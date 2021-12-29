Bitcoin
What DAOs Can Do: Social Movement Or Playground? Rethinking 2021 – Pt. I
Will 2022 be the year of DAOs? 2021 was certainly a blazing start.
The blockchain-related explosive and disruptive innovations seem to come from a shared ontological hunger: that deeper side of the human being that urges us to fill in the void that makes us so different from other animals species.
Spoiler alert: the void cannot be filled.
But trying –creating, innovating, going against the system, etc– to make something with it is what keeps us moving, conscious, and alive. The opposite is to become purposeless zombies that do exactly everything they’re told to do.
What You Should Know About DAOs
So, Daos. Smart contracts, decentralization, collectively finding an alternative to the traditional structures: 3 big guys on top and thousands of workers who cannot be part of major decisions inside the environment they dedicate their lives to. Basically most corporations.
2021 was a blooming year for Web3, DeFi, the metaverse, NFTs, and DAOs. It has all started to go mainstream. It’s getting big, it’s everywhere. But there’s so much happening so soon that the bigger picture of these innovations doesn’t have a defined shape yet.
Nevertheless, it’s important to approach the urge that lays behind everything that’s exploding around us, because it’s likely about to become part of everyone’s life.
So what are DAOs? Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, right, but that didn’t tell you much.
“They represent a fundamental shift in the ways humans coordinate”, explained Spencer Graham, project lead of DaoHaus. He suspects many future companies and organizations will be organized as DAOs.
He also noted that “decentralized” is probably the most important word in there. Nowadays most of these groups focus on distributing an organization’s power amongst the members of a group in order to make decisions and changes: no guy on top.
They introduce the possibility to achieve collective goals without needing to trust everyone on the team –because they simply cannot corrupt the process, and trust relies on the algorithm as the only intermediary– or an external legal framework to keep things on track.
The governance of DAOs works to take every vote into account. Nothing will get executed if there’s not enough quorum. You don’t need to be wary of people cheating in the ballots. Imagine presidential elections being that clear.
2021 In Review
Heads up: I’m not about to list trendy blockchain organizations. Let’s talk about what’s happening.
DAOs are getting harder to define. Firstly, they are a tool for coordination. But if we get into the details, there are so many types of DAOs.
Variations depend mostly on the goals: what are they using the organization for?
DAOs could replace big entities and give the small guys a chance to compete against venture capitalism. They could also be an investment club, people pooling money because they have the same financial goal.
Primarily, in crypto, I think most people are either trying to make money, create something of value, or both. All options are respectable.
The people inside a DAO probably couldn’t achieve their goals individually. So people need people.
Really, People need people.
At this point, we’ve all become a little bit too cynical to believe it, but it’s true.
When you truly observe how the most important sides of crypto move –the ones that can directly have an effect on society–, it becomes an unavoidable reality that we need each other to achieve the greater goals.
In 2021 we had a DAO who tried –and almost achieved– to buy one of the rarest copies of the constitution. Their effort became so valuable and popular that other DAOs were born to buy things like a Jodorowsky’s Dune Manuscript, and even try to purchase an NBA team.
It might sound geeky, but it’s also touching how people are finding ways to access things they could never dream of before –and stick it to the establishment.
It’s also important to note that 2021 was also full of despair. People are tired of oppressive and toxic workspaces.
The Problem?
The passion that these organizations have, hoping to fix big systemic, institutional issues, sounds great and encouraging, but passion always has a dangerous side. There are worries about smart contracts and DAOs: could they be a scam? Can the reliance on smart contracts become problematic for companies’ decision-making?
In some cases, information has been withheld from the community and public, which beats the purpose of decentralization and puts some organizations in question. In 2021, we also saw that some DAOs can be wolves in sheep’s clothes. Why? We’ll dig into that in the second part of this article.
Bitcoin
Bullish Signal? Ethereum Market Dominance Sitting Above 20%
In the last five years, Ethereum has not only taken a significant market share from bitcoin, but it has consistently grown in the same time period. While bitcoin had maintained the majority of the market dominance for the longest time, it has not taken altcoins a long time to come for the majority share. In fact, this year, the market dominance of bitcoin feller 50%.
As ethereum’s market dominance has grown, it is important to look at what this might mean for the digital asset and how it may play out in the future. Ethereum has no doubt had an incredible run this year but does growing market dominance indicate a continuous rally?
Ethereum Dominance On The Rise
Ethereum’s market cap had grown as a result of the price surge that the digital asset recorded this year. At almost $500 billion, it remains at only about half of bitcoin’s market cap but has grown to become one of the most valuable assets in the world. Following this, the market dominance of the altcoin has also risen as adoption of the asset had grown rapidly.
In the space of a year, the market dominance of the asset has grown 10%, taking most of the share from bitcoin. This has been an indicator of how much the cryptocurrency had grown, as well as some long-term implications.
ETH trading at $3,918 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
As ethereum continues to maintain such a large dominance of the market, it solidifies its place as one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies in the space. With its numerous use cases such as DeFi and NFTs, in addition to its real-world applications, it is expected that ethereum will continue to see a larger share of the market dominance.
What this will mean for the altcoin is pretty simple. With this kind of rapid adoption will come more demand and as the ETH burn continues to reduce the supply of coins in the market, the value of the digital asset could be hitting new highs in the coming months.
