shooting spree played out across two cities
ver-When a gunman opened fire inside a Broadway tattoo parlor Monday night, the shooting spree that would zigzag through Denver and Lakewood was just getting started.
Less than an hour later, the rampage ended with his death on the streets of Lakewood’s upscale Belmar shopping district, as the final gunfight with a police officer — herself injured — shattered a pizza restaurant’s two large windows, sending shocked diners diving for cover behind overturned tables.
“One of my pizza cooks was crawling on the ground, coming around the corner,” said Tyler Gunderson, the front-of-the-house manager for The Rock Wood-Fired Pizza on West Alaska Place, east of Wadsworth Boulevard.
When it was all over, five of the victims in Monday’s shooting spree had died and another two had sustained serious injuries, including the officer, in one of the most unusual, confounding multiple-victim shootings the metro area has seen.
Lyndon James McLeod, 47, was identified by police as the gunman Tuesday. He was reported by a lobby security guard at one condo building in Denver to be wearing clothing that impersonated “a police officer in tactical gear with a police logo and badge and carrying a rifle,” according to an email sent Tuesday to residents of One Cheesman Place.
While still investigating Tuesday, authorities publicly withheld any ideas they had about McLeod’s motives. But where he aimed his gun did not appear to be random: Among the victims were four shot inside tattoo parlors, both at the one in Denver and at another miles away in Lakewood.
“The victims were known to the offender,” Denver Police Department Commander Matt Clark said, though in one case, he added, his targeting was based on an apparent grudge with a hotel in the Belmar district. There he shot a woman who happened to be working the front desk, just minutes before his own death. The clerk died Tuesday.
Denver police received the first 911 call about violence on Broadway near First Avenue at 5:25 p.m., Clark said. They arrived at Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing to find two victims inside: owner Alicia Cardenas, 44, and Alyssa Gunn Maldonado, who both died.
Alyssa’s husband, Jimmy Maldonado, a piercer at Sol Tribe, was injured and had escaped onto the street, Clark said. He was in critical condition Tuesday night. All three were identified to The Post by family and friends.
Within minutes, police received a report of a new crime scene — where the gunman had forced entry into a home near West Sixth Avenue and Bannock Street. A nearby van also was set on fire, he said.
“He pursued the occupants through the residence, which is also a part of a business,” Clark said, but they escaped unharmed.
The gunman set off again.
His next target was the 19-story condo building overlooking Cheesman Park, just south of East 13th Avenue at North Williams Street.
The email sent to residents of One Cheesman Place by building management outlined what building managers understood to have happened. The gunman showed up wearing the police gear and carrying the rifle, the email says, and the security guard in the lobby cooperated with his demands by escorting him to a floor of the building he requested — where the gunman “forced himself into the unit and committed the shooting.”
One man was killed, police said, but his identity hasn’t been released. The security guard “escaped to another unit and called 911,” the email said.
Back down in the lobby, the gunman fired his gun to exit through the secured door. On Tuesday morning, three bullet holes, labeled with evidence markers, left a pattern of web-like cracks running up one of the glass doors.
DPD declined to confirm the details in the management company’s letter, citing the early stages of the investigation.
Travis Leiker, the president and executive director of Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods, an advocacy group for the area, said he was in the group’s headquarters just across Williams Street on Monday night, leading an online meeting, when he heard those gunshots.
“I think within two or three minutes DPD and other first responders had made their way over to the property,” Leiker said. He found out from news reports later that night that someone had been killed in the building. On Tuesday, he voiced frustration with DPD’s slow release of information on the spree, which had rattled nearby residents.
By the time police arrived, the gunman was long gone, heading back west.
But just minutes later, at 5:49 p.m., other Denver police officers in an unmarked car spotted the Ford Econoline van he was reported to be driving on West 13th Avenue near Interstate 25, Clark said.
After an exchange of gunfire at a dead-end at West Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street, he said, the gunman escaped onto I-25 after firing shots that “disabled” the police vehicle.
His next stop: Lucky 13 Tattoo and Piercing, a shop in a shopping center at Kipling Street and West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. At 5:58 p.m., security video from the adjacent In and Out Liquor store recorded the gunman stopping his van in the drive lane, walking into the store holding what looks like a gun. He exited just 10 seconds later, driving off.
In that time, he shot and killed tattoo artist Danny “Dano” Scofield, 38, according to Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero.
Venika Ladaprasankul, a waitress at the Thai Diamond Cafe next door, told The Post that she saw the van and heard three rapid gunshots as she was sweeping the floor at the front of the restaurant. She said the black van peeled out of the parking lot onto Kipling and went the wrong way in the northbound lanes, setting off a chorus of car horns from other drivers.
“I understand now when people say you can’t move,” she said Tuesday morning, describing herself as frozen in place in the aftermath. “We heard a bang, bang, bang — so loud.”
The gunman drove about four miles southeast, to the Belmar shopping district. Lakewood police agents spotted his van at 6:04 p.m. near a Wells Fargo Bank branch at West Alameda Avenue and South Teller Street, Romero said, and attempted to stop him.
Police and the gunman exchanged fire, Romero said, and he eluded capture once again. He abandoned the van nearby and walked briefly into a Ted’s Montana Grill, just south of the bank, displaying his gun but not firing it. Then he walked deeper into Belmar, a newer development of movie theaters, big-box stores and urban buildings fronting walkable streets that have large parking lots and garages behind them.
About three blocks away, near the corner of South Vance Street and West Alaska Drive, he entered the Hyatt House hotel, Romero said.
The gunman “had a very brief conversation with the front desk worker,” Romero said. “He then shot the front desk worker several times.”
Sarah Steck, 28, was hospitalized and died of her injuries on Tuesday, he said.
Nearby diners and shoppers sought cover as the gunshots rang out. Within two minutes, McLeod was confronted by another Lakewood police agent on the street nearby.
After she ordered him to drop the gun, Romero said, he approached her and opened fire, hitting her once, in the abdomen, as other shots shattered the pizza restaurant’s windows. The police agent then shot him, killing him. Police have not yet identified the agent.
“I can’t overemphasize enough the heroic actions of our Lakewood police agent,” Romero said. “In the face of being shot, in the face of danger, she was able to not only save others from this terrible tragedy but also neutralize the threat.”
Staff writers John Aguilar, Shelly Bradbury, Joe Rubino and Elise Schmelzer contributed to this story.
News
Mankato police won’t be disciplined in 2015 neckhold arrest of college student
MANKATO, Minn. — Officials in Mankato have decided not to discipline two police officers accused of using excessive force when they took a college student to the ground six years ago.
Sgts. Ken Baker and Bill Reinbold responded to a complaint of a loud party at Justin Coates’ apartment in 2015. Coates posted a photo on social media of the officers pinning him to the floor. Baker’s knee is on Coates’ neck, much like Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd’s neck in 2020. Coates ended up pleading guilty to a misdemeanor public nuisance charge and paid a fine.
The Mankato Free Press reported Tuesday that the city announced neither officer will be disciplined after an “ongoing dialogue” with Coates.
The city’s statement touted initiatives the Department of Public Safety has launched in the past year, including listening sessions and establishing a committee on police reform. Asked for more details, Department of Public Safety communications director Edell Fiedler told the Free Press that the parties worked together to resolve the matter.
Coates, now 30, said he’s not happy with the outcome and all he did was talk with Department of Public Safety Director Amy Vokal and Deputy Director Matt DuRose about building community trust. He said he was told that if he wanted to go further he would need to request a hearing with an arbitrator. He ultimately decided he didn’t want to spend money on an attorney.
News
Minnesota Supreme Court to review ruling on farm-country stream protections
The Minnesota Supreme Court announced Tuesday it will review a ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that provided environmental protections for Renville County’s last free-flowing stream.
The October appeals court decision called for an environmental review to determine whether a proposed drainage ditch improvement could harm the stream in the heavily agricultural western county.
The dispute involves proposed improvements to a century-old ditch that empties into the upper reaches of Limbo Creek. Backers say the project would lead to better drainage of farmland in the area.
The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which challenged the county’s decision, said the appeals court’s ruling sets a precedent that means any drainage project across the state that affects public water will require an environmental review.
The Renville County Board declined in 2020 to order the review because the creek’s upper reaches didn’t appear on the official list created in the 1980s.
The Supreme Court did not set a scheduled for oral arguments in the case.
News
Timberwolves can’t generate enough offense in loss to Knicks
The Timberwolves didn’t lack for effort and intensity on the second night of a back-to-back with a severely shorthanded roster.
Minnesota was without four of its five starters, with Patrick Beverley returning to action. Naz Reid also returned to action from health and safety protocols.
Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince have completed their quarantine time and are ramping up to likely returns Thursday in Utah. The Timberwolves’ roster is, potentially, nearing a return to something that resembles its traditional form.
But for at least one more night Tuesday, it was the reserves’ time to shine. And they went down swinging.
Minnesota fell 96-88 to the New York Knicks at Target Center.
The Timberwolves simply couldn’t find enough buckets to pull the game out. Perhaps that’s to be expected when you don’t have Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. The Wolves found a way to score enough against Boston to still get it done, but their offensive struggles were too much to overcome Tuesday.
Jaden McDaniels was great on that end, finishing with 18 points on 7 for 11 shooting. But he didn’t have much help.
The Wolves went 7 for 38 from deep. Beverley went 0 for 8 from the field in his return. Malik Beasley was 8 for 23 from the field, and 4 for 16 from deep. One night after leading the offensive charge, Jaylen Nowell was just 5 for 14 from the field, and 1 for 7 from long range.
To the Wolves’ credit, they stayed in the contest throughout. Minnesota held New York to 41 percent shooting. Every time the Knicks (16-18) built a double-digit advantage, Minnesota responded. The Wolves (16-18) stayed within arm’s reach to the end. They just could never hit the one big shot to bring themselves all the way back.
Trailing by six with 40 seconds to play, Minnesota generated another open look for Beasley from three. Had it fallen, the Wolves would’ve had life. It clanked off the back iron. Story of the night for the Wolves.
But offensive help is on the way.