Altcoins Taking Control Of The Market
In a recent report from TradingPlatforms, it is outlined that altcoins have tripled their market dominance in the last seven years. At one point, bitcoin maintained over 90% of the market dominance. However, as more altcoins like ethereum have grown into prominence and seen rising adoption, this number has dropped significantly.
The report states that the rise in altcoin dominance has been a result of a mindset shift when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Many investors believe that bitcoin has already grown too much and is too expensive and as such, are looking at what they believe to be ‘the next bitcoin.’ This has led to the adoption of altcoins as an alternative to bitcoin.
The author also notes that higher market dominance translates to higher market caps, which in turn plays a major role when it comes to how a cryptocurrency is ranked. Investors will usually look at market caps to determine if a cryptocurrency is ‘safe’ to invest in and “in essence, it’s a pointer to how stable the asset is,” the report reads.
Going by this, ethereum may be headed for higher adoption as more investors look towards its market dominance as an indicator of its stability. This points to bullish tendencies as the new year rolls around.
Featured image from ElevenNews, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
DeFi Surges as BTC Plunges Below $48K!
- Crypto market crashes down, BTC hits below $48K.
- DeFi sector surges up despite the market crash.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) surges to 119% and QuickSwap (QUICK) by 36%.
The year end seems to get tougher and tougher as the days closes in. December 28, 2021, the entire crypto market plunged and crashed down adversely. The Bitcoin (BTC) went down below $48K, with a 24 hours fall of about 7.63%. And so, BTC has let down of more than $4k for the past 24 hours.
Despite such conditions, the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) alone owed to be the ray of hope for the dark day. No idea exactly what led to the other, but the overall DeFi industry and it’s tokens took a steep surge. Most of the DeFi tokens surged above 30% gains for the last 24 hours.
Amidst this, certain DeFi tokens performed exponentially, such as the Harvest Finance (FARM), the QuickSwap (QUICK) and much more.
The Harvest Finance (FARM)
The Harvest Finance (FARM) is a completely decentralized protocol based on DeFi. It is based on getting higher yields upon the ecosystem and farming the yields. Moreover, it depends on using various and new farming tools and techniques.
The surge of the FARM started on December 25, and continues straight till at present. On December 25 alone, it witnessed a surge of 70% gains. And so, now FARM translates to gains of 119% over the last 24 hours.
Moreover, the major reason for such rise is the protocol’s upgrade and moving towards decentralization, as now it enables its users , referred to as ‘builders’ , to implement new farming techniques.
The QuickSwap (QUICK) Surge
The QuickSwap (QUICK) as everyone knows is actually a decentralized exchange and QUICK is the native token of the network. The QuickSwap operates completely on the Polygon network.
Accordingly, the surge of QUICK took place from December 22 straight till present. From December 22 to December 28, QUICK jumped up to 143% gains. Taking the past 24 hours alone into consideration, QUICK has surged upto 36% gains.
In addition, the surge of QUICK is the result of a chain launch between Harmony (ONE) with the Polygon network.
Bitcoin
Crypto for the Year 2022!
- Crypto industry has so far performed the best for the year 2021.
- Overall crypto industry market cap amounts to $3 Trillion.
- Certain hurdles pose for the year 2022 to overcome.
Looking back for the past decade, the year 2021 has so far been the best year for the crypto industry. Though there were certain worse downfalls and market crashes, many altcoins including the Bitcoin (BTC) sprung up to their till date ATHs. Apart from that in terms of technological developments, market cap expansion and much more the year 2021 out paced.
Moreover, 2021 proved to be such a market cap expander, as now the overall industry’s market cap amounts to over $3 Trillion. Many highlights, such as the surges of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE) and the last quarter buster, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) all played a significant role.
With all this intact, the CEO of the global crypto exchange, the FTX, Sam Bankman Fried puts forth his views on the ride of the crypto industry so far and for the future year 2022, yet to come.
The Crypto Industry So Far
Accordingly, the CEO Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) points out statistically that at present there are over 200 million people holding cryptos. In addition, SBF terms that numerous developments were done over time.
From the emerging of the blockchain technology to giving birth to many of its attributes such as the smart contracts, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Fungible Token (NFT), and much more, has transformed the entire crypto industry completely.
Furthermore, the major game players for the year 2021 account to the evolution of blockchain gaming, NFT blockchain gaming and the latest trending and depicted to be the future, the Metaverse.
The Road Ahead for 2022
The CEO, SBF shoots out that the year 2022 ahead would not be an easy ride for the crypto industry. Indeed, he terms that there are a few major obstacles that the industry has to overcome inorder to succeed for the upcoming year.
Firstly, SBF addresses the issues with the scalability of the blockchains. He terms that no blockchain technology yet now could process over a thousand transactions per second.
Secondly, the obstacles in terms of security. SBF points out that the vulnerability for the industry to hacks, cyber crimes and thefts are on the rise, and yet couldn’t be controlled. Porper security and proper enforcement has to be made accordingly, states SBF.
Third, is in regards with the regulations. SBF states that all the regulations have to be unified and clearly explained to the people indulging into the industry. Lack of knowledge and awareness owes to be major hurdles for the crypto industry.
